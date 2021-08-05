Multi-state cannabis company’s expanded brand offering continues cross-market leadership in quality, product variety and user experience

Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the launch of a comprehensive brand portfolio that includes four distinct brands designed to meet the needs of all consumers, from the canna-curious to the canna-connoisseur. With the addition of the Muse™, Sweet Talk™ and Momenta™ brands and the expansion of the Cultivar Collection™, the company is providing a range of high-quality, innovative, proprietary brands that together meet the full spectrum of consumer motivations and need-states. Trulieve’s evolving house of brands highlights the opportunity for all consumers to “live their best life ” via carefully curated products that cultivate the unique potential in all of us.

Brand: Muse

Tagline: Unlock what is within

Description: The Muse product line awakens creativity, giving you permission to let go and inspiring you to unlock what is within. The world is a canvas, and Muse sparks the imagination allowing you to color outside the lines and create your own unique masterpiece.

Products: The Muse product line includes dabbables, extracts, concentrates (Shatter, Budder – 1g), and naturally-derived botanical vapes (1g, .5g).

Brand: Momenta

Tagline: Empower your wellness journey

Description: Momenta is committed to doing the best by your body each and every day, all to empower your personal progress. Supporting your needs every step of the way, Momenta is proud to power your wellness journey and contribute to your overall well-being.

Products: This product line includes capsules, tinctures in varying strains and potencies, and topicals, including muscle rubs and gels.

Brand: Sweet Talk

Tagline: You know you want some

Description: Representing Trulieve’s line of edibles, Sweet Talk asks the question: Is there anything better than gettin’ a little sugar? Craveable confections infused with high-quality cannabis, the taste of Sweet Talk is the treat that’s sure to leave a big smile on your face.

Products: Sweet Talk products will be available as chocolate bars (20, 5mg pieces) and gummies (20, 5mg pieces) in a variety of delicious flavors.

Brand: Cultivar Collection by Trulieve

Tagline: Crafted for an Elevated Experience

Description: With a dedication to details from start to finish, the Cultivar Collection represents a premium group of small-batch, top-shelf cannabis. Each unique strain is carefully bred to deliver undeniably rich flavor and potent terpenes. Hand-grown and -trimmed, the Cultivar Collection shows that hard work pays off in the end.

Products: The Cultivar Collection is available in 3.5 grams of whole flower and 1 gram pre-rolls.

“We are pleased to offer our consumers new cannabis brands that support their journey and unlock the potential in all of us. We set out to create a broad line of products and brand identities that provide a variety of options for every day and every occasion,” said Valda Coryat , Trulieve Chief Marketing Officer. “At Trulieve, we focus on continuous innovation with the intent to exceed expectations and elevate the consumer experience.”

The full Cultivar Collection including Muse, Momenta, and Sweet Talk will be available in the Massachusetts market, where the new brands have been introduced at the company’s Northampton location. The Cultivar Collection launched in Florida in October 2020 , and is one of Trulieve’s fastest selling products. Pending regulatory approvals, the full suite of brands will be available in Trulieve’s additional operating markets in the coming months.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

