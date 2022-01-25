Newrange Gold Corp.

North Birch and Argosy drilling programs. Drilling at North Birch is expected to begin in early February with at least five holes planned along approximately three kilometers of strike on the main target horizon. At the past-producing Argosy gold mine, first phase drilling will begin in March and test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings and the continuity of other veins. Geophysical surveys inform drilling at North Birch. In April 2021, Newrange completed an induced polarization (IP) survey over the eastern portion of the North Birch project area covering the main target horizon. The survey revealed several well-defined chargeability anomalies which will be targeted for drilling that coincide with the target horizon along the limb of the sheared and folded iron formation. A LiDAR survey conducted last summer revealed a pronounced break in the topography reflecting an 8-kilometer-long shear zone along the main fold limb of the iron formation. Going deeper at Argosy. At the historic Argosy mine, only four veins were mined to a maximum depth of about 270 meters. Drilling in 2003 and 2004 intersected gold mineralization to a depth of 400 meters, including 10.46 grams of gold per tonne over 2.98 meters and 14.15 grams of gold per tonne over 1.65 meters, indicating that mineralization continues at depth. Newrange has compiled information from 72 historic drill holes in conjunction with outlines of the underground mine workings to complete a preliminary three-dimensional model that is being used to better understand Argosy's vein system and assist in planning the drill program. Rating is Outperform. We think 2022 will be an eventful year for Newrange as the focus moves to its properties in the Birch-Uchi Belt in Ontario. We believe the drilling program could help investors better understand the significant potential of both projects. We anticipate additional drilling at the company's Pamlico project in Nevada during the second quarter of 2022. Read More >>
Newrange Gold
Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV:NRG,OTCQB:NRGOF,FWB:X6C) is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company is focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties with near term resource and mine development potential in highly favorable jurisdictions.
In Nevada, Newrange Gold holds the Pamlico high-grade gold project located in Mineral County. The property is notable for its historic high-grade underground gold production at the Pamlico mine, which was operated in the late 1880s. Newrange's drilling at the site has returned results of 6.1 meters grading 97.94 g/t gold including 1.5 meters at 340.9 g/t gold.
Since acquiring the project in 2016, Newrange Gold has conducted extensive exploration work focused primarily on the Merritt zone including surface and underground mapping and sampling, surveys and three phases of drilling covering 47 holes. The company has also completed structural interpretation and 3D modeling from the drilling data. The Merritt area represents less than one half of one percent of the entire property and the company's goal is to replicate its modeling of the complex mineralization across the property.
Newrange Gold's current exploration work is focused on developing a maiden resource estimate for the property, which is expected to be released in early H2 2019. The company is currently completing an extensive exploration program comprised of underground surveying, mapping and sampling, drilling, trenching, surface mapping and sampling, a bulk sampling and metallurgical studies.
Through the company's metallurgical testing, Newrange Gold has determined that the Pamlico project has high gold recovery rates of up to 97.1 percent across all grade ranges. The mineralization is amenable to heap leach processing, which would result in a smaller processing facility. This would significantly reduce permitting requirements as well as CAPEX and OPEX costs, if the property is put into production.
Newrange Gold's Company Highlights
- Highly-prospective, district-scale Pamlico property in mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.
- The Pamlico project has high gold recovery rates of up to 97.1 percent across all grade ranges.
- North Birch gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, providing Newrange with exposure to another stable gold mining jurisdiction
- Metallurgical testing shows that the Pamlico property has open pit and/or underground mining potential.
- An extensive exploration program on the Pamlico property is currently underway.
- Newrange Gold expects to release a maiden resource estimate for the property in early H2 2019.
- Tight share structure.
- Experienced management with proven history.
- Growing portfolio of gold properties.
- Recently closed the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of northwestern Ontario.
Newrange Gold Pamlico Gold Project
The Pamlico gold project is located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, in the Walker Lane gold trend, one of Nevada's largest and most productive gold regions. The property covers 1,670 hectares and includes a number of historic past-producing mines.
Visible gold dominates the high-grade mineralization which occurs in thoroughly oxidized and brecciated quartz veins. A total of 103 drill holes (8,487 meters) were completed on the property between 1993 and 2010, by three previous operators. Numerous historic drill holes contain high-grade gold intercepts. Highlights are included in the table below.
Since acquiring the district, Newrange Gold has completed 47 highly successful shallow reverse circulation (RC) drill holes ranging in depth from 90 meters to roughly 300 meters that confirm near surface, oxide high-grade structurally controlled gold mineralization and also identify previously unrecognized potential for large disseminated mineralization in “halos" surrounding the higher-grade zones.
