Change of name to Jervois Global Limited

- August 6th, 2021

6 August 2021 TheNewswire – Jervois Global Limited (“ Jervois ” or “Company” ) formerly Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) confirms that following shareholder approval on 29 July 2021, the Company has now been renamed Jervois Global Limited.

There is no change to the ASX or TSX-V code for Jervois which remains as JRV.

There is no change to the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) which remains AU000000JRV4.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

