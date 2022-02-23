Resource News Investing News

Northern Graphite Corporation is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement that provides it with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mousseau West Graphite project subject to the owners retaining a 2% net smelter royalty . The Property is located approximately 80 kms, and in economic trucking distance, from the producing Lac-des-Iles graphite mine in Quebec. On December 2, 2021 Northern ...

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Option Agreement") that provides it with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mousseau West Graphite project ("Mousseau West" or the "Property"), subject to the owners retaining a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR"). The Property is located approximately 80 kms, and in economic trucking distance, from the producing Lac-des-Iles ("LDI") graphite mine in Quebec. On December 2, 2021 Northern announced that it had entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire LDI and a graphite deposit processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys SA (the "Imerys Transaction"). See press release here.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Northern has agreed to pay $50,000 for the six-month exclusive right to conduct due diligence on the Property. If the Company elects to exercise its option, it can acquire Mousseau West through the payment of $500,000 in cash and the issuance of 900,000 common shares of the Company, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Northern will also have the right to acquire the 2% NSR from the owners at any time upon the payment of $1 million.

A technical report entitled, "Technical Report and Resources Estimate of the Mousseau West Property" dated September ‎‎24, 2013 (the "Report") was completed by Alain Tremblay, geol. eng. and Yvan Bussières, geol. eng. in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). It was filed on SEDAR on October 17, 2013 and is available under the profile of NanoXplore Inc. From 1996 to 2008, Alain Tremblay was in charge of exploration at the LDI mine and is well-acquainted with the geology and mining of graphite mineralization in the area. The Report states that the nature of mineralization at Mousseau West is similar to LDI which "indicates high confidence in the possibility of mining, milling and concentrating it into a final graphite product suitable for customers."

Gregory Bowes, CEO commented that, "The Company's main priority when the Imerys Transaction closes is to extend the mine life at LDI, increase production back to its nameplate capacity of 25,000tpy and solidify its position as the only producing graphite mine in North America. The Mousseau West deposit not only provides an attractive option for meeting these objectives, it also has the potential to become a significant project in its own right." He added "the world requires significantly more graphite production to support the evolution to electric vehicles and Northern believes that high-quality deposits located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions will become very valuable commodities."

Mousseau West consists of 12 claims totalling 489 hectares in size. It is located approximately 150 kms north of Montreal in the Mont-Laurier area and can be accessed from Highway 117 over 12 kms of good quality logging roads. Over 7,500 meters of drilling has been carried out on the Property and the Report estimates that it contains an Inferred Resource of 4.1 million tonnes grading 6.2% graphitic carbon ("Cg"). The resource includes 2.7 million tonnes that have been drilled on 25 meter centers which the Report states "are considered to have reached a high level of definition and do not need additional work." In 1990 Derry, Michener, Booth & Wahl ("DMBW") estimated Probable Reserves of 1.7 million tonnes grading 7.2% Cg and Possible Reserves of 0.7 million tonnes grading 7.8% Cg.

The Company is classifying both the Inferred Resources contained in the Report and the Reserves calculated by DMBW as historical estimates as the Company's Qualified Person (as defined by NI 43 101) has not performed sufficient work to classify them as either current mineral resources or mineral reserves. However, the Company considers the data to be relevant as it is indicative of potential mineralization on the Property. The Company is not aware of any more recent resource estimates.

The Mousseau West deposit outcrops at surface and the Report indicates that the morphology of the deposit is potentially very suitable for open pit mining, with a low waste-to-ore stripping ratio. Also, zonation in the deposit allows access to richer mineralization first. The deposit is 250 metres long and lies at the western end of an EM conductor that extends another 400 meters east to the property boundary. This area represents a prime exploration target with the potential to expand the size of the deposit. Other conductors also exist on the Property and represent additional exploration targets. The graphite is mainly hosted by calcitic marbles which provide buffering capacity for the low level of sulphides. Like LDI, this likely indicates that any tailings would be non-acid generating.

