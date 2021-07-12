Highlights: – Former Rio Tinto General Manager Matthew Lengerich will join Jervois as EGM Mining, based in Idaho, United States – Mr Lengerich will also fulfil the role of Acting GM – Idaho Cobalt Operations through ICO’s construction and expected completion of commissioning in H2 2022 – Mr Lengerich will join Jervois after more than 20 years at Rio Tinto across copper, iron ore, bauxite and coal – Prior to …

– Former Rio Tinto General Manager Matthew Lengerich will join Jervois as EGM Mining, based in Idaho, United States – Mr Lengerich will also fulfil the role of Acting GM – Idaho Cobalt Operations through ICO’s construction and expected completion of commissioning in H2 2022 – Mr Lengerich will join Jervois after more than 20 years at Rio Tinto across copper, iron ore, bauxite (aluminum) and coal – Prior to guiding Rio Tinto’s drive into mining technological development, Mr Lengerich was GM at Bingham Canyon Mine, Utah, one of Rio’s largest global copper operations, and GM of Rio Tinto Iron Ore’s integrated operations centre in Perth, Australia – Jervois’ ICO expects to commence commercial cobalt and copper production in mid-2022 when it will be the only cobalt mine in production in the United States

TheNewswire – 12 July 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce experienced mining executive Matthew Lengerich will be joining as Executive General Manager (“ EGM ”) – Mining.

Mr Lengerich joins Jervois from global miner Rio Tinto, where he has spent more than 20 years in a range of roles, with his last position as General Manager – Digital Transformation, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Over the past four years, Mr Lengerich has been a key leader of Rio Tinto’s efforts to advance its capacity in artificial intelligence, data analytics and mine productivity across its global operating sites.

Prior to these specialised mining technology roles, as General Manager of Rio Tinto Iron Ore’s integrated operations centre in Perth, Australia, Mr Lengerich had responsibility for 450 staff in central control, executing dynamic scheduling and maintaining the production systems associated with the delivery of 320Mtpa of iron ore from Western Australia. This product was sourced from 15 mines, and transported through 1,700km of rail network and four independent ports, by the remote operating team.

Earlier, Mr Lengerich was General Manager of the Bingham Canyon Mine near Salt Lake City, a major Rio Tinto mine moving 260Mtpa of material to produce 300,000tpa copper. Mr Lengerich led the site team of 1,100 employees. Bingham Canyon remains a world-class operation with industry leading geotechnical engineering, safety and asset performance, and life of mine planning. Prior to the General Manager role, Mr Lengerich was Bingham Canyon’s Mine Manager for two years.

Mr Lengerich will be responsible for all of Jervois’s mining activities globally, and will remain based in the United States. In addition to EGM Mining, he will also fulfil the role of Acting GM – Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ ICO ”), until the mine is constructed and commissioned, expected in the second half of 2022.

Jervois is excited to welcome an operating executive of Mr Lengerich’s calibre at this important time in the Company’s transition from developer to operator.

Mr Lengerich received a BSc in Mining and Mineral Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and remains a Director on its Industry Advisory Board.

