The Recent Five-Fold Expansion of the Company's Production Capacity at its New York Facility, Combined with ISO 9001 Certification, is Expected to Significantly Expand the Number of Target Markets for G6's Innovative Product Offering
Ronkonkoma, New York, USA - TheNewswire December 14, 2021 - G6 Materials Corp. ("G6" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF), a leading technology company developing innovative graphene-based solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories, Inc. (" GLI "), has recently received ISO 9001 certification (" ISO 9001 ") for its manufacturing facility in Ronkonkoma, New York.
Obtaining ISO 9001 was a prerequisite for G6 to enter into an exclusive five-year supply agreement with a global microconnector company headquartered in Europe, which has now been executed. Although the terms of the agreement are confidential, the Company's new client is well known in the design, manufacture and sale of flexible printed circuits. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the agreement, G6 shall supply its products for a variety of smartcard applications.
"Earning our ISO 9001 certification is an important milestone for the Company as it allows us to offer our innovative formulations to large-scale manufacturers across multiple sectors and satisfy their strict product quality requirements. The recent five-fold expansion of GLI's production capacity at our Ronkonkoma, New York facility, combined with the ISO 9001 certification, is expected to significantly expand the number of target markets for our innovative product offering," said Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO of G6 Materials Corp.
"An immediate outcome of receiving ISO 9001 certification is the execution of a long-term agreement for the supply of graphene products to a major European customer, building on our impressive order book with tier one customers around the world," added Mr. Stolyarov.
About ISO 9001
ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system. Organizations use the standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services to meet customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001 is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and is the only standard in the series to which organizations can certify. For more information about ISO 9001 and the ISO 900 series of standards, please visit: https://www.iso.org/iso-9001-quality-management.html .
About G6 Materials Corp.
G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, high-performance composites, and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products including graphene-enhanced air purifiers and it plans to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.
G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of five granted patents. The Company's management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc. , with its ISO 9001-certified facility located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility and is equipped with a pilot-scale graphene oxide reactor as well as advanced analytical and material processing equipment.
The Company's e-commerce websites are listed below:
-
Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at www.g6-epoxy.com
-
D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at www.graphene-supermarket.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes but is not limited to information about the graphene-enhanced air purifier (including efficacy and potential commercialization thereof); information about the potential for the Company's long-term growth; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.
The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk that actual results in commercial applications of the graphene-enhanced air purifier may differ significantly from the Test Results; the Test Results may not be accepted by applicable regulatory agencies required to approve commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not receive required approvals from regulatory agencies to commercialize the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not achieve further stages of commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier as anticipated, or at all; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; the company may fail to obtain appropriate government approvals or accreditation related to the business' operations and technological processes; the results of the tests being performed by an independent laboratory may be unsatisfactory and prevent the company from receiving government approvals and accreditations; the market conditions and demand for its product as well as the market prices of such products being developed by the company may change over time; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; competition; dilution; and the volatility of our common share price and volume.
The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Commercial Inquiries
Telephone: (631) 405-5113
Email: info@g6-materials.com
Investor Inquiries
Telephone: (631) 405-5114
Email: investors@g6-materials.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO
For more information on G6 Materials Corp., please visit www.G6-Materials.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