Select drill intercepts from Newrange Gold's Pamlico drilling:
Work prior to Newrange Gold's acquisition included the completion of 29 rotary holes in 2010, a 198-meter-long, three-meter by four-meter decline to one of the high-grade zones in 2013, haul road, initial permitting and all necessary surface and underground infrastructure including shops and office buildings. The decline, completed in 2013, was advanced to within 25 feet of high-grade drill indicated mineralization. Two previously unknown gold zones were discovered by Newrange Gold while sampling. Both contain high-grade, but ultra-fine, gold in brecciated vein material with abundant iron oxides with 1.5-meter channel samples returning values in excess of 100 g/t gold.
Exploration work
Newrange Gold has conducted numerous phases of exploration at the Pamlico project. The first comprised diamond saw cut channel sampling in the Merritt decline, across a continuous 32-meter interval. Assays from the interval showed high-grade results of 17.25 g/t gold over 13.8 meters including 4.6 meters of 26.46 g/t gold. Results also included 1.5 meters of 36.9 g/t gold from one zone and a second zone with 4.6 meters of 10.48 g/t gold. The sampling program more than doubled the extent of the mineralization and identified concrete drilling targets for the Merritt decline area.
The first phase of drilling was conducted with the goal of confirming and expanding the high-grade mineralization at the Merritt zone as well as the region connecting the Merritt zone and the Merritt decline. It was also focused on collecting enough material for metallurgical testing. Key highlights from the first phase of drilling include the expansion of the Merritt zone's shallow potential and results including 0.8 meters of 244.3 g/t gold and 2.3 meters of 58.5 g/t gold. The shallow intercepts found through drilling were within 13 meters of surface.
Newrange Gold launched the second phase of drilling in September 2017 with the goal of expanding mineralization further and drill testing targets identified through mapping and sampling. The program covered 10,000 meters of drilling and uncovered two new high-grade gold zones: the K-zone and N-zone, which were identified as near-surface, oxide gold zones. The K-zone presented drill intercepts including 16.78 g/t gold over 4.6 meters. Meanwhile, the N-zone, parallel to the Merritt zone, presented results of 12.6 g/t gold over 3.0 meters and 4.19 g/t gold over 21.3 meters. Once all results were reported for Phase II, Newrange Gold confirmed that they had six large, high-potential exploration areas on the project.
Following new targets identified through geophysical surveys, Newrange Gold launched its third phase of drilling in February 2018, focusing on the newly identified Tom's Hammer zone. This phase was focused on working towards developing a resource estimate for the project and gathering metallurgical sampling to determine the ideal metallurgical recovery method. Results reported in July 2018 extended the mineralized gold trend to approximately 1,600 feet on strike from the Merritt decline area. Results from the program included 39.6 meters of 1.48 g/t gold and 86.9 meters of 0.578 g/t gold including 25.9 meters of 1.021 g/t gold.
Further exploration work in 2018 and early 2019 included underground surveying, mapping and sampling, metallurgical test work, core drilling and surface mapping and sampling. Core drilling identified three discrete zones of mineralization. When Newrange Gold compared the core samples with RC samples, the core samples returned higher gold grades than the RC samples.
After testing was completed on the core samples, all three twinned holes with the RC holes contained intervals of fine-grained, low-grade gold mineralization. The testing showed that there are good correlations between the drilling methods, but that the high-grade assays were not comparable. In light of the results, Newrange Gold has decided to continue to use RC drilling due to its lower costs and intends to only use core drilling where additional geological information is required.
In an area 280 meters southeast of the Merritt area, underground channel sampling from the 5471-level at the Pamlico mine returned a composite interval of 41.1 meters grading on average 1.26 g/t gold. Other notable results from the program include samples that range between 0.5 g/t gold and 23.8 g/t gold. The channel samples within the 5471-level sampling range from 0.33 to 1.52 meters and average 1.1 meters in length, with grades ranging from 0.06 g/t gold to 8.20 g/t gold.
Newrange Gold used a handheld LIDAR scanner to create a 3D model of the 8,000 meters of underground workings at the property. The company then promptly applied for and received its permits to conduct a bulk sampling program and underground development work.
During its underground exploration program, Newrange Gold identified the source of high-grade gold and silver in the historic Good Hope mine. The discovery channel sample weighed an average of 13.89 g/t gold and 71.19 g/t silver over 40 meters in the 5690-level of the mine. Samples taken from the footwall and hanging wall areas from the same 40 meters averaged 4.96 g/t gold and 42.24 g/t silver. The zone remains open along strike and down dip.
Underground channel sampling between the 5570 and 5518 levels of the Good Hope Mine has confirmed continuous gold and silver mineralization. Results released in October 2019 showed a higher-grade core of mineralization averaging 4.08 grams g/t gold and 51.5 g/t silver ranging from 0.3 to 1.0 meter wide, with an average width of 0.7 meters, within a larger mineralized envelope that averages 1.2 g/t gold and 21.8 g/t silver.