Update on the Imerys Transaction
Closing of the Imerys Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including acceptance of the TSX-V and completion of US$55 million in related equity/stream/royalty/debt financings. The first tranche of the equity financing has closed and the Company anticipates that the royalty/stream/debt financing and the Imerys Transaction will close within two weeks.

About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite is a Canadian company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and focused on becoming a world leading producer of natural graphite and upgraded, high value products critical to the green energy revolution including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Completion of the Transaction will enable Northern to become the only North American and the world's third largest graphite producing company outside of China. Northern will also own two large scale development projects that have high quality flake graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions. These projects will enable the Company to significantly expand production to meet rapidly growing demand from the EV/battery markets.

Qualified Person
Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo is a "qualified person" as ‎‎defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release including data disclosed with respect to the Mousseau West Property.‎

For additional information
Please visit the Company's website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, our Social Channels listed below orcontact the Company at (613) 241-9959.

LinkedIn

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to due diligence and the potential acquisition of the Property, future production from LDI, its intentions to complete the Imerys Transaction and related financings, the Company's market position post-Transaction and the future demand for graphite. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114570

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Northern GraphiteTSXV:NGCGraphite Investing
NGC:CA
Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite

Overview


Graphite is often overlooked as an essential component in electric vehicle battery production compared to the attention that is being paid to cobalt, nickel and lithium. However, it is the largest single component. While there are many new innovations in battery technology being announced, most experts predict that this essential raw material will remain a dominant element in electric vehicle batteries for the foreseeable future. As more sustainable green energy sources and technologies become integrated into our everyday lives, so too will the demand for the vital materials like graphite that are critical to enabling this trend.

Most electric vehicle batteries contain between 40 to 60 kilograms of graphite which makes up the battery’s anode. Graphite is one of the most important components of a lithium-ion battery. Elon Musk stated that they should more accurately be called graphite/nickel batteries. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, so too will battery and graphite demand. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence estimates that by 2030 graphite demand could increase over 10 times from current levels and it will require the largest percentage increase of any battery mineral.

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC) is an Ottawa based, Canadian development company focused on its ready-to-build Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario, Canada. Benchmark estimates that Bissett Creek will have the highest margin of any current or proposed graphite project. This is based on it having one of, if not the, highest percentage of valuable large flake graphite as well a simple flow sheet and good location, close to infrastructure. The company’s flagship project will take advantage of growing demand for this raw material within industrial, metallurgy and lithium-ion battery markets. Northern Graphite holds a 100 percent interest in Bissett Creek mining leases and surrounding claims.

This high-quality project will also provide a much needed, secure source of graphite supply for western countries and positions Northern as a significant emerging player in a market that has historically been dominated by China, the biggest worldwide producer of graphite.

The Bissett Creek project is development ready, subject to full project financing, and represents an opportunity to fast-track mining and development operations. The project has ready access to labor, equipment and supplies, natural gas and transportation as it is located near the Trans-Canada Highway between Ottawa and North Bay, Ontario.

From 1980 to 2012, the property was the subject of numerous exploration and historical drilling programs which identified highly prospective graphite mineralization. These findings were supported by the company’s subsequent drilling programs and the completion of a number of mining and metallurgical studies.

Northern Graphite now has an advanced stage project with a full feasibility study, a PEA for a subsequent expansion as the graphite market grows and has received its major mining permit. Conclusions from the feasibility study forecast the robust financial returns necessary to justify the required investment for commercial production.

“According to an independent study, Bissett Creek will have the highest margin of any current or potential graphite producing project,” noted Northern Graphite CEO Greg Bowes.

The geology of Bissett Creek indicates that the company has been dealt a very attractive hand. The deposit’s simple metallurgy and low variability reduces capital and operating costs and technical risk. It also enables the company to produce high purity concentrates with 97 per cent levels confirmed by testing. Furthermore, mother nature has provided the company with a deposit that has very high percentages of large, XL and XXL flake graphite which attracts premium pricing. With 25,000 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate production expected, the company is in a position to generate substantial cash flows.

