Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Facebook, Inc. concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.On October 3, 2021, “60 Minutes” interviewed former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, who alleges that the company has been deceiving investors about how it has been dealing with hate speech and misinformation on its platform. Following the publication of this …

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 3, 2021, “60 Minutes” interviewed former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, who alleges that the company has been deceiving investors about how it has been dealing with hate speech and misinformation on its platform. Following the publication of this interview, Facebook and other related apps, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, experienced a widespread outage. It is currently unclear what the cause of the disruption is.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 6% on October 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/facebook-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm’s Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 80 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services’ (“ISS”) SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs’ securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98531