NEVADA KING INTERCEPTS 2.58 G/T AU OVER 29.3M FROM SURFACE AND BOTTOMING IN MINERALIZATION AT EAST RIDGE AND CONTINUES TO EXPAND NEAR SURFACE OXIDE GOLD AT SILVER PARK

Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to provide drill results from its Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") reconnaissance exploration program at its East Ridge Target ("ERT"), located immediately east of the Atlanta pit at its 100% owned, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine Project ("Atlanta") in eastern Nevada. Drilling in this area has a dual purpose, to grow resource ounces and to identify above cutoff grade mineralization in material that would otherwise be classified as waste rock in future resource pit models. The Company is also releasing RAB drill results from its Silver Park Target, located ~2km west of the Atlanta pit, which continues to identify near surface, oxide mineralization.
The RAB drilling campaign is additional to the ongoing 40,000m Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program, serving as a rapid, cost-effective tool to test targets down to a maximum depth of 30 metres. Because RAB drilling is limited to that depth, intervals reported as bottoming in mineralization ended at the limit of the drill rig, and the extent of mineralization below those depths is not known. The Company will follow up on these RAB results with deeper RC drilling to evaluate the vertical and lateral continuity of the mineralized systems.
Highlight Near-Surface Oxide Gold Results from RAB Drilling at the East Ridge Target (see Table 1 for full list of assay results):
- Hole AT26ERB-70 intersected 2.58 g/t Au over 29.3m starting at surface and bottoming in mineralization
- Hole AT26ERB-63 intersected 1.04 g/t Au over 26.8m starting at surface
- Hole AT26ERB-62 intersected 0.47 g/t Au over 29.3m starting at surface and bottoming in mineralization
Highlight Near-Surface Oxide Gold Results from RAB Drilling at the Silver Park Target (see Table 1 for full list of assay results):
- Hole AT26SPB-78 intersected 0.46g/t Au over 14.6m starting at 14.6m depth and bottoming in mineralization
- Hole AT26SPB-85 intersected 0.30g/t Au over 17.1m starting at 12.2m depth and bottoming in mineralization
Justin Daley, VP Exploration of Nevada King, commented: "Hole AT26ERB-70 returning 2.58 g/t over 29.3m from surface and ending in mineralization is our best RAB intercept at East Ridge to date on a grade-thickness basis, and it sits immediately east of the Atlanta pit. Results like these are not visible from mapping and sampling along mineralized trends at surface yet reveal the potential of the zone. At Silver Park, roughly 2km west of the pit, the RAB continues to identify near-surface oxide gold, further demonstrating the potential for additional shallow mineralization across Atlanta. We look forward to testing and delineating both areas at depth with the RC rig."
|
Hole No.
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
AuEq* (g/t)
|
AT26ERB-32
|
0
|
24.4
|
24.4
|
0.05
|
0.25
|
0.05
|
AT26ERB-59†
|
0
|
9.8
|
9.8
|
0.74
|
2.8
|
0.74
|
AT26ERB-59A†
|
0
|
14.6
|
14.6
|
0.69
|
2.8
|
0.69
|
AT26ERB-60
|
17.1
|
21.9
|
4.9
|
0.17
|
0.25
|
0.17
|
AT26ERB-61
|
0
|
24.4
|
24.4
|
0.25
|
0.64
|
0.25
|
Includes
|
0
|
12.2
|
12.2
|
0.45
|
1.03
|
0.45
|
AT26ERB-62†
|
0
|
29.3
|
29.3
|
0.47
|
7.7
|
0.48
|
AT26ERB-63
|
0
|
26.8
|
26.8
|
1.04
|
5.9
|
1.04
|
AT26ERB-64
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26ERB-65
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26ERB-66
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26ERB-67
|
0
|
12.2
|
12.2
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.30
|
AT26ERB-68
|
21.9
|
29.3
|
7.3
|
0.07
|
0.9
|
0.07
|
AT26ERB-69
|
0
|
7.3
|
7.3
|
0.28
|
1.62
|
0.28
|
AT26ERB-70†
|
0
|
29.3
|
29.3
|
2.58
|
11.8
|
2.59
|
AT26SPR-01
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-03
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPR-05
|
4.9
|
29.3
|
24.4
|
0.09
|
2.0
|
0.09
|
AT26SPB-20
|
12.2
|
29.3
|
17.1
|
0.06
|
0.25
|
0.06
|
AT26SPB-21
|
4.9
|
24.4
|
19.5
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
0.24
|
AT26SPB-22
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-23
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-28†
|
21.9
|
29.3
|
7.3
|
0.28
|
0.25
|
0.28
|
AT26SPB-45
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-46
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-50
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-51
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-52
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-57
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-58
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-59
|
4.9
|
9.8
|
4.9
|
0.06
|
0.25
|
0.06
|
AT26SPB-61
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-62†
|
24.4
|
29.3
|
4.9
|
0.24
|
3.4
|
0.24
|
AT26SPB-68
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-69
|
21.9
|
29.3
|
7.3
|
0.04
|
0.25
|
0.04
|
AT26SPB-70†
|
26.8
|
29.3
|
2.4
|
0.23
|
0.6
|
0.23
|
AT26SPB-73†
|
2.4
|
29.3
|
26.8
|
0.15
|
3.0
|
0.15
|
AT26SPB-75
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
NSI
|
AT26SPB-76†
|
24.4
|
29.3
|
4.9
|
0.09
|
0.7
|
0.09
|
AT26SPB-78†
|
14.6
|
29.3
|
14.6
|
0.46
|
4.2
|
0.46
|
AT26SPB-85†
|
12.2
|
29.3
|
17.1
|
0.30
|
4.4
|
0.30
Table 1. Assay results released today from RAB drilling at the East Ridge and Silver Park targets. All holes are vertical. *AuEq, gold equivalent, is based on US$2,200/oz Au, US$25/oz Ag, and Au/Ag recovery averages from Phase II metallurgical work, as applied to the mineral resource estimate. † Denotes drill holes bottoming in mineralization.
QA/QC Protocols
All RC and RAB samples from the Atlanta Project are split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. CRM standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with chain of custody maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples are weighed, then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nevada King VP Exploration, Justin Daley, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Nevada King Gold Corp.
Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine Project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t) based on US$2,200/oz Au and US$25/oz Ag. For the full particulars of the mineral resource, including the assumptions relating thereto, see the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.
Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the purpose and potential results of the Company's RAB drilling program, including the potential to grow mineral resources and to identify above cut-off grade mineralization in material that would otherwise be classified as waste rock; the potential for additional shallow mineralization at the East Ridge and Silver Park targets and elsewhere at the Atlanta Gold Mine Project; and planned follow-up RC drilling and the ongoing 40,000m RC drill program. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "potential", "will", "may", "could" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions as of the date of this news release, including that: the RAB results and the Company's geological interpretations are representative of the mineralization tested; drill rigs, permits, site access, personnel, assay services and financing will be available as required; and the metal prices and recoveries used to calculate gold equivalent values remain reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that RAB results, which are limited to a maximum depth of approximately 30 metres, are not indicative of mineralization at depth or along strike; the risk that follow-up drilling does not confirm the continuity, grade or extent of mineralization or lead to additional mineral resources; fluctuations in gold and silver prices; permitting, access, weather and operational delays; the availability of financing; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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SOURCE Nevada King Gold Corp.