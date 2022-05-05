Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-72 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-72 at a depth of 428 feet . Sampling for assay began at 60 ft and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 368 ft was intersected, which was the entire assayed portion of the hole. The hole ended in mineralization and ...

NRM:CA