In January 2020 Newrange Gold announced the completion of its IP survey at Pamlico, which initially focused on four principal targets: Pamlico Ridge, Pediment, Gold Box, and Skarn. The survey was later expanded to include the historic Central and Sunset Mine zones as well. Newrange detected several anomalies during its survey, which prompted the company to add more lines, comprising 14.8 line kilometers in nine test lines that ranged from 1,200 to 2,200 meters long. Based on the results of this IP survey, Newrange Gold later acquired 105 additional claims through staking that are contiguous with the eastern and northern boundaries of the Pamlico property.
Following up on the results of its previous exploration work, Newrange Gold began a 2020 drill program at Pamlico in May 2020. The initial portion of the program entails approximately 3,000 to 3,500 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 30 to 35 holes, with a focus along Pamlico Ridge. The drill program is designed to test the continuity of near-surface gold mineralization near the historic workings of the Pamlico, Gold Bar and Good Hope mines.
Metallurgical testing
In December 2018, Newrange Gold received results from its cyanide shake assays. The results indicated that the mineralization at Pamlico is highly consistent and favorable to the extraction of gold throughout the drilled area and could be amendable to heap leaching. The report also outlined that gold mineralization containing less than 4 g/t gold could possibly be recovered using heap leach extraction while higher-grade mineralization should also be evaluated for conventional milling.
Samples assaying from 0.13 g/t gold to 4 g/t gold returned an average extraction of 93.8 percent and for samples assaying more than 4 g/t gold to 340.9 g/t gold averaged 61.2 percent.
As testing continued, Newrange Gold was able to achieve a gold extraction rate of 97.1 percent, 88.5 percent, 96 percent and 73.6 percent on four composite samples with calculated head grades of 79.4 g/t gold, 0.26 g/t gold, 1.49 g/t gold and 0.53 g/t gold, respectively.
“These results are better than we could have possibly hoped for at this early stage, supporting our opinion that the gold is very fine, mostly microscopic and that there are no apparent metallurgical challenges at Pamlico. To our delight, the calculated (or actual) head grade for the three lower grade composite samples was substantially higher than the predicted grade indicated by the original drill sample assays and suggests potential for a much larger and potentially heap leachable gold system than previously contemplated at Pamlico," said Newrange Gold President and Chairman Robert Carrington.
From these results, the company moved into preliminary screen testing which produced a concentrate that assayed 26.53 g/t gold from sampled mineralization. The original sample was dry screened, with no crushing, into two size fractions: a coarse fraction and a fine fraction. The coarse fraction assayed 1.020 g/t gold and contained only 20.72 percent of the gold in 87.18 percent of the sample volume. The fine fraction assayed 26.530 g/t gold, representing 79.28 percent of the gold in 12.82 percent of the original sample weight.
“Although further testing is required, the implications of this preliminary test are significant," said Newrange Gold CEO Robert Archer. “By implementing simple, low cost screening and concentrating approximately 80 percent of the gold in less than 13 percent of the sample weight, it may be possible to eliminate a crushing circuit altogether, to mine large volumes of low-grade mineralization, and substantially reduce the volume of material to be processed. This, in turn, would result in a smaller processing facility, materially reducing permitting requirements, CapEx and OpEx costs. Furthermore, it indicates the potential to deliver higher-grade feed to a processing facility, thereby allowing more intense treatment of higher-grade material, which could result in higher extraction and recovery rates."
North Birch Gold Project
The North Birch gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The project comprises approximately 3,850 hectares within the northwestern corner of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt. The project is approximately 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Red Lake and is accessible by air, however, road access is improving as logging roads and all-weather roads push further north.
The North Birch gold project is the newfound project name for the recently-optioned Western Fold and H Lake properties. The Western Fold property was first optioned from AurCrest Gold Inc. in 2019. Newrange Gold later added the H Lake property in an acquisition from Bounty Gold Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Newrange is expected to make cash payments totaling $50,000 and issuing an aggregate of 400,000 common shares over a one year period to earn a 100 percent interest in the property.
Newrange Gold's Management Team
Robert Archer, P.Geo. – CEO, President and Director
Robert Archer has more than 35 years' experience in the mining industry, working throughout North America and Peru. After spending more than 15 years with major mining companies, he held several senior management positions in the junior mining sector and co-founded Great Panther Silver Limited, an emerging mid-tier precious metals producer. He served as President & CEO of Great Panther until August 2017 and remains on the Board of Directors. Mr. Archer has been a shareholder of Newrange for many years and took a more active role by joining the Board of Directors in March 2018. He is a Professional Geologist (registered in British Columbia) and holds an Honours BSc from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.
