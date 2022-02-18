Drilling commences at North Birch. As expected, Newrange has commenced drilling at the North Birch project in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in the Red Lake Mining area of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Approximately 2,000 meters of drilling is planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometer strike length of the main target horizon. Well defined targets. In April 2021, Newrange completed an induced polarization (IP) survey over the eastern portion of the North Birch project area. The survey revealed several well-defined chargeability anomalies which will be targeted for drilling that coincide with the target horizon which is believed to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation. Argosy in the crosshairs. Newrange is still targeting March to begin first phase drilling at the past-producing Argosy gold mine. Drilling will test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings and the continuity of other veins. Newrange has compiled information from 72 historic drill holes in conjunction with outlines of the underground mine workings to complete a preliminary three-dimensional model that is being used to better understand Argosy's vein system and assist in planning the drill program. Rating is Outperform. We think 2022 will be an eventful year for Newrange as activity accelerates at projects in the Birch-Uchi Belt in Ontario. We believe the drilling program could reveal the significant discovery potential at North Birch and unrealized potential remaining at Argosy. Read More >>
Newrange Gold
Overview
Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV:NRG,OTCQB:NRGOF,FWB:X6C) is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company is focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties with near term resource and mine development potential in highly favorable jurisdictions.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company’s Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders.
Since acquiring the project in 2016, Newrange Gold has conducted extensive exploration work focused primarily on the Merritt zone including surface and underground mapping and sampling, surveys and three phases of drilling covering 47 holes. The company has also completed structural interpretation and 3D modeling from the drilling data. The Merritt area represents less than one half of one percent of the entire property and the company's goal is to replicate its modeling of the complex mineralization across the property.
Newrange Gold's current exploration work is focused on developing a maiden resource estimate for the property, which is expected to be released in early H2 2019. The company is currently completing an extensive exploration program comprised of underground surveying, mapping and sampling, drilling, trenching, surface mapping and sampling, a bulk sampling and metallurgical studies.
Through the company's metallurgical testing, Newrange Gold has determined that the Pamlico project has high gold recovery rates of up to 97.1 percent across all grade ranges. The mineralization is amenable to heap leach processing, which would result in a smaller processing facility. This would significantly reduce permitting requirements as well as CAPEX and OPEX costs, if the property is put into production.
Newrange Gold's Company Highlights
- Highly-prospective, district-scale Pamlico property in mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.
- The Pamlico project has high gold recovery rates of up to 97.1 percent across all grade ranges.
- North Birch gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, providing Newrange with exposure to another stable gold mining jurisdiction
- Metallurgical testing shows that the Pamlico property has open pit and/or underground mining potential.
- An extensive exploration program on the Pamlico property is currently underway.
- Newrange Gold expects to release a maiden resource estimate for the property in early H2 2019.
- Tight share structure.
- Experienced management with proven history.
- Growing portfolio of gold properties.
- Recently closed the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of northwestern Ontario.
Newrange Gold Pamlico Gold Project
The Pamlico gold project is located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, in the Walker Lane gold trend, one of Nevada's largest and most productive gold regions. The property covers 1,670 hectares and includes a number of historic past-producing mines.
Visible gold dominates the high-grade mineralization which occurs in thoroughly oxidized and brecciated quartz veins. A total of 103 drill holes (8,487 meters) were completed on the property between 1993 and 2010, by three previous operators. Numerous historic drill holes contain high-grade gold intercepts. Highlights are included in the table below.
Since acquiring the district, Newrange Gold has completed 47 highly successful shallow reverse circulation (RC) drill holes ranging in depth from 90 meters to roughly 300 meters that confirm near surface, oxide high-grade structurally controlled gold mineralization and also identify previously unrecognized potential for large disseminated mineralization in “halos" surrounding the higher-grade zones.
Select drill intercepts from Newrange Gold's Pamlico drilling:
Work prior to Newrange Gold's acquisition included the completion of 29 rotary holes in 2010, a 198-meter-long, three-meter by four-meter decline to one of the high-grade zones in 2013, haul road, initial permitting and all necessary surface and underground infrastructure including shops and office buildings. The decline, completed in 2013, was advanced to within 25 feet of high-grade drill indicated mineralization. Two previously unknown gold zones were discovered by Newrange Gold while sampling. Both contain high-grade, but ultra-fine, gold in brecciated vein material with abundant iron oxides with 1.5-meter channel samples returning values in excess of 100 g/t gold.
Exploration work
Newrange Gold has conducted numerous phases of exploration at the Pamlico project. The first comprised diamond saw cut channel sampling in the Merritt decline, across a continuous 32-meter interval. Assays from the interval showed high-grade results of 17.25 g/t gold over 13.8 meters including 4.6 meters of 26.46 g/t gold. Results also included 1.5 meters of 36.9 g/t gold from one zone and a second zone with 4.6 meters of 10.48 g/t gold. The sampling program more than doubled the extent of the mineralization and identified concrete drilling targets for the Merritt decline area.
The first phase of drilling was conducted with the goal of confirming and expanding the high-grade mineralization at the Merritt zone as well as the region connecting the Merritt zone and the Merritt decline. It was also focused on collecting enough material for metallurgical testing. Key highlights from the first phase of drilling include the expansion of the Merritt zone's shallow potential and results including 0.8 meters of 244.3 g/t gold and 2.3 meters of 58.5 g/t gold. The shallow intercepts found through drilling were within 13 meters of surface.
Newrange Gold launched the second phase of drilling in September 2017 with the goal of expanding mineralization further and drill testing targets identified through mapping and sampling. The program covered 10,000 meters of drilling and uncovered two new high-grade gold zones: the K-zone and N-zone, which were identified as near-surface, oxide gold zones. The K-zone presented drill intercepts including 16.78 g/t gold over 4.6 meters. Meanwhile, the N-zone, parallel to the Merritt zone, presented results of 12.6 g/t gold over 3.0 meters and 4.19 g/t gold over 21.3 meters. Once all results were reported for Phase II, Newrange Gold confirmed that they had six large, high-potential exploration areas on the project.
Following new targets identified through geophysical surveys, Newrange Gold launched its third phase of drilling in February 2018, focusing on the newly identified Tom's Hammer zone. This phase was focused on working towards developing a resource estimate for the project and gathering metallurgical sampling to determine the ideal metallurgical recovery method. Results reported in July 2018 extended the mineralized gold trend to approximately 1,600 feet on strike from the Merritt decline area. Results from the program included 39.6 meters of 1.48 g/t gold and 86.9 meters of 0.578 g/t gold including 25.9 meters of 1.021 g/t gold.
Further exploration work in 2018 and early 2019 included underground surveying, mapping and sampling, metallurgical test work, core drilling and surface mapping and sampling. Core drilling identified three discrete zones of mineralization. When Newrange Gold compared the core samples with RC samples, the core samples returned higher gold grades than the RC samples.
After testing was completed on the core samples, all three twinned holes with the RC holes contained intervals of fine-grained, low-grade gold mineralization. The testing showed that there are good correlations between the drilling methods, but that the high-grade assays were not comparable. In light of the results, Newrange Gold has decided to continue to use RC drilling due to its lower costs and intends to only use core drilling where additional geological information is required.
In an area 280 meters southeast of the Merritt area, underground channel sampling from the 5471-level at the Pamlico mine returned a composite interval of 41.1 meters grading on average 1.26 g/t gold. Other notable results from the program include samples that range between 0.5 g/t gold and 23.8 g/t gold. The channel samples within the 5471-level sampling range from 0.33 to 1.52 meters and average 1.1 meters in length, with grades ranging from 0.06 g/t gold to 8.20 g/t gold.
Newrange Gold used a handheld LIDAR scanner to create a 3D model of the 8,000 meters of underground workings at the property. The company then promptly applied for and received its permits to conduct a bulk sampling program and underground development work.
During its underground exploration program, Newrange Gold identified the source of high-grade gold and silver in the historic Good Hope mine. The discovery channel sample weighed an average of 13.89 g/t gold and 71.19 g/t silver over 40 meters in the 5690-level of the mine. Samples taken from the footwall and hanging wall areas from the same 40 meters averaged 4.96 g/t gold and 42.24 g/t silver. The zone remains open along strike and down dip.
Underground channel sampling between the 5570 and 5518 levels of the Good Hope Mine has confirmed continuous gold and silver mineralization. Results released in October 2019 showed a higher-grade core of mineralization averaging 4.08 grams g/t gold and 51.5 g/t silver ranging from 0.3 to 1.0 meter wide, with an average width of 0.7 meters, within a larger mineralized envelope that averages 1.2 g/t gold and 21.8 g/t silver.
In January 2020 Newrange Gold announced the completion of its IP survey at Pamlico, which initially focused on four principal targets: Pamlico Ridge, Pediment, Gold Box, and Skarn. The survey was later expanded to include the historic Central and Sunset Mine zones as well. Newrange detected several anomalies during its survey, which prompted the company to add more lines, comprising 14.8 line kilometers in nine test lines that ranged from 1,200 to 2,200 meters long. Based on the results of this IP survey, Newrange Gold later acquired 105 additional claims through staking that are contiguous with the eastern and northern boundaries of the Pamlico property.
Following up on the results of its previous exploration work, Newrange Gold began a 2020 drill program at Pamlico in May 2020. The initial portion of the program entails approximately 3,000 to 3,500 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 30 to 35 holes, with a focus along Pamlico Ridge. The drill program is designed to test the continuity of near-surface gold mineralization near the historic workings of the Pamlico, Gold Bar and Good Hope mines.
Metallurgical testing
In December 2018, Newrange Gold received results from its cyanide shake assays. The results indicated that the mineralization at Pamlico is highly consistent and favorable to the extraction of gold throughout the drilled area and could be amendable to heap leaching. The report also outlined that gold mineralization containing less than 4 g/t gold could possibly be recovered using heap leach extraction while higher-grade mineralization should also be evaluated for conventional milling.
Samples assaying from 0.13 g/t gold to 4 g/t gold returned an average extraction of 93.8 percent and for samples assaying more than 4 g/t gold to 340.9 g/t gold averaged 61.2 percent.
As testing continued, Newrange Gold was able to achieve a gold extraction rate of 97.1 percent, 88.5 percent, 96 percent and 73.6 percent on four composite samples with calculated head grades of 79.4 g/t gold, 0.26 g/t gold, 1.49 g/t gold and 0.53 g/t gold, respectively.
“These results are better than we could have possibly hoped for at this early stage, supporting our opinion that the gold is very fine, mostly microscopic and that there are no apparent metallurgical challenges at Pamlico. To our delight, the calculated (or actual) head grade for the three lower grade composite samples was substantially higher than the predicted grade indicated by the original drill sample assays and suggests potential for a much larger and potentially heap leachable gold system than previously contemplated at Pamlico," said Newrange Gold President and Chairman Robert Carrington.
From these results, the company moved into preliminary screen testing which produced a concentrate that assayed 26.53 g/t gold from sampled mineralization. The original sample was dry screened, with no crushing, into two size fractions: a coarse fraction and a fine fraction. The coarse fraction assayed 1.020 g/t gold and contained only 20.72 percent of the gold in 87.18 percent of the sample volume. The fine fraction assayed 26.530 g/t gold, representing 79.28 percent of the gold in 12.82 percent of the original sample weight.
“Although further testing is required, the implications of this preliminary test are significant," said Newrange Gold CEO Robert Archer. “By implementing simple, low cost screening and concentrating approximately 80 percent of the gold in less than 13 percent of the sample weight, it may be possible to eliminate a crushing circuit altogether, to mine large volumes of low-grade mineralization, and substantially reduce the volume of material to be processed. This, in turn, would result in a smaller processing facility, materially reducing permitting requirements, CapEx and OpEx costs. Furthermore, it indicates the potential to deliver higher-grade feed to a processing facility, thereby allowing more intense treatment of higher-grade material, which could result in higher extraction and recovery rates."
North Birch Gold Project
The North Birch gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The project comprises approximately 3,850 hectares within the northwestern corner of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt. The project is approximately 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Red Lake and is accessible by air, however, road access is improving as logging roads and all-weather roads push further north.
The North Birch gold project is the newfound project name for the recently-optioned Western Fold and H Lake properties. The Western Fold property was first optioned from AurCrest Gold Inc. in 2019. Newrange Gold later added the H Lake property in an acquisition from Bounty Gold Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Newrange is expected to make cash payments totaling $50,000 and issuing an aggregate of 400,000 common shares over a one year period to earn a 100 percent interest in the property.
Newrange Gold expects to begin drilling at its North Birch project targeting at least five holes at three kilometers of strike. At the past-producing Argosy gold mine, first phase drilling will begin in March to test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings and the continuity of other veins. Last year, geophysical surveys at North Birch revealed several well-defined chargeability anomalies which will be targeted for drilling that coincide with the target horizon along the limb of the sheared and folded iron formation. At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between North Birch and Argosy projects.
Newrange Gold's Management Team
Robert Archer, P.Geo. – CEO, President and Director
Robert Archer has more than 35 years' experience in the mining industry, working throughout North America and Peru. After spending more than 15 years with major mining companies, he held several senior management positions in the junior mining sector and co-founded Great Panther Silver Limited, an emerging mid-tier precious metals producer. He served as President & CEO of Great Panther until August 2017 and remains on the Board of Directors. Mr. Archer has been a shareholder of Newrange for many years and took a more active role by joining the Board of Directors in March 2018. He is a Professional Geologist (registered in British Columbia) and holds an Honours BSc from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.
David Cross, CPA, CGA – CFO
David Cross is a Certified General Accountant and is a partner in the CGA firm of Cross Davis & Company LLP. Cross began his accounting career in 1997 and obtained his CGA designation in 2004.
Ron Schmitz – Independent Director
Ron Schmitz has extensive experience in the governance of junior sector companies, a strong financial background and currently on the boards of Blackbird Energy Inc. and Black Lion Capital Corp.
Paul Wang, MBA – Independent Director
Paul Wang has an extensive banking and financial background specializing in natural resource, mergers and acquisitions.
David Salari, Metallurgical Engineer, P.Eng., QP – Independent Director
David Salari is a Professional Metallurgical Engineer with more than 30 years of experience. He has been involved in the design, supply, and commissioning of mining and mineral processing systems throughout the world for gold and silver, base metals, and industrial minerals.
Gloria Carrington – President Corporacion Minera de Colombia and Country Manager
Born and raised in Medellin, Colombia, Gloria Carrington studied law at the University of Medellin and has an extensive business and legal background in Colombia.
Robert G. Carrington, PGeo, R.Prof., QP – Advisor
Robert Carrington has over thirty years' experience in all facets of the exploration and mining industry, as well as in production and executive management. He is the former CEO, Director, of Gold Canyon Resources, and the founder of Newrange Gold.
Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation (see Figure 1 ).
"We are excited to start the inaugural drill program on the main iron formation target at North Birch," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "This target has never been drill-tested but, with gold elsewhere on the property and at the nearby Argosy Gold Mine and Springpole Deposit, it checks all the boxes for a potential discovery."
Figure 1: Airborne magnetic map of the North Birch Property highlighting folded iron formation (in red/purple), gold showings and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
The 3,850-hectare North Birch Project encompasses a folded and sheared iron formation that is structurally similar to Newmont's Musselwhite Mine, 185 kilometres to the northeast and the largest of this class of deposits in Canada, with past production and reserves exceeding 7 million ounces (Ontario Geological Survey and Newmont Corporation). The Pickle Lake District, in the next greenstone belt to the east of Birch-Uchi, contains several deposits hosting gold in iron formation and adjacent rocks and has collectively produced 2.9 million ounces of gold since 1935 (MNDM archives).
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Email: info@newrangegold.com
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects
(TheNewswire)
TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100% owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between the two projects, starting at North Birch in early February
"We believe that Newrange's winter drill program on its North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects will be the largest in the Birch-Uchi Belt this year, outside of the nearby Springpole Deposit," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "Our two projects complement each other very well in that Argosy, being the largest past-producing gold mine in the belt, has known gold mineralization that is open to depth, while North Birch holds the ‘blue sky' potential for a significant new discovery."
Iron formation hosted gold deposits occur in Precambrian rocks throughout the world and the 3,850-hectare North Birch Project encompasses a folded and sheared iron formation (see Figure 1 ) that is structurally similar to Newmont's Musselwhite Mine, 185 kilometres to the northeast and the largest of this class of deposits in Canada, with past production and reserves exceeding 7 million ounces (Ontario Geological Survey and Newmont Corporation). The LiDAR survey that was flown over the North Birch Project last summer highlights a very clear break between two topographical domains that is interpreted to reflect a shear zone (see Figure 2 ) that follows exactly along the trace of the main fold limb of the iron formation and is at least eight kilometres long.
While iron formation can be an excellent physical and chemical trap and remains the primary target, structure is the key to gold mineralization and adjacent rock types may also be mineralized. This is the case in the Pickle Lake District, in the next greenstone belt to the east of Birch-Uchi, which contains several deposits hosting gold in iron formation and adjacent rocks and has collectively produced 2.9 million ounces of gold since 1935 (MNDM archives). Both the magnetic and LiDAR surveys at North Birch highlight other structures on the property that will require future follow up. Although gold mineralization is known elsewhere on the property, the main iron formation horizon has never been drill-tested as it lies under cover.
At present, five holes are planned along approximately three kilometres of strike on the main target horizon. Additional holes will depend on the results from this first pass.
Figure 1: Airborne magnetic map of the North Birch Property highlighting folded iron formation (in red/purple), gold showings and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
Figure 2: Digital Elevation Map (DEM) from the LiDAR survey on the North Birch Property highlighting topographic and structural features and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
On the Argosy Gold Mine Project, the focus for the upcoming drilling will be on testing the depth extent of known veins below the historic mine workings and testing for continuity on certain other veins that were not previously mined. A total of 101,875 ounces of gold was produced at a grade of 12.7 g/t between 1931 and 1952. Production came from two inclined shafts on multiple levels but only to a maximum vertical depth of 900 feet (274 metres). Holes drilled in 2003-04 intersected gold mineralization to a vertical depth of 400 metres, including 10.46 g/t Au over 2.98 metres and 14.15 g/t Au over 1.65 metres, indicating that mineralization continues to depth.
Although no detailed production data exists, the Company has compiled information from 72 historic drill holes in conjunction with outlines of the underground mine workings to complete a preliminary 3D Leapfrog model (see Figure 3 ) that is being used to assist in planning the upcoming drill program. Further details on the planned holes will be provided once the process is complete.
Figure 3: 3D Leapfrog Model of the veins and historic underground workings on the Argosy Gold Mine Property. Click here to see a short video representation.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Sharon Fleming
Dave Cross
Corporate Communications
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Phone: 760-898-9129
Phone: 604-669-0868
Email: info@newrangegold.com
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 11, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its Pamlico Project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 gt . In keeping with the Company's renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.
Gold mineralization seems to have been confined to a volcano-sedimentary ("VS") unit on the west side of a limestone ridge. A total of 67 grab samples were taken of quartz breccia material (most with iron oxides) in the old mine dumps extending over an area of approximately 700 metres north-south by up to 350 metres east-west. Of these samples, 55 (78%) returned gold values greater than 0.1 g/t, 29 samples (43%) were greater than 1.0 g/t and 13 (19%) assayed more than 5.0 g/t Au. The average grade of all 67 samples was 4.33 g/t gold.
