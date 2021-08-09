Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Friday, September 10 th . Thibaut Mongon Executive Vice President Worldwide Chairman, Consumer Health will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:20 a.m. (Eastern Time) .
This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .
A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hours after the live webcast.
