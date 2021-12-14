Aranjin Resources Ltd. is very pleased to announce results from the recent drilling at the Sharga Copper Project . Highlights: First drilling program completed with results now received for all drill holes and Phase 2 follow up drilling planned. Highly encouraging early results from six initial drill holes with a best result of 15.4 meters at 1.33% Copper and 0.94g.t Gold. Wide zones of VMS style mineralization up ...

ARJN:CA