 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce further results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This ongoing work indicates significant uptake of CO 2 from a composite sample in bench-top testing. The results indicate a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4 kt CO 2 per year (2.1 kt CO 2 per Mt tailings).

" We are very excited to announce that we have demonstrated substantial carbon capture from the Wellgreen deposit," commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek. "This represents an opportunity to capture carbon in the form of CO 2 that will significantly reduce Nickel Creek's overall carbon footprint.  This will provide a value to the downstream processors of our nickel, in particular the EV battery market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

A summary of the results is presented below with a detailed summary also available on our website.

Summary

The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the Company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive Ni-Cu-Platinum-Group Elements (PGE) mineralization dominantly hosted in ultramafic rocks. It is being assessed for its potential for carbon capture and storage based on samples provided by Nickel Creek. Previous work at CarbMinLab confirmed the presence of brucite (a magnesium-rich mineral known to react quickly with CO 2 in air) in subset of samples with concentrations ranging from 1 to 3% based on thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) and leach tests. The mineralogy and Total Inorganic Carbon (TIC) content of the composite sample used in the current test work is listed below in Table 1.

Table 1. Composite mineralogy and initial Total Inorganic Carbon (TIC) characterization results. (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

The passive reactivity of brucite-bearing processed mine waste from the Wellgreen Deposit of the Nickel Shaw Ni-Cu-PGM Project (YT, Canada ) was measured from the influx of CO 2 into solution and the increase in inorganic carbon from carbonate mineralization. A composite of Wellgreen pulps captured 2.1 g CO 2 per kg over 28 days.  A survey chamber was used to measure CO 2 influx into the composite sample every four hours for 2 to 3 days at a time. Deionized water was added to account for evaporative losses daily, five days a week. The composite was also churned to homogenize the material and bring brucite to the surface five days a week. After 28 days, the experiment was completed, and TIC was measured (as a check on the CO 2 influx measurements) on carbonated subsamples to assess the increase due to mineralized CO 2 . Passive sequestration on the scale of kilotonnes of CO 2 per year is possible and could have a significant impact on reducing the carbon footprint from mining the Wellgreen deposit.

Internal desktop evaluations approximate the generation of 9 to 16.4 Mt of tailings generated per year. On a mass basis, from the achieved reactivity in this study, this would enable maximum sequestration of approximately 34.4 kt CO 2 per year (2.1 kt CO 2 per Mt tailings). Passive rates are also limited by the rate of tailings deposition, the processed tailings water content, the type of tailings storage (subaerial versus subaqueous), and the local climate. See Figure 1 below for a general schematic of tailings-based carbon capture.

Figure 1. General schematic of carbon capture in ultramafic mine tailings. (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

It should be noted that the composite sample used in the current study is not necessarily representative of the overall Wellgreen deposit. The company is evaluating further work which will include the creation of a mineralogy model based on the project's geochemical database to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to sequester carbon.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cameron Bell , P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada, one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results from the studies being conducted on behalf of the Company by CarbMinLab (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company formally commenced the drilling portion of its 2022 field program on July 1, 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project in the Yukon, Canada .

Nickel Creek Platinum Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Following successful completion of the recent C$2.7 million private placement, which included a Flow-Through Offering of C$2.4 million , the Company has secured the necessary funding required to perform an exploration program for the 2022 field season to collect data to facilitate completion of a Prefeasibility Study (" PFS "). This work will include PFS drilling on the Wellgreen deposit to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further drilling is also planned at the Arch exploration target to define the extent of mineralization.

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO commented "We are looking forward to advancing the Nickel Shäw Project with our extensive program this summer. The nickel market needs projects like ours to develop in order to supply the increasing demand for nickel and copper to produce electric vehicles."

