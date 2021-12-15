Precious Metals Investing News
ALX Resources Corp.    is pleased to announce that it has received the results of a geochemical survey carried out on its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project . Gibbons Creek consists of seven mineral claims encompassing 13,864 hectares located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin immediately west of the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, in a region hosting multiple uranium occurrences.2021 ...

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the results of a geochemical survey carried out on its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project"). Gibbons Creek consists of seven mineral claims encompassing 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres), located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin immediately west of the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, in a region hosting multiple uranium occurrences.

2021 Exploration Results

In October 2021, ALX carried out a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons ("SGH") soil geochemistry survey on a 4.0-kilometre-long grid over an untested geophysical conductor to determine the most prospective areas for drilling. SGH is an analytical method developed by Actlabs of Ancaster, Ontario that is designed to detect subtle geochemical anomalies emanating from a buried source.

The SGH survey results show the haloes of uranium pathfinder anomalies over two areas of the "Zinger" airborne conductor. The two anomalies are proximal to the intersection of the conductor with an interpreted NNW-trending fault structure that cross-cuts the NE-SW strike of the Zinger conductor, thus providing a compelling series of drill targets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/107679_690b0178c4b6d80c_001.jpg

Gibbins Creek Project Airborne Conductor With SGH Anomalies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/107679_690b0178c4b6d80c_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/107679_690b0178c4b6d80c_002.jpg

2021 SGH Survey Results with Airborne Conductor Axis and Interpreted Fault Structure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/107679_690b0178c4b6d80c_002full.jpg

In June 2021, ALX received an exploration permit for Gibbons Creek, good to October 2022, that allows for a 5,000-metre drilling program in up to 20 holes along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting and geochemical sampling. Access to the Project is year-round, thereby creating a flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs. Drilling is anticipated to begin in early 2022 following further engagement with First Nations and other local communities.

To view maps and photos of Gibbons Creek click here

Uranium Showings in the Northern Athabasca Basin

  • Nisto Mine: Located approximately 30 kilometres east from the centre of Gibbons Creek. Mining first occurred at the Nisto Mine in 1950-51. In 1959, Haymac Mines restarted mining and shipped 500 tons of high-graded ore to the Lorado Mill at Uranium City, SK. One shipment of 106 tons of ore graded 1.6% U3O8(Source: Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index, Mineral Property #1621).
  • Black Lake Uranium Project ("Black Lake"): Located adjacent to Gibbons Creek. Owned 40% by ALX, with UEX Corporation ("UEX") holding a 51.426% interest and Orano Canada Inc. holding an 8.574% interest. Following the discovery of uranium mineralization in 1998 by Uranerz Exploration and Mining, UEX intersected 0.69% U3O8 over 4.4 metres in 2004 drill hole BL-18, which led to over a decade of follow-up exploration, including 142 additional drill holes. Multiple mineralized intersections were encountered at Black Lake along a graphitic fault system since the uranium discovery in hole BL-18 (see ALX news release dated July 31, 2017).
  • Fond du Lac Uranium Deposit: Located approximately 70 kilometres west of the Project near the south shore of Lake Athabasca. The Fond du Lac uranium deposit was discovered in 1970 by Camok Ltd., a predecessor company of Orano Canada Ltd. after tracing radioactive boulders to their source area and grid drilling. A shallow, historical resource was calculated in 1970 by Camok Ltd. of 990,000 pounds (450,000 kilograms) at an average grade of 0.25% of U3O8 but was never advanced further (Source: Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index, Mineral Property #1572. This historical resource is not compliant with the standards of National Instrument 43-101, has not been verified by ALX's Qualified Person and is included for information purposes only.)

About Gibbons Creek

The Project is complemented by the infrastructure provided at Stony Rapids, SK, including all-weather Highway 905, a commercial airport, equipment rentals and supplies, as well as readily available accommodation, therefore providing high efficiencies for exploration. Exploration by ALX and its predecessor company Lakeland Resources Ltd. has discovered the following indicators of uranium mineralization:

  • Prospecting in 2013 confirmed the presence of high-grade uranium-bearing boulders ranging up to 4.28% U3O8;
  • Radon surveys in 2015 detected an anomaly approximately 1,200 metres by 500 metres in size with peak radon values ranging between 4.00 picocuries per square metre per second ("pCi/m2/sec") and 10.77 pCi/m2/sec at ten locations, which are among the highest recorded radon values in the Athabasca Basin;
  • Historical drill hole GC15-03 intersected 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres, within a 1.1 metre interval of 333.8 parts per million uranium, immediately below the sub-Athabasca unconformity;
  • Spectroscopic analysis of core samples from ALX's 2015 drilling detected clay alteration products such as illite and sudoite (a unique form of chlorite associated with uranium mineralization) in the sandstone at or near the unconformity, which suggests that hydrothermal alteration has occurred in the vicinity of the drill hole;
  • Geophysical conductors defined by a 2017 airborne ZTEM survey remain to be tested;
  • In 2020, ALX carried out surface prospecting on the Star Gold and PGE showing in the northern part of the Project and collected grab samples from outcrop ranging up to 3.58 grams/tonne gold, 122 parts per billion ("ppb") platinum and 412 ppb palladium.

NationaI Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo., a Director of ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Soil samples described in this news release were analyzed by the SGH method developed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Ancaster, Ontario. Upon receipt, samples are air-dried and then sieved with the -80 mesh sieve fraction collected. From the collected pulp, compounds are separated by gas chromatography and detected by mass spectrometry at a reporting limit of one part per trillion.

Geochemical results for surface samples collected by ALX in 2020 were analyzed at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, SK by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Gold, platinum and palladium were analyzed by fire assay techniques.

Historical geochemical results and geological descriptions quoted in this news release were taken directly from assessment work filings and summary reports published by the Government of Saskatchewan. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person, but create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Gibbons Creek area. Management further cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 250,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX holds interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) operating exploration since 2016, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with UEX Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest from ALX in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the Gibbons Creek Project ("Gibbons Creek") is prospective for uranium, gold, and PGE mineralization; the Company's plans to undertake exploration activities at Gibbons Creek, and expend funds on Gibbons Creek. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration at Gibbons Creek, including drilling; our initial findings at Gibbons Creek may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; commodity prices may not support exploration expenditures at Gibbons Creek; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to consultation and engagement with certain First Nations and the results of such consultations; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop Gibbons Creek, and even if uranium or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, the project may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107679

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources TSXV:AL Gold Investing
AL:CA
ALX Resources

ALX Resources

Overview

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) is dedicated to providing shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include gold, nickelcoppercobalt and uranium. Using the latest technologies, ALX plans and executes well-designed exploration programs and holds over 200,000 hectares of prospective properties in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada. Aiming for international expansion, ALX Resources also has properties in Norway with its Draco VMS project.

Having operations in stable Canadian jurisdictions strategically positions ALX Resources in key exploration areas with strong potential for economic base metals deposits, producing gold mines and the richest uranium deposits in the world. This includes the recently acquired Firebird nickel (formerly Falcon nickel) and Flying Vee nickel-copper-cobalt projects, and the Sceptre gold project, all located in Northern Saskatchewan.

In 2019, ALX Resources acquired the Vixen gold project located in the historic Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. To date, the Red Lake Mining District has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925. Historic gold mines in the Red Lake camp include the Campbell mine, the Red Lake mine, and the Couchenour-Williams mine, which have all been multi-million ounce gold producers.

The Vixen North property lies within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, a geological trend located to the northeast of Red Lake. This area hosts numerous historical gold mines and is highly prospective for new showings of gold mineralization. In 2019 and 2020, high-resolution airborne magnetic surveying and site visits were conducted, which  confirmed prospective geology and surface gold mineralization.

ALX Resources has demonstrated that key partnerships can increase the potential for success in the company’s primary projects. The company owns a 100 percent interest in the Firebird nickel project, which is now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. Through an agreement announced in August 2020, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada can earn up to an 80 percent interest in the Firebird nickel project by carrying out C$12 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $125,000 to ALX Resources.

Additionally, the company holds interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in Northern Saskatchewan, including a 20 percent interest in the Hook-Carter uranium project. Denison Mines Corp. purchased an 80 percent interest in Hook-Carter and has been operating exploration since 2016.

The Hook-Carter property measures 24,262 hectares over 82 claims in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin. Located in the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor, this region hosts new and expanding uranium discoveries, including the Triple R Deposit, Arrow Deposit and the Spitfire Zone. Drilling by Denison in 2018-2019 totaling 11,757 metres in fifteen completed drill holes exhibited the hallmarks of a widespread, intense alteration system.

Along with ALX Resources’ rich portfolio of diverse assets in world-renowned jurisdictions, identifying undervalued and underexplored assets is the company’s strong suit. As early adopters of new methods of exploration, the company embodies innovation with its willingness to utilize new geochemical and geophysical technologies. This includes the use of artificial intelligence recognition methods and other emerging science-focused exploration tools.

