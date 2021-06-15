TheNewswire – 16 June 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited advises the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Jervois shareholders will be held on 29 July 2021 at 10.00am . The AGM will be held as a hybrid meeting and will be conducted in person and online. The Notice of Meeting for the AGM will be circulated in due course. The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a …

TheNewswire – 16 June 2021 – Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) advises the 2021 Annual General Meeting (“ AGM ”) of Jervois shareholders will be held on 29 July 2021 at 10.00am (AEST). The AGM will be held as a hybrid meeting and will be conducted in person and online. The Notice of Meeting for the AGM will be circulated in due course.

The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of the Company is 23 June 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois jmay@jervoismining.com.au Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Approved on behalf of Jervois Mining Limited,

Bryce Crocker, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

