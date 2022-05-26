Cleantech Investing News

Independent life cycle assessment of Northstar's Calgary scale up facility confirms carbon dioxide equivalent emissions benefits vs. landfilling asphalt shingles and use of virgin materials

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive results of a second independent carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO 2 e") life cycle assessment ("LCA") completed by Burgess Environmental Ltd. ("Burgess") for selected performance indicators for Northstar's planned scale up asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). The LCA is based on sophisticated modeling from the front-end engineering design ("FEED") completed by BBA Inc. ("BBA"), Northstar's engineering consultant, on March 25, 2022 . The LCA assessed the impacts and benefits of reprocessing asphalt shingles and compared them to the impacts and benefits related to the disposal of discarded or defective asphalt shingles in landfills and virgin production of asphalt shingles.

Highlights from the Calgary Empower Facility LCA:
  • Based on the FEED design, the Calgary Empower Facility will have lower CO 2 e emissions than landfilling and virgin production and therefore provides a sustainable industry solution for reusing asphalt shingles.
  • Net estimated greenhouse gas emission savings of approximately 117 kg of CO 2 e per 1 tonne of feedstock (1) .
  • Net estimated CO 2 e emission savings in the range of 3,500 tonnes to 4,700 tonnes of CO 2 e per year (1) depending on production volume.

Calgary Empower Facility's Carbon Dioxide Emissions:

  • 77 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent produced per 1 tonne of feedstock (1)

Virgin Production and Landfill Disposal Carbon Dioxide Emissions:

  • 44 kg of CO 2 e produced from 1 tonne of feedstock routed to landfills. (1)
  • 603 kg of CO 2 e produced from 1 tonne of virgin asphalt, including transportation to the Calgary market (1) (151 kg of CO 2 e per 1 tonne of feedstock)
  • Total of 195 kg of CO 2 e per 1 tonne of feedstock

Net Savings:

  • 117 kg of CO 2 e per 1 tonne of feedstock (approximately 60% net savings)

Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director of Northstar, states, "We are very happy with the results of our second independent LCA for the Calgary Empower Facility. The results show strong potential CO 2 e emission savings of 60% for our Calgary Empower Facility over virgin production and landfill disposal carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. The completion of the LCA is another step towards the development of our Calgary Empower Facility and builds on the momentum of the completion of the FEED design and awarding of non-dilutive grant funding from Alberta Innovates. This analysis quantifies how our operations in Alberta can support our customers and industry partners in delivering circular and "green" renewable asphalt produced with significantly lower carbon intensity. The industry needs to significantly reduce its carbon emissions and landfill disposal, and we are working to become a sustainable solution for reprocessing asphalt shingles across North America ."

Mr. Mills also said, "Our long-term vision is to be an environmentally responsible, sustainable clean technology company delivering renewable products with a significantly lower carbon intensity. In addition to the full diversion of asphalt shingles from landfills, we now know our production process can deliver a meaningful reduction in CO 2 e emissions and make a significant contribution to the circular economy in the asphalt industry. We are committed to the long-term sustainability of our operations and are very pleased to see that our clean technology is proving itself to be a significant contributor in the transition to a low carbon economy."

Additionally, depending on the regulatory and legislative framework, carbon dioxide equivalent emissions benefits may allow Northstar to potentially generate future revenue and margins from carbon credits, in addition to the expected revenue streams from incoming tipping fees and from the sale of its end-use products: liquid asphalt, fibre, and aggregate.

LCA Results Summary

The LCA compared the following performance indicators for the Calgary Empower Facility to virgin asphalt production and landfill disposal of discarded or defective asphalt shingles:

  • Carbon dioxide equivalent emissions
  • Land disturbance
  • Water consumption

CO 2 e emissions from the Calgary Empower Facility are expected to be 60% lower than the emissions related to virgin production and landfill disposal of the asphalt shingles, emitting 77 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per tonne of feed stock compared to 195 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per tonne of feedstock for virgin production and landfill disposal. This implies a net carbon emission savings of 117 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per tonne of feedstock. Assuming that the Calgary Empower Facility operates five days per week and 52 weeks per year and has a production range of between 150 and 200 tonnes per day, net estimated carbon dioxide emission savings are expected to be in the range of 3,500 tonnes to 4,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. In addition, each 1 tonne of feedstock processed is expected to reduce water consumption in the range of 18,000 m 3 to 24,000 m 3 per year and avoid land disturbance in the range of 13,800 m 2 to 18,400 m2 0.46 m 2 per year.

