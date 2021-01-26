LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) (“LAURION” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Philippe Paiement P.Geo MSc, as Technical Advisor – Exploration Geology to the Corporation.

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin , President and CEO of the Company, commented: ” We are proud and excited to have Jean-Philippe join the Laurion Mineral Exploration Team as Technical Advisor. LAURION has been working with Mira Geoscience, of whom Jean- Philippe is also the Director of Global Consulting. Mira’s directive was to conduct a “full integration” of LAURION’s data to develop an integrated 3D model from which a mineralization’s genetic and exploration model can be derived. Our collective objective is to generate a multi-parameter platform to produce a high-level targeting approach with the objective to identify the larger scale ore-forming mineralizing system. Using Ishkoday’s substantial surface exposure and information as springboard the model will enable LAURION to connect the current exploration targets over a 6 km strike length corridor with a width of 1.5 km, and to unlock value to LAURION shareholders. LAURION’S advancements with database construction in combination with Mira’s most advanced geological and geophysical modelling will provide a competitive advantage to strategically allocate resources to high priority drill targets. We believe Jean-Philippe as technical advisor will bring huge value to Ishkoday with his extensive experience and success in exploration discovery, with focus to rapid resource expansion, in conjunction with his key role at Mira. ”

About Mira Geoscience

Since 1999, Mira has pioneered the application of advanced geological modelling, 3D-GIS technology in the mining industry through the integrated “Common Earth Model”. Mira’s client list includes most of the world’s major mining and mining-industry service companies, as well as many juniors. Mira counts numerous geological survey organizations and universities amongst its clients, providing a collaborative environment for technology development. Mira works with an extensive network of mining-industry technical experts to bring the right team to 3D geoscience project challenges. Mira’s competitive advantage stems from leveraging the technical excellence and major R&D investments of its partners in both the energy and mining industries. The philosophy revolves around seamlessly integrating the world’s most advanced earth modelling technologies into workflow-based solutions that provide better, faster decisions for mining industry clients. Mira’s team deploys best-in-class technology for the integrated interpretation of geological, geophysical, geochemical, and geotechnical data.

Jean-Philippe Paiement has a wide range of experience in modelling of diverse mineral system. Jean-Philippe has 15 years of experience in geostatistics applied to structural, geological, and geochemical modelling; specializing in non-linear interpolation and simulation. Before joining Mira Geoscience Jean-Philippe was also the scientific driving force behind the success of SGS team in winning the Integra GoldRush Challenge; by application of Machine Learning to mineral deposit targeting. He since then has pioneered the application of artificial intelligence to the geoscience sector.

LAURION would also like to announce that Jean-Philippe will be replacing David Lewis’s role as the Corporation’s exploration manager.

Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin stated: ” We would like to thank David Lewis P.Geo for the key role he played on the Ishkoday Project throughout 2020, in conducting the collection of key structural and lithological controls and value-added approaches to our exploration programs. ”

Qualified Person

Mr. Steve Leclerc , P. Geo., LAURION ‘s Exploration Field Supervisor, under the guidance of Mr. Jean-Philippe Paiement P.Geo , are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. The Corporation currently has 202,684,319 outstanding shares, of which approximately 72% of LAURION’s issued and outstanding shares are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the “Friends and Family” categories.

LAURION’s emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km 2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The recently acquired Brenbar Property, which is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine and LAURION believes that the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