The potential near term development of Bissett Creek provides investors with an early entry opportunity into the growing graphite industry. Currently, Northern Graphite has 79 million outstanding shares and a market cap of less than C$40 million. With C$5 million in cash and investments, and no debt, the company is well positioned to advance its flagship project.

The Northern Graphite management team brings years of professional and field experience in the resource, engineering and financial sectors. Together, the team provides the company with the leadership necessary to achieve significant economic success in the drive to meet the world’s increasingly high demand for graphite.

Northern Graphite’s Company Highlights

  • Northern Graphite is an Ottawa-based mine development company focused on developing its highly prospective Bissett Creek graphite project in Southern Ontario.
  • The high-quality Bissett Creek project will fill a gap in Western graphite production, a market that has historically been dominated by China.
  • Its flagship project also presents an opportunity to meet the growing demand for graphite in the lithium-ion battery market as electric vehicle sales continue to rise.
  • Bissett Creek is an advanced stage, ready-to-build project with a feasibility study, expansion plan PEA and its major mining permit.
  • A very high percentage of the contained graphite is either large or extra-large graphite flake types which will enable the company to pursue high value, high margin industrial markets as well as battery markets.
  • Northern Graphite’s market cap is currently less than C$40 million with 79 million outstanding shares.

The Bissett Creek Graphite Project

The Bissett Creek property is located in Southern Ontario, Canada, and 15 kilometers from the Trans-Canada highway between the cities of Ottawa and North Bay. The project’s strategic positioning gives Northern Graphite easy transportation to major markets in the Northern United States and as well as the port city of Montreal to the east. It also provides ready access to labor, materials and supplies and natural gas.

A feasibility study was first done in 1989 based on extensive drilling and metallurgical work from engineering firms like Kilborn and Cominco Engineering. Since then, resources have been more than doubled to approximately 69.8 million tonnes of measured and indicated resources with a grade of 1.74 percent and all technical reports have been updated to NI 43-101 standards. Most of the deposit is at or near-surface level, with maximum depths of 80 meters.

The Bissett Creek project has a unique advantage in that 90 percent of the contained graphite is categorized as large and extra-large flake, one of the highest ratios in the industry. The associated price premium and low operating costs (estimated at US$675 per tonne of concentrate) will result in Northern Graphite have the industry’s highest margin according to an independent source.

The company intends to approach this exciting project in two phases. Phase One consists of an open-pit mine and 3,500 tonne per day processing plant operation producing 25,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per year. Phase Two would expand development and resource production and could see output increase by up to 40 percent to meet growing demand in the company’s target markets.

Northern Graphite’s Management Team

Gregory B. Bowes B.Sc. (Geology), MBA, P.Geo.- CEO & Director

Gregory Bowes has over 30 years of experience in the resource and engineering industries. He holds an MBA from Queen’s University and an Honours B.Sc., Geology degree from the University of Waterloo. Bowes was senior vice president of Orezone Gold Corporation from February 2009 to June 2010 and was vice president of Corporate Development of its predecessor, Orezone Resources Inc., from January 2004 until September 2005. Prior, Bowes held the CFO position from October 2005 to March 2007 and from April 2008 to February 2009. In between, Bowes served as president, CEO and director of San Anton Resource Corporation, which was then listed on the TSX.

David Marsh, B.Sc. - Chief Operating Officer

Dave has 40 years of combined experience managing the process engineering divisions of leading international consulting companies and working in industry where he has led companies in taking their mining projects from the scoping level through to feasibility, construction and operations. Dave was previously Chief Operating Officer of Avalon Advanced Materials and General Manager, Project Development for Paladin Energy. He has extensive experience with operations in southern Africa, including Namibia.

Christopher Parks, CPA CGA - Chief Financial Officer

Chris was previously Chief Financial Officer of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Corporate Controller of Imperial Metals Corporation, and has over 20 years of experience managing the financial affairs of mining companies from the junior exploration stage to production and operations. Chris will act as CFO through the transition period.