David Cross, CPA, CGA – CFO
David Cross is a Certified General Accountant and is a partner in the CGA firm of Cross Davis & Company LLP. Cross began his accounting career in 1997 and obtained his CGA designation in 2004.
Ron Schmitz – Independent Director
Ron Schmitz has extensive experience in the governance of junior sector companies, a strong financial background and currently on the boards of Blackbird Energy Inc. and Black Lion Capital Corp.
Paul Wang, MBA – Independent Director
Paul Wang has an extensive banking and financial background specializing in natural resource, mergers and acquisitions.
David Salari, Metallurgical Engineer, P.Eng., QP – Independent Director
David Salari is a Professional Metallurgical Engineer with more than 30 years of experience. He has been involved in the design, supply, and commissioning of mining and mineral processing systems throughout the world for gold and silver, base metals, and industrial minerals.
Gloria Carrington – President Corporacion Minera de Colombia and Country Manager
Born and raised in Medellin, Colombia, Gloria Carrington studied law at the University of Medellin and has an extensive business and legal background in Colombia.
Robert G. Carrington, PGeo, R.Prof., QP – Advisor
Robert Carrington has over thirty years' experience in all facets of the exploration and mining industry, as well as in production and executive management. He is the former CEO, Director, of Gold Canyon Resources, and the founder of Newrange Gold.
Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects
(TheNewswire)
TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100% owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between the two projects, starting at North Birch in early February
"We believe that Newrange's winter drill program on its North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects will be the largest in the Birch-Uchi Belt this year, outside of the nearby Springpole Deposit," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "Our two projects complement each other very well in that Argosy, being the largest past-producing gold mine in the belt, has known gold mineralization that is open to depth, while North Birch holds the ‘blue sky' potential for a significant new discovery."
Iron formation hosted gold deposits occur in Precambrian rocks throughout the world and the 3,850-hectare North Birch Project encompasses a folded and sheared iron formation (see Figure 1 ) that is structurally similar to Newmont's Musselwhite Mine, 185 kilometres to the northeast and the largest of this class of deposits in Canada, with past production and reserves exceeding 7 million ounces (Ontario Geological Survey and Newmont Corporation). The LiDAR survey that was flown over the North Birch Project last summer highlights a very clear break between two topographical domains that is interpreted to reflect a shear zone (see Figure 2 ) that follows exactly along the trace of the main fold limb of the iron formation and is at least eight kilometres long.
While iron formation can be an excellent physical and chemical trap and remains the primary target, structure is the key to gold mineralization and adjacent rock types may also be mineralized. This is the case in the Pickle Lake District, in the next greenstone belt to the east of Birch-Uchi, which contains several deposits hosting gold in iron formation and adjacent rocks and has collectively produced 2.9 million ounces of gold since 1935 (MNDM archives). Both the magnetic and LiDAR surveys at North Birch highlight other structures on the property that will require future follow up. Although gold mineralization is known elsewhere on the property, the main iron formation horizon has never been drill-tested as it lies under cover.
At present, five holes are planned along approximately three kilometres of strike on the main target horizon. Additional holes will depend on the results from this first pass.
Figure 1: Airborne magnetic map of the North Birch Property highlighting folded iron formation (in red/purple), gold showings and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
Figure 2: Digital Elevation Map (DEM) from the LiDAR survey on the North Birch Property highlighting topographic and structural features and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
On the Argosy Gold Mine Project, the focus for the upcoming drilling will be on testing the depth extent of known veins below the historic mine workings and testing for continuity on certain other veins that were not previously mined. A total of 101,875 ounces of gold was produced at a grade of 12.7 g/t between 1931 and 1952. Production came from two inclined shafts on multiple levels but only to a maximum vertical depth of 900 feet (274 metres). Holes drilled in 2003-04 intersected gold mineralization to a vertical depth of 400 metres, including 10.46 g/t Au over 2.98 metres and 14.15 g/t Au over 1.65 metres, indicating that mineralization continues to depth.
Although no detailed production data exists, the Company has compiled information from 72 historic drill holes in conjunction with outlines of the underground mine workings to complete a preliminary 3D Leapfrog model (see Figure 3 ) that is being used to assist in planning the upcoming drill program. Further details on the planned holes will be provided once the process is complete.
Figure 3: 3D Leapfrog Model of the veins and historic underground workings on the Argosy Gold Mine Property. Click here to see a short video representation.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
President & CEO
For further information contact :
|
Sharon Fleming
|
Dave Cross
|
Corporate Communications
|
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
|
Phone: 760-898-9129
|
Phone: 604-669-0868
|
Email: info@newrangegold.com
|
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 11, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its Pamlico Project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 gt . In keeping with the Company's renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.
