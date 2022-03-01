Lithium Investing News

Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM; OTCQB:NRVTF; FRA:N7R) advances its flagship Zeus project, a high-grade lithium project that spans 2,800 acres, located adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium Mine, with extensive infrastructure including power at site a paved highway directly to the project. It is also in the same state as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first Gigafactory.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Zeus project showed robust economics indicating a US$1.299 billion after-tax net present value (“NPV”) (8percent) with a 31 percent after-tax internal rate of return, spanning a mine life of 40 years. The existing resource has indicated resources for up to 200 years of operation.

Company Highlights

  • Noram Lithium’s flagship Zeus project has a preliminary economic assessment that indicates robust economics: a US$1.299 billion after-tax NPV (8percent), a 31percent IRR” and a mine life of 40 years.
  • 100 percent owned with no underlying NSR.
  • A significant mineral resource estimate at cut-off grades of 400 ppm, including a total measured and indicated resource of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and a total inferred resource of 3.9 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.
  • Zeus features a high-grade and shallow lithium deposit, which may result in a relatively low-cost operation supported by high lithium recoveries and low contamination.
  • Situated near Albemarle’s Silver Peak, which is the only other US producer of lithium.
  • Noram’s share structure remains tight with below 75M shares issued, with approximately 20percent controlled by management and insiders.

Noram Lithium Closes Strategic US$14 Million Financing with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) reports that it has closed its US$14.0 million strategic financing (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (refer to press release dated February 8, 2022). The Transaction consisted of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on the Company's high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for US$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic equity investment through a US$9.0 million private placement. Noram's working capital position has now increased to approximately CDN$18 million, with no debt

Highlights of the Transaction:

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noram Lithium, Datametrex AI, Nextech AR, Lithium Chile and Highmark Interactive

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Noram Lithium, Datametrex AI, Nextech AR, Lithium Chile and Highmark Interactive on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated February 4, 2022, in connection with a proposed royalty sale and equity investment (the "Investment"), Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP ("E&D"). The Investment consists of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on its wholly-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for USD$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic investment through a USD$9.0 million private placement

Key Terms and Highlights of the LOI:

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noram Lithium Corp., Advance Lithium, Generation Mining, and Affinor Growers

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Noram Lithium Corp., Advance Lithium, Generation Mining, and Affinor Growers discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Updated Resource Estimate Significantly Expands Noram’s Zeus Lithium Deposit, Clayton Valley, Nevada

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM) (OTCBB:NRVTF:US) is pleased to report a new inferred resource estimate for the Zeus lithium property, which is adjacent to Albemarle’s lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley, Nevada. At a 900 ppm lithium cut-off, the new inferred resource is 145 million tonnes at a grade of 1145 ppm lithium; more than 8.5x the previously reported estimate.

In 2018, Noram completed two additional phases of drilling, (the Phase II and Phase III drill programs), which are newly incorporated into the new inferred resource calculation. In total, 60 drill holes have been included within the resource area. The new inferred resource estimate is 145 million tonnes at a grade of 1145 ppm lithium, at a cut-off grade of 900 ppm Li (Table 1). Sensitivity analysis at 300 ppm Li cutoff and 600 ppm Li cutoff are also given in Table 1. While the updated NI 43-101 report is not yet finalized, it is expected within the next 45 days and the Company’s Qualified Person (Bradley C. Peek) feels sufficiently certain that these preliminary calculated values are reasonable and will not vary significantly from the final NI 43-101 report values.

Latin Resources Logo

Latin Resources: Developing Minerals to Provide Environmentally Sustainable Products

Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) is developing a portfolio of highly prospective mineral and metal projects across top mining jurisdictions in Latin America and Australia. The company signed an innovative $3.2 million research project with CRC CARE for the development of methane reduction technologies using the clay mineral halloysite from its Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit (“Cloud Nine”) near Merredin, Western Australia. This project enables Latin Resources to mine halloysite and at the same time, address the global need to reduce emissions.

Foremost Lithium Releases Results of Airborne Magnetic Survey Showing a Prospective 'Lithium Lane' Connecting Its Jean Lake Property with Snow Lake Lithium's Sherritt Gordon Property

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to report initial data from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, ("UAV") magnetic survey over the Jean Lake property first announced on December 9th, 2021. Jean Lake is the 100% owned 1,002-hectare (2,476-acre) property which connects with Snow Lake Lithium's Thompson Brothers lithium project within the Snow Lake pegmatite field (Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada). Images from EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") magnetic data identified several highly prospective targets which correlate with the previously identified Beryl pegmatite dykes (B and B-2) which assayed between 3.89% - 5.17% Li2O. The locations of the B and B-2 Beryl pegmatite dykes are annotated with the magnetic data in Figure 1. The black lines are the preliminary interpretation of the magnetic low lineaments from a Centre for Exploration Targeting ("CET") analysis and overly the magnetic "low" picks layer. The coincidence of the trends of magnetic lows with the Beryl pegmatites and their extension along a trend recognized for its association with high-grade lithium pegmatites is highly encouraging.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/115225_foremost1.jpg

American Lithium appoints DRA Global as Project Lead to finalize TLC PEA

American Lithium Corp . ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce it is launching the final phase towards completion of its maiden preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the Company's TLC Lithium project ("TLC") with the appointment of DRA Global as lead engineer ("DRA"). Stantec Consulting Ltd. will act as contributing consultants, in particular in relation to mineral resources and mine design, and as reported previously, acid leach and roast water leach studies and precipitation test work is on-going at ANSTO Minerals in Australia. These results will be incorporated into the PEA with all previous TLC process studies completed at laboratories in the US, Canada and Peru. The first draft of the maiden TLC PEA as well as preliminary economic modeling is anticipated to be completed by end of Q2, 2022.

Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium states , "TLC is a significant, near surface lithium project with a large resource base and multiple tried and tested processing options. DRA Global, in concert with Stantec and ANSTO have deep collective expertise in lithium processing, lithium resource calculation and mine / project design and construction experience critical to finalizing a robust maiden PEA for TLC, which will establish economic lithium production potential at TLC."

Latin Resources

Latin Resources To Present At Metals & Mining Day Hosted By Spark Plus

Latin Resources Limited (“Latin” or the“Company”)(ASX:LRS) is pleased to announce its participation in Spark Plus’s Metals & Mining Day on 3 March 2022.

Foremost Lithium Exploration & Technology: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Exploration & Technology (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

electric vehicle charging

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2022

For a long time, most lithium was produced by an oligopoly of producers often referred to as the “Big Three”: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and FMC (NYSE:FMC).

Rockwood Holdings was on that list as well before it was acquired by Albemarle several years ago.

However, the list of the world’s top lithium-mining companies has changed in recent years. The companies mentioned above still produce the majority of the world’s lithium, but China also accounts for a large chunk. It was the third largest lithium-producing country in 2021 in terms of mine production, behind Australia and Chile.