Significantly, other metals are also highly anomalous within this zone. Assay ranges and averages are as follows:
Gold : 0.005 to 47.34 g/t ; Ave. 4.33 g/t
Silver : 0.2 to 175 g/t ; Ave. 18.2 g/t
Copper : 5 to 34300 ppm (3.43%) ; Ave. 1420 ppm
Lead : 6 to 38900 ppm (3.89%) ; Ave. 4386 ppm
Zinc : 2 to 7900 ppm (0.79%) ; Ave. 1810 ppm
Manganese : 44 to 49000 ppm (4.9%) ; Ave. 8908 ppm
Arsenic : 6 to 14800 ppm (1.48%) ; Ave. 717 ppm
"These results are very encouraging in that they give us a better understanding of the style of mineralization in the Central Mine area," stated Robert Archer, Newrange President & CEO. "As the area had not been previously mapped in detail, the new information will be important for our follow up drilling. The ‘91' Zone discovered by Newrange in late 2020 lies just on the eastern edge of here at a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres. Although we do not have any reliable production figures from the mine, the lateral extent and tenor of the polymetallic mineralization in the old dumps coupled with that in the ‘91' Zone suggests that a significant mineralizing system is present here.
Furthermore, the Chargeability anomaly named the ‘Line 5' anomaly lies just to the east, under the limestone ridge. It is still considered likely that this anomaly reflects sulphide mineralization within the VS unit below the limestone."
The gold-bearing mineralized structures at the Central Mine are sub-parallel with a general north-south strike and dip between 15 and 85 degrees to the east and are offset by east-west faults. The structures contain quartz veins (including banded quartz), silicified vein and fault breccia, and variable amounts of iron-oxides. Veins are between 4 centimetres and 2 metres wide. Limonite, pseudomorphs of pyrite by goethite and boxwork textures all indicate that sulphides were present in the quartz veins prior to oxidation. Copper minerals were noted locally.
In addition, recently recognized skarn alteration and extensive silicification exists in the limestones to the immediate southwest of the Central Mine area, which fits with the working hypothesis that mineralization on the Pamlico Project is related to a large intrusive system.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All rock samples were securely stored following collection and delivered to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Samples are dried then stage crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh. A 250-gram sub-sample is then split out and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh from which 1 Assay Ton (approximately 30-gram) samples are split for analysis by fire assay (FA) with an Aqua Regia (AQR) digest and OES finish. Samples assaying in excess of 5 g/t Au are re-assayed by FA with a gravimetric finish. Silver was determined by FA with an atomic absorption finish. Samples submitted for multi-element geochemistry were subjected to AQR digestion and ICP-OES. In addition to the QA/QC conducted by the laboratory, the Company inserts blanks, duplicates, standards, and certified reference material (CRM) at a rate of not less than 1 in 20.
Qualified Person
Mr. Robert A. Archer, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the President and CEO of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Sharon Fleming Dave Cross
Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Phone: 760-898-9129 Phone: 604-669-0868
Email: info@newrangegold.com Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Gold Bull update - Sandman drill program going well
Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that the drilling program is progressing as planned at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Assays from the initial batch of samples submitted to the laboratory are anticipated to be received in March.
HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:
- Sandman drilling program progressing to plan and is ongoing
- Nine holes completed for 1,722 m (5,648 ft) of a total planned 4,035 m (13,238 ft)
- First batch of assay results expected soon, in March
Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:
The Sandman drilling program is progressing very well on the ground. We eagerly await assay results. In the meantime, the exploration team is working through surface geochemical and geophysical results from the Windmill target area, as well as newly recovered paper records from historic drilling at the Ten Mile prospect. It is nice to see gold hit $1900 in the middle of our drill program.
Background
The current drilling program at Sandman commenced on January 12 th and continues according to plan. A total of nine holes have been completed for 1,722 m (5,648 ft) of a total planned 4,035 m (13,238 ft), with one additional hole in progress at the time of writing. Holes have been completed at North Hill, including a scout hole west of the Mineral Resource Estimate, the Midway target area, and at Silica Ridge (Figure 1). The rig will move to Abel Knoll after the next break.
No assay results have been received from the current drilling program. Assays from the first batch of samples submitted to the laboratory are expected around the second week of March, based on prior lab performance.
Figure 1 Sandman project location plan, with Mineral Resource Estimate surface projections and target areas : https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfc4fc03-d761-4baf-97a5-dc0eabf65e53
Next Steps
- Drilling commenced at Sandman on January 12, 2022 and is expected to continue until the end of March. Samples are being submitted to the lab in small batches, which will result in assays being provided to us over several weeks.
- A small drilling program at the Big Balds project may follow Sandman, depending upon ground conditions and weather
- Laboratory assay results from lag geochemical samples collected in the Windmill target area have been received and are being integrated with the CSAMT results to generate new drill targets
- A lag geochemical sampling program has been completed over the northern part of the Midway target area, together with extensions to the Windmill sampling. Assay results are awaited.
- Paper records from historic drilling at the Ten Mile deposit have been recovered and are being digitized to enable modeling of the mineralized intercepts, which is expected to lead to planning of a follow-up/confirmation drilling program. The Ten Mile underground workings contain high grade gold mineralization (refer to press release "High grade gold (up to 37g/t) assayed from Sandman rock chip samples" dated March 16, 2021)
About Sandman
In December 2020, Gold Bull purchased the Sandman Project from Newmont. Gold mineralization was first discovered at Sandman in 1987 by Kennecott and the project has been intermittently explored since then. There are four known pit constrained gold resources located within the Sandman Project, consisting of 21.8Mt @ 0.7g/t gold for 494,000 ounces of gold; comprising of an Indicated Resource of 18,550kt @ 0.73g/t gold for 433kozs of gold plus an Inferred Resource of 3,246kt @ 0.58g/t gold for 61kozs of gold. Several of the resources remain open in multiple directions and the bulk of the historical drilling has been conducted to a depth of less than 100m. Sandman is conveniently located circa 25-30 km northwest of the mining town of Winnemucca, Nevada.
Qualified Person
Cherie Leeden, B.Sc Applied Geology (Honours), MAIG, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Ms. Leeden is the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Cherie Leeden relied on resource information contained within the Technical Report on the Sandman Gold Project, prepared by Steven Olsen, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, who is a Qualified Persons as defined by the National Instrument NI 43-101. Mr Olsen is an independent consultant and has no affiliations with Gold Bull except that of an independent consultant/client relationship. Mr Olsen is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Appointment of Corporate Secretary
The Company also announces that Ms. Jennifer Hanson has been appointed to the role of Corporate Secretary. Mr. Gavin Cooper will step down as Corporate Secretary but will remain as Chief Financial Officer.
Ms. Hanson has over 20 years of corporate finance, accounting and regulatory experience in several industries. She currently is Corporate Secretary for several Canadian-listed public companies.
About Gold Bull Resources Corp.
Gold Bull's mission is to grow into a US focused mid-tier gold development Company via rapidly discovering and acquiring additional ounces. The company's exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA, a top-tier mineral district that contains significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture. Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration and acquisition success.
Gold Bull's core asset is the Sandman Project, located in Nevada which has a 494,000 oz gold resource as per 2021 43-101 Resource Estimate. Sandman is located 23 km south of the Sleeper Mine and boasts excellent large-scale exploration potential. Drilling at Sandman is currently underway.
Gold Bull is driven by its core values and purpose which includes a commitment to safety, communication & transparency, environmental responsibility, community, and integrity.
Cherie Leeden
President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.
For further information regarding Gold Bull Resources Corp., please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Watts Lake Zinc Claims in Saskatchewan
SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") for the previously announced non-arm's length acquisition agreement dated November 4, 2021 (the " Acquisition Agreement ") to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Watts Lake zinc property (the " Property ") consisting of twenty-four (24) mineral claims compromising a total of 13,708.109 hectares.
The Property covers multiple, parallel basement conductive corridors, including the ~14km long Borys Lake Corridor, which hosts the historic Borys Lake lead-zinc deposit as well as numerous other mineralized occurrences. Watts Lake is located approximately 65 km north-east of the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 20km northwest of the community of Missinipe, SK . The well-maintained gravel Provincial Highway 102 runs north from La Ronge , through Missinipe to Reindeer Lake and its closest point is approximately 12.5km east of the Property.
Sherman Dahl , SKRR Exploration's chief executive officer, commented:
"High-grade intercepts like we have seen at The Watts Lake Zinc property are rare and very exciting. SKRR is a gold and base metal exploration company. SKRR's zinc and nickel properties should not be ignored by investors. Given the current low market cap, the battery metal option on SKRR common shares is real.
We are positively surprised by the high-grade zinc intercepts and the overall mineralization of Watts Lake. This is consistent with the often-overlooked nature of The Trans Hudson Corridor where the exploration and discovery potential is exceptional. SKRR has amassed a very high-quality portfolio of properties covering precious metals as well as strategic clean energy basemetals including Nickel and Zinc."
Terms of the Acquisition Agreements
Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, SKRR acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making an initial cash payment of C$62,500 and issuing 50,000 common shares of SKRR to Edge upon Exchange approval of the Acquisition Agreement. The Acquisition Agreement provides for a 2% net smelter return royalty in favour of Edge (subject to a buy down to 1% for C$1,000,000 ). SKRR will also make an additional cash payment of C$62,500 to Edge within 12-months of Exchange approval of the Acquisition Agreement.
The 50,000 common shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.
The Acquisition Agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge. In respect of the requirements of MI 61-101 and Exchange Policy 5.9, the Company will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval required under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.5(b) as no securities of the Company are listed on the specified markets outlined therein. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) (fair market value not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization).
Watts Lake Property Highlights
- World-Class Jurisdiction : Saskatchewan is consistently ranked globally as a top mining investment jurisdiction
- Large Land Package in a Favorable Geological Setting: Watts Lake is a large contiguous land package consisting of 13,708 ha in the established, deposit endowed La Ronge Domain, of Saskatchewan . The project is strategically located near important infrastructure, including within 20km of major provincial highway network.
- Historic Borys Lake Lead-Zinc Zones: The Borys Lake Corridor is anchored by the shallow depth historic Borys Lake lead-zinc deposit, including all four known drill hole delineated zones; Mac, Main, Will A/Will B and Sam zones. The main zone was interpreted to have an approximate strike length of 975 m and widths varying from 5.3 to 19.5 m with the zinc to lead ratio being approximately 10:1. Mineralization is open along strike and at depth.
- Strong Blue-Sky Potential: Watts Lake project area covers multiple, parallel basement conductive corridors, identified by a 2008 airborne versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM) geophysical survey, including the entire approximately 14km-long Borys Lake conductive corridor, as well as significant portions of parallel corridors. The conductive corridors have numerous drill intersected and surface identified mineralized occurrences of zinc, copper, and silver as well as anomalous gold, nickel and cobalt.
Geologic Particulars of the Property
The Watts Lake property has been explored sporadically since the mid 50's by several exploration companies. The Borys Lake deposit occurs within northeast trending, steep northwesterly dipping supracrustal rocks at the eastern margin of the Crew Lake Belt of the La Ronge Domain. These rocks comprise mainly biotitic gneisses that are variably migmatized. The deposit lies on the northwestern limb of a major antiform within an approximately conformable, northeast trending biotite-chlorite shear zone. Structurally controlled mineralization on the property consists of a suite of sulphide minerals including pyrrhotite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, pyrite, and galena. Gold and silver are also present. The sulphides occur as fine dissemination, isolated blebs, and rare veinlets. Locally, massive sphalerite-galena mineralization occurs within quartz-rich veins and lenses, which may represent silicification.
The Borys Lake Main zone was the focus for Husky Oil Operations Ltd. in 1972. Husky was sufficiently encouraged with results that they prepared an internal report for the initial tonnage and grade estimate of the Main zone of the Borys Lake deposit "Preliminary Calculation of Grade and Tonnage Borys Lake – Lead-Zinc Prospect for Husky Oil Operations Ltd.". Husky's estimates are based on limited drill information and only provide an inventory of the metal distribution within that portion of the zone tested by 10 holes and to a vertical depth of 30m below surface. The Main zone was interpreted to have an approximate strike length of 975 m and widths varying from 5.3 to 19.5 m . In a report titled "Preliminary Calculation of Grade and Tonnage Borys Lake – Lead-Zinc Prospect for Husky Oil Operations Ltd.", dated May 1972 , the author reported that using all grades without applying a cut-off, and using a cut-off vertical depth of 30 m , the deposit was calculated to contain 1,336,500 tons grading 1.91% combined zinc and lead (the zinc to lead ratio is approximately 10:1). The deposit calculations are considered to be relevant but are historical. The report does not make reference to the estimate being an inferred mineral resource, indicated mineral resource nor measured mineral resource nor does it make reference to being a probable mineral reserve or proven mineral reserve as per NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. This estimate is believed to be the most current available. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves and SKRR is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves. SKRR has not verified the calculations or the assay results supporting them, nor has SKRR done the drilling and sampling necessary to verify the classification of the resource or reserve. The Watts Lake package includes all four mineralized zones of the Borys Lake deposit: Main, Mac, Cam and Will A/B zones. Although not part of the grade and tonnage estimate, other significant minerals are noted in the historic literature filed on this property, including anomalous silver and gold.
The above results were summarized from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person. Further work (including drilling) is required by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Property. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Property.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.
About SKRR Exploration Inc. :
SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340
SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c7764.html
VIDEO — Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Russia and Ukraine — More Volatility, Uncertainty to Come
Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Russia and Ukraine — More Volatility, Uncertainty to Comeyoutu.be
The situation between Russia and Ukraine is developing quickly, but with gold briefly passing the US$1,900 per ounce mark it's clear the metal is benefiting from its safe-haven status.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shared his thoughts on gold's path forward and how investors may want to approach the current turmoil.
"I think that gold and other financial markets should expect to continue to be volatile," he said, noting that at present it's impossible to know how events between the two countries will play out.
While it will be important to keep tabs on relations between Russia and Ukraine, Christian noted that there are many other factors that look supportive for gold moving forward.
"There are a host of other issues, all of which sort of say you probably want to own more gold rather than less gold right now," he said, pointing to elements such as inflation, interest rates and overall economic conditions.
That said, Christian has more faith than many in the US Federal Reserve's ability to rein inflation back.
"The gold bugs are saying, 'Oh, the Fed's lost control and inflation is out of hand — but mainstream and most other financial analysts, economists, market participants are saying, 'I think the Fed can actually control this,'" he said.
"I think that as we get into the second quarter in particular, and the third quarter ... what you're going to see is the consensus in financial markets is going to be the Fed will probably be able to control inflation, aided by other factors that have nothing to do with Fed policy, but simple arithmetic and also broader real economic trends."
Christian added, "I think you'll see higher interest rates and you'll see a continued withdrawal from the quantitative accommodations that we've seen. Exactly what they've been saying."
Watch the interview above for more from Christian on gold and related topics.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Green River Gold CEO Perry Little: Our Quesnel Project is a Multi-Commodity Threat
Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) has intercepted nickel sulfides at its wholly owned Quesnel nickel-cobalt-talc project in BC, Canada. Green River Gold CEO Perry Little shares the story of how the company is sitting on nickel and chromium swimming in a sea of talc.
A recently completed UAV-MAG survey over the Quesnel nickel-cobalt-talc project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks coincident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage.
“We're actually able to get down 60 feet, which is just unbelievable, and it pulls up about a 1.4 inch drill core," Little said. "We drilled nine holes, and we thought to try to reprove what these fellows had proven in the '80s. Because as you know, the 43-101 rules came in and are quite a bit different. You can't just say, there's a hole and we've got a million ounces of gold. It's a little different now. So we thought we'd go in and try to reprove this."
Green River Gold intersected one of the drill holes from the '80s, and according to Little, the results were virtually identical to the ones produced back then. The survey shows talc right from the surface. He explained that by around 40 feet, there’s about 85 to 95 percent talc.
According to Little, the global talc market is worth around US$3 billion. In terms of usage in the US, 26 percent of talc goes into plastics, 17 percent into ceramics, 16 percent into paint and 16 percent into paper.
“We'll be going down 400 feet by early March," Little said. "Milled talc was priced at US$270 per tonne last year on average, and it really varies depending on the clarity, the lightness and the brightness. We've got a property that's a multi-commodity threat. And we've just literally scratched the surface of it.”
Watch the full interview of Green River Gold CEO Perry Little above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Green River Gold (CSE:CCR). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Green River Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Green River Goldis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Green River Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results With Record Cash Flows Driven by Standout Production
YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Record quarterly gold equivalent ounces ("GEO") (2) production from Yamana mines (4) of 281,388 GEO (2) significantly exceeded the previously provided quarterly guidance of 270,000 GEO (2) with exceptional gold production contributing to the strong performance. Record annual GEO (2) production from Yamana mines (4) of 1,011,180 GEO (2) also exceeded guidance of 1,000,000 GEO (2) . Combined with low fourth quarter costs, including total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (1) of $1,091, $642 and $962 per GEO (2) respectively, the standout operating results generated an all-time quarterly record of $238.2 million in cash flows from operating activities from Yamana mines (4) and strong free cash flow before dividends and debt repayments (1) of $119.6 million.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Results - Record Cash Flows, Increase to Mine Operating Earnings
- Fourth quarter net earnings (3) of $109.7 million or $0.11 per share basic and diluted. Adjusted net earnings (1) (3) of $101.4 million or $0.11 per share basic and diluted.
- Mine operating earnings of $189.4 million, an increase of 23% quarter-over-quarter.
- Cash flows from operating activities reached an all-time quarterly record of $238.2 million from Yamana mines (4) , increasing by 25% quarter-over-quarter. Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital increased 14% quarter-over-quarter to $230.8 million.
- Free cash flow before dividends and debt repayments (1) of $119.6 million, an increase of 47% quarter-over-quarter.
- Cash and cash equivalents totalled $525.0 million (8) and the Company has $750.0 million in available credit.
|Three months ended December 31
|(In millions of United States Dollars)
|2021
|2020
|Net Free Cash Flow (1)
|$
|188.4
|$
|118.9
|Free Cash Flow before Dividends and Debt Repayments (1)
|$
|119.6
|$
|61.8
Operating Results - Standout Quarters from Canadian Malartic, Jacobina and El Peñón, Exceptional Quarter from Cerro Moro
- As guided, production was weighted at 53% for the second half of the year, with record fourth quarter production of 281,388 GEO (2) significantly exceeding the previously provided guidance of 270,000 GEO (2) .
- Record annual GEO (2) production from Yamana mines (4) of 1,011,180 GEO (2) exceeded annual guidance of 1,000,000 GEO (2) . The full-year GEO (2) record was comprised of 884,793 ounces of gold and 9,169,289 ounces of silver.
- Fourth quarter gold production of 240,718 ounces marks the highest all-time total production from Yamana mines (4) , with the record-breaking production a result of the planned sequential quarter-over-quarter increases. Within the quarter, the planned sequential month-over-month increase in production resulted in December being a standout month. Of note, is the milestone on December 27, 2021 of the 6 millionth ounce poured at Canadian Malartic since the initial mill start-up in 2011.
- Silver production of 3,142,781 ounces was underpinned by both El Peñón and Cerro Moro which recorded their highest quarterly silver production totals of the year.
- El Peñón had its strongest production quarter of the year, with GEO (2) production of 67,901 exceeding plan and annual production of 226,330 GEO (2) exceeded guidance of 222,000 GEO (2)
- Cerro Moro produced 58,078 GEO (2) during the quarter with 156,484 GEO (2) produced for the full year, an increase of 18% year-over-year.
- Canadian Malartic had a strong fourth quarter producing 88,933 ounces of gold with annual production of 357,392 ounces, exceeding guidance of 350,000 ounces.
- Jacobina had an exceptional fourth quarter and delivered record quarterly gold production of 48,228 ounces, and record full year gold production of 186,206 ounces, exceeding guidance of 175,000 ounces.
- Fourth quarter total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) of $1,091, $642, and $962 respectively, were the lowest quarterly costs of the year. For the year, total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) of $1,132, $689 and $1,030 respectively, were all lower year-over-year.
Updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
- On February 8, 2022, the Company announced its year-end 2021 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates supporting its guidance and longer-term outlook. The Company replaced gold mineral reserves at each of its wholly-owned operations and by 130% over mined depletion, highlighting the sustainability and longevity of its mines.
- As at December 31, 2021, the Company reports mineral reserves of 13.7 million ounces of gold, 111 million ounces of silver and 6.7 billion pounds of copper, relatively unchanged from the prior year.
- Largely consistent with the prior year, the Company reports measured and indicated mineral resources of 14.5 million ounces of gold, 51 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper exclusive of mineral reserves.
- The Company reports inferred mineral resources of 15.5 million ounces of gold, 63 million ounces of silver, and 2.13 billion pounds of copper. The large base of mineral resources provides the pipeline for future conversion to mineral reserves at existing operations and development projects and represents further growth opportunities at the Company's generative exploration projects. Furthermore, a significant portion of these mineral resources could be converted to mineral reserves at higher metal price assumptions.
- For additional details, please refer to the February 8, 2022 press release entitled "Yamana Gold reports updated mineral reserves and mineral resources underpinning increasing mine lives across its portfolio".
Capital Returns
- On July 29, 2021, the Company announced a normal-course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 48,321,676 common shares of the Company, representing up to 5% of the Company's then current issued and outstanding common shares, in open-market transactions through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and alternative Canadian trading systems. The Company believes that from time to time the market price of its common shares does not represent their full value and growth prospects and views purchases of common shares as an attractive investment comparable to its investments in its portfolio of exploration and development stage assets. Since the commencement of the NCIB in July, the Company has repurchased, and subsequently cancelled, a total of 6,672,628 common shares for approximately C$35.6 million.
Health, Safety and Sustainable Development
- The Company's Total Recordable Injury Rate in 2021 was 0.73 (6) for our wholly-owned operations and exploration projects. The change from the full year 2020 results primarily reflects an increase in low-energy incidents. The Company initiated campaigns across all operations focused on reducing the most common injuries that have occurred in 2021.
- As of February 11, 2022 more than 99% (7) of the Company's employees and contractors at its wholly-owned operations and exploration projects have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 94% (7) have received two doses. Approximately 55% (7) of workers have received a third dose booster shot.
- The Company successfully completed the second year of a three-year implementation of the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining program and the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles. The results of self-assessments confirm that significant progress was achieved in 2021 and the Company is well positioned to achieve conformance by Year 3.
- The Company completed foundational work on its Climate Action Strategy and established greenhouse gas ("GHG") abatement pathways for Scope 1 and 2 emissions. As a result, Yamana raised its climate action ambition from a 2ºC - aligned target in early 2021 to a 1.5ºC target, compared to pre-industrial levels. The annual rate of emissions reduction required to meet the 1.5ºC target in 2030 is estimated to be between 4% to 5% and is expected to require only a modest, incremental amount of investment. The Company is on track to produce approximately 85% of its GEO (2) using renewable energy by the end of 2022. Yamana will continue to assess opportunities to further improve GHG abatement efforts, including adoption of evolving technologies for its new mines.
- In December the MARA project was recognized at the Silver and Gold Summit in Buenos Aires for their public participation program and efforts to engage and introduce communities to mining.
OPERATING RESULTS SUMMARY
|For the three months ended December 31, 2021
| Gold
Production
| Silver
Production
|GEO (2) Production
|Total cost of sales per GEO (2) Sold
| Cash Cost (1)
per GEO (2) Sold
| AISC (1)
per GEO (2) Sold
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|88,933
|—
|88,933
|$ 1,171
|$ 676
|$ 931
|Jacobina
|48,228
|—
|48,228
|$ 763
|$ 452
|$ 643
|Cerro Moro
|30,028
|2,165,785
|58,078
|$ 1,224
|$ 726
|$ 1,044
|El Peñón
|55,282
|976,996
|67,901
|$ 929
|$ 582
|$ 761
|Minera Florida
|18,247
|—
|18,247
|$ 1,535
|$ 911
|$ 1,313
|Total
|240,718
|3,142,781
|281,388
|$ 1,091
|$ 642
|$ 962
|For the year ended December 31, 2021
| Gold
Production
| Silver
Production
| GEO (2)
Production
|Total cost of sales per GEO (2) Sold
| Cash Cost (1)
per GEO (2) Sold
| AISC (1)
per GEO (2) Sold
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|357,392
|—
|357,392
|$ 1,135
|$ 647
|$ 901
|Jacobina
|186,206
|—
|186,206
|$ 863
|$ 566
|$ 738
|Cerro Moro
|79,988
|5,582,197
|156,484
|$ 1,332
|$ 848
|$ 1,228
|El Peñón
|176,439
|3,587,092
|226,330
|$ 1,054
|$ 673
|$ 932
|Minera Florida
|84,768
|—
|84,768
|$ 1,434
|$ 881
|$ 1,224
|Total
|884,793
|9,169,289
|1,011,180
|$ 1,132
|$ 689
|$ 1,030
|For the three months ended December 31, 2020
| Gold
Production
| Silver
Production
| GEO (2)
Production
| Total cost of sales per
GEO (2) Sold
| Cash Cost (1)
per GEO (2)
Sold
| AISC (1)
per GEO (2)
Sold
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|86,371
|—
|86,371
|$ 1,126
|$ 634
|$ 898
|Jacobina
|44,165
|—
|44,165
|$ 907
|$ 590
|$ 807
|Cerro Moro
|21,259
|1,663,708
|42,943
|$ 1,343
|$ 768
|$ 1,139
|El Peñón
|43,512
|922,954
|55,529
|$ 1,023
|$ 696
|$ 1,025
|Minera Florida
|26,352
|—
|26,352
|$ 1,279
|$ 760
|$ 1,087
|Total
|221,659
|2,586,662
|255,361
|$ 1,131
|$ 675
|$ 1,076
|For the year ended December 31, 2020
| Gold
Production
| Silver
Production
|GEO (2) Production
|Total cost of sales per GEO (2) Sold
| Cash Cost (1)
per GEO (2) Sold
| AISC (1)
per GEO (2) Sold
|Canadian Malartic (50%) (5)
|284,317
|—
|284,317
|$ 1,207
|$ 702
|$ 945
|Jacobina
|177,830
|—
|177,830
|$ 844
|$ 544
|$ 746
|Cerro Moro
|66,995
|5,448,561
|132,415
|$ 1,513
|$ 868
|$ 1,280
|El Peñón
|160,824
|4,917,101
|216,749
|$ 980
|$ 657
|$ 922
|Minera Florida
|89,843
|—
|89,843
|$ 1,366
|$ 862
|$ 1,152
|Total
|779,810
|10,365,662
|901,155
|$ 1,151
|$ 701
|$ 1,080
OPERATIONS UPDATE
Canadian Malartic
Canadian Malartic had a strong fourth quarter in line with plan, producing 88,933 ounces. Canadian Malartic delivered annual production of 357,392 ounces of gold, exceeding the guidance of 350,000 ounces. Fourth quarter results benefited from higher grade and recoveries compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 from ore deeper in the Malartic pit. During 2021, the mine continued the transition from the Malartic pit to the Barnat pit, and the mine completed the final 7,000 meters of topographic drilling at Barnat during October, while overburden removal was completed earlier in the year as planned. As previously disclosed, the Company expects that the average strip ratio will normalize over the coming years as the mine transitions from the Malartic pit to the Barnat pit, and then decrease as the Barnat pit goes deeper. Further optimizations as part of the budgeting process this year, including a more controlled contribution from stockpiles, have resulted in improved cash flows in the near term, despite the previously guided and disclosed lower production and throughput in 2022, relative to 2021, as noted in the 2021 Technical Report.
Total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) for the quarter were $1,171, $676 and $931, respectively, with costs for the full year all decreasing year-over-year.
Jacobina
Jacobina had an exceptional fourth quarter and delivered record quarterly gold production of 48,228 ounces, and record full-year gold production of 186,206 ounces, exceeding guidance of 175,000 ounces. The record production results were driven by tonnes mined, which also reached all-time highs, providing additional flexibility through the development of stockpiles supporting the higher throughput expected from the ongoing phased expansion. Underground mine development work is in line with the mine plan at 1,500 metres per month, gearing up for the higher production rate and to access new mining panels. Production in 2021 increased for the eighth consecutive year, a trend that is expected to continue in the coming years, as a result of the phased expansion strategy and the exploration programs aimed at generating significant value from the remarkable geological upside of the property.
Quarterly costs including total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) of $763, $452 and $643 respectively, were all well below the annual cost guidance ranges, and were significantly lower year-over-year. The low cost performance was driven by higher production from the increased mill throughput. Full year total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) were all within the guided ranges for 2021.
Cerro Moro
Cerro Moro had its strongest quarter of the year, producing 58,078 GEO (2) comprising 30,028 ounces of gold and 2,165,785 ounces of silver. Production continued to benefit from access to additional mining faces, which supported the increase in mill feed coming from higher-grade underground ore and stable throughput. Gold and silver recoveries improved significantly in the fourth quarter over the prior quarter, and while gold recovery remained relatively stable over the comparative quarter, silver recovery improved significantly.
The opening of more mining faces and resultant increase in mill feed coming from higher-grade underground ore continued in the fourth quarter with Zoe contributions becoming more prevalent, and this trend is expected to continue during 2022. During the fourth quarter, most of the ore delivered to the plant came from Escondida Far West, Zoe, Escondida Central and Escondida West. Over the past year, Cerro Moro has optimized the operation of the processing plant to increase daily throughput to approximately 1,100 tpd. With improvements to mine development and flexibility, the Company anticipates a more balanced quarterly production profile over the year.
Total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) during the fourth quarter were $1,224, $726, and $1,044, respectively, all well below the annual cost guidance ranges for the mine and also lower year-over-year, as a result of the strong production results during the quarter. Full year total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) were all lower year-over-year.
El Peñón
El Peñón had its strongest production quarter of the year, with GEO (2) production of 67,901 exceeding plan, including gold production of 55,282 ounces, and 976,996 ounces of silver. El Peñón's annual production of 226,330 GEO (2) exceeded guidance of 222,000 GEO (2) . As planned, operations entered higher-grade zones at the La Paloma and Pampa Campamento mining sectors, which contributed to the higher production results in the fourth quarter. The first step to unlock the opportunity to leverage the existing processing capacity at the mine and increase production was to establish additional mining sectors. The development of La Paloma, Quebrada Colorada Sur and Pampa Campamento Deep was an important component of that strategy; accessing these new areas has now provided increased mining flexibility. With improved access now in place, and development rates able to support throughput, the Company expects more consistent quarter-over-quarter production in 2022 as compared to 2021.
Quarterly total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) of $929, $582, and $761, respectively, were all well below annual cost guidance ranges and all decreased year-over-year, as a result of the planned higher development rates, that facilitated access to additional mining areas in the second half of the year. For the year, total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) were $1,054, $673, and $932, respectively. With the ongoing focus on increasing mine development rates, El Peñón has increased the number of available underground production zones which are expected to support the current level of mine production and feed grades going forward. Mine development is currently occurring at a rate that exceeds 3,000 metres per month.
Minera Florida
Minera Florida reported gold production of 18,247 ounces during the fourth quarter, and 84,768 ounces for the year, in line with the previously provided guidance range. Production was partially affected in December by a strike which ended in January when the Company entered into a long term collective bargaining agreement with its unions. During the year, Minera Florida has seen improved operational efficiency and reduced haulage distances as a result of re-establishing ore passes. Widening of the final ore pass at Fantasma/Polvorin was completed during October, which will further reduce haulage distances and possibly allow for optimizing the hauling fleet. Internalization of mining activities, ongoing optimization of the haulage infrastructure, and increasing disposal storage of development waste into underground voids will further improve mine productivity going forward. A review of the processing plant in the first quarter identified several opportunities to increase recovery. Management is prioritizing these opportunities, focusing on the initiatives that can be implemented quickly with minimal investment.
Consistent with the 10-year outlook, the plant de-bottlenecking study is advancing on schedule, with the objective to increase throughput from 74,500 to 100,000 tonnes per month, thereby increasing annual gold production to approximately 120,000 ounces. The Company submitted the ESIA for the expansion during the fourth quarter, with the timeline expected to be approximately 18 months for approval, with another 12 months to receive sectoral permits. With the expected permitting timelines, the mine could begin operating at a planned 100,000 tonnes per month level in 2025. Preliminary studies indicate that the capacity of the processing plant can be increased to approximately 90,000 tonnes per month with incremental adjustments. An upgrade of the crushing circuit would be required to achieve 100,000 tonnes per month. For additional details, please refer to the Company's ten-year outlook in its announcement issued February 17, 2022 titled: 'Yamana Gold provides 2022-2024 guidance and an update to its ten-year outlook highlighting a sustainable production platform with significant growth'.
Total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) during the fourth quarter were $1,535, $911, and $1,313 respectively. Total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) per GEO (2) during the year were $1,434, $881 and $1,224 respectively. Costs are expected to improve in 2022 due to higher grades, and higher silver and zinc by-product credits. In addition to the aforementioned plant improvements, the Company completed a processing plan earlier in the year, which identified opportunities to implement cost control initiatives; these are currently under consideration and may positively impact future costs.
CONSTRUCTION, DEVELOPMENT AND ADVANCED STAGE PROJECTS
Wasamac Project Update and Positive Exploration Results
On July 19, 2021, the Company announced the results of several studies on the Company's wholly-owned Wasamac project in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region of Quebec, Canada, intended to corroborate diligence reviews conducted by the Company on its purchase of the project in early 2021, and update a historical feasibility study. These studies updated the baseline technical and financial aspects of the Wasamac project that now underpin the decision to advance the project to production. The results from all studies were consistent with the Company's conclusions in its diligence reviews relating to the purchase of Wasamac and, in some cases, are better than the conclusions from those reviews.
The Company has decided to advance the bulk sample permitting process for Wasamac and expects to obtain the required approvals in the first quarter of 2023. The bulk sample permit would allow construction to commence on the ramp, enabling earlier access to the deposit to increase the level of confidence in metallurgical and geotechnical assumptions and optimize the processing flow sheet and mining sequence. Construction on surface facilities to support the ramp development activity and associated environmental requirements would also advance.
The bulk sample was not considered in the feasibility study base case and initiating the process has the potential to further enhance the economics and mitigate risks of the project. Additional benefits of the bulk sample include:
- Build production-ready models for the grade, recovery, and geotechnical aspects of the project, to support the first three years of production.
- Capture opportunities to optimize the processing performance, as preliminary results of optimization studies indicate the potential to improve average gold recovery by 3%, and up to 5.5% for certain zones of the deposit.
- Confirm stope stability parameters to optimize stope dimensions, backfilling strategy and mining sequence while contributing to ensuring a safe working environment.
- Establish drilling platforms to perform delineation and exploration drilling at Wasamac, Wildcat and new zones from underground.
The Company relies on a collaborative approach to ensure the success of Wasamac. In this regard, our environmental assessment process is conducted in collaboration with our stakeholders, including neighbors, and First Nations. A community relations office has now been established to further facilitate ongoing engagement with local residents and accessibility to the Company's team, as well as providing up-to-date information on the project. A campaign of environmental baseline data collection is currently underway. Completion of all work for the submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") is expected in the second quarter of 2022, with the filing expected by the end of 2022.
Exploration activities continued to ramp up during the fourth quarter, with a focus on infill drilling on the Wasamac resource, with 19,466 metres in 19 drill holes completed. Total infill drilling completed in 2021 was 21,649 metres in 31 drill holes. Three drill rigs are currently operating to advance the infill drilling program, and a fourth rig is planned to be added in the first quarter of 2022. Drilling completed in the fourth quarter also included 2,293 metres of geotechnical drilling in 28 drill holes in the ramp area, bringing total geotechnical drilling completed in 2021 to 6,463 metres in 36 drill holes. No additional exploration drilling was completed in the fourth quarter, as pending results are forthcoming. Exploration drilling completed in 2021 totaled 7,291 metres in 22 holes, divided between the West Wasa Shear offset, Wildcat, Wildcat South and West 117 Wasa targets.
Exploration drilling results received during the fourth quarter included a high-grade intercept over underground mining widths at the newly defined Wildcat South target, located approximately 300 metres south of Wildcat. Wildcat South is a magnetic anomaly generated from a recently completed, property wide high-resolution (25 metre) helicopter-borne magnetic survey covering 2,992 line-kilometres. As previously reported in the December 1, 2021 press release 'Yamana Gold Announces The Discovery Of New Mineralized Zones At Wasamac And Provides An Update On Its Growth Projects' , drill hole WS-21-524 intercepted two new mineralized zones, including an upper mineralized interval that returned 7.31 g/t of gold over an estimated true width of 3.37 metres at a downhole depth of 402.93 metres. This high-grade zone was followed further down hole by two mineralized intervals within a 30 metre wide chlorite-sericite-pyrite altered shear zone returning assays of 2.3 g/t of gold over a core length of 0.60 metres and 1.3 g/t of gold over a core length of 0.30 metres. Results from Wildcat South will be integrated into exploration models and followed up as exploration drilling is restarted in early 2022. Drilling completed at West 117 Wasa intersected mostly narrow, rhyolite-hosted shear zones. Assay results are pending for these drill holes. Additional results from exploration drilling are expected in the first quarter 2022.
Additional ongoing exploration work completed during the fourth quarter included integration of the merged high-resolution magnetic survey data over the Wasamac and Francoeur properties with project wide data compilation and targeting. A two year schedule and long-term exploration strategy for the combined properties is being developed. Positions of senior project geologist, project geologist and surface exploration geologist have been filled. Additional, ongoing work included continued sampling of select, previously unassayed, historic drill hole intervals hosting stockwork style mineralization, to assess for their potential to contribute to the mineral resource base.
The Wasamac project further solidifies the Company's long-term growth profile with a top-tier gold project in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, where Yamana has deep operational and technical expertise and experience. Wasamac is envisaged to have a production platform of 200,000 ounces per year with AISC (1) below $850 per ounce over a mine life of at least 15 years. Yamana's average annual gold production in Quebec, including production from Wasamac and the Odyssey underground at Canadian Malartic, has the potential to increase to approximately 500,000 ounces by 2028, and continue at this level through 2041.
The Odyssey Project Advancing on Schedule
Yamana and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., who each hold a 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic General Partnership, owner and operator of the Canadian Malartic mine, announced a positive construction decision for the Odyssey underground project at Canadian Malartic on February 11, 2021.
The project advanced significantly in 2021, with several milestones achieved in the fourth quarter. The project continues to be on budget, and on schedule.
- In October, the concrete pour to construct the 93-metre-tall headframe was completed on schedule, in preparation for shaft sinking slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. Structural steel installation inside the headframe and construction of the fresh air intake is ongoing. The production shaft will be 6.5 metres in diameter and 1,800 metres deep, with the first of two loading stations at 1,135 metres below surface. The sinking hoist and auxiliary hoist are expected to be delivered mid-2022.
- In parallel, underground development is advancing according to plan and, as of the end of 2021, the ramp from surface to the upper zones has reached the elevation of the third production level and the base of the first stoping horizon. Underground development rates increased in the fourth quarter of 2021 to approximately 400 metres per month with the opening of additional headings and implementation of automated scoops to operate between shifts, achieving a total of 2,081 linear metres for the year. Development rates are planned to increase further in 2022 with the addition of the Canadian Malartic development crews. The first development jumbo drill is scheduled to be delivered in February and, as an employer of choice in the Abitibi, the Odyssey project is successfully building a highly skilled team. Priority will continue to be placed on the main ramp and also the level 16 exploration drift for infill drilling of the Odyssey South and Internal zones. The first underground ore from Odyssey South is on track to be processed through the existing Canadian Malartic plant in early 2023.