Gold mineralization seems to have been confined to a volcano-sedimentary ("VS") unit on the west side of a limestone ridge. A total of 67 grab samples were taken of quartz breccia material (most with iron oxides) in the old mine dumps extending over an area of approximately 700 metres north-south by up to 350 metres east-west. Of these samples, 55 (78%) returned gold values greater than 0.1 g/t, 29 samples (43%) were greater than 1.0 g/t and 13 (19%) assayed more than 5.0 g/t Au. The average grade of all 67 samples was 4.33 g/t gold.
Significantly, other metals are also highly anomalous within this zone. Assay ranges and averages are as follows:
-
Gold : 0.005 to 47.34 g/t ; Ave. 4.33 g/t
-
Silver : 0.2 to 175 g/t ; Ave. 18.2 g/t
-
Copper : 5 to 34300 ppm (3.43%) ; Ave. 1420 ppm
-
Lead : 6 to 38900 ppm (3.89%) ; Ave. 4386 ppm
-
Zinc : 2 to 7900 ppm (0.79%) ; Ave. 1810 ppm
-
Manganese : 44 to 49000 ppm (4.9%) ; Ave. 8908 ppm
-
Arsenic : 6 to 14800 ppm (1.48%) ; Ave. 717 ppm
"These results are very encouraging in that they give us a better understanding of the style of mineralization in the Central Mine area," stated Robert Archer, Newrange President & CEO. "As the area had not been previously mapped in detail, the new information will be important for our follow up drilling. The ‘91' Zone discovered by Newrange in late 2020 lies just on the eastern edge of here at a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres. Although we do not have any reliable production figures from the mine, the lateral extent and tenor of the polymetallic mineralization in the old dumps coupled with that in the ‘91' Zone suggests that a significant mineralizing system is present here.
Furthermore, the Chargeability anomaly named the ‘Line 5' anomaly lies just to the east, under the limestone ridge. It is still considered likely that this anomaly reflects sulphide mineralization within the VS unit below the limestone."
The gold-bearing mineralized structures at the Central Mine are sub-parallel with a general north-south strike and dip between 15 and 85 degrees to the east and are offset by east-west faults. The structures contain quartz veins (including banded quartz), silicified vein and fault breccia, and variable amounts of iron-oxides. Veins are between 4 centimetres and 2 metres wide. Limonite, pseudomorphs of pyrite by goethite and boxwork textures all indicate that sulphides were present in the quartz veins prior to oxidation. Copper minerals were noted locally.
In addition, recently recognized skarn alteration and extensive silicification exists in the limestones to the immediate southwest of the Central Mine area, which fits with the working hypothesis that mineralization on the Pamlico Project is related to a large intrusive system.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All rock samples were securely stored following collection and delivered to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Samples are dried then stage crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh. A 250-gram sub-sample is then split out and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh from which 1 Assay Ton (approximately 30-gram) samples are split for analysis by fire assay (FA) with an Aqua Regia (AQR) digest and OES finish. Samples assaying in excess of 5 g/t Au are re-assayed by FA with a gravimetric finish. Silver was determined by FA with an atomic absorption finish. Samples submitted for multi-element geochemistry were subjected to AQR digestion and ICP-OES. In addition to the QA/QC conducted by the laboratory, the Company inserts blanks, duplicates, standards, and certified reference material (CRM) at a rate of not less than 1 in 20.
Qualified Person
Mr. Robert A. Archer, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the President and CEO of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Sharon Fleming Dave Cross
Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Phone: 760-898-9129 Phone: 604-669-0868
Email: info@newrangegold.com Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Newrange Exercises Option on Western Fold Portion of North Birch Project
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - December 23, 2020 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Western Fold Property, which forms the eastern portion of its North Birch Project northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. Pursuant to the Option Agreement signed with AurCrest Gold Inc. on December 23, 2019, Newrange has now paid a total of $200,000 in cash and issued 1,000,000 shares for a 100% interest in the Western Fold Property, subject to a 2% NSR royalty.
As the Company has already exercised a separate option on the western portion of North Birch, it now owns a 100% interest in the entire 3,850 hectare claim block, subject to the underlying 2% royalties.
"The acquisition of the Western Fold portion of the North Birch Project solidifies our land position in the Birch-Uchi Belt," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "As our plans for a summer drilling program were thwarted by wildfires in the region this year, we are looking forward to a winter exploration program anticipated to begin in late January, weather permitting. We will commence drilling at North Birch and then move the drill to the recently acquired Argosy Gold Mine property. Further details on these two programs will be released in early January."
