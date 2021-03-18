PolyMet Mining Corp. today reports it has filed its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provides a first quarter 2021 business update. “During the past year I’ve been inspired by how our employees continued this vital work despite the global pandemic and other challenges,” said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. “We continue to progress through an extensive litigation process. Despite …

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) today reports it has filed its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provides a first quarter 2021 business update.

“During the past year I’ve been inspired by how our employees continued this vital work despite the global pandemic and other challenges,” said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. “We continue to progress through an extensive litigation process. Despite these challenges, we remain confident that we can sustain this progress and execute on our goal to build a responsible and sustainable mining project in Minnesota.”

In addition to successfully defending legal challenges to its permits during 2020, the company continued its focus on optimization and engineering efforts to improve the project, while maintaining full compliance with all operating permits, Cherry said.

The following is a brief summary of recent developments associated with key state and federal cases where various aspects of permit decisions are being challenged:

In February 2021, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in PolyMet’s favor and overturned a decision by the Court of Appeals that had remanded the air permit back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The court returned the case to the Court of Appeals to resolve a limited number of items the lower court did not specifically address in its original decision. Resolution of this case is anticipated during the second or third quarter of this year.

Oral arguments were held in early October 2020 at the Minnesota Supreme Court after the company had successfully petitioned the court to review a Court of Appeals decision remanding the Permit to Mine and dam safety permits to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for a contested case hearing. A decision is pending.

The Environmental Protection Agency this month sought and received a voluntary remand to conduct a 90-day review of downstream water quality under section 401(a)(2) of the Clean Water Act. Because EPA’s downstream water quality determination is a prerequisite for PolyMet’s federal section 404 wetlands permit, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers on March 17 notified the company it had suspended the permit for the duration of EPA’s review. The company is participating fully in this review, as appropriate.

To date, PolyMet has received favorable decisions in all six cases that have reached final conclusion – four federal and two state.

Key Balance Sheet Statistics

(In ‘000 US dollars)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash $ 3,554 $ 7,401 Working capital (15,241) (3,043 ) Total assets 460,714 457,315 Total liabilities 91,075 73,175 Shareholders’ equity $ 369,639 $ 384,140

Key Income and Cash Flow Statement Statistics

(in ‘000 US dollars, except per share amounts)

Year ended

December 31, 2020 Year ended

December 31, 2019 General & administrative expense $ 20,077 $ 7,870 Other (Income) expenses: Finance income & other (1,330 ) (947 ) Non-cash rehabilitation accretion 2,083 2,072 Non-cash asset impairment – 47,168 Non-cash loss on debenture modification – 2,004 Loss for the period: 20,830 57,903 Loss for the period ($/share) 0.21 0.86 Cash used in investing activities $ 8,592 $ 19,740 Weighted average shares outstanding 100,663,439 67,209,105

Loss for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $20.8 million compared with $57.9 million for the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to a non-cash asset impairment in the prior year related to project delays associated with legal challenges to permits partially offset by additional studies related to engineering and further evaluation of the mineral resource.

Capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $8.6 million compared with $19.7 million for the prior year. The decrease was due to lower capitalized spend following receipt of permits in March 2019 as the company awaits resolution of legal challenges to permits.

The financial statements have been filed at www.polymetmining.com and on SEDAR and EDGAR and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. Copies can be obtained free of charge by contacting the company at 444 Cedar Street, Suite 2060, St. Paul, MN 55101, or by e-mail at info@polymetmining.com. Project developments described above are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them.

* * * * *

About PolyMet

PolyMet is a mine development company that owns 100% of the NorthMet Project, the first large-scale project to be permitted within the Duluth Complex in northeastern Minnesota, one of the world’s major, undeveloped mining regions. NorthMet has significant proven and probable reserves of copper, nickel and palladium – metals vital to global carbon reduction efforts – in addition to marketable reserves of cobalt, platinum and gold. When operational, NorthMet will become one of the leading producers of nickel, palladium and cobalt in the U.S., providing a much needed, responsibly mined source of these critical and essential metals.

Located in the Mesabi Iron Range, the project will provide economic diversity while leveraging the region’s established supplier network and skilled workforce, and generate a level of activity that will have a significant effect in the local economy. For more information: www.polymetmining.com.

