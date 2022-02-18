Newrange Gold Corp.

Drilling commences at North Birch. As expected, Newrange has commenced drilling at the North Birch project in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in the Red Lake Mining area of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Approximately 2,000 meters of drilling is planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometer strike length of the main target horizon. Well defined targets. In April 2021, Newrange completed an induced ...

NRG:CA