- Construction of surface infrastructure is advancing on schedule with critical preparation works completed in the fourth quarter to allow construction to continue as planned throughout the winter. Construction of the surface workshop, warehouse and compressor buildings are ongoing and construction of the paste fill plant is scheduled to commence in February. Most long-lead items have been secured. Decree amendment and the mining lease process continue to be on target for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2022 respectively.
Jacobina Processing Capacity Optimization and Expansion
The phased expansion of the Jacobina mine in Brazil is expected to establish a gold production platform of up to at least 270,000 ounces per year. Jacobina's large inventory of mineral reserves and mineral resources continues to grow faster than mining depletion, providing the basis for a multi-decade strategic mine life at low costs and increasing cash flow.
In 2021, the Company initiated a simplified approach to the Phase 2 expansion to continue incremental debottlenecking and operational improvements, without requiring an expansion of the grinding circuit as originally contemplated. The simplified expansion approach is a continuation of the strategy that has been the basis for the quarter-over-quarter success of Jacobina over the past several years, and is expected to de-risk the project and require significantly lower capital than originally planned in the Phase 2 pre-feasibility study, an amount not expected to exceed $15 million to $20 million.
The Phase 2 expansion is progressing ahead of schedule. During the fourth quarter, Jacobina received the expansion permit, allowing throughput to increase to 10,000 tpd, as announced in the December 6, 2021 press release ' Yamana Gold Receives Permit at Jacobina, Initiating Ramp Up of Phase 2 Expansion, Expects Fourth Quarter Company Wide Production to Exceed 270,000 GEO With Costs Tracking to Be the Lowest of the Year'. The successful result is the culmination of a two-year process during which the Company worked closely with government agencies to ensure that Jacobina continues to operate in a responsible, sustainable way to the benefit of all stakeholders. The Company has strategically elected to operate in the Americas in rules-based jurisdictions with a mining pedigree providing certainty for conducting its operations which has been exemplified with the Brazilian permitting process for Jacobina. Receipt of the permit not only marks a significant milestone in the Phase 2 ramp up to 230,000 ounces of gold per year, but also facilitates the future Phase 3 expansion to increase production up to 270,000 ounces per year.
The underground mining rate continues to increase and with the accelerated permitting and 2021 outperformance, the mine is now expected to achieve the Phase 2 throughput objective of 8,500 tpd by the second quarter of 2022, approximately one year ahead of schedule, although higher throughput will be supported by stockpiles during the year. Following receipt of the permit, Jacobina increased throughput to 7,771 tpd in December, achieving an average throughput of 7,610 tpd for the fourth quarter. Grade normalizes in 2023 when production is expected to reach 230,000 ounces. Since May 2021, throughput has been stable at the previously-permitted rate of 7,500 tpd and the mine is well positioned to immediately start ramping up to 8,500 tpd. Over the same time frame, Jacobina has continued with incremental improvements to increase mining and processing capacity in anticipation of receiving the expansion permit. As such, the Company intends to progressively increase throughput over the next six to seven months.
The ramp up to 8,500 tpd will be achieved through a continuation of incremental improvements to de-bottleneck the processing plant. Optimization of the crushing circuit which did not require the installation of new equipment is already complete. During the first half of 2022 several additional initiatives are expected to be completed including optimizing the grinding process with the installation of ultrasonic density meters to optimize ore feed control to the mills and increasing the capacity of the electrowinning circuit. In 2023, further initiatives could be undertaken to support recovery rates at the higher throughput level but depending on performance, some of these initiatives may have the flexibility to be deferred until the Phase 3 expansion.
Cerro Moro Scalable Plant and Heap Leaching Upside Opportunities
Cerro Moro has a significant inventory of lower-grade veins that are not fully reflected in the current mineral reserves and mineral resource statements, many of which are wider than the veins currently being mined. Drilling of these lower grade veins was not typically followed up with infill drilling in the past as the mineralization is below the current cut-off grade. Cerro Moro was developed as a high-grade, low-tonnage operation but, from the beginning, the Company has considered alternative processing options to allow for economic extraction of lower grade mineralization, including:
- a scalable plant, where the front end of the plant anticipates higher 2,000 tpd tonnage, with the expectation of modest capital requirement to achieve this objective,
- heap leaching near-surface, lower-grade material, to supplement other production.
During the fourth quarter, Yamana advanced the plant expansion study with a trade-off of various comminution circuit configurations to optimize the expansion processing flow sheet. Similar to the approach that has proven successful at Jacobina, the Company is considering a low-risk, phased expansion for Cerro Moro with quick payback from the initial phase used to fund subsequent phases. As such, the Company is considering using fine screens instead of cyclones for classification to improve the efficiency of the existing ball mill. Combined with a slightly coarser grind size, this initial phase is expected to increase throughput to at least 1,500 tpd, a 40% to 50% increase in capacity, without impacting gold and silver recoveries. The incremental capacity could be used for processing of lower grade mineralization, which is expected to increase annual gold and silver production and reduce unit processing and G&A operating costs. Preliminary analysis based on current operating data indicates that the existing crushing and flotation circuits are adequate for the higher throughput rate and reconfiguration of the leaching circuit could achieve the target throughput without requiring additional leach tanks. Upgrades to the concentrate thickener, clarifying filters, flocculant make-up system, and pumping would likely be required. The capital cost of this initial phase is estimated at a modest $15 million to $20 million dollars. Many of the upgrades in phase 1 expansion would be sufficient for a second expansion phase to increase plant throughput to approximately 2,200 tpd, double the existing capacity, further increasing production and reducing operating unit costs. The Company is currently evaluating two options for phase 2 expansion, the addition of a high pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") unit before the existing ball mill or the addition of a regrind unit. An expansion of the flotation circuit would also be required. The selected option will depend on the results of testwork that is currently underway and expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter, after which cost estimates and economic evaluation will be completed. The Company will advance the selected phase 1 and phase 2 expansion options to a pre-feasibility study level, expected for completion in early 2023.
Positive exploration results achieved throughout 2021 successfully replaced depletion of mineral reserves for the first time, as reflected in increased mineral reserves and mineral resources at year-end, turning the corner for the operation. Significantly, the expansion of higher-grade veins, both within the core mine at Zoe and Martina, and outside the core mine at Naty, extends the Cerro Moro mine life at the current gold equivalent feed grade and existing throughput rate of approximately 1,100 tonnes per day. Additional high-grade targets identified in 2021 provide a pipeline of opportunities for continued mineral reserves replacement going forward which supports the plant expansion opportunity. Lastly, at a higher level of throughput, the Company may be able to create a greater inventory of mineral resources, focused on a balance between high grade and more mineral resources, rather than grade alone.
In parallel, a technical study on the potential heap leach project is underway following promising results from metallurgical testing conducted in 2021. A four-month cyanide column leach test program was conducted on eight samples with gold grades of 0.71 to 3.22 grams per tonne ("g/t") and at three different sizes of feed materials, -25 mm, -19 mm and -9.5 mm. The results indicate good potential for leaching of both oxidized near-surface vein material, zones with hypogene oxides (hematite) and some low sulphide gold-bearing veins, with extractions from column leaching varying from 32.5% to 96.9%, averaging 68.6%. Gold recoveries at the Domos La Union and Michelle zones were particularly impressive, averaging 85.6% from the four samples. As a result, exploration is focusing on these zones, with an objective of defining a heap leachable inventory of 5 million tonnes. Conceptual engineering for a 5,000 tpd heap leach operation commenced in the fourth quarter. A conventional heap leach configuration is envisaged with three stages of crushing to a crushed size P80 of 12.5 mm, followed by agglomeration and retreat conveyor stacking in a multiple lift, single use pad with a design capacity of approximately 14 million tonnes. The leach pad, solution storage ponds, and Merrill-Crowe plant are conceptually planned to be located approximately 2 kilometres east of the current tailings storage facility. Average feed grade is estimated at approximately 1.0 to 1.4 g/t of gold, adding 45,000 to 65,000 ounces of gold production per year in addition to gold and silver production from the existing processing plant. Conceptual capital and operating cost estimation is expected to be completed in the second quarter, and an initial mineral inventory estimate, based on results from 2021 drilling, is planned for mid-2022.
As Cerro Moro's mineral inventory increases, the Company will evaluate its options for alternative sources of power, which include a connection to the grid and wind power. Both options are expected to improve costs and further reduce GHG emissions, thereby accelerating the achievement of the Company's carbon emissions reduction goal. This area of southern Argentina is one of the most prospective areas in the world for wind-based energy generation; the Company's third-party process to evaluate wind power indicates there should be a sufficient and sustainable supply of power. The results of the alternative power analysis will be considered in the plant expansion pre-feasibility and heap leach studies to explore synergies between the projects. Based on preliminary analysis, the Company believes that the conversion of approximately twenty-five per cent of Cerro Moro's power sources to wind would significantly contribute to the carbon reduction goals of the Company to achieve net zero emissions.
The objective at Cerro Moro is to create a sustainable ten-years of production of at least 160,000 GEO (2) per year, and up to 200,000 GEO (2) per year. If the Company successfully develops both the plant expansion and heap leach projects, which represent significant upside opportunities, along with conversion of the exploration targets to mineral resources, Cerro Moro could produce at least 200,000 GEO (2) per year. This upside would be beyond the current ten-year outlook that assumes Cerro Moro as a 150,000 to 165,000 GEO (2) per year operation, which is expected to be sustainable from mineral reserves mine life, ongoing exploration successes and mineral reserve replacement.
MARA Project Advances
The MARA Joint Venture held by the Company (56.25%), Glencore International AG (25%) and Newmont Corporation (18.75%) continues to advance engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and progress the feasibility study and the permitting process. The pending feasibility study will provide updated mineral reserves, production and project capital cost estimates, and is being overseen by the Technical Committee comprised of members of the three joint venture companies. The full feasibility study report and submission of the ESIA are expected in late 2022.
MARA is the combined project comprised of the Agua Rica site, Alumbrera site, as well as the Alumbrera plant and ancillary buildings and facilities, and will rely on processing ore from the Agua Rica mine at the Alumbrera plant. The project design minimizes the environmental footprint of the project, incorporating the input of local stakeholders. MARA is planned to be a multi-decade, low-cost copper-gold operation with annual production in the first ten years of 556 million pounds of copper equivalent and a life of mine annual production of 469 million pounds of copper equivalent on a 100% basis. MARA will be among the top 25 copper producers in the world when in production, and one of the lowest capital intensity of comparable projects globally.
Work during 2021 focused on advancing the feasibility study engineering, mine design and planning, metallurgical and geotechnical drilling campaigns and field work at site. MARA has also been advancing baseline social and environmental studies, as well as permitting and working with local stakeholders. During 2021, field work progressed well with the ongoing drilling campaign completing more than 50% of the drill holes planned, totaling 6,190 meters. All the geometallurgical and geotechnical drill holes in the pit area have been completed, as well as extensive field surveys and technical assessments from different engineering disciplines. Preliminary results are positive and aligned with the expected parameters, confirming grade distribution on existing models. The field work plan continues, with the drilling campaign now covering the Agua Rica infrastructure and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.
The Company is also planning to perform deep drill holes in 2022 to check the extension of high-grade chalcopyrite mineralization that could potentially unlock a pit expansion of Agua Rica, as well as to test for deep extensions of mineralization in the hypogene area of the porphyry, given the deposit is open at depth and relatively unexplored beyond the supergene zone.
The metallurgical field drilling program has been completed and all metallurgical drill core samples have been shipped for metallurgical test work in Canada. Assaying of all samples has been completed with the metallurgical test program now underway. The initial test work results received are well aligned with previous results and expectations. The current bench-scale work will be followed by pilot plant investigations that will also generate samples of final concentrate and process plant tailings required for third party testing and equipment sizing by the various major equipment vendors. The program is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
Opportunities Providing Upside
The most recent technical studies indicate that the processing facility at Alumbrera is capable of processing up to 44.0 million tonnes per year, with minor additional capital expenditures, which represents a significant upside to the pre-feasibility study results. Further tests and studies are being advanced for the feasibility study stage to confirm and optimize these results. Mine engineering work completed to date includes mine design and mine sequencing optimizations, and an updated preliminary production plan at the higher throughput rate. Efforts on the mining area during 2022 will be focused on updates of the resource model with the new field information and subsequent updates to the mine plan, as well as to continue advancing the engineering of the mine infrastructure.
Project engineering work has advanced on many fronts to a full feasibility study-level of definition. These include the mining area interface, primary crushing and overland conveying system to the existing Alumbrera plant. Mechanical layouts and process and instrumentation diagrams have been completed and detailed earthworks, foundation and structural steel designs are underway. Supplemental geotechnical drilling for the ore transportation tunnel access started recently and the detailed tunnel design will be advanced upon availability of updated field information.
Parallel to the exploration program, MARA is conducting field campaigns to complement the ESIA baseline data. Preliminary results and advancement of the project are being shared with the Intergovernmental Commission of Catamarca, prior to filing the full ESIA. The Company plans to complete the ESIA for MARA in the second half of 2022. The estimated remaining expenses for the Company to advance the project through the feasibility study and ESIA are approximately $13.0 million (Yamana's 56.25% interest), representing a manageable and modest investment in relation to the value creation of advancing the MARA Project to the next phases of development.
During the last year, several proposals were presented to the Company for its interest in MARA and, after consideration, the board determined that any strategic initiatives will be considered closer to the completion of the feasibility study and application for permitting later this year as the certainty of the project from these events is expected to create more value for the project.
The MARA project represents a significant strategic value opportunity and a solid development and growth project. The Company intends to pursue all available avenues to continue to advance and unlock its value through its controlling interest.
EXPLORATION
During the fourth quarter, exploration drilling and other field activities continued as planned in most jurisdictions, as successful COVID-19 prevention, monitoring, testing and quarantine, and contact tracing protocols, as well as further increases to the high levels of employee and contractor vaccination rates, continued across the Company's operations. The Company is currently refocusing its efforts on regional exploration projects, with greater efforts being placed on Jacobina and Lavra Velha, which represent the best opportunities for advancement of the goals of the generative exploration program. Drilling activities continued in the fourth quarter in Brazil at Lavra Velha and Jacobina Norte. Targets were advanced at the Company's Ivolandia, Colider and Arenopolis projects, with collection of soil and rock samples and geological mapping at several targets. An airborne geophysical survey will be flown over a 210 square kilometre area at Ivolandia in early 2022. Exploration in Chile in the fourth quarter included surface evaluation and target development on several early-stage Yamana projects near the El Peñón mine and elsewhere. Surface samples collected during the quarter across all projects in Chile totaled 1,243 rock and 932 soil and stream sediment samples. 147 days of geological mapping were completed. Preliminary assay results have been received for several projects which will determine which projects are advanced in 2022. In Argentina, permitting and contracting work continued in preparation for drilling on the Company's Las Flechas property, where a 1,500-2,000 metre drill program to test breccia-related high-sulphidation epithermal gold and porphyry copper gold targets has been rescheduled for late in 2022 with an aggressive geological and geochemical program planned. At Monument Bay, Manitoba, results from the recently completed deep drilling program are being evaluated with planning for the next steps for the project. Further, exploration drilling continued at the recently acquired advanced Wasamac property, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Quebec, where ongoing exploration drilling has identified new zones of mineralization at the Wildcat South target. Initial field work continued on the recently developed Orogen Royalties Inc. Nevada Alliance and Raven-Callaghan property option.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND KEY STATISTICS
Key financial and operating statistics for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 are outlined in the following tables.
| (In millions of United States Dollars, except for per share and per unit amounts)
|Three months ended December 31
|Year Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|$
|503.8
|$
|461.8
|$
|1,815.4
|$
|1,561.0
|Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization
|(180.0
|)
|(166.8
|)
|(695.0
|)
|(614.1
|)
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|(125.7
|)
|(112.5
|)
|(447.9
|)
|(395.0
|)
|Total cost of sales
|(305.7
|)
|(279.3
|)
|(1142.9
|)
|(1009.1
|)
|Net reversal of impairment of mining properties
|—
|191.0
|—
|191.0
|Temporary suspension, standby and other incremental COVID-19 costs
|(8.7
|)
|(9.2
|)
|(37.4
|)
|(40.5
|)
|Mine operating earnings
|189.4
|364.3
|635.1
|702.4
|General and administrative expenses
|(20.0
|)
|(23.4
|)
|(74.8
|)
|(85.9
|)
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|(6.8
|)
|(6.0
|)
|(31.6
|)
|(15.1
|)
|Net earnings attributable to Yamana equity holders
|109.7
|103.0
|147.5
|203.6
|Net earnings (3) per share - basic and diluted (i)
|0.11
|0.11
|0.15
|0.21
|Cash flow from operating activities
|238.2
|181.5
|742.3
|617.8
|Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital
|230.8
|207.4
|784.6
|688.7
|Revenue per ounce of gold
|$
|1,796
|$
|1,875
|1,799
|1,777
|Revenue per ounce of silver
|$
|23.24
|$
|24.02
|24.85
|21.11
|Average realized gold price per ounce (1)
|$
|1,796
|$
|1,875
|$
|1,799
|$
|1,777
|Average realized silver price per ounce (1)
|$
|23.24
|$
|24.02
|$
|24.59
|$
|20.93
(i) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the weighted average number of shares outstanding was 961,185 thousand (basic) and 962,695 thousand (diluted), and 963,393 thousand (basic) and 964,932 thousand (diluted), respectively.
Reconciliation of Net Earnings (3) to Adjusted Net Earnings (1)(3)
| (In millions of United States Dollars, except per share amounts, totals may not add due to rounding)
|Three months ended December 31
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net earnings (3)
|$
|109.7
|$
|103.0
|$
|147.5
|$
|203.6
|Adjustments (3)
|Net foreign exchange (gains) losses
|$
|(8.9
|)
|$
|21.9
|$
|(12.2
|)
|$
|21.6
|Share-based payments/mark-to-market of deferred share units
|2.2
|3.4
|3.2
|31.5
|Mark-to-market losses (gains) on derivative contracts, investments and other assets and liabilities
|0.2
|(5.8
|)
|0.3
|(6.9
|)
|Gain on sale of subsidiaries, investments and other assets
|—
|(3.0
|)
|—
|(1.4
|)
|Gain on discontinuation of the equity method of accounting
|—
|—
|(10.2
|)
|(21.3
|)
|Temporary suspension, standby and other incremental COVID-19 costs
|8.7
|9.2
|37.4
|40.5
|Net pre-tax impairment reversal of mining properties
|—
|(191.0
|)
|—
|(191.0
|)
|Early note redemption premium
|—
|—
|53.3
|—
|Other provisions, write-downs and adjustments
|(0.1
|)
|6.7
|9.9
|17.9
|Non-cash tax on unrealized foreign exchange losses
|1.7
|1.8
|1.9
|52.8
|Income tax effect of adjustments
|(1.4
|)
|(2.4
|)
|(19.0
|)
|(19.7
|)
|One-time tax adjustments
|(10.6
|)
|163.9
|97.0
|183.6
|Total adjustments (3)
|$
|(8.2
|)
|$
|4.7
|$
|161.6
|$
|107.6
|Adjusted net earnings (3)
|$
|101.4
|$
|107.7
|$
|309.0
|$
|311.2
|Net earnings (3) per share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.21
|Total adjustments (3) per share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|—
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|Adjusted net earnings (3) per share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
For a full discussion of Yamana's operational and financial results and mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available on the Company's website at www.yamana.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Upcoming 2022 Investor Events
The Company will be conducting several investor events over the course of 2022 and will announce a further notice with additional details ahead of each event.
On April 5th, 2022, the Company will host an Investor Day where a progress update will be provided on the Company's longer-term outlook as outlined in the press release ' Yamana Gold provides 2022-2024 guidance and an update to its ten-year outlook highlighting a sustainable production platform with significant growth' issued February 17, 2022.
