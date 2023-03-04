Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Life Science NewsInvesting News

New Data Show Superiority of Abbott's TriClip Device Compared to Medical Therapy for Tricuspid Regurgitation

  • Late-breaking data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate TriClip was superior to medical therapy with significant improvements in quality of life and tricuspid regurgitation (TR)
  • Findings show TriClip, an investigational device in the U.S. to treat a leaky tricuspid valve, demonstrated safety and met the primary endpoint

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for the TriClip™ transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system, a first-of-its-kind minimally invasive device designed specifically for tricuspid heart valve repair. The TRILUMINATE™ Pivotal study evaluates the superiority of TriClip compared to medical therapy in treating patients with severe, symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation (TR) who are at intermediate or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans ( March 4-6, 2023 ). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine .

Key Findings From the TRILUMINATE Pivotal Study
The trial met its composite primary endpoint demonstrating superiority of the TriClip system compared to the control group (win ratio 1.48, p=0.02), primarily driven by improvement in quality of life. Mortality or tricuspid valve surgery and heart failure hospitalizations did not appear different between the groups at one year. Other positive findings include:

  • Significant reduction in TR grade. Significant reduction in TR to moderate or less (grade 2) was achieved in 87% of patients with the device at 30 days vs. 4.8% in the control group, with TR reduction sustained and durable at one year.
  • Significant improvement in quality of life. 50% of patients who received the device achieved at least a 15-point improvement in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) score (a self-assessment of social abilities, symptoms and quality of life) at one year vs. 26% in the control group.
  • A strong safety profile. At 30 days, only 1.7% of patients who received the device experienced major adverse events, with no urgent surgery or endocarditis. There were no occurrences of device embolization or device thrombus.

"These TRILUMINATE Pivotal trial results are promising because there have historically been very few treatment options for tricuspid regurgitation, and patients with this condition are often not eligible for open-heart surgery due to multiple co-morbidities or other factors," said Paul Sorajja , M.D., the Roger L. and Lynn C. Headrick Family Chair of the Valve Science Center for the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation and director of the Center for Valve and Structural Heart Disease for the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. "The trial data and real-world use in Europe from the bRIGHT post-approval study show TriClip's ability to safely and effectively repair the tricuspid valve in patients and improve their quality of life."

"These TRILUMINATE Pivotal data show TriClip is the first minimally invasive device therapy for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation to provide durable improvements in TR severity and quality of life that go beyond taking medication to manage symptoms," said Michael Dale , senior vice president of Abbott's structural heart business. "When left unaddressed, TR can be debilitating and life-threatening. By repairing the damage caused by structural heart disease, TriClip G4 and our latest technological innovations are helping people reclaim their lives so they can get back to doing what they love."

Abbott will also be presenting at ACC late-breaking five-year results from its landmark COAPT™ trial of the MitraClip™ TEER device for functional mitral regurgitation in heart failure.

About the Abbott TRILUMINATE Pivotal Trial
The TRILUMINATE Pivotal trial is the first randomized, controlled clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of transcatheter repair with the TriClip system compared to medical therapy in people with severe TR.

The primary endpoint was a composite of all-cause mortality or tricuspid valve surgery, heart failure hospitalizations, and quality-of-life improvement measured by the KCCQ score.

For U.S. important safety information on MitraClip, visit http://abbo.tt/MitraClipG4ISI .

TriClip is approved for use in more than 50 countries, including in Europe and Canada, and is an investigational device in the U.S.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-show-superiority-of-abbotts-triclip-device-compared-to-medical-therapy-for-tricuspid-regurgitation-301762749.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
The Conversation (0)
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 2, 2023, approved the fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX:BHC)(NYSE:BHC) today announced that Richard De Schutter and Dr. Argeris Karabelas are retiring from the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of the upcoming 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Following the retirements of Mr. De Schutter and Dr. Karabelas, the size of the Board will be reduced to 10 directors

"Dick and Jerry have been valued members of our Board and their service to the Company has been greatly appreciated. The Company and entire Board are grateful for their contributions," said John A. Paulson, Chairperson of the Bausch Health Board.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Late-Breaking Data Reinforce Benefits of Abbott's Minimally Invasive Heart Devices

  • New results presented at Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) 2023 demonstrate the safety of Navitor™ TAVI system and its effectiveness in minimizing blood leakage around the valve implant
  • Latest data continue to show the benefits of Amplatzer™ Amulet™ LAA Occluder's immediate and complete closure of the LAA compared to Watchman‡
  • Findings underscore the importance of innovative, minimally invasive treatment options for people battling complex heart conditions like aortic stenosis and atrial fibrillation

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for its next-generation Navitor™ transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system. Results from the study supported Navitor's recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to treat people with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis who are at high or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

The company also showcased late-breaking data for the Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder that continue to highlight the benefits of this device's immediate and complete closure of the LAA – a differentiator from competing therapies – for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) at risk of stroke.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 6, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. (EST).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Executive Vice President and CFO Karen Parkhill to speak at Cowen healthcare conference

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 43 rd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 .

Karen Parkhill , Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST ( 9:30 a.m. CST ).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MiniMed 780G system demonstrates superiority over multiple daily injections with CGM for type 1 diabetes management at one-year in ADAPT study

A second randomized controlled trial sponsored by JDRF also demonstrates superiority of automated insulin pump as first-in-line therapy for children with type 1 diabetes

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced one-year data from the ADAPT study (n=82), the first multi-national randomized controlled study comparing the performance of the MiniMed™ 780G advanced hybrid closed loop system 1 (AHCL) against multiple daily injections (MDI) of insulin with an intermittently scanned CGM (isCGM). The study was done in adults (18 years of age and older) not meeting glycemic targets. The initial 6-month results, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology showed AHCL system users experienced a 27.6% absolute increase in Time in Range (TIR) and 1.4% reduction in HbA1C compared to those on MDI + isCGM without increased time in hypoglycemia. These results were even greater overnight with a TIR increase of 30.2%. At the close of the 6-month study period, all participants on MDI + isCGM crossed over to the MiniMed 780G system. At one year, these significant improvements were reproduced in this cross-over group and sustained in those that started on AHCL therapy at the start of the trial. These latest results were presented today at the 2023 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) Conference in Berlin .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Avrupa Minerals Provides Alvalade JV Update, Portugal

Bravada Announces a Phase II Pad Site Sufficient to Process the Remaining 2022 In-Pit Gold/Silver Resource, Potentially Adding to Wind Mountain's Mine Life

Related News

Gold Investing

Pasofino Gold Aiming Toward Mine Operation by 2024, Company Exec Says

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Base Metals Investing

The Race For Critical Minerals: StrategX Plans To Unlock Canada's Potential For A Greener Future

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDAR

×