The full detailed LCA can be downloaded on our website at the following link: https://www.northstarcleantech.com/environmental .

Northstar Q1 Financial Results

Northstar anticipates that it will release its Q1 2022 financial results on May 30 th and will host an investor update call before market opens on May 31 st .

Virtual Investor Webcast Call Details

Topic : Northstar Clean Technologies Q1 2022 Financial Results Webcast

Date : May 31, 2022

Time : 05:30 am PST / 08:30 am EST

Webcast URL : https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rIiCj_o4SQiFJp_a8ySRzQ

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

Footnotes:
(1) Assuming the Calgary Empower Facility operates five days per week and 52 weeks per year.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning the anticipated release of the Company's Q1 2022 financial results and the scheduled virtual investor webcast, its confidence that it will play a pivotal role in the circular economy of the asphalt industry, its belief that the FEED design can be deployed across expansion facilities, its belief that its products can enter the circular economy while diverting waste from landfills, the Company's ability to generate future revenue from carbon credits, tipping fees and them the sale of its end-use products, and its projected project economics for its proposed Calgary Empower Facility. Such statement are subject risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company as well as those risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, and ongoing dispute between the sovereign state of Ukraine and Russia also pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstars-calgary-scale-up-asphalt-shingle-reprocessing-facility-found-to-reduce-carbon-dioxide-equivalent-co2e-emissions-by-60-301555806.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c3858.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northstar Clean Technologies TSXV:ROOF Tech Investing
ROOF:CA
Northstar Clean Technologies

Northstar Clean Technologies

Overview

Asphalt shingles are the most popular roofing material in North America. This represents the 4th largest category of construction waste. It is estimated that over 13 million tons of asphalt roofing shingles are disposed of each year in the United States, contributing to already over-crowded landfills. As costs for waste disposal and landfills pile up, companies are increasingly looking for methods to offset their carbon footprint. Luckily, they say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Based on industry research, the Canadian and US markets for asphalt shingle recovery and repurposing are valued at US$1.35bn and US$7bn, respectively, according to a 2021 Global Markets Insights report. With the world shifting to more environmentally friendly solutions for waste reduction and recycling, investors could see significant upside by investing in emerging companies like Northstar where limited processing solutions exist for processing single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar aims to drive sustainable asphalt recovery to new innovative heights in the rapidly growing cleantech space.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF, TSXV:ROOF.WT,OTCQB: ROOOF) is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. The Company has a fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia and a proprietary design process, which enables it for advancing expansion opportunities in the near future.

Northstar is strongly positioned to potentially become a major innovative player in this particular niche of the clean technology space, having a binding off-take agreement for 100 percent of oil production with a strategic multi-national construction corporation. Northstar also has significant leverage with a first-mover advantage, as the first public company to repurpose asphalt shingles. Northstar’s mission is to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America, extracting 99 percent of the recovered components from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Most importantly is the recovery of the liquid asphalt, which has seen its price soar to $820 per tonne in recent months, up from a low of $617 per tonne in late 2020. Pricing for liquid asphalt can be found here: http://www.onasphalt.org/mtopriceindex/index.html

At the Empower Facility, Northstar operates a proprietary design process and recovery capability for single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. Northstar’s major input and output revenue streams from tipping fees and three processed output products (liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate), respectively, demonstrate the potential of Northstar’s unique business model.

2022 will be an exceptionally exciting year for Northstar Clean Technologies as it completes the final stages of ramping up into commercial production at the Empower Facility. In the first half of 2021, the Company already completed a $12.24 million financing and in July 2021, the Company completed its listing onto the TSX Venture Exchange. Northstar offers investors a near-term revenue opportunity with the expected production commencement of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, BC in Q1 2022.