At North Birch, the Company is targeting a folded and sheared iron formation that is interpreted to be a potential host for gold mineralization. Iron formation hosted gold deposits are known world-wide and include the Musselwhite Mine and Pickle Lake deposits, both in northwestern Ontario.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
|
CEO & Director
|
Sharon Fleming
|
Dave Cross
|
Corporate Communications
|
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
|
Phone: 760-898-9129
|
Phone: 604-669-0868
info@newrangegold.com
Email:
dcross@crossdavis.com
|
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments
Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board
/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/
TORONTO , Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) announces the appointment of Christopher Paul as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He is the Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration Services, a technical services company which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries Corp. in 2021. Raymond Harari will step down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue as President of the Corporation.
In addition, Antoine Soucy-Fradette has been appointed as VP Exploration of the Corporation. Antoine holds a B. Eng. In Geological Engineering from Laval University and brings strong precious metals experience to the Company, with previous success ranging from Greenfields to Brownfields exploration projects throughout Quebec , Ontario , the Yukon Territories and British Columbia . Antoine was fundamental in the exploration, development, and advancement of the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia , with resources of over half a million ounces of gold.
Chris Paul stated: "I'm very excited to be joining Bald Eagle's management team, alongside Antoine Soucy-Fradette as we look to lead the exploration and development of the Company's newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . The recent acquisition gives the Company strong leverage to a rising silver price environment at a time when inflation is forecasted to remain high for the foreseeable future. Idaho was ranked 9 th in the world in the Fraser Institute's Mining Attractiveness Index and #1 in the Policy Perception Index. Bald Eagle is uniquely positioned with 100% ownership in one of the few pure-play silver projects available on the market. The project's strong historic results and politically favourable location provide a rare opportunity, of which I am very excited to be a part of."
Furthermore, Peter Simeon , a current director of the Company, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.
The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,700,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to a senior officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's restricted share unit plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the " RSU Plan "). The RSUs will vest immediately. Upon vesting, the RSUs entitle the holder to payment in cash or common shares in the capital of the Corporation, or a combination thereof, in accordance with the RSU Plan.
The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,200,000 incentive stock options (" Options ") to an officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's incentive stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the " Option Plan "). Twenty-five per cent (25%) of the Options will vest in six (6) months and 25% every six (6) months thereafter
About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.
Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.
Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada
Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . In Q4-2021, Rover tested a ground induced polarized survey ("IP Survey") over proven high-grade gold zones on the property. The test results indicated a positive correlation between IP Survey chargeability and the sulfide content in the Bugow Iron Formation . High-grade gold at Cabin is associated with elevated-sulfide concentration. The Company followed up the successful test survey, with an extensive ground IP Survey that covered the Beaver Zone, Andrew Zone, and the Camp Target . The Company is pleased to announce that one of the highlights of the IP Survey is a large anomaly that appears to extend the Beaver Zone 200 meters to the southeast (of the final drill hole of the 2021 drill program, CL-21-40), trending towards the high-grade Arrow Zone. On December 7, 2021 the Company released the results of its drilling at the Beaver Zone. Highlights from drilling at the Beaver Zone included 6.4 meters of 4.63 gt Au (from 42.6m to 49.0m), including 2.6 meters of 7.80 gt Au . Highlights of 2020 drilling at the Arrow Zone included 32 meters of 13.6 gt Au .
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af8677ef-97f9-4af4-ae36-0b658b890081
IP Survey Comprehensive Results
The Company is also pleased to be reporting on the discovery of three prominent IP anomalies: (1) the aforementioned Beaver Zone; (2) the Andrew South IP Target, and (3) the Camp IP Target. The dipole-dipole IP Survey comprised 25m station spacing along lines spaced 25 meters apart, with a 40m depth slice of chargeability.
Beaver Zone IP Anomaly
The IP anomaly extending 200 meters to the southeast of drill hole CL-21-40 has never been drilled historically and provides exciting blue sky discovery potential to the project.
Map of the Beaver Zone IP Anomaly
Andrew South IP Anomaly
The Andrew South IP anomaly is located approximately 350 meters northeast of the Beaver Zone, close to the southern tip of the Andrew Zone. The IP anomaly appears to indicate the discovery of a new mineralized limb of the Bugow Iron Formation, and a new chargeable zone along that limb, trending from southeast to northwest parallel to both the Beaver Zone and the Andrew Zone. The Andrew South IP Anomaly has never been drilled historically and is another example of blue sky discovery potential at the project.
Map of the Andrew South IP Anomaly
Camp IP Anomaly
The historic Camp area exists along the primary limb of the Bugow Iron Formation, to the northwest of the Beaver Zone. This new IP anomaly has never been drilled historically, and again provides exciting blue sky discovery potential to the project.
Technical information in this news release has been approved by David White, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of Rover and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "we're thrilled to have made the discovery of three new large IP anomalies at the Cabin Gold project. We're hoping to test these new targets as part of our Phase 3 Exploration Program planned for Q1 of this year. None of these targets have been drilled historically. The possible extension of the Beaver Zone 200 meters to the southeast, presents us with an opportunity for another high-grade gold discovery."
