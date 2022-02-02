Precious Metals Investing News
Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to advise that it has filed 124 new claims and reached agreement to acquire a number of patented claims, to cover two areas of extensive historic silver mines 15 kilometers southwest of the Company's 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and 80 kilometers north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada (Figure 1). A total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims have been secured

The new NSC claim areas (Belmont Silver Project and the North Belmont Silver Project) surround or cover the majority of old silver workings of the Belmont silver mining camp near the historic Belmont town.

Belmont was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district with an estimated ore head-grade averaging 25 ounces per ton of silver. Historical accounts describe numerous prospect pits and mine openings of shallow underground workings with richest ore above the water table where silver occurred mostly as silver chloride (cerargyrite). Silver-bearing sulfides together with copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc and antimony minerals were reported at depth.

During the camp's silver mining heyday between 1865 and 1889 Belmont's population was about 10,000 and the town was the seat of Nye County Government. 1887 silver production from the district was estimated as $3,793,103 (1887 value) from 58,906 tons, more than $110,000,000 in today's dollars1. Most mining activities are thought to have been suspended when mine dewatering reduced the Belmont township water supply.

Belmont Silver Project

Accounts of mining activities in the main Belmont mines suggest the two principal shafts (Highbridge (110 meters) and Belmont (180 meters)) were connected on the 300-foot level and that the 500-foot level contained a ‘large tonnage of ore'. Two main vein systems were mined. The eastern veins (Highbridge and Transylvania ledges) were hosted in slate and limestone and dip easterly at 40-50 degrees. High-grade mineralization was reported adjacent to hanging walls of massive quartz veins and generally conformable with strata of Ordovician shale, quartzite and limestone.

Between 1915-17 the Monitor-Belmont Company treated some remaining mine dumps and in 1918 dewatering of old workings was undertaken by the Nevada Wonder Mining Company although no underground production was reported. There has been negligible exploration during recent decades despite high-grade silver samples (up to 5,000g/t silver) collected from remnant dumps during a surface geochemical study of the Belmont silver district by the US Geological Survey in 1985.

North Belmont Silver Project

At the North Belmont Silver Project two separate clusters of historic silver workings are located in quartz vein systems hosted by Ordovician rocks. The northernmost mined area has five old shafts on a near vertical quartz-vein zone trending 030o within thin-bedded silicified limestone. Mine dumps include pyrite, galena, stibnite and tetrahedrite ore minerals.

Seven shallow inclines and numerous prospecting cuts occur in the southern workings north of Belmont town. These workings expose a NW trending quartz vein breccia zone formed along bedding planes in limestone.

Figure 1. Claim location map of Nevada Silver Corporation's Belmont Silver, North Belmont Silver and Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Projects.

Exploration Targets

At the Belmont Silver Project silver-base metal deposits could extend along trend from the old workings and at depth beneath the mined lodes and other near-surface, silver-quartz veins may not have been identified by early miners because of poor outcrop and widespread talus.

The depth and lateral extent of mineralization in both projects has not been determined and the Company intends to undertake mapping, geochemical assessment and surface geophysical surveys in early 2022 followed by drill testing of priority targets.

Comments

NSC's CEO Gary Lewis commented, "The addition of these projects cements NSC's footprint in an historic silver mining camp which has been overlooked for more than 100 years. Considering the very high reported silver ore grades in relatively shallow mine workings we are surprised that exploration drilling for remnant silver has not been undertaken."

"Located close to Corcoran, Belmont offers the company considerable logistic synergies for exploration and importantly, successful discovery would influence future development options."