With near-term revenue, a cashed up balance sheet and low expected capex on its first expansion facility, Northstar has a strong financial position, enabling the company to capitalize on expansion opportunities in both Canada and the United States in 2022 and beyond.

Northstar’s leadership team has a combined 280 years of experience across a strong team of industry professionals. Their operational and capital markets expertise primes the company for impressive economic growth and investment upside in a world rapidly shifting to clean technological solutions.

Company Highlights

  • Northstar Clean Technologies is an emerging clean technology company focused on providing single-use asphalt shingle material recovery solutions across North America. The company leverages strategic positioning in the green-friendly jurisdiction of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • Northstar aims to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America.
  • The company’s business model includes a two-tier, input and output revenue stream that combines input revenue from tipping fees and output revenue from the sale of its three recovered components.
  • The company offers the perfect storm of market size and advanced positioning with an established off-take agreement with a major multi-national construction corporation.
  • Northstar Clean Technologies expects to commence commercial production of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Q1 2022. Success from this operation could fast-track development of its first expansion facility.
  • The company is led by industry professionals with proven track records of success and over 280 years of combined operational and capital markets experience.

Proprietary Solution

Technology

With the company’s proprietary Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology (BEST), Northstar Clean Technologies aims to keep asphalt shingles from becoming waste materials in landfills and repurposing discarded shingles to manufacture new marketable products.

Facility

Northstar Clean Technologies operates its Empower Facility located in Delta, BC. Strategically located near Highway 17 and Highway 99, Empower is easily accessible for roofing and waste hauling companies throughout Metro Vancouver.

Northstar has a significant existing stockpile of asphalt shingle material ready for processing and the equipment and infrastructure needed to commence operations on site. The facility is well-equipped for its commercial production.

Management Team

James Currie - Executive Chairman

James Currie has over 40 years of experience as a registered professional engineer with senior management, engineering and operations experience. He was the former COO of TSX and NYSE-listed Equinox Gold, Pretium Resources and New Gold. Mr. Currie holds a B.Sc. Degree from Queen’s University in Mining Engineering. He was also the 2014 co-winner of AME BC’s prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development at the New Afton mine.

Aidan Mills - CEO

Mr. Mills is a highly experienced executive with over 30 years of global experience. He spent 19 years with British Petroleum (BP) PLC, which included roles from his start as a graduate control engineer through project and maintenance engineering, corporate strategy, United Kingdom commercial gas and power development, and North American origination, to a role as a senior vice-president in Calgary with accountability for trading, asset and customer development and management. Mr. Mills then spent five years as vice-president, commodity marketing and supply, with Husky Energy in Calgary and two years as managing director with Goldman Sachs. Following a role as vice-president, downstream, for MEG, Mr. Mills was most recently chief commercial officer at the Friesen Group of Companies, a privately owned Calgary business. Mr. Mills is a chartered engineer (CEng) (United Kingdom), and he holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Edinburgh University and a master of business administration with distinction from the Edinburgh Business School.

Neil Currie - Director

Mr. Currie has 15 years of experience. He is the CIO, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Capital Event Management (CEM) and CEM Capital ($10m+ in AUM). Incepted in 2010, CEM has organized 65 investment conferences to date that have been linked to over $1 billion in transactions. Mr. Currie orchestrated five go-public listings on the TSXV raising more than $60 million.

Gord Johnson - President & Director

Gord Johnson has over 25 years of experience in building, growing & managing companies. He served with Northstar since its inception in 2015. Mr. Johnson was also the former CEO of Save Energy Walls, Lodgeview Entertainment and Intrepid Security.

Gregg Sedun - Director

Gregg Sedun has nearly 40 years of experience. Former Partner at the Vancouver law firm Rand Edgar Sedun and specialized in the practice of corporate finance and securities law. Current President & CEO of Global Vision Capital Corp. Founding Director of Diamond Fields Resources (sold to Inco for $4.3 billion), Adastra Minerals (sold to First Quantum Minerals for $275 million) and founding shareholder of Peru Copper (sold to Chinalco for $875 million).

James Borkowski - Director

James Borkowski has 25 years of experience, serving in executive roles for several private and public companies, and has specialized in operations, product development and strategic communications for clients including 7-Eleven, Caesar’s Palace, Fairmont Hotels and Target. Former CEO of Stonepoint.

