TSXV: NEV Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that an inaugural drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . 2022 Drilling Program Nevada Sunrise plans up to 3,500 feet of reverse circulation drilling on untested geophysical anomalies identified by ground gravity and electromagnetic surveys. The first hole of ...

NEV:CA