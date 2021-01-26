HIGHLIGHTS – Valdecir Botassini joins with the experience of a 35-year career at Votorantim Group where he led both its nickel and zinc divisions; he also served as Chief Operating Officer of Votorantim’s mines and smelters across Brazil and Peru. – Mr. Botassini’s experience spanned operational, technical and commercial roles, including 20 years at São Miguel Paulista Refinery in São Paulo, Brazil, finishing …

HIGHLIGHTS

– Valdecir Botassini joins with the experience of a 35-year career at Votorantim Group where he led both its nickel and zinc divisions; he also served as Chief Operating Officer of Votorantim’s mines and smelters across Brazil and Peru. – Mr. Botassini’s experience spanned operational, technical and commercial roles, including 20 years at São Miguel Paulista Refinery (“SMP”) in São Paulo, Brazil, finishing as General Operations Manager. Jervois agreed to acquire SMP last year. – Mr. Botassini is a key appointment as Jervois drives the restart of SMP and development of its Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”), targeting concentrate production from mid-2022. – At SMP, Jervois is on track to become a vertically integrated producer of refined cobalt and nickel .

TheNewswire – 2 6 January 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited (“Jervois” or the “Company”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) announces the appointment of Valdecir Botassini as São Miguel Paulista Refinery (“ SMP ”) Project Director. Mr. Botassini will manage the feasibility study for the restart of the SMP nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil, which Jervois announced its agreement to acquire last year .

Mr. Botassini is a mechanical and chemical engineer and ex-Votorantim SA (“ Votorantim ”) senior executive who spent 20 years at SMP in various engineering roles, culminating in the role of General Operations Manager, the lead executive position at site.

Mr. Botassini then ran Votorantim’s nickel division (which included SMP) for five years and its zinc division (now Nexa Resources SA, NYSE: NEXA) (“ Nexa ”)) for a number of years. He was also Chief Operating Officer of Votorantim’s mines and smelters across Brazil and Peru.

As Senior Vice President Engineering of Nexa, Mr. Botassini was part of the management team that prepared and executed its Initial Public Offering (the “Nexa IPO ”) in New York and Toronto in 2017, where he led the development of the project management, governance and organizational model for the listing.

Subsequent to the Nexa IPO, Mr. Botassini had executive responsibility for development and implementation of Nexa’s greenfield mining and smelting portfolio, including the US$500 million Aripuanã zinc mine in Matto Grosso. Mr. Botassini was also a member of the Boards Directors of Votorantim investee companies, Compañia Minera Atacocha and Compañia Minera Milpo. Mr. Botassini retired from Nexa early in 2020.

Mr. Botassini has commenced work at SMP, and is assisting Jervois finalise the scope of the engineering contract for the Feasibility Study to restart the refinery. The facility has been on care and maintenance since 2016. Jervois’ Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ ICO ”) in the United States remains on schedule for initial concentrate production from mid-2022, with SMP envisaged to process sulphide concentrate produced from ICO, together with third party suppliers. Restarting the SMP refinery will transform Jervois into a vertically integrated producer of refined cobalt and nickel.

