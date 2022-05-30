Cleantech Investing News

Highlights

  • $3.9 million in cash as of March 31, 2022
  • Working capital surplus of $3.7 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to a working capital surplus of $5.5 million as of December 31, 2021
  • Completed Calgary FEED study results: total capital cost estimate of $11.75 million which includes a $2.0 million contingency
  • Announced project economics including $7.6 million in estimated annual revenue per facility (1) , $4.9 million in estimated annual gross profit per facility (1) , and $4.0 million in potential annual EBITDA per facility (1)(2 and identified six areas of potential upside

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its first quarter 2022 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 5:30 am PST 8:30 am EST . Details are provided below.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, commented, "The first quarter was a pivotal one for Northstar as it demonstrated that the company has the potential to deliver the steps needed for an ESG business to succeed: 1) a technology that works; 2) the ability to scale up that technology; and 3) a clear commercialization strategy."

"The achievement of steady state production and the delivery of specification product at the Empower Pilot Facility in Delta B.C. clearly demonstrates step 1. These products have undergone rigorous testing by several potential customers across the Company's target market sectors, and we continue to believe that liquid asphalt produced by Northstar is suitable in paving, shingle manufacturing and roofing system ("flat roof") manufacturing. In parallel with the customer testing, we have added in-house and independent third-party testing to our capabilities," Mr. Mills stated. "Stringent quality control procedures are now in place for softening point, penetration, and flash point specifications which are a key customer requirement and now an integral part of our steady state production processes. Both steady state production and customer feedback has enabled us to identify areas of plant improvement – both for the Empower Pilot Facility in Delta B.C. and to be incorporated into the next detailed design phase for the Calgary scale-up facility ("Empower Calgary Facility")."

"The selection of Calgary as our first scale-up location, combined with our announcement of the successful completion of the front-end engineering design ("FEED") for our Empower Calgary Facility means we are on a clear pathway to step 2. The FEED design outlined a total capital cost estimate of $11.75 million for the Calgary Empower Facility, which includes $9.75 million in direct and indirect costs, plus an additional $2.0 million contingency. The recently announced life-cycle analysis, based on the FEED design, seeks to demonstrate that the Empower Calgary Facility that has a 60% lower carbon emissions footprint versus the base case of sending shingles to landfill and replacing the asphalt content with virgin production," continued Mr. Mills.

"Lastly, our announced project economics includes $7.6 million in estimated annual revenue per facility (1) , $4.9 million in estimated annual gross profit per facility (1) , and $4.0 million in potential annual EBITDA per facility (1)(2) . Additionally, we believe there is clear achievable targets identified for asphalt pricing, which recently eclipsed $1,000 per tonne, sustainability or 'green' premium, operational performance, carbon credit revenue, tipping fee revenue, and operating assumptions. This detailed analysis of the economics for our facilities, combined with the strong potential customer feedback from their detailed asphalt testing programs hopes to show that step 3 is achievable."

"In summary, we have a highly cost-effective, low carbon production asset running a technology capable of producing high quality products in demand by material customers and delivering strong economic performance. 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for our Company," concluded Mr. Mills.

Based on these results, the Company believes that its technology works, which is shown through the steady state production at the Empower Pilot Facility, it is commercially viable and environmentally impactful.

Q1 2022 Highlights

  • January 2022 - Northstar's common shares commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol 'ROOOF'.
  • February 2022 - Appointed Ms. Kellie Johnston as Chief Sustainability Officer and General Counsel.
  • February 2022 - Initiated steady state production at the Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, B.C. , processing discarded shingles into "green asphalt", fiber, and aggregate, confirming that these products can enter the circular economy while diverting waste from landfills.
  • March 2022 - Validated two of its outputs, high quality liquid asphalt and aggregate, through positive third-party test results. The testing confirmed that the Company's products meet its product specification objectives and can be used in a variety of applications.
  • March 2022 - Selected Calgary, Alberta as the location for its expanded-capacity Empower Calgary Facility.
  • March 2022 - Secured grant funding from Alberta Innovates for the engineering costs of the Empower Calgary Facility. This application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary Empower Facility.
  • March 2022 - Received the FEED design from BBA Inc., Northstar's engineering consultant, for the Empower Calgary Facility. The FEED study outlined a total capital cost estimate of $11.75 million for the Calgary Empower Facility, which includes $9.75 million in direct and indirect costs, plus an additional $2.0 million contingency.

