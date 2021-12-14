The Recent Five-Fold Expansion of the Company’s Production Capacity at its New York Facility, Combined with ISO 9001 Certification, is Expected to Significantly Expand the Number of Target Markets for G6’s Innovative Product Offering Ronkonkoma, New York, USA - TheNewswire December 14, 2021 - G6 Materials Corp. a leading technology company developing innovative graphene-based solutions, is pleased to announce ...