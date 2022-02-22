February 22, 2022 - TheNewswire - V ancouver BC - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills. The company has a fully constructed facility in Delta, BC and is gaining steam on its commercialization phase. On February 17, ...

ROOF:CA