As part of the 2022 field program, the Company will be supported by the Kluane First Nation, the Company's First Nations partner via its operating companies, Kluane Development LP and Kluane Energy LP.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cam Bell , an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada, one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This preliminary work indicates that samples taken from the Wellgreen deposit at Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in air, such as the mineral Brucite, indicating a significant potential for carbon absorption.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

" We started this work with Dr. Dipple in order to work towards an understanding of the potential carbon absorption of our tailings and waste rock that will reduce or even eliminate our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint." commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, "Having a low carbon nickel product will be beneficial to the downstream processers of our nickel, especially the EV market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

A summary of the results is presented below with a detailed summary also available on our website.

Summary

The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the Company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive Ni-Cu-Platinum-Group Elements (PGE) mineralization within mafic to ultramafic rocks. It was assessed for its potential for carbon capture and storage based on samples provided by Nickel Creek. These samples consisted of 45 mineralized pulp and 2 slurry samples that were analyzed for mineral content to assess the abundance of gangue minerals that are known to be reactive to CO 2 in air. All 47 samples were assessed with thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) and 13 were assessed with quantitative X-ray diffraction (qXRD) analysis using the Rietveld method. qXRD results indicate that all but two of the samples were all highly serpentinized ultramafic rocks. TGA indicates that brucite and/ or hydrated magnesium carbonate minerals (e.g., hydromagnesite) were present in 22 of the samples analyzed. Leach testing was completed on four samples (1 control sample to determine Mg leached from serpentine) to assess the leachable Mg content (exclusive of hydromagnesite) and thus confirm the brucite content of the samples. Three of the leach test samples were determined to contain between 1 and 3 weight percent brucite. Brucite content in these samples (that are not representative of the complete tailings stream) represents a capacity to sequester 6 to 22 kg CO2 per tonne of tailings equivalent.

These Wellgreen samples contain the key magnesium-rich minerals such as brucite that are known to react quickly with CO2 in air. Hydromagnesite may represent brucite that has reacted with CO 2 in air during sample storage, or could reflect low temperature bedrock alteration. The confirmed presence of brucite and serpentine indicates that there exists significant potential for carbon mineralization within Wellgreen tailings and waste rock. A comparison of mineral content and whole rock chemistry indicates that these minerals can be found in rocks with wt.% Mg contents of 22 or greater.

Next steps will include the creation of a preliminary computed mineralogy model to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to contain brucite and thus sequester carbon. This model will co-relate the 3D whole geochemical database with the mineralogy test work summarized above.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cheibany Ould Elemine, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Ensero Solutions, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results from the studies being conducted on behalf of the Company by CarbMinLab (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-confirmation-of-the-carbon-absorbing-characteristics-of-both-the-tailing-and-waste-rock-anticipated-at-the-nickel-shaw-wellgreen-deposit-301566219.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c7281.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022 .

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") announced today, out of an abundance of caution,  that in light of the ongoing public health impact of the novel coronavirus disease (" COVID-19 "), and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Nickel Creek is strongly encouraging its shareholders and others not to attend Nickel Creek's annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") in person, which is scheduled for Tuesday May 31, 2022 (the " Meeting ").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Company's Management Information Circular, and to listen to the Meeting by way of a live conference call, the details of which are described below. Shareholders of the Company are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email at info@nickelcp.com .  Instructions on voting via proxy can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular and the proxy or voting instruction form sent to all shareholders and available on Nickel Creek's website at www.nickelcreekplatinum.com and under Nickel Creek's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Nickel Creek's AGSM of Shareholders Conference Call on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

Callers should dial-in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join Nickel Creek's call and provide the operator with the conference ID. The dial-in details are as follows:

North American Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-342-8591
International Dial-In Number: 1-203-518-9713
Conference ID: NICKELCREEK

The Meeting is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ( Toronto time).

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $2.7 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $2.7 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 3,197,060 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $0.3 million and 25,539,500 "flow-through" units (" FT Units ") for gross proceeds to the Company of $2.4 million for total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million . All dollars are denominated in Canadian dollars.

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's first Mineral Resources Estimate ("MRE") for the Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada. The MRE conceptualizes potential open pit and underground mining.