About Rover Metals
Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60 th parallel). The Company commenced Phase 2 Exploration at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project in Q3-2021, and the analysis and reporting of the Phase 2 Exploration work at Cabin Gold continues through to the date of this release.
You can follow Rover on its social media channels:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/
for daily company updates and industry news, and
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber
for corporate videos.
Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Judson Culter"
Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact:
Email: info@rovermetals.com
Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617
SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE
Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional assay results from the Blueberry Zone on its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The Blueberry Zone drilling is part of a 14,500 m drill program completed during the 2021 season and is located north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC . Initially discovered during a small drill program in 2019, the Blueberry Zone has become one of the most significant areas of deposit growth on the property and has more than quadrupled its strike length in the past 9 months, to a length now exceeding 650 metres.
"Blueberry continues to deliver consistent results with these near surface hits, illustrating the grade continuity of the primary structure." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "We believe that this expanding zone could be a major production centre for the area. The untested potential of the andesite – siltstone contact leaves tremendous upside as it remains open at depth and along strike where our geologists have mapped it hundreds of additional metres to the south before it becomes hidden beneath the overlying historic lakebed sediments."
Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.
|
Drill Hole
|
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Width* (m)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
Silver (g/t)
|
SR21-069
|
|
8
|
9.25
|
1.25
|
6.78
|
2.60
|
and
|
52.04
|
56.6
|
4.56
|
2.73
|
1.24
|
including
|
54.74
|
56.6
|
1.86
|
6.00
|
1.51
|
SR21-070
|
|
4
|
14
|
10.00
|
3.21
|
2.70
|
including
|
10.3
|
14
|
3.70
|
6.99
|
3.95
|
and
|
62.25
|
64.5
|
2.25
|
15.6
|
5.50
|
including
|
63.75
|
64.5
|
0.75
|
46.3
|
5.80
|
and
|
75.4
|
76.38
|
0.98
|
5.86
|
2.60
|
SR21-071
|
|
3.3
|
4.24
|
0.94
|
2.26
|
9.50
|
and
|
50.93
|
74
|
23.07
|
2.11
|
1.47
|
including
|
50.93
|
53.9
|
2.97
|
4.07
|
1.54
|
and including
|
65
|
71
|
6.00
|
4.36
|
2.13
|
SR21-111
|
|
85.5
|
86.82
|
1.32
|
2.46
|
38.00
|
and
|
108
|
112.2
|
4.20
|
1.53
|
8.89
|
SR21-123
|
|
36
|
37
|
1.00
|
2.08
|
0
|
and
|
47.7
|
56.7
|
9.00
|
2.29
|
4.07
|
including
|
53.7
|
54.55
|
0.85
|
22.1
|
12.00
* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined
Holes SR21-069 to -071 were all drilled from the same drill pad and were designed to test two distinct targets: (1) the outcropping northeast trending Blueberry Vein, (2) and the adjacent N-S mineralized contact between the andesite and siltstone. All three holes were successful in hitting both targets and confirmed the continuity of the respective mineralized structures. Historic work on the property had targeted the high-grade Blueberry vein outcropping at surface, however the importance of the adjacent andesite – siltstone contact as a major gold-bearing structure was not recognized. The significance of the contact was first realized when the Company's last hole in 2019 intercepted an unexpected intercept 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres (SR19-20) in advance of the primary target. Drilling in 2020 followed up on the discovery and revealed the geological control on the mineralization.
Hole SR21-111 was drilled at the northern extent of the 2020 drilling and intercepted mineralization about 40 metres along strike. This hole was designed to test a till covered area between the 2020 drilling and the newly discovered high-grade area at the north end of the Blueberry Zone ( October 7, 2021 ). SR21-123 tested the continuity of the structure south of the 2020 drilling.
About the Blueberry Zone
The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This near surface zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 aims to expand its strike length. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 ( August 10, 2021 ).
Quality Assurance and Control
Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at either ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC or at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC . The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford . A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.
Thomas Mumford , Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.
ABOUT Scottie Resources Corp.
Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine , as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.
The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.
All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.
GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District
The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves
GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys to conduct a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).
Figure 1: Regional map showing Springpole East location and GoldON's other projects
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://goldonresources.com/images/Springpole-East/Springpole-East-Regional.jpg
The MAG survey is planned to be flown at 50-metre flight line spacings for a total of 1,609-line kilometres (km) to cover the 5,186-hectare Property and has been designed to provide a clearer picture of the dominant geological trends and anomalous features on the Property that can be explored later this year when fieldwork commences.
