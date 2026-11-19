Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce the submission of a Mining Lease application for the Company's Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. The Mining Lease application covers 53.37 km2 of the 248 km2 property.
Honourable Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, Ghana stated, "The Government of Ghana welcomes Newcore's submission of a Mining Lease application for the Enchi Gold Project. The Project is one of the most advanced large-scale gold projects in development in Ghana and has the potential to create long-term benefits through job creation, local community support and contribution to national revenues. We support investment that develops our resources responsibly and creates long-term value for Ghanaians, while meeting the highest environmental standards. The Ministry looks forward to working closely with Newcore and the Minerals Commission as the application moves through the review process, with the goal of granting a Mining Lease for the Enchi Gold Project in the first half of 2027."
Luke Alexander, President, CEO and Director of Newcore stated, "The submission of the Mining Lease application is a key step in the permitting process for our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. It represents the first stage in the permitting path, de-risking and advancing the Project to development-ready status. The Government of Ghana has shown strong support for Enchi, and we look forward to continuing to work with the government, local communities and all stakeholders as we advance the Enchi Gold Project's development path to production."
The Company anticipates that the review process for the Mining Lease application will be completed by mid-2027. Once the mining lease is granted, the Company can formally start its application to the Ghana Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for an environmental permit. This next step will be supported by environmental monitoring and baseline work that has been on-going at Enchi since 2015, along with environmental and social baseline studies completed for the Project in 2015, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The studies completed have concluded that there are no existing issues related to water, soil, noise or air quality for the proposed development of the Project. The most recent studies were completed by Abbakus Geosocial Consult Limited based in Accra, Ghana, an independent group with extensive experience focused on mining projects in Ghana. The Project is looked upon favourably by the local communities and stakeholders and is in an area with a long history of gold exploration, development, and mining.
About Newcore Gold Ltd.
Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 12% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.
(1) Source: Production volumes for 2025 as sourced from the World Gold Council.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.
Luke Alexander
President, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mal Karwowska | Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
+1 604 484 4399
info@newcoregold.com
www.newcoregold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes statements that contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements regarding the review time and approval of the Mining Lease application; statements regarding community and stakeholder views of the Project; statements regarding permitting timelines; statements regarding the estimation and potential realization of mineral resources and mineral reserves; proposed development plans for the Company; results of metallurgical testwork; results of the Company's ongoing drill campaign; the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; the completion and timing of future development studies; future exploration prospects and growth of mineral properties; the potential to incorporate additional mineralization into future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates or future studies; the results of recent drilling not yet incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate or the PFS; the potential expansion or enhancement of mineralization; and the impact of future exploration and drilling on the Project.
These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the timing and review process of the Mining Lease application; the accuracy of the underlying technical and economic assumptions; commodity prices; exchange rates; availability of financing; permitting and development timelines; the ability of ongoing and future exploration programs to further define, expand or upgrade mineralization; the potential for additional mineralization identified through drilling to be incorporated into future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates or mine plans; the ability of ongoing and future exploration programs to further define, expand or upgrade mineralization; the potential for additional mineralization identified through drilling to be incorporated into future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates or mine plans; and the Company's ability to execute its plans as currently contemplated. Although the Company believes these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of Newcore's business; Newcore's stage of development; Newcore's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions and securities markets; fluctuations in the price of gold and other commodities; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards and unusual or unexpected geological formations); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and stakeholders; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to exploration results and the ability to convert mineralization into mineral resources or mineral reserves; the risk that additional mineralization identified through drilling may not be incorporated into future studies or may not have a material impact on the Project; and title to properties. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Newcore disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.