Nolan Watson: Gold Cycle Reset Upward, Price High and Going Higher
"The world is pricing in the assumption of a crash in the gold price, and I think therein lies the opportunity," said Nolan Watson of Sandstorm Gold.
Nolan Watson, president and CEO of Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL,NYSE:SAND), discusses the outlook for his company, as well has his broader thoughts on gold.
Even as the yellow metal trades at or near all-time highs, he sees further gains ahead.
