Jervois to present at NWR Virtual Resource Series

TheNewswire – 27 September 2021 – Jervois Global Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that Chief Financial Officer and Executive General Manager Finance, Mr. James May, will deliver an investor presentation at the NWR Virtual Resources Series to be held on Tuesday 28 September 2021.

Presentation time: 3:20pm AEST Tuesday 28 September 2021.

Attend online: Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pOM58rfORC-RECI8m04vew

Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

More information can be found at https://nwrresourcesconf.webflow.io

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois Global jmay@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

