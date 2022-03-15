Precious Metals Investing News
TSXV: NEV Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that an inaugural drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . 2022 Drilling Program Nevada Sunrise plans up to 3,500 feet of reverse circulation drilling on untested geophysical anomalies identified by ground gravity and electromagnetic surveys.  The first hole of ...

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that an inaugural drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada .

2022 Drilling Program

Nevada Sunrise plans up to 3,500 feet (1,067 metres) of reverse circulation drilling on untested geophysical anomalies identified by ground gravity and electromagnetic surveys.  The first hole of the 2020 program is GEM22-01, as shown in the figure below, which is targeting the largest conductive anomaly. The exploration objectives for the Gemini West target are twofold: testing the conductive zones for lithium brines at depth and analyzing for lithium-in-sediments, which has never been tested in the western Lida Valley. Drilling is anticipated to continue until the end of March 2022 .

About Gemini
Gemini consists of 119 unpatented placer claims totaling 2,380 acres (963 hectares) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . Nevada Sunrise expanded the size of the Project by staking 80 new unpatented claims in March 2022 . Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Drill pads and access roads are in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos click here

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise
Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV: NGLD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Gemini Lithium Project 2022 exploration plans; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended December 31 , 2021,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c7078.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Gold TSXV:NEV Gold Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Provides Exploration Update for the Gemini Lithium Project and the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Provides Exploration Update for the Gemini Lithium Project and the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property ("Coronado", or the "Property"), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A letter of intent for the Coronado option agreement was first announced by the Company on June 7, 2018 and a definitive agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 .

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its water rights in the Clayton Valley, Nevada (the "Transaction") through its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary company Intor Resources Corporation to Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC Canada (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress").

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Reports Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Reports Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome") (TSXV: NGLD) has completed the first half of the 2021 induced polarization (IP)resistivity geophysical surveys currently underway at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") in Nevada . Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest in the Kinsley Mountain joint venture with New Placer Dome, as operator, holding a 79.99% interest.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:NEV

Nevada Sunrise Receives Extension of Time for Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Nevada Division of Water Resources ("NDWR") has granted a one-year extension of time for the Company's Nevada water right Permit 44411 (the "Permit"). The Permit is owned by a subsidiary company of Nevada Sunrise and is currently the subject of a purchase and sale agreement with Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC Canada (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress").

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

 Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) (Golden Sky) whereas Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

MEK initially staked the Squid East Property in February, 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of the Goldcorp's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 resulted in the discovery of a new gold-silver zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Results included 22.0 meters (m) of 1.96 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 160.6 g/t Silver (Ag) from trenching and 1.55 g/t Au and 114.1 g/t Ag over 21.0 m from the subsequent drilling (see MEK press releases dated August 6, 2013 and October 8, 2013).

Keep reading... Show less
Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Options the Squid East Property in the Matson Creek Placer Camp, Yukon

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Options the Squid East Property in the Matson Creek Placer Camp, Yukon

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN.V, OTC:MCREF) (the "Company" or "Golden Sky") is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK, OTC: MCREF) whereby Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

Metals Creek Resources Corp (Metals Creek) initially staked the Squid East Property in February 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of Newmont's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 and 2017 resulted in the discovery of a new gold (Au)-silver (Ag) zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Adding the Squid East Property bolsters Golden Sky's land package in a district known for metallogenically diverse deposit settings including significant porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Mo) systems, Intrusion Related Gold systems (IRGS), and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) systems (Figure 1).

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Gold Announces DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares and Berlin Open Market Acceptance

Endurance Gold Announces DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares and Berlin Open Market Acceptance

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (BE: 3EG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process and the Companies shares to be economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. The company's common shares trade on the OTC Pink under the ticker symbol ENDGF.

In addition, the Company was sponsored by a German financial institution and has been accepted for listing of its shares on the Berlin Open Market with the Company's common shares trading in Germany under the ticker symbol 3EG.

Keep reading... Show less
Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at Olympus, Drilling 302 Metres at 1.11 g/t Gold Equivalent From Near Surface

Collective Mining Makes a Significant New Discovery at Olympus, Drilling 302 Metres at 1.11 g/t Gold Equivalent From Near Surface

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of the first three diamond drill holes at the Olympus Central Target within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company currently has three diamond drill rigs operating at Olympus with two rigs testing the Olympus Central Target and one rig at the Olympus South Target as part of its minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022. A fourth diamond drill rig is expected to commence drilling at the Guayabales project prior to the end of March 2022.

"The broad intercepts from the initial drilling results at the Olympus Central Target represent a major gold and silver discovery within the Guayabales project. Our work to date has defined a large area of known mineralization and these results simply represent the beginning of drill testing within this target," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman. "With multiple drill holes advancing and plans to begin testing other major targets at Guayabales in the near term, including an outcropping copper and gold porphyry system at the Victory Target, there is much to look forward to as our fully funded drill program advances in 2022."

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Provides Production Update; Declares April 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

GCM Mining Provides Production Update; Declares April 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations produced 17,184 ounces of gold in February 2022, up from 15,360 ounces of gold in February last year. This brings the total gold production for the first two months of 2022 to 33,658 ounces, up from 30,415 ounces in the first two months last year. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of February 2022 was 209,632 ounces, up about 1.6% over last year.

GCM Mining processed a total of 48,512 tonnes in February 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,733 tonnes per day ("tpd"), compared with 42,345 tonnes and 1,512 tpd in February 2021. Segovia's head grades averaged 12.2 g/t in February 2022 compared with 12.5 g/t in February last year. For the first two months of 2022, a total of 90,527 tonnes were processed at Segovia at an average head grade of 12.8 g/t compared with a total of 83,771 tonnes at an average head grade of 12.6 g/t in the first two months last year.

Keep reading... Show less
Excellent Gold and Encouraging Nickel Results Received from Golden Ridge

Excellent Gold and Encouraging Nickel Results Received from Golden Ridge

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new gold and nickel drilling results from the 100% owned Golden Ridge gold project area located 18km southeast of Kalgoorlie - Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×