"We believe that low-cost geophysical surveys in coming weeks will identify drill targets both beneath and along trend from the old workings and our technical team have commenced exploration planning and permitting."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian James Pringle PhD, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further Information please contact:

Gary Lewis
Group CEO & Director, Nevada Silver Corporation
T: +1 (416) 941 8900
E: gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is a multi-commodity resource company with two exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC has management and ownership rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$24 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily have been the subject of National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks as a result of the Company having a limited operating history and may have a wide variance from actual results, risks concerning the ability to raise additional equity or debt capital to continue its business, uncertainty regarding the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in the mineral resource estimate which are too speculative geologically to be classified as mineral reserves, uncertainty regarding the ability to convert any part of the mineral resource into mineral reserves, uncertainty involving resource estimates and the ability to extract those resources economically, or at all, uncertainty involving exploration (including drilling) programs and the Company's ability to expand and upgrade existing resource estimates, risks involved in any future regulatory processes and actions, risks from making a production decision (if any) without any feasibility study completed on the Company's properties, risks applicable to mining exploration, development and/or operations generally, and risk as a result of the Company being subject to certain covenants with respect to its activities by creditors, as well as other risks.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

1 Part of the total production may not have been recorded with the State as often happened in the early days of Statehood; Lincoln reports a much higher figure. University of Nevada Bulletin Vol. XLV, January 1951 No. 3.

SOURCE: Nevada Silver Corporation



Nevada Silver Corporation Reports Final Assay Results From 2021 Drilling at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide a final update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from completed assay data in NSC's recent 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada

NSC has received analytical results from the last diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights of assay data for these holes include:

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Drills 204 Meters of Silver-Gold at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on drill core assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from finalized assay data in NSC's recently completed 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 kilometers north of Tonapah

NSC has received final analytical results from two additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-06 and CC21-07) of the company's maiden drill campaign.

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Hits 3470g/t Silver in Drilling at Its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA

NSC has received analytical results from five additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-17, CC21-02, CC21-03, CC21-13, and CC21-14) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights include:

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Us Listing On OTCQB Marketplace Under Symbol NVDSF

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB, a US trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company's common stock will officially commence trading today on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "NVDSF". Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com

Gary Lewis, CEO at Nevada Silver said, "With two US-based exploration projects, expanding our reach into the US institutional and retail investment community was a logical extension of our investor relations strategy. The OTCQB listing will greatly enhance visibility and liquidity in one of the largest investor markets globally."

Nevada Silver

Corporate and Project Update on the Emily Manganese Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned subsidiary North State Manganese Inc ("North Star") and the Emily Manganese Project ("Emily"). Emily is in the Cuyuna Iron Range, Crow Wing County, Minnesota and was the subject of a June 2020 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate by Barr Engineering Company (Table 1)1

Galena Mining

Galena Completes US$35m Second Drawdown Under Abra Debt Facilities

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that Abra Mining Pty Limited (“AMPL”), the joint-venture company for the Abra Base Metals Project (“Abra” or the “Project”) has received US$35 million following completion of the second drawdown of the Taurus Debt Facilities (see Galena ASX announcements of 12 November 2020 and 15 June 2021 for more information on the terms of the Taurus Debt Facilities).

Keep reading... Show less
Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Changes Name to Denarius Metals Corp.

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has changed its name to Denarius Metals Corp. effective immediately and its website can be found at www.Denariusmetals.com .

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, said, "In the formative stage of Denarius in 2020, our initial acquisitions centered on two silver-gold projects in high-grade mining districts in Colombia. With the acquisition in 2021 of our new flagship polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in Andalucia Region, Southern Spain, located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt, our new name reflects the broadening of our universe to include a wider range of metals. The Lomero-Poyatos Project has a historical estimate in the inferred category of 20.9 Mt of 3.1 g/t gold, 62 g/t silver, 0.9% copper, 0.9% lead and 3.1% zinc. We are very encouraged by our recently announced early drilling results at Lomero-Poyatos, which provide a clear indication of the potential of this well-known VMS deposit, and through our ongoing drilling campaign, we are focused on unlocking long-term value for our shareholders."