Nathalie Pilon, CPA CMA - Director of Finance and Administration

Nathalie is a hands on financial professional who specializes in designing and implementing systems and controls that enable development stage companies to seamlessly transition to production and operations. She has previously performed this role through senior financial positions with Endeavor Mining, Roxgold Inc. and Orezone Gold Corporation.

Kirk Swales - Sales Manager

Kirk has over 35 years of sales and marketing experience in the graphite industry. For the last 17 years he has been with Imerys SA and was responsible for the sale of concentrates from the Lac des Iles mine.

W. Campbell Birge, B.A., B.Ed., M.Sc.- Director

Campbell Birge has over 20 years of experience advising public and private companies specializing in the resource, real estate and cannabis industries in Canada, the United States and Mexico. He also has over 20 years of experience in public and private education, including five years as adjunct professor of Business and twice elected Head of the Graduate Business Department at United States International University, Mexico City campus. Birge was the founder of Industrial Minerals Inc., the Bisset Creek graphite project’s original owner. He was also responsible for the management change that led to Northern Graphite Corporation’s formation.

Birge previously was the vice-president of the Trust for Sustainable Development and was instrumental in successfully negotiating the US$3 billion Loreto Bay development project with the Mexican federal government. He previously served as CEO, president and director of Industrial Minerals Inc.; CEO, president and director of Ammex Gold; and CFO and Director of Wind Works Power Corp.

Donald H. Christie, CPA - Director

Donald H. Christie is the president, CEO and director of Norvista Capital Corporation, a Director of Rockcliff Metals Corporation and the CFO and a Director of Nevada Zinc Corporation and Generic Gold Corp. Christie is also a Chartered Professional Accountant – Chartered Accountant and formerly held the role of CFO at Rockcliff Copper Corporation and continental Gold Limited. Before his involvement with Continental Gold Limited, Christie co-founded Ollerhead Christie & Company Ltd., a privately held Toronto investment banking firm that sourced, structured and syndicated debt private placements and provided financial advisory services to a client base comprised primarily of colleges, universities, schools boards and provincial government agencies.

Christie served as a managing director of Newcourt Credit Group (then listed on the TSX and the NYSE), which subsequently combined with the CIT Group, Inc. While at Newcourt, he was involved in the structuring and syndication of over $1.5 billion of transactions. Christie holds an Honours B.Comm. Degree from Queen’s University.

K. Sethu Raman, Ph.D. — Director

Sethu Raman is a serial mine finder and a successful entrepreneur with more than 46 years of international experience in all phases of exploration, mine development, acquisitions and operations, as well as experience in related financial and legal areas. Dr. Raman is currently a director of CBD Med Research Corp. and SGX Resources Inc.

He has pioneered many new exploration concepts and strategies that have led to discovering 11 significant gold, silver, copper, zinc, phosphate and uranium deposits located near established mining camps, seven of which went on to become producing gold mines in Canada. As president and CEO of Holmer Gold Mines Ltd. and director and advisor to Lake Shore Gold Corp, Dr. Raman has been the driving force behind the Timmins West gold mine’s discovery and development. Dr. Raman previously spent 13 years with Campbell Chibougamau Mines/Campbell Resources and the Royex Gold Mining Group of companies controlled by Ned Goodman. He joined as a Research Geologist and held various management positions, including Vice President from 1980 to 1986.

Dr. Raman holds a Ph.D. in Geology from Carleton University, Ottawa and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the University of Vienna, Austria.

Iain Scarr, B.Sc. (Geology), MBA - Director

Iain Scarr is COO and vice president of Development & Exploration for Millennial Lithium Corp. He is also the founder and principal of IMEx Consulting, which provides business development, mining and marketing services to the industrial minerals industry. Scarr previously was project director for Enirgi Group at the Rincon lithium project in Argentina. Prior to that, he was the country manager and general manager of Development for Galaxy Resources Limited’s Sal de Vida lithium and potash brine project. Scarr has spent 30 years with Rio Tinto Exploration and was most recently commercial director and vice president of Exploration for Industrial Minerals Division.

