Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its supply agreement with Symeres B.V. has produced its first 20 grams of Psilocybin and 20 grams of Psilocin. These materials will support the Company's ongoing research and development projects.

Dr. Sazzad Hossain, Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to have these materials available as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds that are essential to our research".

About Symeres

Symeres is one of the largest European small molecule CRO & CDMOs, providing R&D services and manufacturing to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the globe. Its highly specialized services include integrated small molecule optimization efforts, complex synthetic chemistry, route scouting & drug synthesis up to GMP production, solid state chemistry and ADME-Tox services.

About Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelics space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibins derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://www.nirvanalifescience.com/

For further information:

Bruce Clark CEO
info@nirvanalifescience.com
Phone: 604-401-8100

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE: NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce progress with licensing and development of its Vancouver research and development facility.

The Company applied for a Dealer's License from Health Canada in July of 2021. That application is currently in the final review stage, with approval expected within 270 days of application. The Dealer's License would permit research and development, manufacturing, import / export, sale to qualified investigators as well as sale to other Licensed Dealers in Canada for 29 different controlled substances, including novel compounds, consisting of different tryptamines, phenethylamines, ergolines and aryl-cyclohexylamines.

NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Engages Thrive Health, a Leading Digital Patient Care Platform to Streamline Care Programs and Data Collection

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), announced today it has advanced its strategy to streamline access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Thrive Health in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

COMPASS Pathways partners with One Mind to fund Rising Star Awards for the next generation of mental health researchers

London, UK 20 April 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it is partnering with One Mind, a leading mental health research non-profit based in California, to sponsor three "2022 One Mind - COMPASS Rising Stars Awards".

NeonMind Engages Leading Digital Platform for Medical Education and Adoption of Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind Engages Leading Digital Platform for Medical Education and Adoption of Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Initiates Medical Adoption Program with Impetus Digital, a Leading Healthcare Platform for Virtual Medical Education

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has advanced its strategy to enhance access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Impetus Digital in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2022 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2022 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of March 2022.

March 2022 Operating Statistics

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 32,144,140 common shares.

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces Financing Commitment of CAD$5,950,000 in Convertible Debentures

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces Financing Commitment of CAD$5,950,000 in Convertible Debentures

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO"), is supporting the Company's growth with this new CAD$5,950,000 financing arrangement. The Company entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with Global Tech Opportunities 14 (the "Subscriber"), that provides for the issuance of convertible debentures (each, a "Convertible Debenture"). The Company intends to use the proceeds to finance manufacturing of the Marley One brand for an existing purchase order and general working capital purposes. The Subscriber is an investment fund managed by Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO").

"As a publicly-traded psychedelics company offering psychedelics to guests in Jamaica and functional mushroom products across the U.S. and U.K., we welcome this transaction and the opportunity to work with Alpha Blue Ocean," commented Douglas K. Gordon, Silo Wellness's CEO. "This new capital will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on shareholder value creation through the expansion of our business model and, most directly, the growth of our Marley One line of functional mushroom products."

