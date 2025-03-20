Video

Nolan Watson: Gold Cycle Reset Upward, Price High and Going Higherplay icon
Gold Investing

Nolan Watson: Gold Cycle Reset Upward, Price High and Going Higher

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 20, 2025 09:00PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

"The world is pricing in the assumption of a crash in the gold price, and I think therein lies the opportunity," said Nolan Watson of Sandstorm Gold.

Nolan Watson, president and CEO of Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL,NYSE:SAND), discusses the outlook for his company, as well has his broader thoughts on gold.

Even as the yellow metal trades at or near all-time highs, he sees further gains ahead.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Silver bars, silver bull and stock chart.
Silver Investing

Dana Samuelson: Silver Facing Supply Shock, Will Price Hit Tipping Point?

Guy Le Page, stock charts.
Resource Investing News

Guy Le Page: Copper, Uranium Top of Mind, Plus Aussie vs. Canadian Mining

Shane Jones, New Zealand flag.
Resource Investing News

Minister Shane Jones: New Zealand Mining is Open for Business

International Lithium Chairman and CEO John Wisbey.
Lithium Investing

International Lithium Plans PEA on Rubidium Resource at Raleigh Lake Project, CEO Says

E-Power Resources CEO James Cross.
Graphite Investing

E-Power Resources CEO: Boosting North American Sources Key to Looming Graphite Supply Deficit

Red Metal Resource CEO and President Caitlin Jeffs.
Copper Investing

Red Metal Resources CEO Highlights Copper and Hydrogen’s Crucial Role in AI Development

Up next

Apollo Silver VP for Corporate Development Amandip Singhplay icon
Silver Investing

Apollo Silver Targets Growth with California and Mexico Projects

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkMar 19, 2025
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

Amandip Singh, vice president of corporate development at Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO), discusses the 2025 work program for the Calico silver project in California, highlighting key milestones like permitting and engineering studies, as well as plans to unlock value at the Cinco de Mayo project in Mexico.

Prismo Metals President Steve Robertson.play icon
Copper Investing

Trump’s Tariffs Signal Support for Domestic Copper Production, Prismo Metals CEO Says

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkMar 18, 2025
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF) President Steve Robertson expressed confidence that changes in tariffs and policies will provide long-term support for domestic copper production.

International Graphite CEO: Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demandplay icon
Graphite Investing

International Graphite CEO: Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkMar 18, 2025
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) CEO Andrew Worland discusses the evolving graphite market, highlighting a delayed supply/demand inflection point, the company's strategic positioning with government-backed projects and expansion plans into Europe and North America to support growing graphite demand.

Rob Mcewen, mine site.play icon
Gold Investing

Rob McEwen: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Long Term, Key Drivers to Watch

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), says his long-term target for gold is still US$5,000 per ounce.

Watch the interview for more, or click here for the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Quetzal Copper CEO and Director Matthew Badiali.play icon
Copper Investing

Quetzal Copper: Revitalizing Projects to Minimize Investor Risk

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkMar 17, 2025
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

The CEO and director of Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q) outlines the company’s strategy of identifying and advancing overlooked mining projects with significant historical exploration data, effectively reducing investor risk by applying modern technology to refine exploration and advance cost-effective drill programs that could quickly transform prospects.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News