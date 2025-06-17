Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, is pleased to announce an open call for strategic partnerships to support the scale-up of its closed-loop, on-farm carbon removal program — already operating with 13 Alberta farms and over 10,000 acres of regenerative hemp cultivation.

The initiative builds on Hempalta's existing verified success and aims to expand to 25,000 acres in Alberta, delivering high-durability carbon removal credits through the transformation of agricultural waste into biochar — a nature-based climate solution recognized for its permanence and co-benefits to soil health.

Using a full-circle model, industrial hemp is grown, harvested, converted to biochar on the same farm, and reintroduced into the soil - turning agricultural biomass into a long-term carbon sink while enriching farmland and reducing waste.

Partnership opportunities are open in the following areas:

  • Farming & Indigenous Partnerships — Growers interested in adding a minimum of 1,000 acres of hemp to their crop rotation, regenerative agriculture and on-farm biochar systems.
  • Carbon Credit Buyers — Hempalta's carbon credits are third-party verified under ISO 14064-2 by Control Union and tracked via its blockchain-enabled registry. The Company is currently securing partners for a 5-year offtake agreement covering up to 100,000 tonnes per year of high-durability biochar carbon credits, undergoing alignment review with Alberta's TIER Protocol with >100-year permanence and also available on the Voluntary Carbon Market.
  • Technology Innovators — Biochar tech companies offering mobile or modular pyrolysis systems for on-farm biomass conversion. Ideal partners enable field-level biochar deployment, turning agricultural waste into long-term carbon storage. This also supports seamless integration with MRV systems, enabling full traceability, auditability, and credit issuance across distributed farm sites.
  • Corporate ESG Leaders — Community-Rooted Climate Partners - Companies looking to support circular, community-driven climate solutions. These partners can co-fund biochar deployment, purchase branded or unbranded carbon credits, or co-invest in regenerative agriculture infrastructure — with measurable social impact, Indigenous engagement, and long-term carbon outcomes tied to Alberta-based projects.

"We're already working with over a dozen farms in Alberta and we've verified more than 44,000 tonnes of carbon removal," said Darren Bondar, CEO of Hempalta. "This isn't theory, it's the planned evolution and it's happening. It's one of the most scalable nature-based carbon models in Canada and will set the precedent for our other global partnerships that are already part of our regenerative agriculture program," said Darren Bondar, CEO of Hempalta.

"By closing the loop on-farm, we reduce waste, regenerate soil, and create high-integrity, carbon credits designed to meet Alberta's TIER compliance standards — with full traceability and permanence. Our credits are also structured to meet evolving global standards under the Voluntary Carbon Market and Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, making them ideal for both Alberta-based emitters and international ESG buyers. We're now opening the door for more partners to scale it with us."

As Alberta navigates a wave of incoming data centers and industrial growth, Hempalta believes the province must also scale its carbon infrastructure in parallel. "You can't unlock the next generation of digital infrastructure without climate infrastructure to balance it," Bondar added. "Our project is that solution — made in Alberta, built on nature, and future-proofed through technology."

Hempalta's carbon credits are verified under ISO 14064-2 by Control Union and tracked through its blockchain-enabled registry, Trusted Carbon. The Company is actively securing multi-year offtake partners for a proposed $45M, 5-year carbon credit delivery framework, subject to regulatory review and market demand.

Interested partners can learn more or submit inquiries at:
carboncredits@hempalta.com | www.hempalta.com

About Hempalta Corp.

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is advancing scalable, nature-based carbon removal through industrial hemp and on-farm biochar deployment. Through its subsidiary Hemp Carbon Standard, the Company provides ISO-certified carbon credits verified via AI, satellite monitoring, and blockchain infrastructure.

Media Contact:
Darren Bondar
CEO, Hempalta Corp.
invest@hempalta.com
www.hempalta.com | www.hempcarbonstandard.org | www.trustedcarbon.org |

TSXV: HEMP

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "continues," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "aims," "will," and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to secure new strategic partnerships; the Company focusing on nature-based carbon credit generation; the Company focusing on scaling carbon credit issuance; the sale of verified carbon credits; the Company seeking to establish multi-year offtake agreements; the Company remaining focused on unlocking long-term value through its pivot to carbon credit markets; the sale of TIER-eligible and voluntary market carbon credits; the long-term permanence of biochar-based removals; the scalability of its nature-based carbon model and the Company building a scalable platform to support nature-based climate solutions. Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: continued support from major shareholders and new investors; demand for nature-based carbon removal credits; successful onboarding of additional farmers and indigenous partners; favorable regulatory conditions; availability and deployment of biochar systems at scale; supportive market conditions and regulatory alignment in Alberta and internationally; and Hempalta's ability to execute its strategic plan and secure necessary financing or credit offtake agreements on reasonable terms. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: economic conditions and capital market volatility; changes in carbon credit market demand or pricing; regulatory changes; operational risks, including the ability to successfully implement the Hemp Carbon Standard program at scale; the Company has limited financial resources and may require additional funds to continue operating; the Company may not generate sufficient revenue to maintain operations; the forecasts and models of the Company could be inaccurate; the risk that the Company may not be able to sell carbon removal credits as anticipated or at all; inability to retain key personnel; delays in technology deployment or verification; economic volatility or disruptions to financing; and weather-related challenges impacting hemp cultivation. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Source

Click here to connect with Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksagriculture explorationcleantech investingtsxv:hempcannabis investing
HEMP:CC
Hempalta
Sign up to get your FREE

Hempalta Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta


Keep reading...Show less

Pioneering the next generation of carbon credits

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, is pleased to announce an open call for strategic partnerships to support the scale-up of its closed-loop, on-farm carbon removal program — already operating with 13 Alberta farms and over 10,000 acres of regenerative hemp cultivation.