Significant Events Subsequent to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

  • April 2022 - Announced project economics for the Calgary Empower Facility based on the FEED design and detailed internal management-prepared financial analysis of the planned facility. Highlights include $7.6 million in estimated annual revenue per facility (1) , $4.9 million in estimated annual gross profit per facility (1) , and $4.0 million in potential annual EBITDA per facility (1)(2) . Identified achievable targets for asphalt pricing, which recently eclipsed $1,000 per tonne, sustainability or 'green' premium, operational performance, carbon credit revenue, tipping fee revenue, and operating assumptions.
  • May 2022 - Announced life cycle analysis for the Calgary Empower Facility demonstrating a 60% reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions versus the base case of landfill and replacement with virgin production, based on the FEED design and detailed internal management-prepared financial analysis of the planned facility.

Virtual Investor Webcast Details

Topic : Northstar Clean Technologies Q1 2022 Financial Results Webcast

Date : May 31, 2022

Time : 05:30 am PST / 08:30 am EST

Webcast URL : https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016497132073/WN_rIiCj_o4SQiFJp_a8ySRzQ

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

Notes:

(1)

Based on anticipated first full operational year.

(2)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA " ) is a Non-GAAP financial measure and refers to earnings determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (finance costs) and income tax expense. EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives.


About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning any projections or anticipated financial results of the Company, the scheduled virtual investor webcast, its confidence that it will play a pivotal role in the circular economy of the asphalt industry, its belief that the FEED design can be deployed across expansion facilities, its belief that its products can enter the circular economy while diverting waste from landfills, the Company's ability to generate future revenue from carbon credits, tipping fees and from the sale of its end-use products, and its projected project economics for its proposed Calgary Empower Facility. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company as well as those risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, and ongoing dispute between the sovereign state of Ukraine and Russia also pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-announces-details-of-virtual-investor-webcast-301557466.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c9397.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northstar Clean Technologies TSXV:ROOF Tech Investing
ROOF:CA
Northstar Clean Technologies

Northstar Clean Technologies

Overview

Asphalt shingles are the most popular roofing material in North America. This represents the 4th largest category of construction waste. It is estimated that over 13 million tons of asphalt roofing shingles are disposed of each year in the United States, contributing to already over-crowded landfills. As costs for waste disposal and landfills pile up, companies are increasingly looking for methods to offset their carbon footprint. Luckily, they say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Based on industry research, the Canadian and US markets for asphalt shingle recovery and repurposing are valued at US$1.35bn and US$7bn, respectively, according to a 2021 Global Markets Insights report. With the world shifting to more environmentally friendly solutions for waste reduction and recycling, investors could see significant upside by investing in emerging companies like Northstar where limited processing solutions exist for processing single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar aims to drive sustainable asphalt recovery to new innovative heights in the rapidly growing cleantech space.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF, TSXV:ROOF.WT,OTCQB: ROOOF) is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. The Company has a fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia and a proprietary design process, which enables it for advancing expansion opportunities in the near future.

Northstar is strongly positioned to potentially become a major innovative player in this particular niche of the clean technology space, having a binding off-take agreement for 100 percent of oil production with a strategic multi-national construction corporation. Northstar also has significant leverage with a first-mover advantage, as the first public company to repurpose asphalt shingles. Northstar’s mission is to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America, extracting 99 percent of the recovered components from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Most importantly is the recovery of the liquid asphalt, which has seen its price soar to $820 per tonne in recent months, up from a low of $617 per tonne in late 2020. Pricing for liquid asphalt can be found here: http://www.onasphalt.org/mtopriceindex/index.html

At the Empower Facility, Northstar operates a proprietary design process and recovery capability for single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. Northstar’s major input and output revenue streams from tipping fees and three processed output products (liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate), respectively, demonstrate the potential of Northstar’s unique business model.

