Nickel Creek Platinum Touts Carbon Sequestration Potential for Nickel Shaw Project
“Carbon sequestration … is something that you’re going to hear a lot more of as people are focused very much on all aspects of the ESG side of the business, and carbon is first and foremost among a lot of people’s conversations on how we can improve the world,” Nickel Creek Platinum President and CEO Stuart Harshaw said.
A University of British Columbia (UBC) study done on Nickel Creek Platinum’s (TSX:NCP) Nickel Shäw project indicates the property’s potential for a low-carbon mining operation through carbon sequestration, according to Stuart Harshaw, the company’s president and CEO.
“The benefit of our project is that we actually have mineralization, which would be in our tailings as well as waste rock, that’s high in magnesium. Essentially, it will absorb the carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, or you can actually do manual methods of that,” he explained. “And so the uniqueness of these deposits is the significant amount of this mineralization in the form of a brucite of something similar.”
The Wellgreen deposit at the Nickel Shäw project was the subject of a UBC study focused on the asset’s potential for carbon capture, indicating a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.
“No longer can you just assume that, just because it's underground, you have the right to mine. Having a project within North America, we are very focused on (the) environment, wildlife and local communities. This is something that all companies need to keep foremost in their evaluation,” Harshaw said.
“You’ve got to be mining in the right place and for the right reasons.”
Watch the full interview with Stuart Harshaw, president, CEO and director of Nickel Creek Platinum, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nickel Creek Platinum in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nickel Creek Platinum is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nickel Creek Platinum and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