Sccar holds a B.Sc. in Earth Sciences from California State Polytechnic University and an MBA from Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

John McNeice CPA, CA - Corporate Secretary

John. McNeice provides financial consulting and chief financial officer services to emerging private and junior public companies in the resource sector. Presently, McNeice is also CFO of Aura Resources Inc. and Carube Copper Corp., where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting and day-to-day financial management. From September 2004 to May 2007, McNeice was CFO of Ur-Energy Inc., a uranium exploration and development company turned US-based producer of uranium. He was a vital member of the management team directly involved in the initial public offering on the TSX. From 1990 to 2003, McNeice worked in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where his primary focus was providing audit and regulatory reporting advisory services to Canadian and US publicly listed clients.

McNeice holds an Honours B.Comm. Degree from McMaster University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario).

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Graphite Charts Path to Carbon Neutral Project at Bissett Creek

Northern Graphite Charts Path to Carbon Neutral Project at Bissett Creek

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro") has completed an ISO-compliant Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA") on the production of graphite concentrate and lithium-ion battery anode material ("BAM") from the Company's Bissett Creek deposit in order to guide the Company in developing a carbon neutral project. Additionally, Minviro benchmarked the potential carbon footprint of Bissett Creek against the production of Chinese natural and synthetic graphite and their upgrade into battery anode material.

Minviro estimated that by powering the mining fleet with natural gas rather than diesel, and replacing the planned natural gas fired generating plant with hydroelectric power, the Global Warming Potential ("GWP") of the Bissett Creek project could be reduced by more than half, from 2.2 kilograms ("kg") of CO2 eq. per kg of graphite produced to 1.0 kg of CO2 eq. Minviro is undertaking an additional study to quantify the benefits of an electric mining fleet to further reduce the project's carbon footprint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Graphite Completes Initial Closing of Private Placement for $19.3 Million

Northern Graphite Completes Initial Closing of Private Placement for $19.3 Million

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with the acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction") as previously announced on December 2, 2021.

Under the initial closing of the Private Placement, the Company has issued a total of 25,762,500 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.75 each for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $19.3 million, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (the "Lead Agent") and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Graphite Retains Mr. Hugues Jacquemin as Special Advisor

Northern Graphite Retains Mr. Hugues Jacquemin as Special Advisor

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hugues Jacquemin to act as a Special Advisor to the Board on matters relating to development of the Company's Bissett Creek graphite project, management and operation of assets being acquired from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") (see December 2, 2021 announcement), and the evaluation of opportunities to expand the Company's business through acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Hugues has over 30 years of senior management experience in a number of diverse industries including graphite mining and processing, lithium ion and other battery materials, fuel cells and hydrogen production, graphene and carbon nanotubes, graphite and carbon materials including carbon black and carbon and glass fibre composites. Hugues was previously Chief Executive Officer of the Graphite and Carbon Division of Imerys and acted as an independent expert for NINE58 Advisors, an arm's length investment advisory firm based in the United Kingdom which advised Northern on the acquisitions from Imerys.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Graphite Announces Trading to Resume January 27, 2022

Northern Graphite Announces Trading to Resume January 27, 2022

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") will resume with the open of market on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Trading was halted following the Company's December 2, 2021 announcement that it had entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is a considered a "Fundamental Acquisition" pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V and, accordingly, the common shares were halted from trading pending their review of related documentation. Closing of the Transaction is still subject to a number of conditions including approval of the TSX-V, completion of US$40 million in debt/royalty/stream financing with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and completion of the Company's previously announced $20 million private placement being led by Sprott Capital Partners LP. The Company anticipates that the equity financing will be oversubscribed and that the over allotment option will be exercised.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Graphite Announces Terms of Private Placement

Northern Graphite Announces Terms of Private Placement

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide the terms of the private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction").

