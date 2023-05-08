Boosh Expands into United Sates Hospitality Services Sector

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

  • Elected as directors Mr. Oliver Lennox-King, Ms. Megan McElwain, Mr. John Kutkevicius, Dr. Henry Sandri and Mr. Gary Lewis;
  • Reappointed Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditors;
  • Approved the continued use of the Company's stock option plan in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies;
  • Approved an amendment to the articles of the Company to add a provision permitting the directors to appoint one or more additional directors between annual meetings of shareholders; and
  • Approved approved the change of name of the Company to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited", or such other name as determined by the Board of Directors and as may be acceptable to the regulatory authorities (the "Name Change").

Nevada Silver Corporation  (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on 4th May 2023 (the "Meeting"), the results of which are summarized above.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to proceed with the Name Change. Following receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals, the Company's stock is expected to begin trading under its new name and TSXV ticker symbol of "EML". The Company will make a further announcement when such date has been determined.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is a U.S.-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. NSC's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$25 million invested to date. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic U.S. producer of high-purity, high-value manganese metal and chemical products for supply to U.S. energy, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no domestic supply or active mines in North America, this represents a significant opportunity for NSC shareholders. In addition, NSC owns and operates the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. Both Corcoran and Emily have been the subject of National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further Information please contact:
Gary Lewis, Group CEO & Director
+1 (647) 846 5299 - gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and Nevada Silver Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities that may be described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165186

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada SilverTSXV:NSCBattery Metals Investing
NSC:CA
Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

  • Completes acquisition of all outstanding shares of North Star Manganese Inc via share exchange with minority NSM shareholders.
  • Increases NSC shareholder exposure to 100% of the high-grade Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA.
  • Drilling progresses on schedule at the Emily Manganese Project with seven diamond core drill holes now completed and additional samples submitted for analyses. Assays from the initial three drill holes are expected in coming weeks.

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") that it did not already hold through its wholly-owned subsidiary Electric Metals (USA) Pty Limited ("EML") (the "NSM Share Acquisition"). As disclosed in the news release of the Company dated August 31, 2022, NSM closed the sale of 3,160,233 of its shares (the "NSM Shares") representing 9.5% of its issued and outstanding shares of NSM on August 31, 2022. The other 90.5% of the outstanding shares continued to be held by EML. On November 23, 2022, the Company announced that the Emily Manganese Project will become the Company's flagship asset and that the Company planned to change its name to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" in order to better reflect the entirety of its value proposition as a developer of battery and technology-related minerals, including its US manganese and silver properties

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Silver Provides Update on Drilling, Permitting and Battery Testwork at the High-Grade Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Nevada Silver Provides Update on Drilling, Permitting and Battery Testwork at the High-Grade Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

  • Three diamond core drill holes have been completed and samples submitted for analyses as drilling progresses on schedule.
  • Drill holes have all intersected high-grade manganese mineralization close to anticipated depths.
  • Metallurgical and battery test work will resume when the majority of planned drill holes in the eastern portion of the deposit are completed.
  • Barr Engineering will undertake environmental studies on recently acquired land in preparation for additional drilling.

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide an update on the inaugural drill program, and other technical and permitting activities at its high-grade Emily Manganese project in Minnesota, USA. The Emily Project ("Emily") is located in the Cuyuna Iron Range of central Minnesota, USA (Figure 1), an area with a rich mining history and support from established local infrastructure, a skilled mining workforce and abundant power and gas

Figure 1. The Emily Project is part of the Emily District of the Cuyuna Iron Range in Crow Wing County, Central Minnesota. The Emily District includes the highest-grade manganese resource in North America.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

  • Signs lease and purchase option agreements covering two strategic blocks of land joining the Company's existing holdings.
  • First company to consolidate land into one contiguous block covering much of the manganese-iron deposition previously drilled by US Steel and Pickands Mather.
  • NSC to review drill program now underway to include additional holes to cover high-grade historical intercepts on this newly acquired ground.

