NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

With grades of up to 14.9 percent, NevGold's (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF) newly discovered Bullet zone within the Resurrection Ridge target area is the highest-grade antimony ever drilled to date at the company’s Limo Butte project in Nevada, according to NevGold’s president and CEO, Brandon Bonifacio.

“We always knew Resurrection Ridge had potential for both gold and antimony, but the fact that we've uncovered the highest-grade antimony interval that we've drilled to date at the project at the newly discovered Bullet zone opens up a lot more ground at the project with respect to both antimony and gold development,” he said.

The NevGold team is currently continuing drilling work at the project site with an additional 10 to 20 holes expected to be completed by winter, Bonifacio added.

The Limo Butte project is a 68 square kilometer, advanced-stage gold and antimony exploration asset located in Eastern Nevada. It includes a past-producing gold mine and features easy access to established infrastructure, such as well-maintained gravel roads, water and grid power. Bonifacio said the discovery of antimony at the property could be an economic game changer.

“As of last year, with the change in the antimony market (as) one of the commodities that moved the most in the last 12 months, it's at all-time highs at around $60,000 per tonne, now coming up from a price of around $10,000 per tonne. It's highly strategic,” Bonifacio said. Antimony has important applications in defense and military, clean energy and advanced manufacturing industries, and has been designated a critical mineral in the US.

Watch the full interview with Brandon Bonifacio, president and CEO of NevGold, above.