Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 5, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the discovery of rare earth mineralization during a recent drill program on the Nagagami Project northwest of Hearst, Ontario.

  • Anomalous values of rare earth metals encountered throughout hole NG-22-02

  • High values of 0.36% Ce and 0.12% Nd

  • 0.53% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) over 4.0 metres plus a separate zone of 0.48% over 11.0 metres*.

  • TREO values above include 0.090% Nd over 4.0 metres* plus 0.087% Nd over 11.0 metres*.

Analyses have been received for the Company's Nagagami Project near Hearst, Ontario. A total of 1,302 meters were drilled in two vertical holes to test the theory that Rare Earth Element ("REE") and Niobium ("Nb") mineralization could be found in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex. The target of the drilling was a magnetic low in the centre of the Nagagami Complex that is geologically comparable to niobium- and rare earth-bearing complexes discovered and mined elsewhere. The St Honore, (Niobec) Carbonatite in Quebec is such a complex that is mining separate REE- and Nb-bearing zones.

The Nagagami carbonatite complex is not exposed in outcrop on the property because it is covered by overburden and Paleozoic sediments. That requires geophysical data be used to place the drill holes.

Although anomalous REE values were encountered in both holes, the best results were obtained from Hole NG-22-02.:

  • 408.0 to 412.0 metres*, 0.53% Total Rare Earth Oxides (includes 0.090% Nd ) and

  • 417.0 to 427.0 metres*, 0.48 % Total Rare Earths Oxides (includes 0.087% Nd ).

The 5 metre core interval between these two intersections has not been sampled but is expected to generate similar values because it consists of the same rock type. That would extend the mineralization to a core length of 20 metres*. Additional sampling of the 5 metre interval and core elsewhere in the hole is scheduled to be completed in December.

Total Rare Earth Oxides = Ce 2 O 3 +Dy 2 O 3 +Er 2 O 3 +Eu 2 O 3 +Gd 2 O 3 +Ho 2 O 3 +La 2 O 3 +Lu 2 O 3 +Nd 2 O 3 +Pr 2 O 3 +Sc 2 O 3 +Sm 2 O 3 +Tb 2 O 3 +Tm 2 O 3 +Yb 2 O 3 +Y 2 O 3

This result is a new discovery which has not been explored previously. The extent of the zones has not been established at this time, however the company controls about 150 km 2 of potential ground.

The best niobium (Nb) intersection was also encountered in Hole NG-22-02 (155 metres below REE values):

  • 582 to 587 metres*, 0.05% Niobium (Nb) (150

*true width not known at this time

Although this niobium result was lower than anticipated, geological evidence indicates that carbonatite complexes tend to be zoned and the location of REE mineralization does not necessarily coincide with the Nb-bearing zones. The St Honore deposit in Quebec has both a rare earth zone (REE) and a separate niobium (Nb) zone.

Vance White CEO Noble Minerals commented: "We are very pleased to have found rare earth mineralization in the second hole of a test drill program.  The potential target area is 150 square kilometres, and, to date, we have only explored about 1 square kilometre. We have a lot of work to do."

Uses of Rare Earth Minerals

Manufacturing permanent magnets is the largest global use of REE's accounting for 29% of forecasted demand. China presently leads the market by producing 140,000 tonnes of REE's in 2020. This amount accounts for almost 60% of global production. The Global rare earth market is projected to grow from current USD 5.3 billion to USD 9.6 billion by 2026.

("Nd, Pr") Neodymium and Praseodymium – Power the strongest types of rare earth magnets which enable the conversion of electrical energy into motion via permanent-magnet motors. Permanent magnets are an essential component of electric vehicles and modern electronics including, cell phones, televisions, computers, and automobiles and more robust commercial applications.

For a video on the Nagagami drill project, please see:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K69UH7RT9MY

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at:

https://www.noblemineralexploration.com/

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralTSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 2, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (see the news release dated November 15, 2022) non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") whereby it raised gross proceeds of $562,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 6,250,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit. Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral: Exploration Update - Geophysical Crews Mobilized to Kidd Creek Project, Timmins, Ontario

Noble Mineral: Exploration Update - Geophysical Crews Mobilized to Kidd Creek Project, Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 28, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress on a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 15, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), on a best efforts basis, involving the issuance of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit, subject to increase of up to 25% at the discretion of Noble should investor interest warrant doing so. The gross proceeds raised are up to $450,000 (before fees and expenses), subject to increase as noted. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant (" Warrant ") exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario November 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario October 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of 188 claims covering 10,152 hectares of strategic ground through staking in the vicinity of Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec. The staking covers approximately 56 km of prospective contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides. (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille to the Company's board of directors, bringing it to a total of five members.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Mr. Richard Leveille has an accomplished career that spans over forty years. He attended the University of Utah , graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology, and later completed his Master's in Geology from the University of Alaska.

His work experience progressed through companies such as AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, and Phelps Dodge . Notably, Mr. Leveille was also the Senior Vice President of Exploration for Freeport Copper & Gold, where he managed the team that helped add significant copper to reserves and made the Chukarui Peki discovery in Serbia, which shared the 2016 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery Award.

Since his retirement at Freeport in 2017, Mr. Richard Leveille has been working as a Consulting Geologist focusing on mineral exploration projects in Australia , South America , and the United States .

Forte is pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Leveille to the team. " Richard is a great addition and brings extensive mining industry expertise to the Company. We believe we've established a well-rounded group of professional board members and look forward to utilizing everyone's knowledge to generate shareholder value," said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO.

The Company has granted Mr. Richard Leveille 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.20 , exercisable for five years.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-new-independent-director-301692177.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c0073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new corporate strategic investor (the " Strategic Investor "), as previously announced in the Company's November 29, 2022 news release.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the terms of the US$5,000,000, US$4,000,000 and US$5,000,000 eight per cent convertible debentures issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on June 2, 2021, April 4, 2022 and September 2, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") the Company has elected to issue 10,172 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of US$10.28 (C$13.80) to Queen's Road Capital as payment for US$104,568 (C$140,304) in interest owing on the Convertible Debentures.

Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the greater of: (i) the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date; or (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V")).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports significant mineralization in drill core that resembles surface rock samples having returned high values greater than 1% nickel equivalent (NiEq) and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide. Approximately 1,000m of well-preserved stored core from a 1996 drill program completed by BHP at Nagvaak was logged in detail with a focus on identifying mineralized intervals for energy transition metals. The previous drill program by BHP focused on exploring for zinc mineralization outlined by a gravity anomaly and multiple EM conductors central to the Nagvaak target area. The Company's exploration program confirmed the location of the BHP drillhole collars and incorporated the drill holes and recently completed ground geophysical survey results into a sectional interpretation (see news release dated October 14th, 2022). Utilizing a handheld XRF spectrometer, the StrategX exploration team identified mineralized zones anomalous in nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver. A total of 354 drill core samples were taken and sent to SRC laboratory for assaying.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Channel sampling at the Hydra Zone returns up to 13.57% Cs2O

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that recent channel sampling at the cesium dyke prospect has confirmed a potentially significant high-grade cesium discovery dubbed the Hydra Zone, on the Golden Hope Project in southwestern Newfoundland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Highlights

  • Additional assay results confirm scale of discovery at Reid
  • Higher grade interval at Reid – REI22-07 325 metres of 0.29% nickel including 81 metres of 0.35% nickel
  • New discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive drilling results from its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign at its Reid and Sothman properties.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×