Terry Charles - COO

Terry Charles has over 30 years of experience as a manager of several companies in the transportation industry. He has served with Northstar since its inception in 2015 and was the former president of Gemaco.

Rosemary Pritchard - CFO

Ms. Rosemary Pritchard has joined Northstar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Pritchard intends to develop the Company's financial strategy and structure with a focus on non-dilutive funding and growth. As well as bringing deep financial expertise, she will also have accountability for the Company's human resources and information technology departments. Ms. Pritchard has 30 years of executive finance experience in a variety of industries. Her roles included 9 years in the construction industry in controllership and COO roles, 5 years in public practice at Grant Thornton LLP, 8 years as CFO of the national furniture retailer Urban Barn , a Vancouver -based company with over 50 locations and more than 650 employees.

Jim Bird - Technical Advisor

Jim Bird is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry in Western Canada and internationally. He has held various positions such as CEO, executive VP, VP and director with several major corporations. Mr. Bird has experience in all aspects of management with expertise in product development, performance management and asphalt manufacturing.

Carson Sedun - Director of Capital Markets

Carson Sedun has ten years of industry and capital markets experience. He is the principal of Annapurna Advisors and a former investment banking associate with Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Sedun holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, a B.Com from McGill University and a Graduate Certificate in Mining Engineering from UBC.

Kellie Johnston - Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Counsel

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Northstar Announces 2021 Financial Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

Northstar Announces 2021 Financial Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

Financial Highlights

  • $6.0 million in cash as at December 31, 2021
  • Total assets increased by $7.5 million while total liabilities increased by $0.6 million compared to December 31, 2020
  • Working capital surplus of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $0.06 million compared to December 31, 2020

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ended December 31, 2021 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm PST 5:00 pm EST . Details are provided below.

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") has announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association ("ARMA") Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series. The Company's presentation "Repurposing Asphalt Roofing Materials" will highlight the Company's important contribution to the fight against landfill waste. The presentation is scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am Central Time . Speaking at this event from Northstar will be the following:

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Highlights

  • $7.6 Million in Potential Annual Revenue Per Facility (1)
  • $4.9 Million in Potential Annual Gross Profit Per Facility (65% Gross Margin) (1)
  • $4.0 Million in Potential Annual EBITDA (2) Per Facility (52% EBITDA (2) Margin) (1)
  • Excludes Any Potential Carbon Credit Revenue or Sustainability "Green" Premium
  • Numerous Potential Upside Opportunities Have Been Identified

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its internal management-prepared economic analysis for its planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). As part of the recently released independent front-end engineering design ("FEED") study prepared by BBA Engineering Ltd. which provided a pre-feasibility level capital estimate for the planned Calgary Empower Facility, the Company completed a detailed internal financial analysis of the planned Calgary Empower Facility. The Company sensitized a broad range of both operational and financial assumptions to ultimately arrive on a conservative base case, which is provided here, as well as identify certain variables to provide potential upside. The results and major assumptions are provided below. All currencies quoted within this press release are in Canadian dollars.

Keep reading... Show less
Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Non-dilutive funding will cover $200,000 of the estimated $675,000 engineering cost related to Northstar's planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta

The application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary scale up facility

Keep reading... Show less
[Video Enhanced] Northstar Clean Technologies Lines Up First Scale up Facilty in Oil Country

[Video Enhanced] Northstar Clean Technologies Lines Up First Scale up Facilty in Oil Country

(TheNewswire)

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. care of GlobalStockNews

VANCOUVER, BC March 22, 2022 TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed pilot facility in Delta, BC that initiated steady-state production in February 2022.

On March 17, 2022 ROOF's Board of Directors approved Calgary as the planned location for Northstar's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility.

The engineer and design work anticipates a modular 150–200 tonnes/day facility.


Click Image To View Full Size

With corporate offices for Shell, Husky, Exxon and Imperial Oil , Calgary is not an obvious location for a recycling project, but newly elected Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has pledged to make Calgary a greener city.

"Calgary City Council declared a Climate Emergency in November 2021," states the Calgary City Website , "directing the pace and scale of action to be accelerated".

