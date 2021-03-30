Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to announce the Caribou mine located 50 kilometres west of Bathurst New Brunswick in Canada has trucked its first ore concentrate on March 30th 2021 since announcing the planned restart of operations on January 15, 2021

On February 10, 2021 , Trevali restarted operations at the Caribou mine, which had been on care and maintenance since March 2020 . Since reopening, rehabilitation of the main ramp, underground operating levels and access ways has been completed. Additionally, testing of surface infrastructure, including the mill, was successfully completed.

The first ore was brought to surface and delivered to the stockpile on March 6, 2021 . The mill’s first twenty-four-hour production period without interruption took place on March 25th, 2021 . The Caribou operations team plans to process 2,600 to 2,800 tonnes of ore per day for the remainder of 2021 representing 60-65 million pounds of zinc and shipping concentrate at regular intervals throughout the year.

Ricus Grimbeek, President & CEO, noted, ” I am proud of the Caribou team for all the work they have put into restarting the mine. The team moved quickly to staff up the operation over the last couple months and get the mine, mill, and other systems and infrastructure into good working order. With this first truckload of concentrate leaving the site, we have achieved a major milestone safely and on schedule. I look forward to the continued safe ramp-up of operations. Thanks to everyone on the team and in the community for their efforts in making this a continuing success.”

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali’s revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada , and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44%-interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada .

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

