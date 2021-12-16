Precious Metals Investing News
Not for dissemination in the United States of AmericaGraycliff Exploration Limited is pleased to announce the completion of the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering . The second tranche of the Financing consisted of 1,124,99 Units of the Company, issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $349,498.80. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase ...

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the completion of the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Financing"). The second tranche of the Financing consisted of 1,124,99 Units (each, a "Unit") of the Company, issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $349,498.80. Each Unit consists of one common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two (2) years from the closing date

On December 8, 2021, the Company completed the first tranche of the Financing through the issuance of 3,589,963 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.30 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,076,989.85. Each FT Unit consisted of one (1) common share issued as a "flow-through share" and one half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole comment share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant"), with each FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two (2) years from the closing date.

Graycliff intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the first tranche, the Company issued 248,497 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain eligible finders'. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for one (1) common share at a price of $0.30 and will expire two (2) years from the closing date. No compensation was paid in connection with the second tranche.

The participation by all four of the directors of the Company in the Financing constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.5(b) and Section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that (i) no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on any of the markets specified in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and (ii) the fair market value of the securities issued to related parties pursuant to the Financing does not exceed $2,500,000, along with the other applicable circumstances contained in section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing with be legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury, on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares. The two projects together could be the beginning of a new Ontario Gold Camp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh
President and CEO

For more information, please visit our website at www.graycliffexploration.com and contact investor relations at investors@graycliffexploration.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact and implications of drill results of the Company; the timing and amount of estimated future exploration and the success of such exploration activities. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "schedule", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact the COVID 19 pandemic may have on the Company's activities and the economy in general; the impact of the recovery post COVID 19 pandemic and its impact on precious metals; there being no assurance that the exploration program will result in expanded mineral resources; risks and uncertainties inherent to any mineral resource estimates; receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Graycliff Exploration Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678021/Graycliff-Exploration-Closes-Second-and-Final-Tranche-of-its-Previously-Announced-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Graycliff Exploration CSE:GRAY Gold Investing
GRAY:CC
Graycliff Exploration Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Fully funded for an expanded 2022 exploration program

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

Keep reading... Show less
Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Keep reading... Show less
Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Keep reading... Show less
Graycliff Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th

Graycliff Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0), a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground located on the prolific Canadian Shield approximately 80 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario today announced that James Macintosh President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9 th 2021 at 1:30 pm EST .

Keep reading... Show less
Graycliff Exploration Intersects High-Grade Interval in Hole 21 of 19.38 g/t Gold over 4.20 Metres at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Intersects High-Grade Interval in Hole 21 of 19.38 g/t Gold over 4.20 Metres at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce additional assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The final results are from the 2,200-metre Phase Two program that focused on defining the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft where initial gold mining took place more than 100 years ago

Drill Holes J-21-21 intersected a mineralized interval of 19.38 g/t gold ("Au") over 4.20 metres, including 13.10 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 112.00 g/t over 0.60 metres. Significant intervals for holes J-18-21 to J-21-21 are detailed below:

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Announces Effective Date For Spin Out of Fabled Copper

Fabled Announces Effective Date For Spin Out of Fabled Copper

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce the effective date for the previously announced spin-out of its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia, by way of distributing the shares it holds in its wholly owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or "SpinCo") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement'). The Arrangement is expected to occur at 12:01 a.m. on December 21, 2021 (the "Effective Date

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of Fabled Silver (the "Old Fabled Silver Shares") at the Effective Date will receive one new common share of Fabled Silver (each, a "New Fabled Silver Share") and 1/5 of one SpinCo share (each, a "SpinCo Share"). The Old Fabled Silver Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at close of trading on December 20, 2021. The New Fabled Silver Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on December 21, 2021. The CUSIP numbers for the New Fabled Silver Shares and the SpinCo Shares will be 30317M304 and 30321D100, respectively.

Keep reading... Show less
Novo/GBM JV Commences Inaugural Malmsbury Gold Project Diamond Drilling Program

Novo/GBM JV Commences Inaugural Malmsbury Gold Project Diamond Drilling Program

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Commencement of >2,000 m diamond drilling program, testing multiple high-order gold targets at the 50%-owned Malmsbury Gold Project (" Malmsbury Project "), 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia
  • Drill targets defined through systematic exploration in 2021 including mapping with alteration vectoring, grid soil and rock chip sampling, historic drill core review/re-sampling and historic data compilation with 3D modelling
  • The Malmsbury Project is under-explored and highly structurally complex, with multiple orientations of high-grade gold mineralization and in excess of 1,500 historic workings and old trenching
  • Several target styles are present, including "Fosterville-type" anticline-fault related targets, large scale planar faults and fault breccias, "Woods Point-A1 style" intrusion-hosted orogenic gold targets and an intrusion-related gold (" IRG ") system
  • Drilling will target a shoot on the Leven Star trend where historic reverse circulation (RC) drilling intersected 7 m @ 4.84 g/t Au (LSCR014) including 3m @ 9.38 g/t Au from 54 m and 4.1 m @ 13.1 g/t Au from 66.3 m (LSDDH08) 1 . These historical results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Malmsbury Project
  • Within the most complex part of the system, drilling will also target a highly altered gold-mineralized Devonian monzogranite which is rare in Victoria and outcrops over 340 m strike and 40 m width
  • Forward work program includes a further second phase of drilling in 2022, 2D/3D induced polarization (" IP ") to define disseminated sulphide haloes around various gold targets, further expansion of systematic soil geochemistry, mapping, and rock chip sampling

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise that drilling has recently commenced ( Figure 1 ) on a number of high-priority gold targets ( Figure 2 ) at the Malmsbury Project (RL6587), approximately 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine. Targeting has relied on significant exploration work conducted by the NovoGBM team throughout 2021, including detailed 1:500 scale mapping, rock chip and grid soil sampling, 3D modelling and an airborne FALCON ® gravity survey.

Keep reading... Show less
Red Pine Files Q1 2022 Financials Including Update on Exercise of December 31 Warrants

Red Pine Files Q1 2022 Financials Including Update on Exercise of December 31 Warrants

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that the Company has filed its October 31 st 2021 quarterly condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related MD&A which can be found on the Company's website ( https:www.redpineexp.comfinancials ).

Included in the filing, in the Subsequent Events note to the financial statements, is confirmation that 6,159,033 warrants of the remaining 9,933,945 warrants expiring on December 31 st , 2021, with a strike price of $0.50 have been exercised, generating additional gross proceeds of $3.1 million.

Keep reading... Show less
Cross River Raises $2.65 Million in Private Placement Financing

Cross River Raises $2.65 Million in Private Placement Financing

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of flow-through (each, a "FT Unit") and non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company. In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company issued 11,275,730 FT Units at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit and 8,625,400 NFT Units at a price of $0.125 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,656,777.

Each FT Unit and NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company, and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 until December 15, 2024.

Keep reading... Show less
Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West

Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial assay results from IAMGOLD's 2021 exploration diamond drilling program at its Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD: 75%, Vanstar: 25%), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada and 15 kilometres from the Monster Lake Project, 100% owned by IAMGOLD. The Nelligan Gold project (on a 100% basis) hosts Inferred Mineral Resources containing 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 1.02 gt Au (refer to news releases dated October 22, 2019 and February 17, 2021).

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
CANEX Drills the Longest Continuous Zone of Gold Mineralization at Gold Range to Date Intersecting 1.0 g/t gold over 59.5 meters Including 1.4 g/t gold over 32 metres

CANEX Drills the Longest Continuous Zone of Gold Mineralization at Gold Range to Date Intersecting 1.0 g/t gold over 59.5 meters Including 1.4 g/t gold over 32 metres

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 4 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News