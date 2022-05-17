Lithium Investing News

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram LithiumCorp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is pleased to report that it has engaged Mayer and Associates ("MASS") to assist the Company with its strategic partnerships and relationships, as well as a financing strategy. This will include the introduction of institutional investors, strategic analysts as well as reputable articles and interviewswith reputable entities. MASS is an arms-length consulting firm, based in New York, and specializing in operations and strategies of public and private companies.

MASS has been engaged for an initial term of twelve months. In consideration for the engagement, the Company will issue 50,000 common shares monthly (the "Consideration Shares").Assuming MASS completes the entire term of the engagement, they will receive a total of 600,000Consideration Shares.

Completion of the issuance of the Consideration Shares remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Consideration Shares issued to MASS will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022. The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA**indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.299 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% atUS$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
CEO and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion of the engagement of MASS and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Click here to connect with Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

lithium investingnoram lithiumtsxv stockstsxv: nrmLithium Investing
NRM:CA
Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Completes Major Milestone: Infill Drill Program for Pre-Feasiblity Study Completion and Commencement of Plan of Operations

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce" that the Company has successfully completed the Phase VI infill drill program on the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current NI 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000tonne LCE

All 12 of the Phase VI proposed holes were completed to, or beyond, their anticipated depths for a total of 5246 ft (1599 m) of drilling. Most of the holes were drilled with HQ-size core with a diameter of 2.5 inches (63.5 mm). However, 4 of the holes were drilled with PQ-size (3.35 inches, 85 mm diameter) to be used for the ongoing metallurgical test work. The samples from the core have been hand-delivered to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for processing. QA/QC samples have been inserted into the sample stream to confirm sample results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-72 with the Longest and Highest-Grade Intercept from all of the Zeus Drilling to Date

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-72 (PH-06) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-72 at a depth of 428 feet (130.5 m). Sampling for assay began at 60 ft (18.3 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 368 ft (112.2 m) was intersected, which was the entire assayed portion of the hole. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release pictureNoram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-72 as compared to CVZ-53 and CVZ-68, which were drilled as part of the Phases IV and V programs. CVZ-53 and CVZ-68 both had long intercepts of high grade lithium mineralization. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Completes CVZ-74 at 558.0 ft with a Potential Interval of 352.0 ft of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-74 (PH-07) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 558.0ft (170.1 m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared at approximately 126.0 ft (38.4 m) and extended down to total depth of 478.0 ft (145.7 m) for a total intersection of approximately 352.0 ft (107.3 m). Variously colored mudstones, which may also contain high lithium levels were logged down to the hole's total depth of 558.0 ft (170.1 m

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-74.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Corp

Noram Completes CVZ-73 at 458.0 ft with Visually Rich Clays Near Surface to 369 feet ; Another Long Interval of Potentially High-Grade Lithium Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-73 (PH-08) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface (20.0ft6.1m) and, with some possible lower grade zones near the bottom of the hole, extended down to total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m) for a total drilled intersection of 438.0ft (133.5m

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 21, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-73.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-70: High of 1930 ppm Intersection of 443 ft Averaging 968 ppm Lithium

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet (141.1 m). An interval thickness of 443 ft (135.0 m) was intersected from 20 ft (6.1 m) to 463 ft (141.1 m) which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Depth of Interval Intersection

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-70 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-62, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 were two of the longest intercepts drilled on the property to date. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"CVZ-70 is the first hole in Noram's 12-hole Phase VI drilling program. The hole clearly shows the consistently high lithium grades across this blanket-like mineral deposit." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID

From
(ft)

To
(ft)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Li
(ppm)

CVZ-70

20

30

6.1

9.1

710

CVZ-70

30

40

9.1

12.2

910

CVZ-70

40

50

12.2

15.2

580

CVZ-70

50

60

15.2

18.3

710

CVZ-70

60

70

18.3

21.3

690

CVZ-70

70

80

21.3

24.4

940

CVZ-70

80

90

24.4

27.4

810

CVZ-70

90

100

27.4

30.5

940

CVZ-70

100

110

30.5

33.5

830

CVZ-70

110

120

33.5

36.6

1930

CVZ-70

120

130

36.6

39.6

1240

CVZ-70

130

140

39.6

42.7

1050

CVZ-70

140

150

42.7

45.7

1430

CVZ-70

150

160

45.7

48.8

1270

CVZ-70

160

170

48.8

51.8

1450

CVZ-70

170

180

51.8

54.9

1410

CVZ-70

180

190

54.9

57.9

1400

CVZ-70

190

200

57.9

61.0

1240

CVZ-70

200

210

61.0

64.0

1530

CVZ-70

210

220

64.0

67.1

1560

CVZ-70

220

230

67.1

70.1

1500

CVZ-70

230

240

70.1

73.2

1230

CVZ-70

240

250

73.2

76.2

1120

CVZ-70

250

260

76.2

79.2

1150

CVZ-70

260

270

79.2

82.3

990

CVZ-70

270

280

82.3

85.3

1010

CVZ-70

280

290

85.3

88.4

1120

CVZ-70

290

300

88.4

91.4

1110

CVZ-70

300

310

91.4

94.5

1000

CVZ-70

310

320

94.5

97.5

1070

CVZ-70

320

330

97.5

100.6

1070

CVZ-70

330

340

100.6

103.6

880

CVZ-70

340

350

103.6

106.7

690

CVZ-70

350

360

106.7

109.7

660

CVZ-70

360

370

109.7

112.8

730

CVZ-70

370

380

112.8

115.8

760

CVZ-70

380

390

115.8

118.9

880

CVZ-70

390

400

118.9

121.9

750

CVZ-70

400

410

121.9

125.0

770

CVZ-70

410

420

125.0

128.0

570

CVZ-70

420

430

128.0

131.1

470

CVZ-70

430

440

131.1

134.1

510

CVZ-70

440

450

134.1

137.2

560

CVZ-70

450

457

137.2

139.3

1410

CVZ-70

457

463

139.3

141.1

1000

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-70 from surface to depth of 463 ft.