"Calgary is the place to be for companies like Northstar that are driven to make an impact on the energy transition," states Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, "We are pleased Northstar has chosen Calgary to build its new planned facility that can help keep asphalt shingles out of landfills."

"Northstar's commitment to clean technology, community, and long-term solutions aligns with our economic strategy's focus on," added Parry.

Calgary Highlights:


Click Image To View Full Size

At 150-200/tonnes per day, the Calgary Empower Facility will have an estimated capacity about 250% higher than the existing Delta facility.

"Calgary is home to Canada's ‘energy transition' economy and we are excited to be a part of this movement," stated Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, who previously worked for British Petroleum.

"As I came out of the oil business, I along with other people believe that this industry needs to do things differently," Mills told GSN, "That's not to say that we need to switch off oil or stop driving conventional cars.  It's an energy transition. We definitely need to stop putting hydrocarbons into landfills".

Mills recently spoke with GSN about ROOF's business objectives.  The interview incorporates video footage shot at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta.

Keep reading... Show less
American Manganese Begins Feed of Battery Production Scrap for RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Project

American Manganese Begins Feed of Battery Production Scrap for RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Project

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to begin testing the first stage of its RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant project with lithium-ion battery cathode production scrap feed material. The scaled-up demonstration plant is designed with a 500 kgday input capacity of lithium-ion battery waste and will require each processing step of AMY's patented process to be diligently tested and analyzed

The planned RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule will consist of an organized approach that includes the characterization of the battery production scrap feedstock and its response to individual processing steps, to ensure consistent operating parameters to those developed in the laboratory and pilot plant scale. These parameters will include evaluating leaching retention time, temperature, and process chemical consumption to achieve target leach extraction efficiency for lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The Company will report its progression and analysis throughout the demonstration plant's staged tests.

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro Provides Update on Concierge Medical Business Operations

ScreenPro Provides Update on Concierge Medical Business Operations

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge") has been capitalizing on the lucrative custom care market and has been extensively growing its client base to help provide personalized healthcare to Canadians. The Company continues to grow its revenue in this vertical and looks forward to sharing Q1 revenue results from Concierge at the end of this month.

The public health care system is facing unprecedented demand with patients routinely waiting over 10 hours in an emergency department for care. In the covid era, primary care is becoming increasingly difficult to access with many doctors seeing patients virtually. Patients are turning to a more personalized formula of concierge care with no time limits, no more hurried appointments or long wait times. (Source: Dr. Jibran Sharif, MD.)

Keep reading... Show less
American Manganese Delivers NMC-811 Cathode Precursor from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material

American Manganese Delivers NMC-811 Cathode Precursor from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material

Highlights:

  • NMC-811 cathode precursor delivered to active collaborators in North America, Europe, and Asia
  • Recycled material to be third-party analyzed and battery performance tested
  • Internal analysis indicates product specifications are within desired industry ranges
  • NMC-811 cathode precursor recycled and upcycled from electric vehicle black mass

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to provide an update on its technology and partnership development strategy

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with ScreenPro Security

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with ScreenPro Security

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with ScreenPro Security on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro Announces Acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd.

ScreenPro Announces Acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), a privately-held British Columbia corporation, focused on the health and wellness industry. Naturevan has 22 natural health supplement products that are sold online and through distribution agents.

The acquisition of Naturevan provides ScreenPro an entry into the health and wellness space with immediate sales, an e-commerce team, and established sales distribution channel. Naturevan is strategic to ScreenPro as it provides immediate diversification, growth opportunities through its sales channels and online platform, and synergies with Concierge Medical as it provides product offerings to clients and future expandability of business lines.

Keep reading... Show less
ScreenPro Provides Update on Business Operations

ScreenPro Provides Update on Business Operations

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has administered 29,519 Covid-19 tests in April, an increase of 15% compared to March's Covid testing numbers of 25,517.

With the recent news of Toronto's mayor terminating the Covid-19 emergency declaration that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and the surge of cases with the new omicron subvariants world-wide, the Company is confident that Covid testing numbers and market share will continue to increase significantly as testing demand is growing each month within the community.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×