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that the Company's Minnesota subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") has signed lease and purchase option agreements with two private landowners in Emily, Minnesota on two adjacent blocks of land covering approximately 77 acres of surface and mineral rights

The Emily Project is located in the Cuyuna Iron Range of central Minnesota, USA (Figure 1), an area with a rich mining history and supported by well-established local infrastructure, a skilled mining workforce and abundant power and gas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that the Company's Minnesota subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") has received all necessary approvals and has commenced drilling at its Emily Manganese Project ("Emily" or the "Project"), Minnesota, USA

The Emily Project is located in the Cuyuna Iron Range of central Minnesota, USA (Figure 1), an area with a rich mining history and supported by well-established local infrastructure, a skilled mining workforce and abundant power and gas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Silver Corporation Appoints Oliver Lennox-King as Chairman and Announces Other Board and Management Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation Appoints Oliver Lennox-King as Chairman and Announces Other Board and Management Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Oliver Lennox-King has been appointed to the NSC board as Non-Executive Chairman, with immediate effect, replacing Mr. John Kutkevicius who has held the position in an interim capacity since the summer of 2022.

Mr. Lennox-King has had a long and distinguished career in the mineral resource industry and has a wide range of experience in financing, research, and marketing. Since 1992 he has held senior executive and board positions with a number of junior exploration and mining companies. Most recently, Mr. Lennox-King was the Chairman of Roxgold Inc from 2012 until its acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc in July 2021. In addition to Roxgold, other notable Chairmanships included Pangea Goldfields, Aurora Uranium and Fronteer Gold, the latter until acquired by Newmont Mining Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Grants Earn-In Option to Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Grants Earn-In Option to Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an option to earn a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") to Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Option Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Conference Call and Webcast on May 9, 2023

The Company sold 300,000 pounds of uranium at a gross margin of 58%, 79,344 pounds of vanadium at a gross margin of 37%, and the Alta Mesa property for a total gain of $116.45 million ; Working capital increased, total assets increased, and total liabilities decreased.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

POWER METALS SELLS ROYALTY INTEREST ON CASE LAKE PROJECT TO LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to sell the 2% Gross Overriding Revenue royalty on the Case Lake Lithium Project to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") for $1,500,000 .

POWER METALS CORP Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Ernie Ortiz , President and CEO of Lithium Royalty Corp. commented: "This transaction adds the 32nd royalty to the LRC portfolio, our third since our March 15th, 2023 IPO transaction, and our sixth royalty in Ontario . We are pleased to partner with Power Metals Corp at its prospective Case Lake Project in an established and supportive mining jurisdiction."

Johnathan More , Chairman of Power Metals Corp., commented "The funds from this transaction will be added to a very strong treasury with a current cash position in excess of $10 million .  We are fully funded for our upcoming summer exploration and drill program at Case Lake.  We welcome Lithium Royalty Corp.'s involvement and developing our discovery at Case Lake."

Currently, the Company is planning a large-scale drill program for summer 2023 with plans to drill upwards of 15,000 meters.  Upon completion of the program, the Company intends to conduct a mineral resource calculation in the next six to nine months.

About Power Metals Corp.
Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Power Metals CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/04/c0315.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Avalon Expands Resource Potential at Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora ON

Avalon Expands Resource Potential at Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora ON

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces that the preliminary results from the winter 2023 diamond drilling program has potentially expanded the lithium resource at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project. Thirteen holes totalling 4179 metres were drilled on the central main mass depth extensions of the resource. Of note, the final hole totalled 570 metres vertically through the deposit and confirmed visual petalite mineralization to a depth of 565 metres. This increases the potential depth of the deposit by 80% from the previously tested 315 metres deepest intercept. The other twelve holes intersected mineralization to the east, west and at depth from the existing resource and justify completion of an updated resource estimate for the Separation Rapids lithium deposit. Assays from four of the holes are pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 3, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has obtained a management cease-trade order ("MCTO") from the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BSCS"), the Company's principal regulator, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") with respect to the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×