ALX Resources has a world-class management team with shareholders who have diverse expertise in mineral and gold exploration. The board of directors and officers of the company currently hold 8.54 million shares representing 5.67 percent of ALX’s issued and outstanding common shares. Holystone Energy Company, a private investment company, owns 25.59 million shares for a 16.98 percent interest. Dundee Corp. (TSX:DCA) and Orano Canada own 11.72 percent and 2.65 percent interests, respectively.

ALX Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Uses the latest technologies to execute well-designed exploration programs in their primary projects located in the stable jurisdictions of Saskatchewan and Ontario.
  • In October 2019, high grade nickel was located on surface from the company’s first site visit to the Firebird nickel project in Saskatchewan with the additional presence of copper anomalies.
  • Rio Tinto Canada Exploration Inc. recognized Firebird’s potential and through an option agreement announce in August 2020 can earn up to an 80% interest for C$12.0 million in exploration expenditures and cash payments to ALX Resources totaling $125,000.
  • Owns and explores properties within the Red Lake Mining District, a region that has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925.
  • High-resolution airborne surveys have been completed in the Red Lake district and the company’s ground sampling programs in 2019-2020 have found gold mineralization on the Vixen gold project with samples ranging up to 23.9 g/t gold.
  • Acquired by staking the Javelin Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada with no underlying royalties.

ALX Resources’ Key Projects

Firebird Nickel

Saskatchewan presents a rich mineral endowment with the presence of uranium, gold, base metals and diamonds. For example, over 1.6 million ounces of gold have been produced at the Seabee gold mine, which has been operating since 1991. Saskatchewan hosts the richest uranium mines in the world and was ranked in the world’s Top Ten mining jurisdictions in a 2019 survey conducted by the Fraser Institute.

ALX Resources has acquired 20,400 hectares at its 100 percent owned Firebird nickel project. Firebird hosts three historical nickel-copper-cobalt deposits: Axis Lake, Rea Lake and Currie Lake. Under the option earn-in granted by the company in 2020, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada can earn up to 80 percent in interest in Firebird.

Strategically positioned, Firebird is located near advantageous infrastructure, including an all-weather road and airport, which are both within 10 kilometers of the property. Its close proximity to the town of Stony Rapids, SK, and access to hydroelectric power offers increased efficiencies for exploration.

ALX Resources is applying modern exploration techniques at Firebird to a rare, undeveloped magmatic nickel sulfide deposit. In October 2019, high-grade nickel ranging up to 3.13 per cent was located in surface rock samples from ALX’s first site visit. Soil and lake sediment samples collected in 2019-2020 showed coincident nickel and copper anomalies over an airborne conductor. These findings increased investor interest in ALX’s exploration endeavors, which eventually led to the option deal with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada.

During the Firebird winter drilling program in 2020, three holes were drilled totaling 600 meters. Nickel-copper mineralization was intersected in two of the three holes, which are promising results for the expansion of this project.

Vixen Gold

The 100 percent owned Vixen gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario and consists of three sub-projects totaling 10,069 hectares staked within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 60 kilometers east of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. The jurisdiction is favourable for exploration, with winter access to Vixen North and a series of roads leading directly to the Vixen South property.

Using the latest imaging technology, ALX carried out a high-resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM survey that has collected preliminary data defining an approximate 3,000 meter-long high magnetic trend in conjunction with the newly-identified Vulpin Zone. Additional samples were collected in October 2020 along the iron formation associated with gold mineralization that was mapped in August 2020. ALX’s 2020 rock sampling at the Vulpin Zone showed values of up to 8.41 g/t gold.

Other prospecting targets at Vixen include detailed follow-up of gold mineralization found within a fluorite occurrence southeast of the Vulpin Zone that may represent a genetic phase of porphyry-hosted gold deposition. Recent sampling at the Dickenson Zone located rock samples ranging up to 17.7 g/t gold.

Flying Vee Nickel Project

alx uranium flying vee

Like the Firebird nickel project, the Flying Vee nickel project in Saskatchewan is highly-prospective for nickel-copper-cobalt, and hosts a gold showing. Flying Vee is located north of Stony Rapids in an underexplored district with high potential for discovery. With neighboring projects held by companies like Kobold Metals and UEX Corporation, a staking rush occurred in the Spring of 2019. In July 2020, ALX was the first company since 1988 to prospect the Day Lake gold showing at Flying Vee, and samples up to 8.34 g/t gold were found.

