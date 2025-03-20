Nolan Watson: Gold Cycle Reset Upward, Price High and Going Higher

Nolan Watson, president and CEO of Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL,NYSE:SAND), discusses the outlook for his company, as well has his broader thoughts on gold.

Even as the yellow metal trades at or near all-time highs, he sees further gains ahead.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.