The Company also plans to host two separate in-person mine tours during the year. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company will conduct a mine tour featuring Canadian Malartic and the Odyssey project as well as the Company's Wasamac project. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company will host a mine tour of El Peñón and Minera Florida.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-806-5484
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-340-2217
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|4273395#
|Webcast:
|www.yamana.com
Conference Call Replay
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80033663052
|Passcode:
|1447690#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 18, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 18, 2022.
MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES
Mineral Reserves (Proven and Probable)
The following table sets forth the Mineral Reserve estimates for the Company's mineral projects as at December 31, 2021.
|Gold
|Proven Mineral Reserves
|Probable Mineral Reserves
|Total - Proven & Probable
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Canadian Malartic, Barnat & Other Zones (50%)
|21,466
|0.84
|580
|28,758
|1.28
|1,188
|50,225
|1.09
|1,767
|Canadian Malartic Underground (50%)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|21,466
|0.84
|580
|28,758
|1.28
|1,188
|50,225
|1.09
|1,767
|Jacobina
|28,910
|2.17
|2,015
|13,101
|2.19
|923
|42,011
|2.18
|2,938
|Cerro Moro
|365
|9.27
|109
|1,384
|7.82
|348
|1,749
|8.12
|457
|El Peñón Ore
|421
|6.70
|91
|4,996
|5.09
|817
|5,417
|5.21
|908
|El Peñón Stockpiles
|8
|2.64
|1
|607
|1.24
|24
|615
|1.26
|25
|El Peñón Total
|429
|6.62
|91
|5,603
|4.67
|841
|6,032
|4.81
|933
|Minera Florida Ore
|662
|3.08
|65
|2,905
|3.49
|326
|3,567
|3.42
|392
|Minera Florida Tailings
|—
|—
|—
|1,248
|0.94
|38
|1,248
|0.94
|38
|Minera Florida Total
|662
|3.08
|65
|4,153
|2.73
|364
|4,815
|2.78
|430
|Wasamac
|—
|—
|—
|23,168
|2.56
|1,910
|23,168
|2.56
|1,910
|Jeronimo (57%)
|6,350
|3.91
|798
|2,331
|3.79
|284
|8,681
|3.88
|1,082
|MARA (56.25%)
|330,300
|0.25
|2,655
|291,150
|0.16
|1,498
|621,450
|0.21
|4,152
|Total Gold Mineral Reserves
|388,482
|0.51
|6,314
|369,648
|0.62
|7,355
|758,131
|0.56
|13,669
|Silver
|Proven Mineral Reserves
|Probable Mineral Reserves
|Total - Proven & Probable
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Cerro Moro
|365
|593.5
|6,964
|1,384
|342.0
|15,215
|1,749
|394.5
|22,180
|El Peñón Ore
|421
|225.5
|3,055
|4,996
|162.1
|26,036
|5,417
|167.0
|29,091
|El Peñón Stockpiles
|8
|140.0
|35
|607
|13.2
|257
|615
|14.8
|292
|El Peñón Total
|429
|224.0
|3,090
|5,603
|146.0
|26,293
|6,032
|151.5
|29,383
|Minera Florida Ore
|662
|20.2
|430
|2,905
|21.4
|1,998
|3,567
|21.2
|2,428
|Minera Florida Tailings
|—
|—
|—
|1,248
|14.6
|584
|1,248
|14.6
|584
|Minera Florida Total
|662
|20.2
|430
|4,153
|19.3
|2,582
|4,815
|19.5
|3,011
|MARA (56.25%)
|330,300
|3.0
|32,070
|291,150
|2.6
|24,618
|621,450
|2.8
|56,689
|Total Silver Mineral Reserves
|331,757
|4.0
|42,555
|302,289
|7.1
|68,708
|634,046
|5.5
|111,264
|Copper
|Proven Mineral Reserves
|Probable Mineral Reserves
|Total - Proven & Probable
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|MARA (56.25%)
|330,300
|0.57
|4,151
|291,150
|0.39
|2,503
|621,450
|0.49
|6,654
|Total Copper Mineral Reserves
|330,300
|0.57
|4,151
|291,150
|0.39
|2,503
|621,450
|0.49
|6,654
|Zinc
|Proven Mineral Reserves
|Probable Mineral Reserves
|Total - Proven & Probable
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|Minera Florida Ore
|662
|1.44
|21
|2,905
|0.94
|60
|3,567
|1.03
|81
|Minera Florida Tailings
|—
|—
|—
|1,248
|0.58
|16
|1,248
|0.58
|16
|Minera Florida Total
|662
|1.44
|21
|4,153
|0.83
|76
|4,815
|0.91
|97
|Total Zinc Mineral Reserves
|662
|1.44
|21
|4,153
|0.83
|76
|4,815
|0.91
|97
|Molybdenum
|Proven Mineral Reserves
|Probable Mineral Reserves
|Total - Proven & Probable
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|MARA (56.25%)
|330,300
|0.030
|218
|291,150
|0.030
|192
|621,450
|0.030
|411
|Total Molybdenum Mineral Reserves
|330,300
|0.030
|218
|291,150
|0.030
|192
|621,450
|0.030
|411
Mineral Resources (Measured, Indicated, and Inferred)
The following tables set forth the Mineral Resource estimates for the Company's mineral projects as at December 31, 2021.
|Gold
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Total - Measured & Indicated
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Canadian Malartic, Barnat & Other Zones (50%)
|130
|0.72
|3
|2,174
|1.31
|92
|2,304
|1.28
|95
|Odyssey Underground (50%)
|—
|—
|—
|1,075
|1.92
|66
|1,075
|1.92
|66
|East Malartic Underground (50%)
|—
|—
|—
|5,539
|2.04
|364
|5,539
|2.04
|364
|East Gouldie Underground (50%)
|—
|—
|—
|5,974
|3.88
|745
|5,974
|3.88
|745
|Canadian Malartic Total (50%)
|130
|0.72
|3
|14,762
|2.67
|1,267
|14,893
|2.65
|1,270
|Jacobina
|30,281
|2.40
|2,339
|19,372
|2.36
|1,468
|49,652
|2.38
|3,807
|Cerro Moro Mine
|177
|5.26
|30
|760
|3.58
|87
|937
|3.89
|117
|Cerro Moro Heap Leach
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Cerro Moro Total
|177
|5.26
|30
|760
|3.58
|87
|937
|3.89
|117
|El Peñón Mine
|761
|5.28
|129
|5,651
|3.20
|581
|6,412
|3.45
|710
|El Peñón Tailings
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|El Peñón Stockpiles
|—
|—
|—
|1,019
|1.13
|37
|1,019
|1.13
|37
|El Peñón Total
|761
|5.28
|129
|6,670
|2.88
|618
|7,430
|3.13
|748
|Minera Florida
|1,425
|5.24
|240
|6,108
|4.15
|816
|7,533
|4.36
|1,056
|Wasamac
|—
|—
|—
|5,769
|1.76
|326
|5,769
|1.76
|326
|Jeronimo (57%)
|772
|3.77
|94
|385
|3.69
|46
|1,157
|3.74
|139
|MARA (56.25%)
|95,447
|0.26
|786
|121,198
|0.12
|459
|216,645
|0.18
|1,245
|La Pepa (80%)
|47,053
|0.61
|920
|52,324
|0.49
|831
|99,377
|0.55
|1,751
|Monument Bay
|—
|—
|—
|36,581
|1.52
|1,787
|36,581
|1.52
|1,787
|Suyai
|—
|—
|—
|4,700
|15.00
|2,286
|4,700
|15.00
|2,286
|Total Measured & Indicated Gold Mineral Resources
|176,046
|0.80
|4,541
|268,629
|1.16
|9,992
|444,675
|1.02
|14,532
|Silver
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Total - Measured & Indicated
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Cerro Moro Mine
|177
|234.0
|1,328
|760
|266.1
|6,506
|937
|260.0
|7,834
|Cerro Moro Heap Leach
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Cerro Moro Total
|177
|234.0
|1,328
|760
|266.1
|6,506
|937
|260.0
|7,834
|El Peñón Mine
|761
|150.9
|3,691
|5,651
|113.5
|20,625
|6,412
|118.0
|24,316
|El Peñón Tailings
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|El Peñón Stockpiles
|—
|—
|—
|1,019
|28.8
|942
|1,019
|28.8
|942
|El Peñón Total
|761
|150.9
|3,691
|6,670
|100.6
|21,568
|7,430
|105.7
|25,259
|Minera Florida
|1,425
|34.0
|1,557
|6,108
|21.8
|4,287
|7,533
|24.1
|5,844
|MARA (56.25%)
|30,150
|1.6
|1,502
|116,044
|1.9
|6,940
|146,194
|1.8
|8,442
|Suyai
|—
|—
|—
|4,700
|23.0
|3,523
|4,700
|23.0
|3,523
|Total Measured & Indicated Silver Mineral Resources
|32,513
|7.7
|8,079
|134,282
|9.9
|42,823
|166,795
|9.5
|50,902
|Copper
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Total - Measured & Indicated
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|MARA (56.25%)
|95,447
|0.28
|591
|121,198
|0.30
|791
|216,645
|0.29
|1,383
|Total Measured & Indicated Copper Mineral Resources
|95,447
|0.28
|591
|121,198
|0.30
|791
|216,645
|0.29
|1,383
|Zinc
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Total - Measured & Indicated
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|Minera Florida
|1,425
|1.90
|60
|6,108
|1.38
|185
|7,533
|1.48
|245
|Total Measured & Indicated Zinc Mineral Resources
|1,425
|1.90
|60
|6,108
|1.38
|185
|7,533
|1.48
|245
|Molybdenum
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Total - Measured & Indicated
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|(000's)
|(%)
|lbs (mm)
|MARA (56.25%)
|95,447
|0.014
|30
|121,198
|0.029
|78
|216,645
|0.022
|107
|Total Measured & Indicated Molybdenum Mineral Resources
|95,447
|0.014
|30
|121,198
|0.029
|78
|216,645
|0.022
|107
|Gold
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Canadian Malartic, Barnat & Other Zones (50%)
|2,790
|0.80
|72
|Odyssey Underground (50%)
|13,382
|2.07
|891
|East Malartic Underground (50%)
|42,635
|1.92
|2,639
|East Gouldie Underground (50%)
|30,825
|3.07
|3,046
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|89,632
|2.31
|6,647
|Jacobina
|25,018
|2.37
|1,904
|Cerro Moro Mine
|1,071
|4.91
|169
|Cerro Moro Heap Leach
|416
|4.28
|57
|Cerro Moro Total
|1,488
|4.73
|226
|El Peñón Mine
|5,115
|3.87
|636
|El Peñón Tailings
|13,767
|0.55
|245
|El Peñón Stockpiles
|—
|—
|—
|El Peñón Total
|18,882
|1.45
|881
|Minera Florida
|4,167
|4.91
|658
|Wasamac
|3,984
|2.01
|258
|Jeronimo (57%)
|1,118
|4.49
|161
|MARA (56.25%)
|419,590
|0.09
|1,222
|Arco Sul
|6,203
|3.08
|615
|La Pepa (80%)
|20,019
|0.46
|293
|Lavra Velha
|3,934
|4.29
|543
|Monument Bay
|41,946
|1.32
|1,781
|Suyai
|900
|9.90
|274
|Total Inferred Gold Mineral Resources
|636,880
|0.76
|15,463
|Silver
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Cerro Moro Mine
|1,071
|213.4
|7,351
|Cerro Moro Heap Leach
|416
|60.4
|808
|Cerro Moro Total
|1,488
|170.6
|8,159
|El Peñón Mine
|5,115
|125.3
|20,604
|El Peñón Tailings
|13,767
|18.9
|8,380
|El Peñón Stockpiles
|—
|—
|—
|El Peñón Total
|18,882
|47.7
|28,984
|Minera Florida
|4,167
|23.4
|3,138
|MARA (56.25%)
|417,881
|1.6
|21,765
|Suyai
|900
|21.0
|575
|Total Inferred Silver Mineral Resources
|443,317
|4.4
|62,621
|Copper
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|MARA (56.25%)
|419,590
|0.23
|2,125
|Total Inferred Copper Mineral Resources
|419,590
|0.23
|2,125
|Zinc
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|Minera Florida
|4,167
|1.20
|111
|Total Inferred Zinc Mineral Resources
|4,167
|1.20
|111
|Molybdenum
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(% )
|lbs (mm)
|MARA (56.25%)
|419,590
|0.030
|277
|Total Inferred Molybdenum Mineral Resources
|419,590
|0.030
|277
Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Reporting Notes
1. Metal Price, Cut-off Grade, Metallurgical Recovery:
|Mine
|Mineral Reserves
|Mineral Resources
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|Price assumption: $1,250 gold
|Price assumption: $1,250 gold
|Open pit cut-off grades range from 0.41 to 0.42 g/t gold
|Canadian Malartic, Barnat and other zones cut-off grades range from 0.31 to 0.42 g/t gold inside pit, and from 1.15 to 1.20 g/t gold outside or below pit (stope optimized)
|Metallurgical recoveries for gold averaging 90.6%
|Underground cut-off grade at Odyssey is 1.15 to 1.30 g/t gold (stope optimized)
|Underground cut-off grade at East Malartic is 1.15 to 1.40 g/t gold (stope optimized)
|Underground cut-off grade at East Gouldie is 1.10 to 1.25 g/t gold (stope optimized)
|Jacobina
|Price assumption: $1,250 gold
|Price assumption: $1,250 gold. Cut-off grades correspond to 75% of the cut-off used to estimate the mineral reserves
|Underground reserves are reported at variable cut-off grades by zone ranging from 0.92 g/t gold to 1.01 g/t gold
|Underground resources are reported at variable cut-off grades by zone ranging from 0.69 g/t gold to 0.76 g/t gold
|Metallurgical recovery is 96.2%
|Reported within optimized underground mining shapes with minimum mining width of 1.5 metres and considering internal waste and dilution
|Cerro Moro
|Price assumptions: $1,250 gold and $18.00 silver
|Price assumptions: $1,250 gold and $18.00 silver. NSR cut-off values correspond to 75% of reserves cut-off
|Underground NSR cut-off at $210.71/t and open pit NSR cut-off at $124.72/t
|Underground NSR cut-off at $158.04/t and open pit NSR cut-off at $93.54/t
|Metallurgical recoveries average 93% for gold and 93% for silver
|Heap leach resource reported at NSR cut-off value of $90.5/t (underground) and $26.0/t (open pit)
|Constrained in optimized stopes and pit shells
|El Peñón
|Price assumptions: $1,250 gold, $18.00 silver
|Price assumptions: $1,250 gold, $18.00 silver
|Open Pit cut-off at $48.27/t
|Underground cut-off at $96.86/t, which corresponds to 75% of the cut-off value used to estimate the mineral reserves
|Underground cut-off at $129.15/t
|Tailings and stockpiles reported at cut-offs of 0.50 g/t and 0.79 g/t gold equivalent respectively
|Low grade stockpiles cut-off 0.86 g/t gold equivalent
|Metallurgical recoveries for underground ores range from 84.39% to 96.12% for gold and from 68.76% to 91.03% for silver
|Metallurgical recoveries for open pit ores are 89.39% for gold and 80.70% for silver
|Metallurgical recoveries for tailings estimated to be 60% for gold and 30% for silver
|Metallurgical recoveries for underground ores range from 84.39% to 96.12% for gold and from 68.76% to 91.03% for silver
|Metallurgical recoveries for stockpiles estimated to be 88.0% for gold and 80.8% for silver
|Metallurgical recoveries for low grade stockpiles are 95.2% for gold and 83.0% for silver
|Minera Florida
|Price assumptions: $1,250/oz gold, $18.00/oz silver and $1.25/lb zinc
|Price assumptions: $1,250/oz gold, $18.00/oz silver and $1.25/lb zinc
|Underground cut-off at $92.07/t
|Underground mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off value of $69.05/t, corresponding to 75% of the cut-off used to estimate mineral reserves, for the Las Pataguas, PVS, and Cucaracha zones which are constrained to underground mining shapes. The remaining zones are reported unconstrained at a NSR cut-off value of $92.07/t.
|Metallurgical recoveries of 91.99% for gold, 62.75% for silver, and 79.89% for zinc
|Metallurgical recoveries of 91.99% for gold, 62.75% for silver, and 79.89% for zinc
|Wasamac
|Price assumption: $1,250/oz gold
|Price assumption: $1,250 gold. Cut-off grades correspond to 75% of the cut-off used to estimate the mineral reserves
|Underground cut-off grade from 1.45 to 1.68 g/t gold (stope optimized)
|Underground cut-off grades range from at 1.10 to 1.30 g/t gold
|The external dilution is estimated to be 11%. The average mining recovery factor was set at 93.6%.
|Mineral resources are below a 32 m surface crown pillar and outside a 5 m buffer around historical underground workings
|Constrained by potentially mineable shapes based on a minimum mining width of 2 m considering internal waste and dilution
|Jeronimo (57%)
|Price assumption: $900 gold
|Cut-off grade at 2.0 g/t gold
|Cut-off grade at 2.0 g/t gold
|Metallurgical recovery for gold is 86%.
|MARA: Agua Rica (56.25%)
|Mineral Reserves are estimated using a variable metallurgical recovery
|Mineral Resources are estimated using a variable metallurgical recovery
|Average metallurgical recoveries of 86% Cu, 35% Au, 43% Ag, and 44% Mo were considered
|LOM average metallurgical recoveries of 86% Cu, 35% Au, 43% Ag, and 44% Mo were considered
|Open pit mineral reserves are reported at a variable cut-off value averaging $8.42/t, based on metal price assumptions of $3.00/lb Cu, $1,250/oz Au, $18/oz Ag, and $11/lb Mo. A LOM average open pit costs of $1.72/t moved, processing and G&A cost of $6.70/t of run of mine processed. The strip ratio of the mineral reserves is 1.7 with overall slope angles varying from 39° to 45° depending on the geotechnical sector
|Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell based on metal price assumptions of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,600/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $11/lb Mo. Open pit Mineral Resources are reported at a variable cut-off value which averages $8.42/t milled with overall slope angles varying from 39° to 45° depending on the geotechnical sector
|MARA: Alumbrera (56.25%)
|N/A
|Price assumptions: $1,300 gold, $2.83 copper
|Alumbrera deposit: Whittle pit shell cut-off at 0.22% copper equivalent
|Bajo El Durazno deposit: 0.2 g/t Au cut-off within pit shell
|Arco Sul
|N/A
|Price assumption: $1,250 gold
|Underground cut-off grade at 2.00g/t, which corresponds to 75% of the cut-off that would be used for mineral reserves
|Mineral resources reported within optimized underground mining shapes
|La Pepa (80%)
|N/A
|Price assumption: $1,650 gold
|Cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t gold for oxides and 0.26 g/t gold for sulphides, inside optimized pit envelope
|Lavra Velha
|N/A
|Price assumptions: $1,300 gold and $3.50 copper
|Cut-off grade at 0.2 g/t gold and 0.1% copper
|Monument Bay
|N/A
|Price assumption: $1,200 gold
|Cut-off grades are 0.4 g/t gold and 0.7 g/t gold for the open pits and 4.0 g/t gold for underground
|Suyai
|N/A
|5.0 g/t gold cut-off inside mineralized wireframe modeling
2. All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101.
3. All Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves.
4. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
5. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported as of December 31, 2021.
6. For the qualified persons responsible for the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates at the Company's material properties, see the qualified persons list below.
|Property
|Qualified Persons for Mineral Reserves
|Qualified Persons for Mineral Resources
|Canadian Malartic
|Guy Gagnon, Eng., Canadian Malartic Corporation
|Pascal Lehouiller, P. Geo, Canadian Malartic Corporation
|Jacobina
|Eduardo de Souza Soares, MAusIMM CP (Min), Yamana Gold Inc.
|Luiz Carlos Damasceno dos Santos, MAusIMM CP (Geo), Yamana Gold Inc.
|El Peñón
| Jimmy Avendaño Gonzalez, Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission, Yamana Gold Inc.
| Marco Velásquez Corrales, Registered Member Chilean Mining Commission, Yamana Gold Inc.
