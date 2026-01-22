The Conversation (0)
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced A$41M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer
17 March 2025
Cyprium Metals
Advancing Western Australia’s historic Nifty copper mine for near-term production and long-term growth Keep Reading...
9m
Capital Raise Presentation
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Capital Raise PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 January
Paterson Exploration Review Update
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Paterson Exploration Review UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 November 2025
Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium Board
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium BoardDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 November 2025
Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with NebariDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13h
NSM Capital Sarl Applies for License at Titanbeach One
(TheNewswire) Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on near-term production announces that the Moroccan company, NSM Capital Sarl, that Steadright is a 75% shareholder of, has formally... Keep Reading...
13h
Juggernaut Exploration Attending AME Roundup 2026 - Booth #1100, Also Attending VRIC - Booth #123 In Vancouver
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia January 22nd, 2026 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce attendance in both the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) and AME Roundup 2026. AME... Keep Reading...
15h
Osisko Intersects 738 Metres Averaging 0.31% Cu at Gaspé
Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. New analytical results are presented below (see Table 1),... Keep Reading...
21 January
Homeland Nickel Provides Corporate Update
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 21, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), at the request of Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in... Keep Reading...
21 January
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Trading Halt
Trading in the securities of Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) will be halted at the request of CYM, pending the release of an announcement by CYM. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of: the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 23 January... Keep Reading...
20 January
Steadright Announces Application for Mining License and Environmental Permit at the 'Copper Valley' Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project
(TheNewswire) January 20th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on near-term production announces that the former property owner EMTF Sarl had applied for a Mining... Keep Reading...
