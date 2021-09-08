TheNewswire – 8 September 2021 – Jervois Global Limited is pleased to announce that Jervois will be presenting at the 2021 Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit at 2:15am AEST on Friday 10 September 2021 . Investors and interested parties can access the presentation webcast at the following link: The webcast will also be available to view on demand following the conclusion of the presentation. For more information on …

TheNewswire – 8 September 2021 – Jervois Global Limited ( “Jervois” or the “Company” ) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce that Jervois will be presenting at the 2021 Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit at 2:15am AEST on Friday 10 September 2021 .

Investors and interested parties can access the presentation webcast at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/preciousmetals3/jrv.v/?lobby=true&day=2

The webcast will also be available to view on demand following the conclusion of the presentation.

For more information on the summit please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2021-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek/