ALX Resources’ Management Team

Warren Stanyer – Chairman and CEO

Warren Stanyer has over 24 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, focused mostly on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. Stanyer began his career with Pioneer Metals, a diverse explorer for gold, base metals and uranium, with properties in New Mexico, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. In 1999, Pioneer signed an option agreement with Cameco Corporation, which led to the formation of UEX Corporation in 2002. Stanyer held the positions of Corporate Secretary and Vice President of Corporate Development in both Pioneer and UEX, prior to the acquisition of Pioneer by Barrick Gold Corporation in 2006.

In 2008, Mr.  Stanyer accepted the role of President and CEO of Northern Continental Resources, a junior exploration company focused on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. He steered the successful sale of the company in 2009 to Hathor Exploration Limited, in competition with Denison Mines.

He became Chairman of Guyana Frontier Mining Corp. in December 2010 and was President and CEO from September 2011 to December 2012. As a Director of Alpha Minerals Inc., a predecessor company of ALX, and following the Patterson Lake uranium discovery in 2012, he served as Chairman of the Special Committee in 2013 during the acquisition of the company by Fission Uranium Corp. and subsequently served as a Director of Fission until 2014. Currently, Mr. Stanyer serves as President, CEO and a Director of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company focused on gold, copper, cobalt and lithium in Nevada, USA. He is also a Director of New Moon Minerals Corporation, a private mineral exploration company.

Patrick Groening – CPA, CA, CFO

Patrick Groening’s previous roles with public companies including serving as CFO for both Strathmore Minerals Corp. and Fission Energy Corp. for more than nine years combined. He filled the same role for Jalna Minerals Ltd., Sernova Corp. and Papuan Precious Metals Corp, and dual roles of CFO and Corporate Secretary For Wolf Capital Corp. and Pacific Asia China Energy Inc.

Sierd Eriks – P. Geo., President & Chief Geologist

Sierd Eriks has worked in mineral exploration for over 35 years with a focus on uranium exploration for the past two decades. From 1979 to 1998, he gained geological and managerial experience with major mining companies, including Saskatchewan Mining and Development Corporation (now Cameco Corporation), Falconbridge Limited, Noranda Exploration Co. Ltd. and Cogema Resources Inc. (now Orano Canada) in base metals, gold, platinum group metals and uranium exploration.

In 1999, he became a consulting geologist and worked on numerous uranium exploration programs in the Athabasca Basin. Prior to joining ALX, he was Vice-President of Exploration with UEX Corporation from 2007 to 2014. In this position, Eriks managed projects with annual exploration budgets of up to $29 million and directed drilling programs leading to the establishment of mineral resources for three uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

Christina Boddy – Corporate Secretary

Ms. Boddy is a member of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries and has acted as Corporate Secretary for a number of public companies in recent years, including Levon Resources Ltd. (TSX:LVN), Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (TSXV:NEV), Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN), and Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV:RIN). Ms.Boddy acts as a consultant to public and private companies through Rhodanthe Corporate Services, a B.C.-based private company.

David Quirt – Technical Advisor

Mr. Quirt is a consulting geoscientist residing in Saskatchewan with 45 years of geological, mineral exploration, and Research and Development (“R&D”) experience, both in the consulting sector and within the mineral exploration industry. His applied science work has been primarily in economic geology (uranium, diamonds, gold, base metals, Rare Earth Elements), uranium deposit metallogenesis, geochemistry, and host-rock alteration mineralogy. Throughout his career, David has been a highly-sought speaker at numerous scientific conferences and corporate presentations, and has authored and co-authored technical reports, journal papers and conference-extended abstracts that have resulted from these works.

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Application to Amend Warrant Terms

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Application to Amend Warrant Terms

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the term of an aggregate of 2,180,000 outstanding share purchase warrants, (the "Warrants") which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement (see ALX news release dated December 19, 2017). On December 29, 2017, the Company issued 2,180,000 Warrants.

In December 2019, the Company extended the term of the Warrants for an additional 24 months, to December 29, 2021. The Company is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional 12 months. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged, at $0.15 per Warrant. The application to extend the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Sells Six Athabasca Basin Properties to Okapi Resources

ALX Resources Corp. Sells Six Athabasca Basin Properties to Okapi Resources

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Okapi Resources Limited of Perth, Australia ("Okapi") (ASX: OKR) whereby Okapi, an arm's length purchaser, can acquire the Company's 100% interests in five uranium exploration properties and the Company's 80% interest in a sixth uranium exploration property (the "Transaction"), with all six properties located in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Six Properties").