Qualified Persons
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier (P. Geo and Senior Director, Geology and Mineral Resources). Sébastien Bernier is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Yamana
Yamana is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com
FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000
Email: Yamana.gold@fticonsulting.com
Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888
Joh. Berenberg Gossler & Co. KG (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
END NOTES
|(1
|)
|This is a non-GAAP financial performance measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section at the end of this news release.
|(2
|)
|GEO is calculated as the sum of gold ounces and the gold equivalent of silver ounces using a ratio of 77.28 and 72.55 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and 76.82 and 88.86 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. GEO calculations for actuals are based on an average market gold to silver price ratio for the relevant period. Guidance GEO assumes gold ounces plus the equivalent of silver ounces using a ratio of 72.00.
|(3
|)
|Net earnings and adjustments to net earnings represent amounts attributable to Yamana Gold Inc. equity holders.
|(4
|)
|Yamana mines is defined as Yamana's currently held mines, which are Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Cerro Moro, El Peñón and Minera Florida.
|(5
|)
|Included in the year ended December 31, 2020 gold production figure is 18,929 of pre-commercial production ounces related to the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine's Barnat pit, which achieved commercial production on September 30, 2020. Pre-commercial production ounces are excluded from sales figures, although pre-commercial production ounces that were sold during their respective period of production had their corresponding revenues and costs of sales capitalized to mineral properties, captured as expansionary capital expenditures.
|(6
|)
|Calculated on a 200,000 exposure hour basis, including employees and contractors. This rate is exclusive of Canadian Malartic, in which we hold a 50% interest.
|(7
|)
|Vaccination rates are exclusive of Canadian Malartic, in which we hold a 50% interest. Vaccination rates at Canadian Malartic are in line with the high Abitibi-Témiscamingue regional rates.
|(8
|)
|Cash balances include $217.3 million available for utilization by the MARA Project.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the Company's strategy, plans, expectations, beliefs, including future financial or operating performance, results of feasibility studies, repayment of debt or updates regarding mineral reserves and mineral resources, updates regarding the Company's mines and exploration plans, belief's in connection with the NCIB, health, safety and sustainability goals, and project construction and development plans. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the Company's expectations in connection with the production and exploration, development and expansion plans at the Company's projects discussed herein being met, the impact of proposed optimizations at the Company's projects, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or change in the administration of laws, policies and practices, and the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating metal prices (such as gold, silver, copper and zinc), currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian Dollar, the Brazilian Real, the Chilean Peso and the Argentine Peso versus the United States Dollar), the impact of inflation, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in the Company's hedging program, changes in accounting policies, changes in mineral resources and mineral reserves, risks related to asset dispositions, risks related to metal purchase agreements, risks related to acquisitions, changes in project parametres as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, risks associated with infectious diseases, including COVID-19, unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, final pricing for concentrate sales, unanticipated results of future studies, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, government regulation and the risk of government expropriation or nationalization of mining operations, risks related to relying on local advisors and consultants in foreign jurisdictions, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, risks relating to joint venture operations, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of pending and outstanding litigation and labour disputes, risks related to enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO UNITED STATES INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MEASURED, INDICATED AND INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES
This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ in certain material respects from the disclosure requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For example, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. These definitions differ from the definitions in the disclosure requirements promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES
The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial performance measures to supplement its Consolidated Financial Statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS, including the following:
- Cash Costs per GEO sold;
- All-in Sustaining Costs per GEO sold;
- Net Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Before Dividends and Debt Repayment
- Average Realized Price per ounce of gold/silver sold; and
- Adjusted Net Earnings
The Company believes that these financial performance measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial performance measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management's determination of the components of non-GAAP and additional measures are evaluated on a periodic basis influenced by new items and transactions, a review of investor uses and new regulations as applicable. Any changes to the measures are duly noted and retrospectively applied as applicable.
GEO PRODUCTION AND SALES
Production and sales of silver are treated as a gold equivalent in determining a combined precious metal production or sales unit, commonly referred to as gold equivalent ounces ("GEO"). Specifically, guidance GEO produced are calculated by converting silver production to its gold equivalent using relative gold/silver metal prices at an assumed ratio and adding the converted silver production expressed in gold ounces to the ounces of gold production. Actual GEO production and sales calculations are based on an average realized gold to silver price ratio for the relevant period.
CASH COSTS AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS
The Company discloses "Cash Costs" because it understands that certain investors use this information to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS do not fully illustrate the ability of its operating mines to generate cash flows. The measures, as determined under IFRS, are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operating activities.
The measure of Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC), along with revenue from sales, is considered to be a key indicator of a company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flows from its mining operations. This data is furnished to provide additional information and is a non-GAAP financial performance measure. The terms C ash Costs per GEO sold and AISC per GEO sold are non-GAAP ratios and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial performance measures and non-GAAP ratios should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.
Cash Costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, administration, production taxes and royalties which are not based on sales or taxable income calculations, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital, development and exploration costs. The Company believes that such measure provides useful information about its underlying Cash Costs of operations. Cash Costs are computed on a weighted average basis as follows:
- Cash Costs per GEO sold - The total costs used as the numerator of the unitary calculation represent Cost of Sales excluding DDA, net of treatment and refining charges. These costs are then divided by GEO sold. Non-attributable costs will be allocated based on the relative value of revenues for each metal, which will be determined annually at the beginning of each year.
AISC figures are calculated in accordance with a standard developed by the World Gold Council ("WGC") (a non-regulatory, market development organization for the gold industry). Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
AISC per GEO sold seeks to represent total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling GEO from current operations. The total costs used as the numerator of the unitary calculation represent Cash Costs (defined above) and includes cost components of mine sustaining capital expenditures including stripping and underground mine development, corporate and mine-site general and administrative expense, sustaining mine-site exploration and evaluation expensed and capitalized and accretion and amortization of reclamation and remediation. AISC do not include capital expenditures attributable to projects or mine expansions, exploration and evaluation costs attributable to growth projects, income tax payments, borrowing costs and dividend payments. Consequently, this measure is not representative of all of the Company's cash expenditures. In addition, the calculation of AISC does not include depletion, depreciation and amortization expense as it does not reflect the impact of expenditures incurred in prior periods.
- AISC per GEO sold - reflect allocations of the aforementioned cost components on the basis that is consistent with the nature of each of the cost components to the GEO production and sales activities.
Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales to Cash Costs and AISC
|Cash Cost & AISC Reconciliation - Total
| For the three months ended
December 31, 2021
| For the three months ended
December 31, 2020
|(In millions of US Dollars except GEO sold and per GEO sold amounts)
| Total
| Total
GEO
| Non-Sustaining
|Total
| Total
GEO
|Non-Sustaining
|Cost of sales excluding DDA
|$
|180.0
|$
|180.0
|$
|—
|$
|166.8
|$
|166.8
|$
|—
|DDA
|125.7
|125.7
|—
|112.5
|112.5
|—
|Total cost of sales
|$
|305.7
|$
|305.7
|$
|—
|$
|279.3
|$
|279.3
|$
|—
|DDA
|(125.7
|)
|(125.7
|)
|—
|(112.5
|)
|(112.5
|)
|—
|Total cash costs
|$
|180.0
|$
|180.0
|$
|—
|$
|166.8
|$
|166.8
|$
|—
|AISC adjustments:
|General and administrative expenses
|20.0
|20.0
|—
|23.4
|23.4
|—
|Community costs in other operating expenses
|2.7
|2.7
|—
|1.9
|1.9
|—
|Reclamation & remediation - accretion & amortization
|8.7
|6.8
|1.8
|5.8
|5.8
|—
|Exploration capital expenditures
|19.6
|8.4
|11.1
|21.0
|11.8
|9.2
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|6.8
|0.7
|6.1
|6.0
|3.5
|2.5
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|44.4
|44.4
|—
|47.8
|47.8
|—
|Leases (IFRS 16 Adjustment)
|6.7
|6.7
|—
|4.8
|4.8
|—
|Total AISC
|$
|269.7
|$
|265.8
|GEO sold (2)
|280,409
|246,955
|Cost of sales excluding DDA per GEO sold
|$
|642
|$
|675
|DDA per GEO sold
|$
|448
|$
|455
|Total cost of sales per GEO sold
|$
|1,091
|$
|1,131
|Cash costs per GEO sold
|$
|642
|$
|675
|AISC per GEO sold
|$
|962
|$
|1,076
|Cash Cost & AISC Reconciliation - Total
| For the year ended
December 31, 2021
| For the year ended
December 31, 2020
|(In millions of US Dollars except GEO and per GEO amounts)
| Total
| Total
GEO
| Non-sustaining
|Total
| Total
GEO
|Non-Sustaining
|Cost of sales excluding DDA
|$
|695.0
|$
|695.0
|$
|—
|$
|614.1
|$
|614.1
|$
|—
|DDA
|447.9
|447.9
|—
|395.0
|395.0
|—
|Total cost of sales
|$
|1,142.9
|$
|1,142.9
|$
|—
|$
|1,009.1
|$
|1,009.1
|$
|—
|DDA
|(447.9
|)
|(447.9
|)
|—
|(395.0
|)
|(395.0
|)
|—
|Total cash costs
|$
|695.0
|$
|695.0
|$
|—
|$
|614.1
|$
|614.1
|$
|—
|AISC adjustments:
|General and administrative expenses
|74.8
|74.8
|—
|85.9
|85.9
|—
|Community costs in other operating expenses
|6.5
|6.5
|—
|6.4
|6.4
|—
|Reclamation & remediation - accretion & amortization
|34.6
|27.2
|7.4
|20.1
|20.1
|—
|Exploration capital expenditures
|68.1
|34.9
|33.2
|57.6
|41.2
|16.4
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|31.6
|2.7
|28.9
|15.1
|9.6
|5.5
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|173.7
|173.7
|—
|149.3
|149.3
|—
|Leases (IFRS 16 Adjustment)
|24.3
|24.3
|—
|20.3
|20.3
|—
|Total AISC
|$
|1,039.1
|$
|946.9
|GEO sold (2)
|1,009,262
|876,520
|Cost of sales excluding DDA per GEO sold
|$
|689
|$
|701
|DDA per GEO sold
|$
|444
|$
|451
|Total cost of sales per GEO sold
|$
|1,132
|$
|1,151
|Cash costs per GEO sold
|$
|689
|$
|701
|AISC per GEO sold
|$
|1,030
|$
|1,080
|Cash Cost & AISC Reconciliation - Operating Segments
|For the three months ended December 31, 2021
|(In millions of US Dollars except GEO sold and per GEO sold amounts)
|Total
| Malartic
GEO
| Jacobina
GEO
| Cerro Moro
GEO
| El Peñón
GEO
| Minera Florida
GEO
|Corporate & Non-Sustaining
|Cost of sales excluding DDA
|$
|180.0
|$
|61.8
|$
|22.0
|$
|40.7
|$
|37.2
|$
|18.3
|$
|—
|DDA
|125.7
|45.4
|15.2
|27.9
|22.2
|12.5
|2.5
|Total cost of sales
|$
|305.7
|$
|107.2
|$
|37.2
|$
|68.6
|$
|59.4
|$
|30.8
|$
|2.5
|DDA
|(125.7
|)
|(45.4
|)
|(15.2
|)
|(27.9
|)
|(22.2
|)
|(12.5
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Total cash costs
|$
|180.0
|$
|61.8
|$
|22.0
|$
|40.7
|$
|37.2
|$
|18.3
|$
|—
|AISC adjustments:
|General and administrative expenses
|20.0
|1.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|17.5
|Community costs in other operating expenses
|2.7
|0.9
|0.3
|1.3
|—
|—
|0.2
|Reclamation & remediation - accretion & amortization
|8.7
|3.9
|0.3
|1.2
|0.4
|0.8
|2.1
|Exploration capital expenditures
|19.6
|—
|1.8
|1.3
|2.3
|3.1
|11.1
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|6.8
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.8
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|44.4
|17.3
|4.2
|12.4
|7.1
|2.9
|0.5
|Leases (IFRS 16 Adjustment)
|6.7
|0.2
|2.4
|1.4
|1.3
|0.9
|0.5
|Total AISC
|$
|85.4
|$
|31.2
|$
|58.6
|$
|48.6
|$
|26.4
|GEO sold (2)
|91,589
|48,732
|56,087
|63,943
|20,058
|Cost of sales excluding DDA per GEO sold
|$
|676
|$
|452
|$
|726
|$
|582
|$
|911
|DDA per GEO sold
|$
|496
|$
|312
|$
|498
|$
|347
|$
|624
|Total cost of sales per GEO sold
|$
|1,171
|$
|763
|$
|1,224
|$
|929
|$
|1,535
|Cash costs per GEO sold
|$
|676
|$
|452
|$
|726
|$
|582
|$
|911
|AISC per GEO sold
|$
|931
|$
|643
|$
|1,044
|$
|761
|$
|1,313
|Cash Cost & AISC Reconciliation - Operating Segments
|For the three months ended December 31, 2020
|(In millions of US Dollars except GEO sold and per GEO sold amounts)
|Total
| Malartic
GEO
| Jacobina
GEO
| Cerro Moro
GEO
| El Peñón
GEO
| Minera Florida
GEO
|Corporate & Non-Sustaining
|Cost of sales excluding DDA
|$
|166.8
|$
|53.4
|$
|25.2
|$
|33.8
|$
|36.0
|$
|18.2
|$
|—
|DDA
|112.5
|41.5
|13.6
|25.4
|16.9
|12.5
|2.6
|Total cost of sales
|$
|279.3
|$
|94.9
|$
|38.8
|$
|59.2
|$
|52.9
|$
|30.7
|$
|2.6
|DDA
|(112.5
|)
|(41.5
|)
|(13.6
|)
|(25.4
|)
|(16.9
|)
|(12.5
|)
|(2.6
|)
|Total cash costs
|$
|166.8
|$
|53.4
|$
|25.2
|$
|33.8
|$
|36.0
|$
|18.2
|$
|—
|AISC adjustments:
|General and administrative expenses
|23.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|21.4
|Community costs in other operating expenses
|1.9
|0.1
|0.1
|1.6
|—
|—
|0.1
|Reclamation & remediation - accretion & amortization
|5.8
|2.4
|0.5
|0.7
|0.6
|1.0
|0.6
|Exploration capital expenditures
|21.0
|—
|2.0
|3.5
|4.7
|1.8
|9.0
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|6.0
|0.1
|0.1
|—
|—
|—
|6.0
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|47.8
|18.6
|5.4
|9.0
|9.9
|4.4
|0.5
|Leases (IFRS 16 Adjustment)
|4.8
|0.2
|1.0
|1.3
|1.5
|0.4
|0.4
|Total AISC
|$
|75.8
|$
|34.5
|$
|50.2
|$
|53.0
|$
|26.0
|GEO sold (2)
|84,348
|42,789
|44,101
|51,738
|23,979
|Cost of sales excluding DDA per GEO sold
|$
|634
|$
|590
|$
|768
|$
|696
|$
|760
|DDA per GEO sold
|$
|493
|$
|317
|$
|576
|$
|327
|$
|519
|Total cost of sales per GEO sold
|$
|1,126
|$
|907
|$
|1,343
|$
|1,023
|$
|1,279
|Cash costs per GEO sold
|$
|634
|$
|590
|$
|768
|$
|696
|$
|760
|AISC per GEO sold
|$
|898
|$
|807
|$
|1,139
|$
|1,025
|$
|1,087
|Cash Cost & AISC Reconciliation - Operating Segments
|For the year ended December 31, 2021
|(In millions of US Dollars except GEO and per GEO amounts)
|Total
| Malartic
GEO
| Jacobina
GEO
| Cerro Moro
GEO
| El Peñón
GEO
| Minera Florida
GEO
|Corporate & Non-Sustaining
|Cost of sales excluding DDA
|$
|695.0
|$
|231.3
|$
|105.5
|$
|130.5
|$
|150.3
|$
|77.4
|$
|—
|DDA
|447.9
|174.7
|55.4
|74.6
|85.0
|48.5
|9.7
|Total cost of sales
|$
|1,142.9
|$
|406.0
|$
|160.9
|$
|205.1
|$
|235.3
|$
|125.9
|$
|9.7
|DDA
|(447.9
|)
|(174.7
|)
|(55.4
|)
|(74.6
|)
|(85.0
|)
|(48.5
|)
|(9.7
|)
|Total cash costs
|$
|695.0
|$
|231.3
|$
|105.5
|$
|130.5
|$
|150.3
|$
|77.4
|$
|—
|AISC adjustments:
|General and administrative expenses
|74.8
|4.0
|0.7
|0.4
|0.5
|0.7
|68.5
|Community costs in other operating expenses
|6.5
|1.2
|0.9
|4.0
|—
|—
|0.4
|Reclamation & remediation - accretion & amortization
|34.6
|15.7
|1.5
|3.2
|2.0
|4.4
|7.8
|Exploration capital expenditures
|68.1
|—
|7.2
|5.6
|15.6
|6.5
|33.2
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|31.6
|0.2
|0.2
|—
|—
|—
|31.2
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|173.7
|69.2
|14.0
|39.8
|34.6
|15.2
|0.9
|Leases (IFRS 16 Adjustment)
|24.3
|0.7
|7.6
|5.4
|5.1
|3.3
|2.2
|Total AISC
|$
|322.3
|$
|137.6
|$
|188.9
|$
|208.1
|$
|107.5
|GEO sold (2)
|357,667
|186,534
|153,882
|223,375
|87,804
|Cost of sales excluding DDA per GEO sold
|$
|647
|$
|566
|$
|848
|$
|673
|$
|881
|DDA per GEO sold
|$
|488
|$
|297
|$
|485
|$
|381
|$
|553
|Total cost of sales per GEO sold
|$
|1,135
|$
|863
|$
|1,332
|$
|1,054
|$
|1,434
|Cash costs per GEO sold
|$
|647
|$
|566
|$
|848
|$
|673
|$
|881
|AISC per GEO sold
|$
|901
|$
|738
|$
|1,228
|$
|932
|$
|1,224
|Cash Cost & AISC Reconciliation - Operating Segments
|For the year ended December 31, 2020
|(In millions of US Dollars except GEO and per GEO amounts)
|Total
| Malartic
GEO
| Jacobina
GEO
| Cerro Moro
GEO
| El Peñón
GEO
| Minera Florida
GEO
|Corporate & Non-Sustaining
|Cost of sales excluding DDA
|$
|614.1
|$
|185.4
|$
|95.5
|$
|115.8
|$
|141.8
|$
|75.6
|$
|—
|DDA
|395.0
|133.4
|52.6
|86.1
|69.6
|44.2
|9.1
|Total cost of sales
|$
|1,009.1
|$
|318.8
|$
|148.1
|$
|201.8
|$
|211.4
|$
|119.8
|$
|9.1
|DDA
|(395.0
|)
|(133.4
|)
|(52.6
|)
|(86.1
|)
|(69.6
|)
|(44.2
|)
|(9.1
|)
|Total cash costs
|$
|614.1
|$
|185.4
|$
|95.5
|$
|115.8
|$
|141.8
|$
|75.6
|$
|—
|AISC adjustments:
|General and administrative expenses
|85.9
|2.5
|0.7
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
|81.3
|Community costs in other operating expenses
|6.4
|0.3
|0.7
|4.6
|—
|—
|0.8
|Reclamation & remediation - accretion & amortization
|20.1
|8.2
|2.2
|2.8
|2.2
|3.6
|1.1
|Exploration capital expenditures
|57.6
|—
|6.0
|12.6
|15.9
|7.0
|16.1
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|15.1
|0.1
|0.1
|—
|—
|—
|14.9
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|149.3
|52.5
|21.6
|29.5
|31.4
|12.6
|1.7
|Leases (IFRS 16 Adjustment)
|20.3
|0.7
|4.1
|5.0
|7.0
|1.8
|1.7
|Total AISC
|$
|249.7
|$
|130.9
|$
|170.8
|$
|198.8
|$
|101.0
|GEO sold (2)
|264,198
|175,561
|133,358
|215,667
|87,735
|Cost of sales excluding DDA per GEO sold
|$
|702
|$
|544
|$
|868
|$
|657
|$
|862
|DDA per GEO sold
|$
|505
|$
|300
|$
|645
|$
|323
|$
|503
|Total cost of sales per GEO sold
|$
|1,207
|$
|844
|$
|1,513
|$
|980
|$
|1,366
|Cash costs per GEO sold
|$
|702
|$
|544
|$
|868
|$
|657
|$
|862
|AISC per GEO sold
|$
|945
|$
|746
|$
|1,280
|$
|922
|$
|1,152
NET FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE DIVIDENDS AND DEBT REPAYMENTS
The Company uses the financial measures "Net Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Before Dividends and Debt Repayment", which are non-GAAP financial performance measures, to supplement information in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Net Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's performance with respect to its operating cash flow capacity to meet non-discretionary outflows of cash or to meet dividends and debt repayments. The presentation of Net Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow are not meant to be substitutes for the cash flow information presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. Net Free Cash Flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities adjusted for advance payments received pursuant to metal purchase agreements, non-discretionary expenditures from sustaining capital expenditures and interest paid related to the current period. Free Cash Flow further deducts remaining capital expenditures and payments for lease obligations. Reconciliations of Net Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow are provided below.
Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to non-GAAP Measures
|Three months ended December 31
|(In millions of United States Dollars)
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities
|$
|238.2
|$
|181.5
|Adjustments to operating cash flows:
|Amortization of deferred revenue
|3.5
|3.8
|Temporary suspension, standby and other incremental COVID-19 costs
|8.7
|9.2
|Non-discretionary items related to the current period
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|(44.4
|)
|(47.8
|)
|Interest paid
|(8.3
|)
|(21.3
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(5.8
|)
|(4.2
|)
|Cash used in other financing activities
|(3.5
|)
|(2.3
|)
|Net free cash flow
|$
|188.4
|$
|118.9
|Discretionary and other items impacting cash flow available for dividends and debt repayments
|Expansionary and exploration capital expenditures
|(73.6
|)
|(47.4
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) other investing activities
|5.1
|(10.0
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange of non-USD denominated cash
|(0.3
|)
|0.3
|Free cash flow before dividends and debt repayments
|$
|119.6
|$
|61.8
AVERAGE REALIZED METAL PRICES
The Company uses the financial measures "average realized gold price" and "average realized silver price", which are non-GAAP financial performance measures, to supplement in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Average realized price does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's performance vis-à-vis average market prices of metals for the period. The presentation of average realized metal prices is not meant to be a substitute for the revenue information presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measure.
Average realized metal price represents the sale price of the underlying metal before deducting treatment and refining charges, and other quotational and pricing adjustments. Average realized prices are calculated as the revenue related to each of the metals sold, i.e. gold and silver, divided by the quantity of the respective units of metals sold, i.e. gold ounce and silver ounce. Reconciliations of average realized metal prices to revenue are provided below.
Reconciliation of average realized metal prices to revenue
|For the three months ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
| Quantity
sold
| Revenue per ounce/
pound
| Revenue
(In millions of US Dollars)
| Quantity
sold
| Revenue
per ounce/
pound
| Revenue
(In millions of US Dollars)
|Gold
|242,486
|oz
|$
|1,796
|$
|435.5
|213,439
|oz
|$
|1,875
|$
|400.2
|Silver
|2,937,805
|oz
|$
|23.24
|68.3
|2,563,166
|oz
|$
|24.02
|61.6
|Revenue
|$
|503.8
|$
|461.8
|For the three months ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
| Quantity
sold
| Average Realized
Price
| Revenue
(In millions of US Dollars)
| Quantity
sold
| Average Realized
Price
| Revenue
(In millions of US Dollars)
|Gold
|242,486
|oz
|$
|1,796
|$
|435.5
|213,439
|oz
|$
|1,875
|$
|400.2
|Silver
|2,709,252
|oz
|$
|23.35
|63.3
|2,294,546
|oz
|$
|24.32
|55.8
|Silver subject to metal sales agreement*
|228,553
|oz
|$
|21.94
|5.0
|268,620
|oz
|$
|21.44
|5.8
|2,937,805
|oz
|$
|23.24
|2,563,166
|oz
|$
|24.02
|Gross revenue
|$
|503.8
|$
|461.8
|(Deduct) add:
|Deferred revenue adjustment**
|—
|—
|Other adjustments
|—
|—
|Revenue
|$
|503.8
|$
|461.8
|For the year ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
| Quantity
sold
| Revenue
per ounce/pound
| Revenue
(In millions of US Dollars)
| Quantity
sold
| Revenue
per ounce/
pound
| Revenue
(In millions of US Dollars)
|Gold
|885,293
|oz
|$
|1,799
|$
|1,592.4
|754,970
|oz
|$
|1,777
|$
|1,341.8
|Silver
|8,976,269
|oz
|$
|24.85
|223.0
|10,382,086
|oz
|$
|21.11
|219.2
|Revenue
|$
|1,815.4
|$
|1,561.0
|For the year ended December 31,
| 2021
|2020
| Quantity
sold
| Average Realized
Price
| Revenue
(In millions of US Dollars)
| Quantity
sold
| Average Realized
Price
| Revenue
(In millions of US Dollars)
|Gold
|885,293
|oz
|$
|1,799
|$
|1,592.4
|754,970
|oz
|$
|1,777
|$
|1341.8
|Silver
|7,951,386
|oz
|$
|24.85
|197.6
|9,380,951
|oz
|$
|21.04
|197.4
|Silver subject to metal sales agreement*
|1,024,883
|oz
|$
|22.59
|23.2
|1,001,135
|oz
|$
|19.91
|19.9
|8,976,269
|oz
|$
|24.59
|10,382,086
|oz
|$
|20.93
|Gross revenue
|$
|1,813.2
|$
|1,559.1
|(Deduct) add:
|Deferred revenue adjustment**
|2.4
|1.9
|Other adjustments
|(0.2
|)
|—
|Revenue
|$
|1,815.4
|$
|1,561.0
ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OR LOSS AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OR LOSS PER SHARE
The Company uses the financial measures "Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss" and the non-GAAP ratio "Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss per share" to supplement information in its Consolidated Annual Financial Statements. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. The presentation of adjusted measures and ratios are not meant to be a substitute for Net Earnings or Loss or Net Earnings or Loss per share presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss and Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss per share are calculated as net earnings excluding non-recurring items, items not related to or having a disproportionate effect on results for a particular periods and/or not directly related to the core mining business such as (a) share-based payments and other compensation, (b) unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses related to revaluation of deferred income tax asset and liability on non-monetary items, (c) unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses related to other items, (d) unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, (e) impairment losses and reversals on mineral interests and other assets, (f) deferred income tax expense (recovery) on the translation of foreign currency inter-corporate debt, (g) mark-to-market (gains) losses on other assets, (h) one-time tax adjustments to historical deferred income tax balances relating to changes in enacted tax rates, (i) reorganization costs, (j) non-recurring provisions, (k) (gains) losses on sale of assets, (l) any other non-recurring adjustments and the tax impact of any of these adjustments calculated at the statutory effective rate for the same jurisdiction as the adjustment. Non-recurring adjustments from unusual events or circumstances are reviewed from time to time based on materiality and the nature of the event or circumstance. Earnings adjustments for the comparative period reflect both continuing and discontinued operations.
The terms "Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss" and "Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss per share" do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management uses these measures for internal valuation of the core mining performance for the period and to assist with planning and forecasting of future operations. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss and Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss per share provide useful information to investors because they exclude non-recurring items, items not related to or not indicative of current or future periods' results and/or not directly related to the core mining business and are a better indication of the Company's profitability from operations as evaluated by internal management and the board of directors. The items excluded from the computation of Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss and Adjusted Net Earnings or Loss per share, which are otherwise included in the determination of Net Earnings or Loss and Net Earnings or Loss per share prepared in accordance with IFRS, are items that the Company does not consider to be meaningful in evaluating the Company's past financial performance or the future prospects and may hinder a comparison of its period-to-period profitability. A reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings is included earlier in this news release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Yamana Gold Provides 2022-2024 Guidance and an Update to Its Ten-Year Outlook Highlighting a Sustainable Production Platform With Significant Growth
YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") herein provides 2022, 2023 and 2024 production guidance, 2022 cost guidance and an update to its ten-year outlook.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Company is maintaining its 2022 production guidance and expects production not to be less than 1,000,000 gold equivalent ounces ("GEO") (2) . For 2023, the Company is increasing its production guidance from 1,000,000 GEO (2) to 1,030,000 GEO (2) . The Company sees further near-term growth continuing in 2024 with production increasing to 1,060,000 GEO (2) .
- For 2022, the Company expects total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and AISC (1) not to exceed $1,215, $725 and $1,080 per GEO (2) respectively. Over the three-year guidance period, the Company is expecting the increase in GEO (2) production to have a positive impact on costs. In particular, the Company's lowest-cost operation, Jacobina, is a significant contributor to the increase in production over the guidance period, and consequently the Company anticipates this will drive down the average cost of production, improving overall margins and cash flow.
- The Company introduced a inaugural longer-term, ten-year outlook last year to demonstrate the confidence it has in the sustainability of its production platform and in the long mine lives of its assets. Exploration successes have provided significant support for the ten-year outlook and those successes underpin that outlook this year with a greater certainty than when it was first introduced. The Company expects to provide a formal update on its longer-term ten-year outlook every other year to allow more time for exploration, mineral resource conversion and evaluation of the foregoing to longer-term production plans. The Company anticipates delivering the next update to its ten-year outlook in 2023, and expects it will increase its sustainable baseline annual production at current operations from 1,000,000 GEO (2) to at least 1,050,000 GEO (2) from 2025. Further, the growth potential of 1,200,000 GEO (2) outlined in the previously announced ten-year outlook remains a conservative target with preliminary evaluations identifying a number of opportunities which together could increase production to as high as 1,500,000 GEO (2) within the ten-year outlook horizon, and could meaningfully extend the production platform beyond the ten-year timeframe. The opportunities identified for growth to reach as high as 1,500,000 GEO (2) remain within the Company's existing portfolio of assets and are exclusive of further potential growth beyond this level from MARA, Suyai and opportunities within the generative exploration portfolio.
- While the Company provides a ten-year outlook, its existing asset base has the potential to sustain production well beyond this timeframe. Canadian Malartic and Jacobina both have multi-decade mine lives, Wasamac has a strategic mine life of at least 15 years, and El Peñón and Minera Florida have a strong track record of mineral reserve replacement, and have actually grown mineral reserves in recent years. Cerro Moro also notably achieved mineral reserve replacement for the first time this year, establishing what we expect to be an ongoing trend, similar to the mineral reserves replacement cycle established at the Company's more mature operations.
- The Company remains well-positioned to fund all exploration, expansions, projects and opportunities identified in its guidance and decade-long outlook using available cash and cash flow from operations.
Three-Year Production Guidance
The following table presents the Company's total gold, silver and GEO (2) production expectation in 2022, 2023 and 2024, which demonstrates year-over-year production growth, starting at 1,000,000 GEO (2) and increasing to 1,060,000 GEO (2) by 2024. This 3% and 6% production growth exceeds the guidance provided last year and the budgets on which that guidance was based.
Due to mine development and sequencing for 2022, the Company expects a evenly weighted production weighting between the first half and the second half of the year, instead of a stronger second half weighting as was customary in prior years. However, the first quarter is expected to be the lowest production quarter of the year, as Jacobina ramps up to 8,500 tonnes per day ("tpd") and due to the temporary disruption to operations during the first three weeks of January at Minera Florida.
The following tables present actual production for 2021 and production guidance for 2022, 2023 and 2024. While the Company provides production guidance within a range of +/- 3% by mine and overall, the following presents the production levels by year in that range which management expects to meet or exceed for the particular year.
|(000's ounces)
|2021 Actual
|2022 Guidance
|2023 Guidance
|2024 Guidance
|Total gold production
|885
|870
|910
|930
|Total silver production
|9,169
|9,500
|8,650
|9,400
|Total GEO production (2)
|1,011
|1,000
|1,030
|1,060
| (000's ounces)
|Gold
|2021 Actual
|2022 Guidance
|2023 Guidance
|2024 Guidance
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|357
|320
|330
|340
|Jacobina
|186
|195
|230
|230
|Cerro Moro
|80
|95
|95
|95
|El Peñón
|176
|170
|165
|165
|Minera Florida
|85
|90
|90
|100
|Total
|885
|870
|910
|930
| (000's ounces)
|Silver
|2021 Actual
|2022 Guidance
|2023 Guidance
|2024 Guidance
|Cerro Moro
|5,582
|5,300
|4,400
|4,450
|El Peñón
|3,587
|4,200
|4,250
|4,950
|Total
|9,169
|9,500
|8,650
|9,400
| (000's ounces)
|GEO (2)
|2021 Actual
|2022 Guidance
|2023 Guidance
|2024 Guidance
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|357
|320
|330
|340
|Jacobina
|186
|195
|230
|230
|Cerro Moro
|156
|169
|156
|157
|El Peñón
|226
|228
|224
|234
|Minera Florida
|85
|90
|90
|100
|Total
|1,011
|1,000
|1,030
|1,060
2022 Cost Guidance
The Company has assumed an expected average year-over-year consolidated cost impact in the range of 3% at its wholly owned operations, including the impact of inflation. At Canadian Malartic, costs are expected to increase over 2021 as reflected in the previously disclosed longer term mine plan, mostly due to lower production and increased strip ratio.
Cost pressures from inflation are expected to be moderate as the transitory impacts of commodity-linked consumables and COVID-related supply chain disruptions ease. At the Company's operations, the impact of inflation on costs is expected to be partially offset by the related devaluation of local currencies, in which the majority of expenses are incurred. Furthermore, the Company has experienced a more modest exposure to inflation given the lower relative exposure to consumables at its portfolio of primarily lower tonnage underground operations and access to lower cost renewable energy versus carbon-based sources of power. At this time, the Company is not experiencing any significant inflationary pressure on capital costs, and the Company believes that its assumptions relating to forecast capital costs remain valid.
Over the three-year guidance period, the Company is expecting a 6% increase in GEO production that is anticipated to have a positive impact on consolidated costs. In particular, the Company's lowest-cost operation, Jacobina, is a significant contributor to the increase in production over the guidance period, and consequently the Company anticipates this will drive down the average cost of production, improving overall margins and cash flow.
The Company anticipates that it will continue to incur some costs in relation to COVID-19 in the near future. Total costs are expected to be approximately $10.0 million for 2022, or approximately $10 per GEO (2) sold on a consolidated basis. The bulk of the COVID-19 costs are expected at Cerro Moro and El Peñón, in relation to additional transportation, testing and sanitation requirements, at approximately $4.0 million and $3.0 million, respectively. COVID-19 costs are not included in the below disclosure as they are currently excluded from total cost of sales per GEO sold (2) , cash costs (1) per GEO sold (2) and AISC (1) per GEO sold (2) .
The following table presents actual costs for 2021 and cost guidance for 2022. While the Company provides cost guidance within a range of +/- 1.5% overall, with some mines having slightly wider and narrower ranges, the following presents the cost levels in those ranges which management expects to meet or be below for 2022.
| Total cost of sales
per GEO sold (2)
| Cash costs (1)
per GEO sold (2)
| AISC (1)
per GEO sold (2)
| 2021
Actual
| 2022
Guidance
| 2021
Actual
| 2022
Guidance
| 2021
Actual
| 2022
Guidance
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|$
|1,135
|$
|1,320
|$
|647
|$
|760
|$
|901
|$
|1,030
|Jacobina
|$
|863
|$
|845
|$
|566
|$
|555
|$
|738
|$
|760
|Cerro Moro
|$
|1,332
|$
|1,420
|$
|848
|$
|940
|$
|1,228
|$
|1,285
|El Peñón
|$
|1,054
|$
|1,170
|$
|673
|$
|660
|$
|932
|$
|885
|Minera Florida
|$
|1,434
|$
|1,280
|$
|881
|$
|740
|$
|1,224
|$
|1,135
|Total (i)
|$
|1,132
|$
|1,215
|$
|689
|$
|725
|$
|1,030
|$
|1,080
(i) Total AISC includes additional non-mine site specific costs primarily comprised of corporate G&A and exploration expenditures.
The following table presents expansionary capital, sustaining capital, and total exploration spending for 2021 and guidance for 2022 by mine:
|Expansionary capital
|Sustaining capital
|Total exploration
|(In millions of US Dollars)
|2021 Actual
| 2022
Guidance
|2021 Actual
| 2022
Guidance
|2021 Actual
| 2022
Guidance
|Canadian Malartic (50%)
|$
|50.1
|$
|114.0
|$
|69.2
|$
|70.0
|$
|15.9
|$
|14.0
|Jacobina
|28.1
|37.0
|14.0
|24.0
|9.5
|15.0
|Cerro Moro
|1.2
|1.0
|39.8
|41.0
|17.3
|18.0
|El Peñón
|7.8
|3.0
|34.6
|28.0
|18.8
|20.0
|Minera Florida
|22.6
|11.0
|15.2
|20.0
|10.0
|12.0
|MARA (i)
|14.3
|13.0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wasamac
|6.7
|15.0
|—
|—
|6.9
|10.0
|Other capital
|0.8
|3.0
|0.9
|2.0
|—
|—
|Other exploration expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10.7
|6.0
|Other capitalized exploration
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10.6
|15.0
|Total
|$
|131.6
|$
|197.0
|$
|173.7
|$
|185.0
|$
|99.7
|$
|110.0
(i) MARA actuals for 2021 and guidance for 2022 in this table are disclosed at the Company's 56.25% interest, and not at 100%, as consolidated and disclosed in other CAPEX tables. MARA expansionary capital is due to work associated with the advancement of the project including the feasibility study, EIA and other related work.
Approximately 60% of the Company's expected exploration investment is capital in nature.
The following table presents other expenditure results in 2021 and expectations for 2022:
|(In millions of US Dollars)
|2021 Actual
|2022 Guidance
|Total DDA
|$
|447.9
|$
|500 - 520
|Cash based G&A (i)
|$
|70.8
|$
|75.0
|Cash income taxes paid (ii)
|$
|151.0
|$
|145 - 165
(i) Cash based G&A excludes $4.0 million of non-cash stock based compensation expense, included in G&A as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for 2021 actuals.
(ii) 2022 guidance is based on $1,800 gold price and $25.00 silver price as per guidance assumption table below.
TEN-YEAR PRODUCTION OUTLOOK
On January 25, 2021, the Company introduced its longer-term, ten-year production outlook to demonstrate the confidence it has in the sustainability of its production platform and in the long mine lives of its assets. In its inaugural outlook the Company announced a baseline annual production of 1,000,000 GEO (2) from current operations and with growth to 1,200,000 GEO (2) by approximately 2028 from its Wasamac development project.
