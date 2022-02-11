Northern Lights Resources Corp. announces that it has issued 10,655,833 common shares of the Company to Mirabel Capital Ltd under the terms of the convertible security agreement announced May 28, 2021. The Conversion Shares were issued upon the Investor converting US$150,000 of the original US$890,000 principal amount. Please see the NLR announcement of May 28, 2021 for details of the conversion terms.