The Six Properties

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Geochemical Results from Drilling at the Firebird Nickel Project, Northern Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Geochemical Results from Drilling at the Firebird Nickel Project, Northern Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that geochemical results have been received from a diamond drilling program at its Firebird Nickel Project ("Firebird") located near the town of Stony Rapids in northern Saskatchewan. The drilling program was fully-funded by ALX's exploration partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") with ALX as operator.

Firebird 2021 Exploration Program

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Mobilizes Geological Crew to Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Mobilizes Geological Crew to Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a helicopter-supported ground prospecting program at the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects ("Javelin", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Javelin and McKenzie Lake are located near the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin within 65 kilometres (40 miles) southeast of the McArthur River Uranium Mine. The ground prospecting program is targeting radioactive anomalies identified from a high-resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic survey just completed on ALX's claims.

Javelin and McKenzie were each acquired during a recent staking rush that began in mid-September 2021, both by staking and by acquisition from an arm's-length vendor. Recent exploration in the region has produced multiple new uranium discoveries - by Valor Resources Limited, by 92 Energy Ltd. and by Baseload Energy Corp. Each of these discoveries appear structurally controlled within basement rocks, which lie just outside the mapped boundary of the Athabasca Basin sandstone.

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Appoints David Quirt as Uranium Technical Advisor

ALX Resources Corp. Appoints David Quirt as Uranium Technical Advisor

ALX Resources Corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Quirt as a technical advisor to the Company specializing in uranium exploration.

Mr. Quirt is a consulting geoscientist residing in Saskatchewan with 45 years of geological, mineral exploration, and Research and Development ("R&D") experience, both in the consulting sector and within the mineral exploration industry. His applied science work has been primarily in economic geology (uranium, diamonds, gold, base metals, Rare Earth Elements), uranium deposit metallogenesis, geochemistry, and host-rock alteration mineralogy. Throughout his career, David has been a highly-sought speaker at numerous scientific conferences and corporate presentations, and has authored and co-authored technical reports, journal papers and conference-extended abstracts that have resulted from these works.

Keep reading... Show less
American Eagle Anounces $1,000,000 Private Placement

American Eagle Anounces $1,000,000 Private Placement

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") would like to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,142,857 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.14 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$1,000,000 . Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$0.25 at any time two years from the closing of the Offering.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expanded exploration work at the Company's recently purchased NAK project located in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia.

Keep reading... Show less
MLK Gold Ltd. Corporate Update - Company gearing up for "exciting" year ahead, plans to announce soil till sample evaluations on flagship mining projects in January 2022

MLK Gold Ltd. Corporate Update - Company gearing up for "exciting" year ahead, plans to announce soil till sample evaluations on flagship mining projects in January 2022

Exploring Atlantic Canada promotional video released; Company ready to "stand amongst giants."

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on January 17, 2022; Provides Updates on Production and Normal Course Issuer Bid for Its Common Shares

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on January 17, 2022; Provides Updates on Production and Normal Course Issuer Bid for Its Common Shares

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Production Update

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ("m") diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes at the Drybrough target located on its Oxide Peak earn-in project to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine. Samples from the Shasta drilling have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022. Other work completed included sampling and mapping at TDG's Mets and Baker mining leases and an airborne magnetic survey at TDG's Bot property located further to the north. Results have now been received for the sampling and survey work and are being compiled by TDG's technical team. TDG would like to thank its community and business partners for their support during the 2021 field season, in particular Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, Sasuchan LP and Falkirk Environmental Consultants. The Baker camp will be maintained in readiness for TDG's 2022 field program which may resume as soon as early spring 2022

Shasta

Keep reading... Show less
Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES 2022 EXPLORATION PLANS FOR ITS URANIUM AND GOLD PROJECTS IN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2022 exploration plans for its three 100% owned Projects located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). These include the Strike and Murmac (formerly Goldfields West) Uranium projects, and the Goldfields Gold project (collectively the "Projects"). The Projects are all located within 25 kilometres of Uranium City where the Company has established an operational base.

Overview of 2022 Exploration Plans:

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Definition Drilling Hits Footwall Structure at Depth Including 299.20 g/t Ag Eq with 5.00 g/t Au

Fabled Definition Drilling Hits Footwall Structure at Depth Including 299.20 g/t Ag Eq with 5.00 g/t Au

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces further results of surface diamond drilling from its upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Definition drill hole SM20-44 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area. Of interest is the lack of, or the decrease in gold values found in previous drilling to the east in comparison to results of the drill hole being reported upon. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News