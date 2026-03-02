New VinFast VF8 Now Eligible for $5,000 Federal EV Rebate in Canada

VinFast is proud to announce that the VinFast VF8 is now officially eligible for the Government of Canada's $5,000 federal EVAP rebate, effective February 16, 2026.
When combined with other available provincial incentives and credits, Canadian customers can now receive up to $18,000 in total rebates and savings. This makes the VinFast VF8 more accessible than ever, with an all-in MSRP starting from $35,070 after eligible credits.
Designed for performance, comfort, and sustainability, the VF8 offers premium electric mobility backed by VinFast's industry-leading 10-year / 200,000 km warranty, setting a new benchmark for peace of mind in EV ownership.
"VinFast is committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Canada by offering exceptional value, quality, and reliability," said Rob Mueller, Deputy CEO, Sales and Marketing VinFast Canada Inc, "The new rebate eligibility reinforces our mission to make EV ownership more attainable for all Canadians."
For more information or to book a test drive, visit www.vinfastauto.ca .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302043281/en/
Media Contact:
john.lindo@vinfastauto.com