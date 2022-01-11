Resource News Investing News
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Factory Acceptance Testing and final verification of equipment design specifications and end-to-end functions of the processing plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine (the "Processing Plant") is complete

The Processing Plant was designed and built using an all-modular approach and is capable of processing 240,000 tpa of ore and producing approximately 17,000 tpa of high-quality SuperFlake® graphite concentrate. Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") was the final validation step after the fabrication and assembly of the Processing Plant equipment and was completed by our Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor in their off-shore assembly facility under the supervision of SGS, the world-leader in process plant testing, inspection, and process certification.

President and CEO, Craig Scherba commented,

"2021 was a transformative year for the Company, and we are very pleased to begin the New Year with the successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Testing of our Molo Processing Plant. We can now shift our focus to achieving our next major milestones for this year, which include completing site works, and the delivery, installation and commissioning of the Processing Plant".

With the FAT process and final verification process now successfully completed, the Processing Plant will be dismantled and shipped to the mine site for installation.

Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine is fully funded and when commissioned, will become one of the few operating graphite mines outside of China.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a fully integrated, global supplier of critical battery and technology materials needed to power the sustainable energy revolution.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. Construction of Phase 1 of the Molo Project is underway, with commissioning expected in mid 2022.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

