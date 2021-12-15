Noram Lithium President Peter Ball: Spectacular Resource Numbers and Big Year Ahead
Noram Lithium President Peter Ball shared, "These numbers are spectacular for where we are. It's going to be an opportunity for shareholders. Big year ahead of us."
Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM,FWB:N7R,OTCQB:NRVTF) announced a new resource estimate on its Zeus lithium claystone property, and Noram Lithium President Peter Ball is confident it is going to be a big year ahead.
“Looking at the metrics of our Zeus hybrid lithium project, we have enough tonnage to deliver lithium carbonate for 40 years in the PA and there are enough resources for 195 years. So if you start doing the math of what is it, what are the numbers look like at $9,500, the NPV at a discount rate of 8 percent is 1.3 billion, the internal rate of return. We will be able to produce it at $3,355 per ton, which is really 1/10 of what is nearly 1/10 of what is trading. The gross revenue of the 40 year project at $12.2 billion. These numbers are spectacular for where we are. It's going to be an opportunity for shareholders. Big year ahead of us,” said Ball.
“If you look at the price of lithium, and you calculate back, this is about $55 to $60 per tonne rock. So, if you take our 363 million tonnes in the measured in Indic indicated category, this nearly equates to 10 or 12 million ounces of gold, that we're going to be able to extract for $16 per tonne. It's all about who can get the stuff out of the ground, the cheapest.”
The new resource estimate resulted from the Phase V drill program on the Zeus lithium claystone property located within 2km of Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium mine in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company announced a 70 percent increase in measured and indicated resources and a 369 percent increase in inferred resources.
Ball says, “There are three other groups in Nevada that you can go look up but we have a little cheat sheet in our presentation that our numbers might be as good or better on every level. They're a little bit ahead of us but we'll be starting our next year putting forward a PFS and getting a pilot plant doing a little more drilling to upgrade the resource and even bigger than what we have. So figure.”