The western boundary of the Property adjoins the Springpole project owned by First Mining Gold Corp., with the Springpole deposit located 9 km to the west of the boundary and hosting reserves of 3.8 million ounces of gold and 20.5 million ounces of silver. The 2021 pre-feasibility study of Springpole is highlighted by a 30,000 tonnes per day mining operation with a life of mine of 11 years.
Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
About GoldON Resources Ltd.
GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes seven properties in the Red Lake Mining District (West Madsen, Springpole East, Red Lake North, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, McInnes Lake, and McDonough) and an eighth property in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).
For additional information: please visit our website at goldonresources.com, you can download our latest investor presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "Michael Romanik"
Michael Romanik, President
GoldON Resources Ltd.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9
Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso
Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) advises that its employees and staff are safe and that its activities in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation. In addition, the Company notes that several operational mining companies have provided updates advising that activities are unaffected. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate
For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:
Andrew Dinning
e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600
Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas
Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an expanded Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI).
Blue Star owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease that hosts the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit, and the highly prospective Hood River MEA property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent expansion of the Roma Project and now the expanded Hood River Project, the Company controls approximately 267 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.
Highlights:
- Blue Star increases Hood River Project area by 40% to a total of 112 square kilometres (see figure 1)
- The expanded Hood River Project now includes the southern extension of the west limb of the Ulu fold that hosts the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit, adding several highly prospective target areas
- Additional targets acquired include the near drill-ready Twilight Zone that lies ~300 metres SE of the Flood Zone gold deposit
- Twilight is an open 100-metre long NW trending auriferous contact between basalts and sediments; historical samples reported include:
- channel samples of 32.4 g/t gold over 0.55 metres and 4.72 g/t gold over 0.43 metres
- grab samples up to 15.7 g/t gold
- the closest drill holes on trend are 200 metres away with one hole (90VD66) ending in mineralization of 6.31 g/t gold over 0.48 metres
- channel samples of 32.4 g/t gold over 0.55 metres and 4.72 g/t gold over 0.43 metres
- Twilight is an open 100-metre long NW trending auriferous contact between basalts and sediments; historical samples reported include:
- Numerous anomalous historical samples occur on the expanded landholding which have received only limited follow up work including un-named leads returning grab samples up to 34.6, 13.9 and 9.52 g/t gold
- The expanded landholding also includes diamond rights across the MEA which includes the known diamondiferous Tenacity pipe and numerous unsourced anomalous kimberlite indicator samples
- All existing infrastructure in the region, including the airstrip, road network and quarries are now encompassed by the Hood River and Ulu Projects
CEO, Grant Ewing, stated, "The expanded Hood River Project provides Blue Star with multiple new targets areas to assess, with some of the most compelling additional areas lying within 2 kilometres of our high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit."
Hood River Project Summary
Following the increase in landholdings announced today, the Hood River Project area now encompasses 112 square kilometres of highly prospective mineral claims in the HLGB. At the North Fold Nose (NFN) zone there is a mineralized quartz vein that has been subject to drill evaluation in 2019 and 2020 with results pending for 2021 drillholes. Previously reported intercepts include: HR20-017: 3.0 metres of 13.87 g/t gold from 164.0 metres depth, HR-19-002: 1.0 metre of 48.7 g/t gold from 58.0 metres depth, and HR-19-009: 1.0 metre of 32.5 g/t gold from 96.0 metres depth.
Limited exploration has occurred on the Crown-Pro trend to the east, which is a folded package of volcanic units similar to the Ulu Anticline that hosts the high-grade Flood Zone deposit.
An additional underexplored section of the Ulu volcanic package is the southern extension of the west limb of the Ulu fold which is the host to the Flood Zone deposit.
Blue Star now controls the diamond rights across the full Hood River MEA area including the known Tenacity diamondiferous kimberlite and a field of unsourced kimberlite indicator mineral samples. Of interest is the substantial length of the inferred Tenacity till train; it has been previously hypothesized that a train of this size cannot be from a single source opening additional opportunity for a new kimberlite field.
"This expanded project area captures some high interest prospects and anomalies that were forgotten when the Flood Zone was discovered. These will add to our already substantial pipeline of targets in the region," commented Darren Lindsay, Vice President Exploration.
2022 Exploration Plans
Blue Star is awaiting the balance of the assay results from the 2021 exploration program which will be reported as they are received. Detailed planning and scheduling for the 2022 exploration program is now underway. It is anticipated that the field component of the program will launch in May and will entail drill testing several priority target areas over the Company's extensive landholdings.
Figure 1: Location map of the expanded Hood River Project Area.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/111414_95dd3744c4abcb74_003full.jpg
Qualified Person
Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Blue Star Gold Corp.
Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease, and the Roma Project. Blue Stars landholding totals approximately 267 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.
Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0, and on the OTC under the symbol: BAUFF. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.
