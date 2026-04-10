New York Stock Exchange Celebrates 50 Years of NYSE Arca Options Trading

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, is celebrating 50 years of options trading on NYSE Arca Options this month, marked today by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie ringing the Closing Bell from the NYSE Arca Options trading floor.
For five decades, NYSE Arca Options has led the evolution of the options industry to continually serve the needs of market participants. The market has ranked first in multi-listed electronic volume since 2021, delivering deep liquidity to participants across the country, and continues to expand its product offerings. The exchange recently announced an agreement with MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) for the NYSE to become the U.S. options listings venue for benchmark MSCI indexes, which are now listed on NYSE Arca Options and NYSE American Options.
Tracing its roots to the Pacific Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca Options has operated continuously in San Francisco since its founding in 1976, when it was just the fourth options exchange in the country. The exchange handled approximately 500,000 contracts in its first year of trading. By 2025, the U.S. options industry was averaging approximately 55.8 million contracts per day, more than three times the volume traded in 2019.
"NYSE Arca Options has been instrumental in shaping the modern options marketplace, delivering scalable technology through NYSE Pillar to support sustained industry growth," said Kevin Tyrrell, VP of Markets, NYSE. "We are honored to ring the Closing Bell to commemorate these 50 years and to welcome Mayor Daniel Lurie, whose presence underscores San Francisco's longstanding role in the evolution of the broader industry."
NYSE Arca Options is powered by NYSE Pillar, an integrated trading technology platform built to deliver efficiency, consistency, and resiliency at the scale demanded by modern markets. Following its migration to NYSE Pillar in 2022, NYSE Arca Options has demonstrated the ability to perform through extreme market conditions, processing more than 26 billion messages in April 2025, and powering the platform to a single-day record of more than 12 million contracts traded on April 4, 2025.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: New York Stock Exchange
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260410638373/en/
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