New VinFast VF8 Now Eligible for $5,000 Federal EV Rebate in Canada

New VinFast VF8 Now Eligible for $5,000 Federal EV Rebate in Canada

VinFast is proud to announce that the VinFast VF8 is now officially eligible for the Government of Canada's $5,000 federal EVAP rebate, effective February 16, 2026.

When combined with other available provincial incentives and credits, Canadian customers can now receive up to $18,000 in total rebates and savings. This makes the VinFast VF8 more accessible than ever, with an all-in MSRP starting from $35,070 after eligible credits.

Designed for performance, comfort, and sustainability, the VF8 offers premium electric mobility backed by VinFast's industry-leading 10-year / 200,000 km warranty, setting a new benchmark for peace of mind in EV ownership.

"VinFast is committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Canada by offering exceptional value, quality, and reliability," said Rob Mueller, Deputy CEO, Sales and Marketing VinFast Canada Inc, "The new rebate eligibility reinforces our mission to make EV ownership more attainable for all Canadians."

For more information or to book a test drive, visit www.vinfastauto.ca .

Media Contact:
john.lindo@vinfastauto.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

vinfast autovfsnasdaq:vfscleantech investing
VFS
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...
Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper Reports Near-Surface Intercept of 1.44% Cu over 11.25 meters at the Chester Copper Project, Bathurst Camp, New Brunswick

Keep Reading...
European Green Transition (AIM:EGT)

Acquisition of Critical Infrastructure Services Platform

European Green Transition plc (AIM: EGT) announces that in line with its strategy set out at IPO, EGT has entered into a share purchase agreement ("SPA") to acquire an established, EBITDA profitable onshore wind turbine operating, maintenance, repairing, and remote monitoring business (the "O&M... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms New UHP Hydrogen Orders and its First UHP Oxygen Order in the United States

CHARBONE Confirms New UHP Hydrogen Orders and its First UHP Oxygen Order in the United States

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, February 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme de nouvelles commandes en hydrogene UHP et une premiere commande en oxygene UHP aux Etats-Unis

CHARBONE confirme de nouvelles commandes en hydrogene UHP et une premiere commande en oxygene UHP aux Etats-Unis

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 25 février 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Presente a la Conference Emerging Growth le 25 fevrier 2026

CHARBONE Presente a la Conference Emerging Growth le 25 fevrier 2026

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 23 février 2026 CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Related News

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610