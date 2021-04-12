Unit Offering Increased Due to Strong Investor Demand from $5 Million Initial Target Vancouver, British Columbia The Newswire April 12, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered equity financing previously announced on March 15, 2021 . Pursuant to the Offering, G6 issued …

Unit Offering Increased Due to Strong Investor Demand from $5 Million Initial Target

Vancouver, British Columbia The Newswire April 12, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF) a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered equity financing previously announced on March 15, 2021 (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, G6 issued 27,071,000 units for gross proceeds of $5,414,200, which was increased due to strong investor demand from an initial target of $5,000,000. Each unit was priced at $0.20 and was comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one warrant to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

“The closing of this Offering is a significant milestone for G6 Materials as it not only funds our Company for future growth, but it also empowers us to complete the previously announced acquisition of GX Technologies,” said Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO of G6 Materials Corp. “ We are excited to deploy the proceeds of the Offering toward the rapid expansion of a pilot facility to produce graphene oxide in Long Island, New York, to progress the cooperative R&D agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers. The Company will continue working on its projects including advanced graphene composite materials, graphene oxide-based air purification projects, as well as other innovative initiatives ,” added Mr. Stolyarov.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring on August 13, 2021. $231,300 and 1,156,500 warrants were paid by the Company to various third parties for their direct efforts in attracting investors to the Offering.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, fine chemicals, high performance composites and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products including graphene-enhanced air purifiers and it hopes to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of three granted patents, three provisional patents and five patent applications filed. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6 located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

– Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com – Fine Chemicals: ChemApproach is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of unique chemical building blocks, which can be found at chemapproach.com – R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at Graphene-Supermarket.com



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes information about the acquisition of GX Technologies; the use of proceeds of the Offering toward the rapid expansion of a pilot facility to produce graphene oxide in Long Island, New York; the potential for the Company’s long-term growth; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the acquisition of GX Technologies may not complete on the terms currently anticipated, or at all; the combined company may not expand is pilot facility to produce graphene oxide in Long Island, New York on the terms currently anticipated, or at all; the combined company may not achieve its key milestones and value drivers in the time estimated, or at all; the risks associated with outstanding litigation, if any; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; the company may fail to obtain appropriate government approvals or accreditation related to the business’ operations and technological processes; the market conditions and demand for its product as well as the market prices of such products being developed by the company may change over time; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. shareholders.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the ability to complete the acquisition of GX Technologies , including obtaining TSXV final acceptance; the benefits to completing the acquisition of GX Technologies ; and there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the combined company from operating its business. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the G6 and GX’s normal course of business.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Commercial Inquiries

Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

Telephone: (631) 405-5113

Email: info@g6-materials.com

Investor Inquiries

G6 Investor Relations

Telephone: (631) 405-5114

Email: investors@ g6-materials.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

SOURCE: G6 Materials Corp.

For more information on G6 Materials Corp., please visit www.G6-Materials.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