Under the Private Placement, Northern, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (the "Lead Agent") and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), will sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to 26,750,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$0.75 per Subscription Receipt to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$20 million. The Agents shall have the option, exercisable at any time prior to three business days before the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 4,012,500 Subscription Receipts under the same terms for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately C$3 million. Affiliates of the Sprott Group have indicated their intention to participate in the Private Placement through an investment of approximately $3.75 million in Subscription Receipts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of All Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority and Launch of Product Information Bulletins for Phase 1 Operations

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of All Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority and Launch of Product Information Bulletins for Phase 1 Operations

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on February 22 th 2022 of the final exploration reports for the remaining 6 of the 13 claims of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil. In addition, the Company has launched Product Information Bulletins ("PIBs") for a range of concentrate products for Phase 1 operations.

The approval of the Final Exploration Reports for all 13 claims totaling approximately 13,000 hectares is presented in Table 1. The other 7 claims had the final exploration reports previously approved on February 8 th , 2022 (See February 9 th , 2022 Press Release).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointing of Key Team Members for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Operations

South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointing of Key Team Members for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Operations

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has hired key team members for Phase 1 construction and subsequent operations of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil.  The Company has appointed Mr. Julio Jose Da Silva as the General Mine Manager, Ms. Marcia Cota as controller and finance manager, Mr. Antonio de Assis as the Sales and Marketing Director, Mr. Marcelo Castro as the Construction Project Manager and Mr. Luciano Lazaro as supply chainprocurement manager.

South Star Battery Metals Corp logo (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

  • Mr. Julio Jose Da Silva (General Mine Manager) : Mr. Da Silva is a mechanical engineer and project manager with over 22 years of experience in mining and mineral resource sector in Brazil . His expertise includes operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, open-pit mining, metallurgy, placing plants on care and maintenance, mine start-up, QA/QC, inventory controls, security, logistics and the general operations of mine management. He has held various senior management positions at Mineração Morro Verde, Luna/Trek/Equinox Gold, Yamana, and Aura Minerals. He has degrees in mechanical engineering and project management and is a native Portuguese speaker with intermediate English.
  • Ms. Marcia Cota (Controller and Finance Manager): Ms. Cota is a finance professional with more than 20 years of experience in controls, treasury, finance, data analysis, ERP implementation, tax, audits, cashflow management, logistics, budgeting and forecasting. She has held several senior management positions in Brazil and overseas with Net Brasil, W Torre S/A, Genea Angola, Locar Guindastes e Transportes S/A, and Mineração Morro Verde. She has degrees in Business Administration, MBA and specialization in Advanced Finance Analysis. She is a native speaker in Portuguese and fluent in English.
  • Mr. Antonio de Assis (Sales and Marketing Director): Mr. Assis has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience with much of that time spent in the natural flake and synthetic graphite markets. He has a long successful career and held various senior sales, marketing and business development positions with Syrah Resources, Nacional de Grafite, Technografit GmbH and Grupo Unimetal. Throughout his career he has worked on overseeing sales teams, creating marketing plans to increase exposure and sales, and developing extensive commercial relationships in the industrial and value-add graphite markets in more than 50 countries around the world. His expertise includes prospecting, B2B & B2D sales, marketing, customer relations, technical performance, customer support, contracts and negotiations. He has degrees in Business Administration as well as Marketing and Sales and is fluent in Portuguese, English & Spanish.
  • Mr. Marcelo Castro (Construction Project Manager): Mr. Castro is a mechanical engineering with over 25 years of engineering, design, construction, and project management, with most of that experience being in the mining and mineral resource space in Brazil . Mr. Castro has been involved with large construction projects with CAPEX up to several U$100M, as well as overseeing large teams associated with EPCM projects. He has held various senior project management positions with Lyon Engineering, Beadell, Luna/Trek, and Ausenco. He has degrees in mechanical engineering, business administration for engineers, and workplace safety engineering. He is native Portuguese speaker and fluent in English.
  • Mr. Luciano Lazaro (Supply Chain/Procurement Manager): Mr. Lazaro is an experienced supply chain manager with more than 30 years of experience with supply chain, procurement, logistics, COMEX, contracts and planning and controls. He has held several senior positions with Vale, Ericsson Telecommunications, Brazilian Pipeline Carriers, Anglo Ferrous, Aura Minerals, Ferrous Resources, Luna/Trek/Equinox, and Mineração Morro Verde. He has degrees in Economic Sciences, Urban and Regional Planning as well as Project Management. He is a native speaker of Portuguese and fluent in English.