The initiative builds on Hempalta's existing verified success and aims to expand to 25,000 acres in Alberta, delivering high-durability carbon removal credits through the transformation of agricultural waste into biochar — a nature-based climate solution recognized for its permanence and co-benefits to soil health.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Provides Strategic Update Regarding Equipment Sale and FCC Agreement

Hempalta Provides Strategic Update Regarding Equipment Sale and FCC Agreement

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, today issued a corporate update outlining recent developments in its strategic transition.

Equipment Sale Update

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Announces Participation in the 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference

Hempalta Announces Participation in the 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference

Hempalta (TSXV: HEMP), an agricultural clean-tech company that leverages its value chain and knowledge to generate global carbon credit solutions from industrial hemp and other nature based solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at the Arcadian Court in Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Provides Update on Strategic Transition, Plant Closure, FCC Loan, and Carbon Credit Progress

Hempalta Provides Update on Strategic Transition, Plant Closure, FCC Loan, and Carbon Credit Progress

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based innovator in nature-based carbon credits, today provided an update on its ongoing corporate transformation and operational milestones.

As part of its previously announced strategic shift to focus exclusively on its high-growth carbon credit business, Hempalta has completed the wind down and closure of its processing facility in Calgary. The facility has now been vacated and decommissioned.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Announces Issuance of Warrants and TSXV Approval for $325,000 Loan Financing

Hempalta Announces Issuance of Warrants and TSXV Approval for $325,000 Loan Financing

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to its press release dated March 3, 2025 (the "Initial Release"), it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the previously announced $325,000 term loans (the "Loan").

The Loan, as disclosed in the Initial Release, was advanced by insiders and major shareholders Darren Bondar and Prairie Merchant Corporation (the "Lenders"). The Loan bears an interest rate of 12% per annum and is secured against certain assets of the Company. The Loan is repayable on the earlier of: (i) one year from the date of issuance; (ii) the successful marketing and sale of the Company's turnkey hemp production facility and processing equipment, or (iii) a financing to the Company of gross proceeds over $1MM. This Loan provides additional working capital to support Hempalta's strategic focus on scaling its industrial hemp carbon credit platform through the Hemp Carbon Standard.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

HyProMag USA Receives "Make More in America" Domestic Finance Letter of Interest for up to US$92 Million From US EXIM Bank

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce HyProMag USA, LLC, a Delaware corporation ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") has received a Make More in America (MMIA) domestic finance letter of interest ("LOI") from the U.S. Export-Import ("EXIM") Bank for its first integrated rare earth recycling and magnet making facility in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

In terms of the letter, EXIM may be able to consider potential financing of up to $92 million of the project's costs with a repayment tenor of 10 years.

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Drilling Results from the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming

Show 240.73 meters of Critical Metal Mineralization, Iron, Titanium, Vanadium, Scandium and Gallium

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Life Offering Document

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of May 20, 2025, it has filed an amended and restated offering document in connection with its proposed financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), whereby the Company intends to raise up to $5 millionthrough an offering of up to 6,410,256 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.78 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering").

Concurrently with the LIFE Offering, as previously announced, the Company also intends to complete a private placement financing whereby the Company intends to raise up to $5,000,000 through an offering of up to 6,410,257 Units to be priced at $0.78 per Unit (the "Concurrent Offering" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering"). The Common Shares offered under the Concurrent Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces TSXV Approval Of Convertible Loan With Kings Chapel International Limited

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) ("CoTec" or the "Company") today announces that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the conversion component of its convertible loan agreement dated November 25, 2024 (as amended, the "Convertible Loan Agreement") with Kings Chapel International Limited ("Kings Chapel"), previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2024 and February 28, 2025.

The outstanding principal amount under the Convertible Loan Agreement as at May 30, 2025 is $6,351,387 and $664,668 in interest has accrued thereunder.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The financial statements and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "CoTec had an exceptional start to the year. Our main priority for the quarter was the continued roll-out of HyProMag USA, our Joint Venture U.S. based rare earth elements ("REE") magnet recycling and permanent magnet manufacturing Project. HyProMag USA selected its preferred bidder for engineering, procurement and construction management ("EPCM") services, culminating in the engagement of PegasusTSI Inc. ("Pegasus") and BBA USA Inc. ("BBA") and the commencement of the detailed design and engineering phase shortly after quarter-end. We have also expanded the scope of the detailed engineering to include three HPMS [i] vessels and initiated concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" Recycling."

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Provaris Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Hempalta
Sign up to get your FREE

Hempalta Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Vanguard Mining Finalizes Acquisition of Strategic 90,000 ha Uranium Project Adjacent to UEC's 8.96M-lb Yuty Deposit in Paraguay

Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Closing of $6.9 Million Brokered Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Related News

Gold Investing

Fund Managers: Gold Stocks Still Lagging, Catch-Up Trade Coming

rare earth investing

Expert: Can a United Front Loosen China’s Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Hold?

Uranium Investing

Vanguard Mining Finalizes Acquisition of Strategic 90,000 ha Uranium Project Adjacent to UEC's 8.96M-lb Yuty Deposit in Paraguay

Silver Investing

Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Closing of $6.9 Million Brokered Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Gold Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Gold Investing

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Copper Investing

Questcorp Mining: Gold, Copper Exploration in Historic, Past-Producing Regions in Canada and Mexico

×