2022 will be an exceptionally exciting year for Northstar Clean Technologies as it completes the final stages of ramping up into commercial production at the Empower Facility. In the first half of 2021, the Company already completed a $12.24 million financing and in July 2021, the Company completed its listing onto the TSX Venture Exchange. Northstar offers investors a near-term revenue opportunity with the expected production commencement of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, BC in Q1 2022.

With near-term revenue, a cashed up balance sheet and low expected capex on its first expansion facility, Northstar has a strong financial position, enabling the company to capitalize on expansion opportunities in both Canada and the United States in 2022 and beyond.

Northstar’s leadership team has a combined 280 years of experience across a strong team of industry professionals. Their operational and capital markets expertise primes the company for impressive economic growth and investment upside in a world rapidly shifting to clean technological solutions.

Company Highlights

  • Northstar Clean Technologies is an emerging clean technology company focused on providing single-use asphalt shingle material recovery solutions across North America. The company leverages strategic positioning in the green-friendly jurisdiction of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • Northstar aims to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America.
  • The company’s business model includes a two-tier, input and output revenue stream that combines input revenue from tipping fees and output revenue from the sale of its three recovered components.
  • The company offers the perfect storm of market size and advanced positioning with an established off-take agreement with a major multi-national construction corporation.
  • Northstar Clean Technologies expects to commence commercial production of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Q1 2022. Success from this operation could fast-track development of its first expansion facility.
  • The company is led by industry professionals with proven track records of success and over 280 years of combined operational and capital markets experience.

Proprietary Solution

Technology

With the company’s proprietary Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology (BEST), Northstar Clean Technologies aims to keep asphalt shingles from becoming waste materials in landfills and repurposing discarded shingles to manufacture new marketable products.

Facility

Northstar Clean Technologies operates its Empower Facility located in Delta, BC. Strategically located near Highway 17 and Highway 99, Empower is easily accessible for roofing and waste hauling companies throughout Metro Vancouver.

Northstar has a significant existing stockpile of asphalt shingle material ready for processing and the equipment and infrastructure needed to commence operations on site. The facility is well-equipped for its commercial production.

Management Team

James Currie - Executive Chairman

James Currie has over 40 years of experience as a registered professional engineer with senior management, engineering and operations experience. He was the former COO of TSX and NYSE-listed Equinox Gold, Pretium Resources and New Gold. Mr. Currie holds a B.Sc. Degree from Queen’s University in Mining Engineering. He was also the 2014 co-winner of AME BC’s prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development at the New Afton mine.

Aidan Mills - CEO

Mr. Mills is a highly experienced executive with over 30 years of global experience. He spent 19 years with British Petroleum (BP) PLC, which included roles from his start as a graduate control engineer through project and maintenance engineering, corporate strategy, United Kingdom commercial gas and power development, and North American origination, to a role as a senior vice-president in Calgary with accountability for trading, asset and customer development and management. Mr. Mills then spent five years as vice-president, commodity marketing and supply, with Husky Energy in Calgary and two years as managing director with Goldman Sachs. Following a role as vice-president, downstream, for MEG, Mr. Mills was most recently chief commercial officer at the Friesen Group of Companies, a privately owned Calgary business. Mr. Mills is a chartered engineer (CEng) (United Kingdom), and he holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Edinburgh University and a master of business administration with distinction from the Edinburgh Business School.

Neil Currie - Director

Mr. Currie has 15 years of experience. He is the CIO, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Capital Event Management (CEM) and CEM Capital ($10m+ in AUM). Incepted in 2010, CEM has organized 65 investment conferences to date that have been linked to over $1 billion in transactions. Mr. Currie orchestrated five go-public listings on the TSXV raising more than $60 million.

Gord Johnson - President & Director

Gord Johnson has over 25 years of experience in building, growing & managing companies. He served with Northstar since its inception in 2015. Mr. Johnson was also the former CEO of Save Energy Walls, Lodgeview Entertainment and Intrepid Security.