"We are excited and fortunate to have these talented key members on board at a critical time for the future success of South Star and the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine as we move from development into production," commented Richard Pearce , President and CEO of South Star. "I have personally known Julio, Marcelo, Marcia and Luciano for many years and had the privilege to work together on the construction and subsequent operations of a couple different projects over the years. Antonio is a fantastic new addition to the team and key to us getting our products introduced into the marketplace. I'd like to personally welcome them all as part of our team that will lead us through construction and into becoming the first new graphite mine put into production in the Americas in more than a decade. 2022 and 2023 will be a transformative time for us. This industry requires great people, and we now have the core nucleus of a talented team in place to be very successful at getting Phase 1 built and into operations. Construction and operations bring a new challenge every day, and I am proud to have very capable people of great character, persistence, and experience on the team. No one does anything big by themselves."

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q1 2023, pending financing.

South Star's next project in the pipeline is a development project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. and South Star is executing on it's plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations (Canada IR)
Email: invest@southstarbatterymetals.com

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC (IR US)
Trevor Brucato , Managing Director
Email: southstar@rbmilestone.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the Updated Technical Report contain references to inferred resources. The Report is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-star-battery-metals-announces-appointing-of-key-team-members-for-santa-cruz-graphite-mine-phase-1-construction-and-operations-301486810.html

SOURCE South Star Battery Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c6802.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority & 2022 Outlook

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority & 2022 Outlook

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on February 8 th 2022 for the final exploration reports for 7 of the 13 claims of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil. The other 6 areas are in final analysis by the ANM, and the Company expects they should be published shortly.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00cf8cf7-4e1a-49a1-b1eb-ec763a3e5f4d

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Files Technical Report

Electric Royalties Files Technical Report

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that today it will file the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Middle Tennessee Mines, Tennessee, USA" by Martin Raffield, Ph.D., P.Eng., effective date December 31, 2021 (the "Technical Report") under its profile on www.sedar.com

Electric Royalties acquired a royalty interest on zinc production at the Middle Tennessee Mines ("the MTM Royalty"), located in Smith County, Tennessee, United States, in 2021. The MTM royalty is a sliding scale gross metals royalty, with no royalty payable if the zinc price is below US$0.90 per pound, a 1.0% royalty payable at zinc prices between US$0.90 and US$1.10 per pound, and a 1.4% at royalty payable at zinc prices above US$1.10 per pound. Electric holds a 25% interest in the MTM Royalty with the remaining 75% interest held by Sprott Streaming and Royalties Corp. (see Electric Royalties news release dated August 11, 2021).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Omnibus Plan Share Unit, Stock Option Grants and Corporate Update

Lomiko Announces Omnibus Plan Share Unit, Stock Option Grants and Corporate Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (the "Company" or "Lomiko") is announcing the grant of stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs") and performance share units ("PSUs") to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and RSUs and deferred share units ("DSUs") to the Board in accordance with the Company's 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Awards under the 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackearth

BlackEarth Signs Offtake Agreement To Secure Supply For Expandable Plant Operations

BlackEarth Managing Director, Tom Revy, commented - “ This Agreement provides an enormous boost to our JV with Metachem and the development of our plant in India and now completes our supply chain which will underpin our operations.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×