Jervois to present at NWR Virtual Resource Series

- September 27th, 2021

TheNewswire – 27 September 2021 – Jervois Global Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that Chief Financial Officer and Executive General Manager Finance, Mr. James May, will deliver an investor presentation at the NWR Virtual Resources Series to be held on Tuesday 28 September 2021.

Presentation time: 3:20pm AEST Tuesday 28 September 2021.

Attend online: Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pOM58rfORC-RECI8m04vew

Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

More information can be found at https://nwrresourcesconf.webflow.io

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois Global

jmay@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