Gregg Sedun - Director

Gregg Sedun has nearly 40 years of experience. Former Partner at the Vancouver law firm Rand Edgar Sedun and specialized in the practice of corporate finance and securities law. Current President & CEO of Global Vision Capital Corp. Founding Director of Diamond Fields Resources (sold to Inco for $4.3 billion), Adastra Minerals (sold to First Quantum Minerals for $275 million) and founding shareholder of Peru Copper (sold to Chinalco for $875 million).

James Borkowski - Director

James Borkowski has 25 years of experience, serving in executive roles for several private and public companies, and has specialized in operations, product development and strategic communications for clients including 7-Eleven, Caesar’s Palace, Fairmont Hotels and Target. Former CEO of Stonepoint.

Terry Charles - COO

Terry Charles has over 30 years of experience as a manager of several companies in the transportation industry. He has served with Northstar since its inception in 2015 and was the former president of Gemaco.

Rosemary Pritchard - CFO

Ms. Rosemary Pritchard has joined Northstar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Pritchard intends to develop the Company's financial strategy and structure with a focus on non-dilutive funding and growth. As well as bringing deep financial expertise, she will also have accountability for the Company's human resources and information technology departments. Ms. Pritchard has 30 years of executive finance experience in a variety of industries. Her roles included 9 years in the construction industry in controllership and COO roles, 5 years in public practice at Grant Thornton LLP, 8 years as CFO of the national furniture retailer Urban Barn , a Vancouver -based company with over 50 locations and more than 650 employees.

Jim Bird - Technical Advisor

Jim Bird is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry in Western Canada and internationally. He has held various positions such as CEO, executive VP, VP and director with several major corporations. Mr. Bird has experience in all aspects of management with expertise in product development, performance management and asphalt manufacturing.

Carson Sedun - Director of Capital Markets

Carson Sedun has ten years of industry and capital markets experience. He is the principal of Annapurna Advisors and a former investment banking associate with Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Sedun holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, a B.Com from McGill University and a Graduate Certificate in Mining Engineering from UBC.

Kellie Johnston - Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Counsel

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

NORTHSTAR'S CALGARY SCALE UP ASPHALT SHINGLE REPROCESSING FACILITY FOUND TO REDUCE CARBON DIOXIDE EQUIVALENT EMISSIONS BY 60%

NORTHSTAR'S CALGARY SCALE UP ASPHALT SHINGLE REPROCESSING FACILITY FOUND TO REDUCE CARBON DIOXIDE EQUIVALENT EMISSIONS BY 60%

Independent life cycle assessment of Northstar's Calgary scale up facility confirms carbon dioxide equivalent emissions benefits vs. landfilling asphalt shingles and use of virgin materials

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive results of a second independent carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO 2 e") life cycle assessment ("LCA") completed by Burgess Environmental Ltd. ("Burgess") for selected performance indicators for Northstar's planned scale up asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). The LCA is based on sophisticated modeling from the front-end engineering design ("FEED") completed by BBA Inc. ("BBA"), Northstar's engineering consultant, on March 25, 2022 . The LCA assessed the impacts and benefits of reprocessing asphalt shingles and compared them to the impacts and benefits related to the disposal of discarded or defective asphalt shingles in landfills and virgin production of asphalt shingles.

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar Announces 2021 Financial Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

Northstar Announces 2021 Financial Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

Financial Highlights

  • $6.0 million in cash as at December 31, 2021
  • Total assets increased by $7.5 million while total liabilities increased by $0.6 million compared to December 31, 2020
  • Working capital surplus of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $0.06 million compared to December 31, 2020

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ended December 31, 2021 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm PST 5:00 pm EST . Details are provided below.

