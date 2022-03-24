Battery MetalsInvesting News

Nevada Silver Corporation  further to its press release of December 21, 2021, is pleased to provide an update on its Emily manganese project which is held by its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc . The Company has been and continues to be focused on its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA and as a result the Company announced on December 21, 2021, that it was considering ...

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press release of December 21, 2021, is pleased to provide an update on its Emily manganese project (the "Emily Manganese Project"), which is held by its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). The Company has been and continues to be focused on its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA and as a result the Company announced on December 21, 2021, that it was considering its options with respect to the financing and commercialization of the Emily Manganese Project including a "spinout" of NSM or a joint venture of the Emily Manganese Project, based on receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice (such transaction, a "Value Realization Transaction"). In that regard the Company is announcing that while its review is continuing it will conduct an offering of securities of NSM on a private placement basis (the "NSM Financing") to provide funds to NSM for any such Value Realization Transaction and to provide interim exploration financing and general working capital. NSM will offer up to 3,000,000 shares of NSM at a price of $0.25 per share for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Prior to completing the NSM Financing, NSM will split its shares on the basis of 2.3483 new shares for each currently outstanding share as a result the outstanding shares of NSM will increase from 12,775,000 shares to 30,000,000 shares prior to completion of the NSM Financing. In the event the NSM Financing is completed in full, NSM will have 33,000,000 shares outstanding. In the event that the NSM Financing is completed in full, and a Value Realization Transaction is not completed, the Company's indirect shareholding in NSM will be reduced to a 90.9% indirect holding. The NSM Financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any Value Realization Transaction will be subject to receipt of all necessary corporate, securities, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurances that a Value Realization Transaction will be completed, either on the terms outlined, or at all. Please see the Company's filing statement dated April 20, 2021, for further information about the Emily Manganese Project, available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce further details regarding its acquisition of a total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims 15 kilometres southwest of the Company's Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada, as discussed in the press release dated February 2, 2022. As part of the land claims acquisitions, the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary North American Silver Corporation ("NAS") acquired five patented lode mining claims in Sections 25 and 36, Township 9 North, Range 45 East, MDM, Nye County, Nevada covering approximately 69.88 acres (the "Optioned Property") from Summa, LLC ("Summa") pursuant to an option and purchase agreement (the "Option and Purchase Agreement") dated as of February 11, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The purchase price for the Optioned Property is US$10,000 per acre (or part thereof), or a total of US$700,000 (the "Purchase Price"). NAS has the option to defer payment of the Purchase Price for up to five years by paying cash or issuing common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the anniversary date(s) of the Option and Purchase Agreement, or until February 11, 2027, in the following amounts: (i) on the Effective date, US$30,000 of Common Shares at a deemed price of Cdn$0.32 per share; (ii) on the first anniversary of the Effective Date, US$35,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iii) on the second anniversary of the Effective Date, US$40,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iv) on the third anniversary of the Effective Date, US$45,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP and (v) on the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date, US$50,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP. On the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date, the Company must pay the Purchase Price to Summa to acquire the Optioned Property. The Company may exercise the option to purchase the Optioned Properties at any time by paying the Purchase Price. The issuance of the shares to Summa in connection with the Option and Purchase Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The exercise of the Option is at the discretion of NSM.

More information about the Company can be found under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is a multi-commodity resource company with two exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC has management and ownership rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$24 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily have been the subject of National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor may any securities referred to herein be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration as provided in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. The securities referred to herein have not been registered pursuant to the Securities Act and there is no intention to register any of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

For further Information please contact:

Gary Lewis
Group CEO & Director, Nevada Silver Corporation
T: +1 (416) 941-8900
E: gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including forward looking statements in connection with the NSM Financing, the Value Realization Transaction or the Option and Purchase Agreement. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Nevada Silver to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors " in the Filing Statement dated as of April 20, 2021 which is available for view under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Nevada Silver disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Nevada Silver's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117980

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada SilverTSXV:NSCManganese Investing
NSC:CA
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver logo

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces $7 Million Brokered Private Placement

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Agent") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis for the sale of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,020,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined), subject to adjustments in certain events. The Agents shall have the option, exercisable at any time prior to the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering by up to $3,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further exploration and development of the Corcoran Canyon silver-gold property (the "Corcoran Project"), to undertake drilling at the recently acquired Belmont silver property (the "Belmont Project"), both located in Nye County, Nevada, USA, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing Of $2,000,000 Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it closed a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 6,670,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to adjustments in certain events and the Acceleration Right (as defined below

In the event that the closing price of the Common Shares of the Company on a recognized stock exchange (including the TSXV) is equal to or greater than $0.80 per share for a period of at least ten (10) consecutive trading days (an "Acceleration Event"), the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days after notice is given of such Acceleration Event by way of news release.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Acquires Historic High-Grade Silver Mines South of the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to advise that it has filed 124 new claims and reached agreement to acquire a number of patented claims, to cover two areas of extensive historic silver mines 15 kilometers southwest of the Company's 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and 80 kilometers north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada (Figure 1). A total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims have been secured

The new NSC claim areas (Belmont Silver Project and the North Belmont Silver Project) surround or cover the majority of old silver workings of the Belmont silver mining camp near the historic Belmont town.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Reports Final Assay Results From 2021 Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide a final update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from completed assay data in NSC's recent 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada

NSC has received analytical results from the last diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights of assay data for these holes include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Drills 204 Meters of Silver-Gold at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on drill core assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from finalized assay data in NSC's recently completed 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 kilometers north of Tonapah

NSC has received final analytical results from two additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-06 and CC21-07) of the company's maiden drill campaign.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Manganese

How to Invest in Manganese

Manganese is an important industrial metal. More than 90 percent of global consumption is closely tied to the steel and construction sectors, and China is a major user of the metal.

Despite its solid demand base, the manganese price has been a victim of volatility in the past few years.

In recent years, significant growth in manganese production in Africa paired with an increase in Chinese port stocks led to oversupply in the market, placing downward pressure on prices. During the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, manganese operations slowed production, leading to rebounds in the price of the metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
pieces of manganese ore

Manganese Outlook 2022: Expect Price Corrections, Recovery in Supply

Click here to read the previous manganese outlook.

After uncertainty due to COVID-19 in 2020, the manganese space saw a strong rebound in demand in 2021.

Despite not being widely known, manganese is extensively used in metallurgy. In fact, it is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, just after iron, aluminum and copper.

What will happen to manganese this year? To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts in the space to get their thoughts on what’s ahead for the battery metal in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (the " K.Hill Project ") in Botswana, is pleased to announce completion of its initial exploration drilling campaign at the Otse manganese oxide prospect (" Otse ") and update on exploration at the K.Hill Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $11.5 Million

Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $11.5 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has today closed its previously announced bought deal equity public offering (the " Offering "). A total of 26,136,395 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.44 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million, which included the exercise in full of the over‐allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one (½) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 until December 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Announces Filing of Final Prospectus for $10 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering and Amended Technical Report

Giyani Announces Filing of Final Prospectus for $10 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering and Amended Technical Report

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), announces the filing of its final prospectus for its previously announced bought deal public offering of units to raise approximately $10 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×