Keep reading... Show less
CMC Contracts SRK Exploration Services Limited to Complete Data Compilation of the Amy CRD Prospect in Northern British Columbia

CMC Contracts SRK Exploration Services Limited to Complete Data Compilation of the Amy CRD Prospect in Northern British Columbia

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (CMCXF:OTC PINKS) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted SRK Exploration Services Limited ("SRK ES") to undertake the digitisation and modernisation of a historical project dataset for the Amy Silver-Lead-Zinc CRD Project, located in the Rancheria Silver District of British Columbia, Canada

SRK ES is an associate company of the international group holding company, SRK Consulting (Global) Limited (the "SRK Group"). SRK ES has a demonstrated track-record in undertaking independent assessments of mineral resources and ore reserves, project evaluations and audits, competent person's reports and independent feasibility evaluations on behalf of exploration and mining companies and financial institutions worldwide. They specialize in exploration for all metal and industrial mineral commodities, elevating projects from the earliest stage of exploration through to resource drilling. The team assigned to this project have considerable experience in projects throughout western Canada and Yukon.

Keep reading... Show less
Arizona Silver Commences Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

Arizona Silver Commences Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 31, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) announces that core drilling has started on the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona. The objective is to further demonstrate the continuity and extent of both high grade and stockwork gold targets on the property.

The drilling contract provides for a minimum of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) of core drilling 12 hours/day, on a 20-day on, 10-day off schedule. This press release deals with the first 6 holes of the program.

North Perry – Shark Fin Target Area

The map below is an overview of the property with the North Perry – Shark Fin Target shown. This is a priority target as previous drilling has demonstrated the presence of both a highgrade vein and stockwork mineralization. This drilling will demonstrate continuity to depth and strike continuity to the "Shark Fin" – a prominent cliff of quartz breccia mineralization.


Click Image To View Full Size

Drilling will commence at the north end of the Perry patented claim where drill holes PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83 intersected high grades in a hanging wall vein up to 3.3 metres thick at 16.9 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 51.15 gpt silver. Stockwork mineralization up to 47.3 metres thick at 1.63 gpt gold and 7.74 gpt silver was intersected between the vein and a footwall calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia.

Four core holes will be drilled on one section line, immediately down dip from previous reverse circulation drill holes to test:

  1. The down-dip continuation of the high-grade vein

  2. Mineralization in the hanging wall (above) of the high-grade vein intersected further to the south,

  3. Stockwork mineralization footwall (below) to the high-grade vein, and

  4. Increasing gold content with depth in the calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia below previous gold-bearing intercepts.

The Shark Fin outcrops 50 metres north of the four holes described above on a patented claim named the Rising Fawn. The Shark Fin is interpreted to be the same footwall calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia as we will drill to the south. The feature will be tested by two angle holes collared from the first drill pad to the south.

https://arizonasilverexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Section-PC2-Minl_Lith-Layout-8DEc2021b.pdf

Once the drilling at the north end of the Perry claim is completed the drill rig will move some 300 metres to the south end of the Perry claim to test the down-dip and immediate strike extensions of mineralization in that area. The untested area between these two targets is referred to as the "GAP" where drill roads must first be established.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration states " I am delighted to resume drilling on the property. This program is designed to demonstrate the real upside of the system, showing that we have continuity to depth and the potential to develop significant ounces. I expect some exciting results."

Proposed drill holes vary in length from 150 to 300 metres (500 to 1000 feet) with various angles of inclination.  Drill core will be delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona for photographing, sawing, and sampling. We intend to deliver all available sample material to the lab after each 20 day drilling stretch. Results will be announced regularly to provide good news flow to investors.

Proposed drill sections and r evised assay sections and summary interval sections for these drill sites have been posted to the web https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

See Drill Photo's Link: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-slideshow/

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property, but the company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

Fortuna regrets to report a fatality at the Lindero Mine, Argentina

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) regrets to report that a fatality involving a worker employed by the Company occurred yesterday at the Lindero Mine located in Salta, Argentina.

The unfortunate accident occurred at the conveyor stacking system and there were no other injuries associated with the incident. The Company has notified the appropriate government and local authorities and an investigation to determine the cause of the accident is currently underway. Stacking activities at the heap leach pad have been temporarily suspended for approximately 48 hours and the operation is also taking a safety stop for a day. The Company will provide support, assistance and counseling to the worker´s family as they go through this difficult time.

Keep reading... Show less
Activities Report for Quarter Ended 31 DECEMBER 2021

Activities Report for Quarter Ended 31 DECEMBER 2021

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX:G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 (the “Quarter”), primarily focused on construction of its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