"We are very happy with Noram's progress to date. This phase of drilling will upgrade a substantial amount of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. While we move aggressively forward towards the completion of our PFS in 2022, we remain focused on our green mandate by exploring new ingenuitive solutions. Noram will stay aligned with its values and be a leader in this field while bringing immense value to the shareholders as it takes the Zeus Project to the next level", commented Sandy MacDougall, CEO and Director.

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697318/Noram-Receives-Results-for-CVZ-70-High-of-1930-ppm-Intersection-of-443-ft-1350-m-Averaging-968-ppm-Lithium

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
business people stacking wooden blocks

Australian Lithium Miners Post Quarterly Results as Fundamentals Remain Strong

After hitting all-time highs in 2021, lithium prices started to stabilise in 2022's first quarter.

China’s lockdown measures to battle COVID-19 have disrupted the supply chain and impacted domestic demand in recent weeks, but this is expected to be temporary, according to William Adams of Fastmarkets.

“The lithium market is very tight. We don't see that easing anytime soon,” he said during a recent webinar about risks in the battery metals market. “We think the underlying fundamentals and the trends are still very strong.”

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 4.150% Senior Notes Due 2024

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced that it intends to redeem all its outstanding 4.150% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 012725 AC1, ISIN No. US012725AC13) (the "Notes") on June 12, 2022 (the "Redemption Date").

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date) from the Redemption Date through the Par Call Date, as defined in the Notes (assuming the Notes matured on the Par Call Date), in each case discounted to the date of redemption on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 30 basis points, plus in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the redeemed Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

The Notes will be repaid with a portion of the net proceeds from Albemarle's offering of $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes completed on May 13, 2022 .

Holders of any Notes in certificated form will be paid the Redemption Price upon presentation and surrender of their Notes for redemption at the address of the Trustee and Paying Agent indicated below.   Notes in book-entry form must be surrendered through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company in the usual manner, and payment of the Redemption Price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company in the usual manner.  Notes called for redemption must be so surrendered to collect the Redemption Price.

Albemarle has instructed U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as the Trustee and Paying Agent for the Notes (the " Trustee "), to distribute a Notice of Redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on or about May 13, 2022.  Copies of such Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption of the Notes may be obtained from the Trustee by calling its Bondholder Communications team at 1-800-934-6802 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. Central Time to 6 p.m. Central Time or by visiting the Trustee and Paying Agent's website at www.usbank.com/corporatetrust and clicking on the "Bondholder Information" link for redemption instructions.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell, nor shall there be any sale of any of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which the circumstances of such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Albemarle Corporation

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to complete the redemption and reduce its outstanding indebtedness, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the view expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of its major customers and industries and markets served by it; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; market correction in lithium market pricing; changes with respect to contract renegotiations; potential production volume shortfalls; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for its products or the end-user markets in which its products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of its products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and its ability to pass through such increases to its customers; technological change and development, changes in its markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting its operations or its products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation (including with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and foreign anti-corruption laws); the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters, the effect of climate change, including any regulatory changes to which it might be subject; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of insurance, including product or premises liability insurance, or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from its global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as its ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of its earnings and changes in tax laws and rates or interpretation; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact its ability to raise capital or increase its cost of funds, impact the performance of its pension fund investments and increase its pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions it may make in the future; future acquisition and divestiture transactions, including the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures and incurring additional indebtedness; continuing uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-redemption-of-all-outstanding-4-150-senior-notes-due-2024--301547289.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Approval of the Rehabilitation and Restoration Plan Concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project

Approval of the Rehabilitation and Restoration Plan Concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Company" or "Critical Elements") (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that the Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (the "Minister") has approved the rehabilitation and restoration plan concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project (the "Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project" or the "Project

The approval of the rehabilitation and restoration plan is a prerequisite to the granting of the mining lease that will be necessary to move forward with the Project. The rehabilitation and restoration plan contains, in particular the description of the rehabilitation and restoration work relating to the Project and a detailed estimate of the expected costs to be incurred for completing the work. Now that the rehabilitation and restoration plan is approved, the Corporation must furnish a guarantee covering the anticipated cost of completing the work required under the rehabilitation and restoration plan, in accordance with the schedule of payments established pursuant to applicable laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person holding lit light bulb over desk next to ascending stacks of coins

CRU: Battery Metals in Focus, What to Watch in Pricing and Supply Chains

After 2021's big price increases for raw materials, all eyes are on what may happen next in the electric vehicle (EV) market ― the main driver of demand for battery metals such as lithium and cobalt.

EV sales had a stellar year in 2020, even as the world suffered through the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021 brought strong sales numbers as well.

“EV sales doubled last year alone, and we're expecting them to surpass 10 million this year,” Harry Fisher of CRU Group told the audience at the RIU Resources Round-Up in Sydney last week.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×