Opportunities for Further Growth from Operating Assets and Wasamac
Since the announcement of its inaugural ten-year outlook, exploration successes have provided significant support for the outlook and those successes underpin that outlook this year with a greater certainty than when it was first introduced. The Company expects to provide a more formal update on its longer-term ten-year outlook every other year to allow more time for exploration, mineral resource conversion and evaluation of the foregoing to longer-term production plans and anticipates delivering this again in 2023 subsequent to further analysis on several longer-term growth opportunities. In its next updated outlook, the Company expects it will increase its sustainable baseline annual production at current operations from 1,000,000 GEO (2) to at least 1,050,000 GEO (2) from 2025. Further, the growth potential of 1,200,000 GEO (2) outlined in the previously announced ten-year outlook remains a conservative target as the Company has significant production upside at its operating mines and at its Wasamac project. Preliminary evaluations have identified a number of opportunities for further growth, including the potential for a Phase 4 expansion at Jacobina, the potential plant expansion and heap leach project at Cerro Moro, the addition of the new South Deeps discovery into the mine plan at El Peñón and the possible addition of a second shaft and further production from upper ore-bodies accessed by the ramp at Odyssey. At Wasamac there remains the potential for higher production levels from Wildcat, Wildcat South and the highly prospective Francoeur, Arntfield and Lac Fortune properties. Assuming all of these identified opportunities are advanced, the Company's production potential could reach up to 1,500,000 GEO within the ten-year outlook horizon, and meaningfully extend that production profile beyond the ten-year timeframe.
Additional Opportunities Not Included in the Ten-Year Outlook
The Company has additional compelling development projects in its pipeline with the potential to drive significant long-term production upside towards the end of the current decade and beyond. These include the MARA Project, one of the largest copper-gold projects in the world which Yamana owns 56.25% and which has an average annual production of 556 million pounds of copper equivalent (100% basis) during its first ten years. In addition, the Suyai Project is a large gold project in Chubut Province, Argentina, that is projected to reach production of up to 250,000 ounces annually in its first eight years. In Brazil, the Company is expanding the known oxide mineral resource base at Lavra Velha, and the deposit is being evaluated as a potential open pit prospect relying on heap leaching for recovery. Further, Jacobina Norte is a highly-prospective property that lies contiguous to and north of the Company's prolific Jacobina mine, with preliminary results showing excellent potential for the discovery of standalone Jacobina-type mineralization and the addition of a new mine along the greenstone basin. These opportunities remain outside of the growth outlined in the ten-year outlook.
Additional details on each operation and project are provided below.
Summary of Ten-Year Outlook by Mine
Canadian Malartic and Odyssey
At Canadian Malartic, production will transition from the open pit to the underground between 2023 to 2029.
As outlined in the National Instrument 43-101 technical report, completed in March 2021, the Odyssey underground project supports a mine life to at least 2039 with annual gold production of 500,000 to 600,000 ounces when fully ramped up on a 100% basis. As of December 31, 2021, the Odyssey Project contains 2.35 million ounces of gold in Indicated Mineral Resources and 13.15 million ounces of gold in Inferred Mineral Resources on a 100% basis, of which 7.3 million ounces, or approximately 47%, is included in the technical report mine plan. Opportunities exist for supplemental production sources to increase throughput beyond the 20,000 tpd as outlined in its 2021 technical report and utilize the excess process capacity of the 60,000 tpd Canadian Malartic plant. Exploration drilling of the East Gouldie Extension and parallel structures, while widely spaced, indicate that a corridor of mineralization extends at least 1.3 kilometres to the east of East Gouldie. Although at the very early stages, these results suggest the potential for a second production shaft that could increase throughput over the longer term. Open pit and underground exploration targets within the Canadian Malartic land package present additional potential ore sources.
Wasamac
At Wasamac, the underground gold project remains on track for first gold production in the fourth quarter of 2026 and commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2027. Wasamac is designed as a modern underground operation with a small footprint and almost all surface infrastructure located on the north of Route 117 highway, away from the neighbouring community. Use of an underground conveyor, electric mining equipment and high-efficiency ventilation fans to minimize energy use and carbon emissions, with further electrification planned as new technology becomes commercially available between now and project execution. Ore will be processed through a new processing plant at a planned average throughput of 7,000 tpd and tailings will be deposited underground as paste fill and in a filtered dry-stack tailings storage facility. Following a rapid production ramp-up in its first year, Wasamac will sustain gold production of approximately 200,000 ounces per year for at least the following four years. Including the ramp-up phase, average annual production for the first five years of operation is expected to be 184,000 ounces. There is also excellent exploration potential and opportunities for higher throughput and higher recovery than currently envisaged. Ongoing exploration, including exciting targets at Wildcat, Wildcat South, Francoeur, Arntfield, and Lac Fortune, have the potential to further grow the mineral inventory which is expected to support a production platform of 200,000 ounces per year with AISC (1) below $850 per ounce over a mine life of at least 15 years.
El Peñón
At El Peñón, the Company has a high degree of confidence that it will continue to replace mineral reserves through new discoveries and infill drilling on several major veins, thereby maintaining mine life visibility for at least another ten years. The ten-year outlook assumes a processing rate between 3,500 tpd to 3,700 tpd with annual production of between 220,000 GEO (2) and 230,000 GEO (2) . The plant however has a processing capacity of up to 4,200 tpd and reaching that capacity would not require any additional capital spending. This higher plant capacity processing rate could support an annual production platform of between 250,000 GEO (2) to 270,000 GEO (2) which is not currently considered in the Company's ten-year outlook. The outlook remains fully supported by mineral reserves and mineral resources. District-scale exploration work completed during the year yielded positive results, and opens up a new, large area of high exploration potential, suggesting a significant expansion of the highly productive El Peñón vein system south of the existing mine. Such expansion of the vein system could in turn meet the objective of increasing production at a site that has significant excess plant capacity. Notably, the new South Deeps discovery appears to have similar geology to the wide veins El Peñón was mining when GEO (2) production was materially higher.
Minera Florida
At Minera Florida, robust exploration results are expected to drive incremental production growth given the mine's low-cost opportunity to increase capacity at its existing processing plant. The current throughput of 74,500 has the potential to increase to 100,000 tonnes per month by 2025, which would increase annual gold production to approximately 120,000 ounces as early as 2027. Preliminary studies indicate that the capacity of the processing plant can be increased to approximately 90,000 tonnes per month with just incremental adjustments.
Cerro Moro
The Company expects production at Cerro Moro will maintain a sustainable level of 160,000 GEO (2) for the next ten-years. If the Company successfully developed both the plant expansion and heap leach projects, which represent significant upside opportunities, along with conversion of the exploration targets to mineral resources, Cerro Moro could produce at least 200,000 GEO (2) per year. This upside would be beyond the current ten-year outlook, which is expected to be sustainable from mineral reserves mine life, ongoing exploration successes and mineral reserve replacement.
Jacobina
At Jacobina, with its phased expansion strategy, the Company anticipates the mine will be a multi-decade, low-cost operation. The Phase 2 expansion will increase throughput to 8,500 tpd and raise annual production to 230,000 ounces. Beyond Phase 2, the Company plans to implement a Phase 3 expansion which, for a modest cost, would increase throughput to 10,000 tpd and raise annual production to 270,000 ounces. While Phase 3 was originally planned for 2027, the Company is considering bringing this forward given the success of Phase 2 to date and the receipt of the necessary permit. Beyond this growth incorporated in the ten-year outlook, the Company sees significant opportunities to grow its regional presence and continue to build the world-class Jacobina Complex. To this end, the Company is now considering a Phase 4 expansion on the back of another year of significant mineral reserves and mineral resource growth. Phase 4 would involve an expansion of the existing processing plant to a throughput of up to 15,000 tpd, which would add an extra 100,000 ounces beyond what is currently included in the ten-year outlook. The Company believes that the current mine, with the addition of two independent mining sectors (such as Joao Belo Sul) can support the higher throughput rate and has initiated a study to explore the plant expansion, mine sequencing, haulage optimization, tailings, and permitting amongst other salient items.
For further information on the efforts and successes undertaken and achieved in 2021 which support the Company's ten-year outlook, please refer to the announcement issued February 17, 2022 titled: 'Yamana Gold reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2021 results with record cash flows driven by standout production.'
GUIDANCE ASSUMPTIONS
Key assumptions, in relation to guidance, are presented in the table below.
Guidance Assumptions and 2022 Sensitivity Impact
|Impact of Change to 2022 Guidance Assumptions
|2021 Actual (i)
|2022 Guidance
| Change to 2022
Guidance
Assumptions
|AISC (1) /GEO
| Earnings before
Taxes
($M)
| Change in Cash
($M)
|GEO Ratio
|72.55
|72.00
|Gold
|$1,800
|$ 1,800
|$50
|$5
|$43.0
|$32.0
|Silver
|$25
|$ 25
|$1.00
|($6)
|$8.0
|$6.0
|USD-CAD (ii)
|1.25
|1.26
|5
|%
|($16)
|$12.0
|$19.0
|USD-BRL (ii)
|5.40
|5.50
|5
|%
|($4)
|$3.0
|$4.0
|USD-CLP (ii)
|759.07
|825.00
|5
|%
|($6)
|$4.0
|$6.0
|USD-ARS (ii)
|95.10
|130.00
|5
|%
|($3)
|$2.0
|$2.0
(i) Actual metal prices and exchange rates shown in the table above are the average metal prices and exchange rates for the year ended December 31, 2021.
(ii) Change represents a US Dollar appreciation in relation to the foreign currency.
The Company notes that it guides on GEO production and costs based on a particular assumption of gold and silver prices. Although underlying gold and silver production does not change with the fluctuation in gold and silver prices, the change in the GEO ratio from such fluctuations may result in a different GEO production than that guided. For comparability, the Company kept the GEO ratio for the guidance period at 72.0, consistent with what was used in last year's guidance, in line with 2021 actuals, and because the Company expects that silver will perform at least as well as gold in 2022. At the spot GEO ratio of approximately 80.0, the calculation of expected 2022 production would be modestly lower, although the underlying production of gold and silver would not change. Further, at the spot GEO ratio, costs on a per GEO basis would be modestly higher. Please refer to the sensitivity impact table for further details.
The Company may enter into forward contracts or other risk management strategies, from time to time, to hedge against the risk of an increase in the value of foreign currencies in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Please refer to the Foreign Exchange Hedging Section of this release below.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE HEDGING
As at December 31, 2021, the Company had zero-cost collar contracts, which allow the Company to participate in exchange rate movements between two strikes, as follows:
|Average call price (i)
|Average put strike price (i)
|Total (millions) (ii)
|Brazilian Real to USD
|January - December 2022
|R$5.25
|R$5.71
|R$192.0
|Chilean Peso to USD
|January - December 2022
|CLP$750.00
|CLP$850.75
|CLP$62,400.0
(i) R$ = Brazilian Reais, CLP$ = Chilean Pesos.
(ii) Evenly split by month.
In addition, as at December 31, 2021, the Company had forward contracts as follows:
|Average forward price (i)
|Total (millions) (ii)
|Brazilian Real to USD
|January - December 2022
|R$5.4925
|R$192.0
|Chilean Peso to USD
|January - December 2022
|CLP$798.69
|CLP$62,400.0
(i) R$ = Brazilian Reais, CLP$ = Chilean Pesos.
(ii) Evenly split by month.
Qualified Persons
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier (P. Geo and Senior Director, Geology and Mineral Resources). Sébastien Bernier is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Call: 416-815-0220
Call: 1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com
FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 203 727 1000
Email: Yamana.gold@fticonsulting.com
Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888
Joh. Berenberg Gossler & Co. KG (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
END NOTES
|(1
|)
|This is a non-GAAP financial performance measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section included at the end of this news release.
|(2
|)
|GEO is calculated as the sum of gold ounces and the gold equivalent of silver ounces using a ratio of 72.55 for the year ended December 31, 2021. GEO calculations for actuals are based on an average market gold to silver price ratio for the relevant period. Guidance GEO assumes gold ounces plus the equivalent of silver ounces using a ratio of 72.00.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, including, without limitation, its 2022, 2023 and 2024 production guidance, 2022 cost guidance and an update to its ten-year outlook; the Company's expectation that it will provide a detailed update on its longer-term ten-year outlook every other year and anticipates delivering this again in 2023; and opportunities for growth. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include unforeseen impacts on cash flow, monetization initiatives, and available residual cash, the outcome of planned technical studies, production and exploration, development, optimizations and expansion plans at the Company's projects, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or change in the administration of laws, policies and practices, and the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating metal prices (such as gold, silver and zinc), currency exchange rates (such as the Brazilian Real, the Chilean Peso and the Argentine Peso versus the United States Dollar), the impact of inflation, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in the Company's hedging program, changes in accounting policies, changes in mineral resources and mineral reserves, risks related to asset dispositions, risks related to metal purchase agreements, risks related to acquisitions, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, final pricing for concentrate sales, unanticipated results of future studies, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, government regulation and the risk of government expropriation or nationalization of mining operations, risks related to relying on local advisors and consultants in foreign jurisdictions, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, risks relating to joint venture or jointly owned operations, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of pending and outstanding litigation and labour disputes, risks related to enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES
The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial performance measures to supplement its Consolidated Financial Statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS, including the following:
- Cash Costs per GEO sold;
- All-in Sustaining Costs per GEO sold;
The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial performance measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management's determination of the components of non-GAAP and additional measures are evaluated on a periodic basis influenced by new items and transactions, a review of investor uses and new regulations as applicable. Any changes to the measures are duly noted and retrospectively applied as applicable.
GEO PRODUCTION AND SALES
Production and sales of silver are treated as a gold equivalent in determining a combined precious metal production or sales unit, commonly referred to as gold equivalent ounces ("GEO"). Specifically, guidance GEO produced are calculated by converting silver production to its gold equivalent using relative gold/silver metal prices at an assumed ratio and adding the converted silver production expressed in gold ounces to the ounces of gold production. Actual GEO production and sales calculations are based on an average realized gold to silver price ratio for the relevant period.
CASH COSTS AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS
The Company discloses "Cash Costs" because it understands that certain investors use this information to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS do not fully illustrate the ability of its operating mines to generate cash flows. The measures, as determined under IFRS, are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operating activities.
The measure of Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC), along with revenue from sales, is considered to be a key indicator of a company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flows from its mining operations. This data is furnished to provide additional information and is a non-GAAP financial performance measure. The terms C ash Costs per GEO sold and AISC per GEO sold do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.
Cash Costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, administration, production taxes and royalties which are not based on sales or taxable income calculations, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital, development and exploration costs. The Company believes that such measure provides useful information about its underlying Cash Costs of operations. Cash Costs are computed on a weighted average basis as follows:
- Cash Costs per GEO sold - The total costs used as the numerator of the unitary calculation represent Cost of Sales excluding DDA, net of treatment and refining charges. These costs are then divided by GEO sold. Non-attributable costs will be allocated based on the relative value of revenues for each metal, which will be determined annually at the beginning of each year.
AISC figures are calculated in accordance with a standard developed by the World Gold Council ("WGC") (a non-regulatory, market development organization for the gold industry). Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
AISC per sold seeks to represent total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling GEO from current operations. The total costs used as the numerator of the unitary calculation represent Cash Costs (defined above) and includes cost components of mine sustaining capital expenditures including stripping and underground mine development, corporate and mine-site general and administrative expense, sustaining mine-site exploration and evaluation expensed and capitalized and accretion and amortization of reclamation and remediation. AISC do not include capital expenditures attributable to projects or mine expansions, exploration and evaluation costs attributable to growth projects, income tax payments, borrowing costs and dividend payments. Consequently, this measure is not representative of all of the Company's cash expenditures. In addition, the calculation of AISC does not include depletion, depreciation and amortization expense as it does not reflect the impact of expenditures incurred in prior periods.
- AISC per GEO sold - reflect allocations of the aforementioned cost components on the basis that is consistent with the nature of each of the cost components to the GEO production and sales activities.
Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales to Cash Costs and AISC
|Cash Cost & AISC Reconciliation - Total
|For the year ended December 31, 2021
|(In millions of US Dollars except GEO and per GEO amounts)
|Total
| Total
GEO
|Non-sustaining
|Cost of sales excluding DDA
|$
|695.0
|$
|695.0
|$
|—
|DDA
|447.9
|447.9
|—
|Total cost of sales
|$
|1,142.9
|$
|1,142.9
|$
|—
|DDA
|(447.9
|)
|(447.9
|)
|—
|Total cash costs
|$
|695.0
|$
|695.0
|$
|—
|AISC adjustments:
|General and administrative expenses
|74.8
|74.8
|—
|Community costs in other operating expenses
|6.5
|6.5
|—
|Reclamation & remediation - accretion & amortization
|34.6
|27.2
|7.4
|Exploration capital expenditures
|68.1
|34.9
|33.2
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|31.6
|2.7
|28.9
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|173.7
|173.7
|—
|Leases (IFRS 16 Adjustment)
|24.3
|24.3
|—
|Total AISC
|$
|1,039.1
|GEO sold (2)
|1,009,262
|Cost of sales excluding DDA per GEO sold
|$
|689
|DDA per GEO sold
|$
|444
|Total cost of sales per GEO sold
|$
|1,132
|Cash costs per GEO sold
|$
|689
|AISC per GEO sold
|$
|1,030
|Cash Cost & AISC Reconciliation - Operating Segments
|For the year ended December 31, 2021
|(In millions of US Dollars except GEO and per GEO amounts)
|Total
| Malartic
GEO
| Jacobina
GEO
| Cerro Moro
GEO
| El Peñón
GEO
| Minera Florida
GEO
| Corporate &
Non-Sustaining
|Cost of sales excluding DDA
|$
|695.0
|$
|231.3
|$
|105.5
|$
|130.5
|$
|150.3
|$
|77.4
|$
|—
|DDA
|447.9
|174.7
|55.4
|74.6
|85.0
|48.5
|9.7
|Total cost of sales
|$
|1,142.9
|$
|406.0
|$
|160.9
|$
|205.1
|$
|235.3
|$
|125.9
|$
|9.7
|DDA
|(447.9
|)
|(174.7
|)
|(55.4
|)
|(74.6
|)
|(85.0
|)
|(48.5
|)
|(9.7
|)
|Total cash costs
|$
|695.0
|$
|231.3
|$
|105.5
|$
|130.5
|$
|150.3
|$
|77.4
|$
|—
|AISC adjustments:
|General and administrative expenses
|74.8
|4.0
|0.7
|0.4
|0.5
|0.7
|68.5
|Community costs in other operating expenses
|6.5
|1.2
|0.9
|4.0
|—
|—
|0.4
|Reclamation & remediation - accretion & amortization
|34.6
|15.7
|1.5
|3.2
|2.0
|4.4
|7.8
|Exploration capital expenditures
|68.1
|—
|7.2
|5.6
|15.6
|6.5
|33.2
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|31.6
|0.2
|0.2
|—
|—
|—
|31.2
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|173.7
|69.2
|14.0
|39.8
|34.6
|15.2
|0.9
|Leases (IFRS 16 Adjustment)
|24.3
|0.7
|7.6
|5.4
|5.1
|3.3
|2.2
|Total AISC
|$
|322.3
|$
|137.6
|$
|188.9
|$
|208.1
|$
|107.5
|GEO sold (2)
|357,667
|186,534
|153,882
|223,375
|87,804
|Cost of sales excluding DDA per GEO sold
|$
|647
|$
|566
|$
|848
|$
|673
|$
|881
|DDA per GEO sold
|$
|488
|$
|297
|$
|485
|$
|381
|$
|553
|Total cost of sales per GEO sold
|$
|1,135
|$
|863
|$
|1,332
|$
|1,054
|$
|1,434
|Cash costs per GEO sold
|$
|647
|$
|566
|$
|848
|$
|673
|$
|881
|AISC per GEO sold
|$
|901
|$
|738
|$
|1,228
|$
|932
|$
|1,224
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
