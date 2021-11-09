Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Cronos Group Inc. concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC in which it disclosed that it had determined the previous day that the Company would “be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended …

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC in which it disclosed that it had determined the previous day that the Company would “be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021” and that “[t]he Company’s financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon.”

Following this news, the Cronos’s share price dropped nearly 16%. To obtain additional information, go to:

