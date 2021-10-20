NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Sherritt International Corporation will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on November 3, 2021. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on November 4, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt’s third quarter financial and operational performance. Please dial in 15 …

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on November 3, 2021. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on November 4, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt’s third quarter financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details: North America dial-in number: 1 (866) 521-4909 International dial-in number: (647) 427-2311 Webcast and slide presentation: www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt’s website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt – metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations

Email: joe.racanelli@sherritt.com

Telephone: (416) 935-2457