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") has announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association ("ARMA") Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series. The Company's presentation "Repurposing Asphalt Roofing Materials" will highlight the Company's important contribution to the fight against landfill waste. The presentation is scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am Central Time . Speaking at this event from Northstar will be the following:

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Highlights

  • $7.6 Million in Potential Annual Revenue Per Facility (1)
  • $4.9 Million in Potential Annual Gross Profit Per Facility (65% Gross Margin) (1)
  • $4.0 Million in Potential Annual EBITDA (2) Per Facility (52% EBITDA (2) Margin) (1)
  • Excludes Any Potential Carbon Credit Revenue or Sustainability "Green" Premium
  • Numerous Potential Upside Opportunities Have Been Identified

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its internal management-prepared economic analysis for its planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). As part of the recently released independent front-end engineering design ("FEED") study prepared by BBA Engineering Ltd. which provided a pre-feasibility level capital estimate for the planned Calgary Empower Facility, the Company completed a detailed internal financial analysis of the planned Calgary Empower Facility. The Company sensitized a broad range of both operational and financial assumptions to ultimately arrive on a conservative base case, which is provided here, as well as identify certain variables to provide potential upside. The results and major assumptions are provided below. All currencies quoted within this press release are in Canadian dollars.

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Non-dilutive funding will cover $200,000 of the estimated $675,000 engineering cost related to Northstar's planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta

The application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary scale up facility

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro Reports Q1 2022 Results and Corporate Update

ScreenPro Reports Q1 2022 Results and Corporate Update

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") today announces its financial results for the first quarter. The Company filed on SEDAR its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for first quarter results ending March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
American Manganese Begins Feed of Battery Production Scrap for RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Project

American Manganese Begins Feed of Battery Production Scrap for RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Project

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to begin testing the first stage of its RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant project with lithium-ion battery cathode production scrap feed material. The scaled-up demonstration plant is designed with a 500 kgday input capacity of lithium-ion battery waste and will require each processing step of AMY's patented process to be diligently tested and analyzed

The planned RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule will consist of an organized approach that includes the characterization of the battery production scrap feedstock and its response to individual processing steps, to ensure consistent operating parameters to those developed in the laboratory and pilot plant scale. These parameters will include evaluating leaching retention time, temperature, and process chemical consumption to achieve target leach extraction efficiency for lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The Company will report its progression and analysis throughout the demonstration plant's staged tests.

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro Provides Update on Concierge Medical Business Operations

ScreenPro Provides Update on Concierge Medical Business Operations

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge") has been capitalizing on the lucrative custom care market and has been extensively growing its client base to help provide personalized healthcare to Canadians. The Company continues to grow its revenue in this vertical and looks forward to sharing Q1 revenue results from Concierge at the end of this month.

The public health care system is facing unprecedented demand with patients routinely waiting over 10 hours in an emergency department for care. In the covid era, primary care is becoming increasingly difficult to access with many doctors seeing patients virtually. Patients are turning to a more personalized formula of concierge care with no time limits, no more hurried appointments or long wait times. (Source: Dr. Jibran Sharif, MD.)

Keep reading... Show less
American Manganese Delivers NMC-811 Cathode Precursor from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material

American Manganese Delivers NMC-811 Cathode Precursor from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material

Highlights:

  • NMC-811 cathode precursor delivered to active collaborators in North America, Europe, and Asia
  • Recycled material to be third-party analyzed and battery performance tested
  • Internal analysis indicates product specifications are within desired industry ranges
  • NMC-811 cathode precursor recycled and upcycled from electric vehicle black mass

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to provide an update on its technology and partnership development strategy

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with ScreenPro Security

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with ScreenPro Security

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with ScreenPro Security on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro Announces Acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd.

ScreenPro Announces Acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), a privately-held British Columbia corporation, focused on the health and wellness industry. Naturevan has 22 natural health supplement products that are sold online and through distribution agents.

The acquisition of Naturevan provides ScreenPro an entry into the health and wellness space with immediate sales, an e-commerce team, and established sales distribution channel. Naturevan is strategic to ScreenPro as it provides immediate diversification, growth opportunities through its sales channels and online platform, and synergies with Concierge Medical as it provides product offerings to clients and future expandability of business lines.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×