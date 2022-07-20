Graphite Investing News

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) is pleased to announce the initial closing of the previously announced transactions contemplated under the investment agreement dated May 15, 2022 (the "Investment Agreement") between NMG and Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF), with a view towards the development and operation of Mason Graphite's Lac Guéret property, based in Québec, Canada (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, NMG has entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "Option and JV Agreement") with Mason Graphite, pursuant to which the parties will collaborate to advance the Property, with a view to form a joint venture (the "Joint Venture"), and pursuant to which Mason Graphite will grant an option to NMG to acquire a 51% interest in the Property and other related assets (the "Option") to be exercisable by NMG, the whole subject to the conditions set forth in the Option and JV Agreement.

The entering into of the Option and JV Agreement, the granting of the Option and the formation of the Joint Venture, among other things, have been approved by 99.0% of Mason Graphite's common shares represented in person (or virtually) or by proxy at the special meeting of shareholders of Mason Graphite held on July 14, 2022.

Concurrently with the execution of the Option and JV Agreement, NMG and Mason Graphite have completed the private placement of 5.0 million common shares of Mason Graphite (the "Initial Shares") to NMG at a price of $0.50 per Initial Share for gross proceeds to Mason Graphite of $2.5 million. Mason Graphite intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Initial Shares to fund agreed expenses on the Property pursuant to the Option and JV Agreement. The Initial Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

For further information regarding the transactions contemplated in this press release, please refer to NMG's press release dated May 16, 2022 available under NMG's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR www.sec.gov , and on NMG's website at: https://NMG.com/mason-investment/ .

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

NMG is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

About Mason Graphite Inc.

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation focused on the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret deposit, one of the richest graphite deposit in the world. The company is also the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene. For more information: www.masongraphite.com .

Subscribe to our news feed: https://NMG.com/investors/#news

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature including, but not limited to the statements describing the satisfaction of the conditions mentioned in the Option and JV Agreement and the anticipated timeline of such conditions, the exercise of the Option by NMG, the proposed formation of the Joint Venture, the intended development and operation of the Property, the potential commercialization of the products resulting from the Joint Venture, the potential entering into the proposed agreements attached as schedules to the Option and JV Agreement, the potential benefits of the proposed transactions, NMG's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc." and "About Mason Graphite Inc." paragraphs and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe NMG's and Mason Graphite's outlook and objectives constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mason Graphite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) the risks related to the formation of a joint venture, such as the Joint Venture with NMG, (ii) volatile stock price; (iii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iv) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (v) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; (vi) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets; (vii) fluctuations in commodity prices; (viii) the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; (ix) competition faced by the Joint Venture in securing experienced personnel and financing; (x) access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; (xi) the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Joint Venture; (xii) the risks associated with the various environmental regulations the Joint Venture is subject to; (xiii) risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; (xvii) risks related to potential conflicts of interest; (xiv) the reliance on key personnel; (xv) liquidity risks; (xvi) the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of common shares; (xvii) the companies do not anticipate declaring dividends in the near term; (xviii) the risk of litigation; and (xix) risk management. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. NMG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 22, 2022, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR www.sec.gov .

Additional Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding NMG is available in the SEDAR database ( www.sedar.com ) and, for United States readers, on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), as well as on NMG's website at: www.NMG.com .

MEDIA
Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com

INVESTORS
Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905 #993
mjasmin@nmg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF

Mason Graphite Enters Into OJV Agreement and Completes $2.5 Million Private Placement with Nouveau Monde

Mason Graphite Inc. (" Mason Graphite " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announced the initial closing of the previously announced transactions contemplated under the investment agreement dated May 15, 2022 (the " Investment Agreement ") between the Company and Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" Nouveau Monde ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU).

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, Mason Graphite has entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the " OJV Agreement ") with Nouveau Monde. Concurrently with the execution of the OJV Agreement, Mason Graphite and Nouveau Monde have completed the private placement of 5.0 million common shares of the Company (the " Initial Shares ") to Nouveau Monde at a price of $0.50 per Inital Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $2.5 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Initial Shares to fund agreed expenses on the Lac Guéret property pursuant to the OJV Agreement. The Initial Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LeddarTech Appoints David Torralbo, a Seasoned Corporate Lawyer, as Chief Legal Officer

LeddarTech ® a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Torralbo as Chief Legal Officer on June 20, 2022.

David has over 20 years of experience specializing in corporate and securities law, public and private M&A, corporate governance, litigation and risk management. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG and TSXV: NOU) and, before that, as Chief Legal Officer of Atrium Innovations from 2011-2019. Before Atrium, David was a partner in the corporate group at Davies, Ward, Phillips & Vineberg. Earlier in his career, David was an associate in the London, UK office of Clifford Chance and a member of its debt and capital markets team.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Private Investor in Electric Royalties Increases Stake to Over 13%

Private Investor in Electric Royalties Increases Stake to Over 13%

Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror"), a private investor, today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company above 13

On July 15, 2022, Acquiror purchased 216,000 Company shares via the OTCQB (at a cost of $55,821 CAD, or an average of $0.258 per share). Prior to July 15, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 11,597,928 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant Shares, representing approximately 13.13% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. After the purchases on July 15, the Acquiror held 11,813,928 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant shares, or 13.37% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Life Cycle Assessment of NMG's Graphite Advanced Materials Confirm Minimal Environmental Footprint

+ NMG's planned all-electric operations powered by renewable energy combined with clean processing technologies are set to generate advanced materials with an exceptionally low climate change impact, in line with global decarbonization efforts

+ NMG's CSPG is modelled to have an expected Global Warming Potential of 1.23 kg CO 2 equivalent per kg, an impact up to 11 times smaller than that of benchmarked production

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mason Graphite's Shareholders Approve the Proposed JV Transaction and the Proposed Change of Business at the Company's Special Meeting

Mason Graphite Inc. (" Mason Graphite " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) today announced that, following the board of directors' recommendation, Mason Graphite's shareholders approved the Proposed JV Transaction (as defined below) with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" Nouveau Monde ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the Proposed COB (as defined below) at the special meeting of shareholders held today in a hybrid format.

Each of the Proposed JV Transaction and the Proposed COB was approved by 99.0% of Mason Graphite's common shares represented in person (or virtually) or by proxy at the special meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide a broad corporate update on its recent accomplishments in Chile as it moves its Punitaqui mine complex towards a production restart. The Punitaqui mine and mill have been on continuous care and maintenance since April 2020, when copper prices as low as $2.00 per pound forced the previous operators to cease operations.

Drilling and Updated 43-101 Resource Estimates
The Phase 1 drill program at the Punitaqui Mining complex was completed in May and all assays have now been received and reported. The final tally for the Phase 1 program totalled nearly 33,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling focusing on three zones: San Andres, Dalmacia and Cinabrio Norte. The results of these drilling campaigns will be combined with historical drilling and resource estimates will be calculated and reported. In addition, the current remaining resources for the Cinabrio mine, which fed the Punitaqui copper processing plant for eight-plus years, will be included in the report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×