Mineral Resources Estimate Key Highlights

BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

On National Television Broadcast Dec 17 & Dec 18, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discovery Companies to Invest In - BTV interviews:

Southern Energy Corp. (TSXV: SOU) (OTCQX: SOUTF) - BTV checks in on this emerging oil and gas producer's projects in Mississippi on the verge of their largest organic growth program to date. With abundant global energy shortages, Southern Energy is well positioned for success in their sector.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) - Engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain, Pan Global's experienced leadership team shares their perspective on the company's upside. Their 18+ months of drilling has already resulted in a significant copper discovery.

Power Nickel Inc. (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF) - The shift to clean energy puts battery metals in high demand and nickel is a key metal. Power Nickel informs BTV of their plans to capitalize on this booming demand with potentially Canada's next low carbon, high grade nickel mine.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - Focused on critical minerals development in Canada, BTV explores a lithium project that's making headlines. The company plans to benefit the Provincial economy by attracting battery and EV manufacturers by establishing the lithium battery materials supply chain in Northwestern Ontario.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) - Taking advantage of the modern-day gold rush in Newfoundland with their early mover advantage, Exploits enjoys

one of the largest and strategic land packages in the province. The company is drilling in active pursuit of world-class gold discoveries.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location on site. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Dec 17 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Dec 18 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Dec 18 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc ("Deutsche Bank") and Scotiabank as financial advisors for the equity component of the project financing for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"As we move into the next phase of advancing Crawford towards production, we are pleased to engage two of the world's leading investment banks with a broad base of mining and industrial expertise, Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank, to advise the Company on alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing for Crawford," said Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel. "We are also pleased to announce that our team has completed another significant permitting milestone on the critical path towards production, by filing the detailed project description with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada earlier this week. We continue to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to immediately follow."

Advisory

The Company has been engaged in discussions with a number of strategic and industry participants over the past 18 months. With the upcoming completion of the feasibility study, the Company is turning its focus towards project financing and permitting activities to ensure that the Company has its financing package in place well in advance of the receipt of project permits which are targeted to be received by mid-2025. Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank will assist the company with the evaluation of strategic and financial alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing. The financial advisors will also assist the Company in providing defense advisory and planning. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions with multiple groups and expects to appoint an advisor for the debt portion of the project financing in early 2023.

Filing of Detailed Project Description

Following Canada Nickel's August 2022 submission of the Initial Project Description, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) conducted a round of consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, and various federal and provincial authorities before supplying Canada Nickel with the Summary of Issues in September. After reviewing the Summary of Issues, Canada Nickel is pleased to announce the filing of the Detailed Project Description (DPD) and the Response to the Summary of Issues, a significant step in progressing the federal Impact Assessment Process for the Crawford Project.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

  • New copper horizon intersected 100 meters above the main La Romana mineralization
  • Near-surface copper mineralization expanded to the south
  • Polymetallic massive sulphides intersected in step-outs to the east

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF)  ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 14 drill holes from the outer extent of the La Romana copper-tin discovery mineralization at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

"The new results expand the near-surface copper mineralization at La Romana to the south and continues to indicate the mineralization is wide open along strike and downdip," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO. "These results also highlight a new copper horizon in the hanging wall approximately 100 meters stratigraphically above the main La Romana mineralization. In addition, large step-out holes confirmed the prospective geology and mineralization continues to the east. As the drilling targeted the edges of known mineralization, these results were largely as expected. Based on our geologic understanding of the mineralization to date, La Romana has excellent potential to grow further with additional drilling planned for 2023. The company is well positioned for a strong exploration program in 2023 with the latest quarterly financial statements showing a balance of CAD$ 11.2 million."

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project"). The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises six (6) property blocks, which together cover 10,950 hectares (109.5 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts (see Figures 1 and 2).

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from the Mason Pass prospect surface trenching program, as discussed in the November 10, 2022 press release at its 100%-owned properties at Yerington, Nevada. Lion CG completed this program utilizing funding provided by Rio Tinto as a part of the Stage 1 Work Program.

Highlights:

