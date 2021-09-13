Collective Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce that a maiden 7,500 metre diamond drilling program is underway at its Guayabales Project, located in Caldas, Colombia. The Guayabales Project is situated contiguous, immediately along strike and to the northwest of Aris Gold’s Marmato gold mine, which contains proven and probable reserves of 2.0 million ounces gold and 4.35 million ounces silver . The Company …

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a maiden 7,500 metre diamond drilling program is underway at its Guayabales Project, located in Caldas, Colombia. The Guayabales Project (“Guayabales”) is situated contiguous, immediately along strike and to the northwest of Aris Gold’s Marmato gold mine, which contains proven and probable reserves of 2.0 million ounces gold and 4.35 million ounces silver (19.7 Mt grading 3.2 gt gold and 6.9 gt silver). The Company interprets the abundant precious metal mineralization encountered throughout Guayabales to be related to multiple mineralised styles that include gold-copper-molybdenum porphyries and associated breccia as well as high grade, precious and base metal vein systems that are superimposed on and enrich the porphyry bodies.

The Company has, to date, generated five unique grassroots targets at Guayabales named Donut, Box, Olympus, Victory and ME (see Figure 1) . Each of these targets will be systematically drill tested as part of the Company’s maiden 7,500 metre drill program at Guayabales.

The Donut target has been outlined from mapping and sampling of shallow underground tunnels which exposed mineralized breccia overprinted by a high grade, polymetallic vein stockwork hosting gold, silver, and to a lesser extent, copper mineralization ( refer to July 12 th , 2021 press release ). Drilling is already underway at the target with first assay results anticipated during October, 2021.

The Company’s diamond drilling program will initially consist of short, fanned holes (up to 300 metres) from a single drill pad covering various depths beneath the shallow underground workings to define the potential grade and extent of the mineralized system. Visual observation of early drilling already completed has intersected porphyry breccia with a pyrite matrix which is overprinted by a quartz-carbonate-sphalerite vein stockwork associated with intense sericite alteration over intersection lengths of up to 250 metres. The mineralized breccia system at Donut has been traced along strike and to the west for at least 600 metres and remains open in all directions. Additional drill pads will be constructed in due course to allow the Company to test the strike extent of this target.

A second drill rig will be mobilized to test the Box North target (“Box”) in October, 2021. The Box target is a gold mineralized porphyry system with a high-grade vein overprint. Previous channel sampling ( refer to July 29 th , 2021 press release ) outlined multiple +1 g/t gold grades (range of 1 to 15 g/t gold over widths of 1 to 2 metres) from small and limited outcrop exposures. The samples are located within an overlapping gold, silver and molybdenum soil anomaly covering an area measuring 500 metres in diameter and open in most directions. Due to the limited exposure, a deep penetrating Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey is currently being undertaken at the Box target by Arce Geofisicos using their proprietary AGDAS technology. The survey will generate 3D chargeability and resistivity data for minimum vertical depths of 800m in the search of disseminated sulphide porphyry systems and resistive vein clusters and stockwork zones. The drilling program will focus on testing the mineralized system as defined by mapping, sampling, and the IP program. Results from the IP program covering the Box are expected in September and final drill targets will be selected shortly thereafter.

“The commencement of drilling activities within the Guayabales project represents another important and exciting milestone in the Company’s evolution from early-stage explorer to outlining multiple large, continuous and mineralized porphyry, breccia and high-grade vein systems. In total, we now have five distinct targets defined for first-pass drill testing over the next six months with more to come as we continue to explore and evaluate our highly prospective land package,” commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Five Initial Drill Targets at the Guayabales Project

